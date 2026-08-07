Here's the live share price of Alkosign along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
|Inland Printers
|-9.58
|29.17
|22.08
|49.55
|-40.40
|17.26
|14.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alkosign has declined 23.14% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Alkosign has outperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|63.68
|62.32
|10
|65.14
|63.04
|20
|61.85
|62.46
|50
|60.58
|62.04
|100
|64.61
|64.11
|200
|69.88
|67.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alkosign saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.91%, while DII stake increased to 5.48%, FII holding unchanged at 9.94%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Alkosign - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Alkosign - Revised Financial Result For For The Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Alkosign - Financial Results 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Alkosign - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Result As On 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Alkosign - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Result As On 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Alkosign Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2020PLC339065 and registration number is 339065. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkosign is ₹61.49 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Alkosign is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alkosign is ₹66.36 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alkosign are ₹61.49 and ₹61.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkosign stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkosign is ₹84.80 and 52-week low of Alkosign is ₹50.07 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Alkosign has shown returns of 2.62% over the past day, -6.59% for the past month, -4.22% over 3 months, -23.14% over 1 year, -9.87% across 3 years, and 15.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alkosign are -13.95 and 2.35 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global