Here's the live share price of Sandesh along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
|Inland Printers
|-9.58
|29.17
|22.08
|49.55
|-40.40
|17.26
|14.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sandesh has declined 14.52% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Sandesh has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|986.39
|992.79
|10
|984.6
|989.35
|20
|987.61
|987.53
|50
|1,002.79
|989.44
|100
|986.14
|1,004.5
|200
|1,062.97
|1,055.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sandesh remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.09%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Sandesh - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Sandesh - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Sandesh - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Sandesh - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Sandesh - Corporate Action - Fixing Of Record Date
Source: Dion Global
Sandesh Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22121GJ1943PLC000183 and registration number is 000183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 437.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandesh is ₹1,150.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sandesh is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sandesh is ₹870.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sandesh are ₹1,274.95 and ₹1,099.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandesh stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandesh is ₹1,499.95 and 52-week low of Sandesh is ₹815.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sandesh has shown returns of -3.63% over the past day, 16.01% for the past month, 5.42% over 3 months, -14.52% over 1 year, 4.44% across 3 years, and 5.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sandesh are 8.12 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.
Source: Dion Global