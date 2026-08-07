What is the share price of Alkosign? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkosign is ₹61.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Alkosign? The Alkosign is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alkosign? The market cap of Alkosign is ₹66.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alkosign? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alkosign are ₹61.49 and ₹61.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alkosign? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkosign stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkosign is ₹84.80 and 52-week low of Alkosign is ₹50.07 as on .

How has the Alkosign performed historically in terms of returns? The Alkosign has shown returns of 2.62% over the past day, -6.59% for the past month, -4.22% over 3 months, -23.14% over 1 year, -9.87% across 3 years, and 15.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alkosign? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alkosign are -13.95 and 2.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global