Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sandesh Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANDESH

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Sandesh along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,150.60 Closed
-3.63₹ -43.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sandesh Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,099.00₹1,274.95
₹1,150.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹815.00₹1,499.95
₹1,150.60
Open Price
₹1,274.95
Prev. Close
₹1,194.00
Volume
7,916

Source: Dion Global

Sandesh Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89
Inland Printers		-9.5829.1722.0849.55-40.4017.2614.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sandesh has declined 14.52% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Sandesh has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

Sandesh Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sandesh Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5986.39992.79
10984.6989.35
20987.61987.53
501,002.79989.44
100986.141,004.5
2001,062.971,055.71

Source: Dion Global

Sandesh Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sandesh remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.09%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sandesh Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTSandesh - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTSandesh - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 06, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTSandesh - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTSandesh - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTSandesh - Corporate Action - Fixing Of Record Date

Source: Dion Global

About Sandesh

Sandesh Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22121GJ1943PLC000183 and registration number is 000183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 437.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Falgunbhai C Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parthiv F Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahoul R Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Pannaben F Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Gauri Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhinbhai Choksey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bijalbhai Chhatrapati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keyurbhai Gandhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sandesh Share Price

What is the share price of Sandesh?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandesh is ₹1,150.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sandesh?

The Sandesh is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sandesh?

The market cap of Sandesh is ₹870.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sandesh?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sandesh are ₹1,274.95 and ₹1,099.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sandesh?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandesh stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandesh is ₹1,499.95 and 52-week low of Sandesh is ₹815.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sandesh performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sandesh has shown returns of -3.63% over the past day, 16.01% for the past month, 5.42% over 3 months, -14.52% over 1 year, 4.44% across 3 years, and 5.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sandesh?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sandesh are 8.12 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sandesh News

More Sandesh News
Market Pulse