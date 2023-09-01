Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sandesh Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22121GJ1943PLC000183 and registration number is 000183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 306.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sandesh Ltd. is ₹820.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sandesh Ltd. is 6.75 and PB ratio of Sandesh Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandesh Ltd. is ₹1,84.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandesh Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandesh Ltd. is ₹1,322.00 and 52-week low of Sandesh Ltd. is ₹711.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.