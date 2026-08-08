What is the share price of Sandesh? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandesh is ₹1,150.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Sandesh? The Sandesh is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sandesh? The market cap of Sandesh is ₹870.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sandesh? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sandesh are ₹1,274.95 and ₹1,099.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sandesh? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandesh stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandesh is ₹1,499.95 and 52-week low of Sandesh is ₹815.00 as on .

How has the Sandesh performed historically in terms of returns? The Sandesh has shown returns of -3.63% over the past day, 16.01% for the past month, 5.42% over 3 months, -14.52% over 1 year, 4.44% across 3 years, and 5.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sandesh? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sandesh are 8.12 and 0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global