Sandesh Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SANDESH LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,084.20 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sandesh Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,067.55₹1,110.00
₹1,084.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹711.60₹1,322.00
₹1,084.20
Open Price
₹1,080.25
Prev. Close
₹1,084.20
Volume
3,970

Sandesh Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,106.15
  • R21,129.3
  • R31,148.6
  • Pivot
    1,086.85
  • S11,063.7
  • S21,044.4
  • S31,021.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5764.31,041.3
  • 10762.051,032.52
  • 20757.111,023.08
  • 50766.99996.22
  • 100738.26967.96
  • 200732.01926.64

Sandesh Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.447.8117.5824.2241.69104.3218.67
-2.23-0.2674.10136.05112.46193.32-1.27
3.122.9927.0663.6213.31109.6920.60
0.9429.6639.3144.71112.84293.84191.99
0.612.4356.4453.1070.58166.87-12.95
2.9511.4234.1645.4033.66378.50335.42
2.44-0.1736.59112.2398.16163.762.03
0.9610.3735.01116.3077.73112.1934.41
5.73-4.02-17.8321.39134.93280.2571.23
6.5610.9325.5231.2717.0756.09-56.63
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
7.060.9120.7423.4520.7124.778.09
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
10.644.5723.8144.4452.13134.435.34
25.5036.1755.6868.1547.7711.18-65.10
1.59-1.5416.366.67-8.5752.38-47.97
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
9.4713.0415.568.33-0.9540.549.47
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

Sandesh Ltd. Share Holdings

Sandesh Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sandesh Ltd.

Sandesh Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22121GJ1943PLC000183 and registration number is 000183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 306.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Falgunbhai C Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parthiv F Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Tandon
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukeshbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhirbhai Nanavati
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pannaben F Patel
    Director
  • Dr. Gauri Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeepbhai Singhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sandesh Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sandesh Ltd.?

The market cap of Sandesh Ltd. is ₹820.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sandesh Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sandesh Ltd. is 6.75 and PB ratio of Sandesh Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sandesh Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandesh Ltd. is ₹1,84.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sandesh Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandesh Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandesh Ltd. is ₹1,322.00 and 52-week low of Sandesh Ltd. is ₹711.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

