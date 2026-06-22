Flair Writing Industries has secured fresh orders worth Rs 20 crore from large format retail stores for its Creative and Steel Bottles & Houseware division, the company informed stock exchanges. The orders are scheduled for execution over the next 90 days.

Flair Writing Industries’ new order line-up

“Flair continues to strengthen its presence as one of India’s most recognised & trusted consumer brands, which is expanding its Creative and Steel Bottles & Houseware division. Both the divisions are gaining strong demand momentum for their products from large format stores. These orders are to be completed in 90 days and are expected to support margin-accretive growth,” Mohit Rathod, the Whole-Time Director, said.

According to Rathod, the two divisions together grew 78% year-on-year in FY26 and accounted for roughly 31% of the company’s total revenue during the year. He added that the company expects their combined share of overall revenue to rise to 38-40% in FY27 on the back of accelerated growth.

Rathod also said the company sold 145 million mechanical pencils in FY26 and has started manufacturing wooden pencils at its Surat facility under the Creative division.

Flair reports 15% revenue growth in FY26

For FY26, Flair Writing Industries reported revenue of Rs 1,250 crore, EBITDA of Rs 224.5 crore and profit after tax of Rs 141.3 crore. The company said this translated into revenue growth of 15%, in line with its earlier guidance.

About Flair

Flair describes itself as among the top three players in India’s writing instruments market and the country’s largest pen brand, with the Flair brand having a market presence of more than 45 years.

The company sells products under the Flair, Flair Creative, Hauser and Pierre Cardin brands, and has more recently introduced the ZOOX brand in India. It also distributes French brand MAPED’s creative product range in the country.

The company operates 11 manufacturing facilities across five locations and said its distribution network includes more than 166 super stockists, over 8,000 distributors and more than 330,000 retail touchpoints spanning over 6,500 pin codes.