Alkosign Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALKOSIGN LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | BSE
₹123.30 Closed
2.623.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alkosign Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.00₹123.30
₹123.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.50₹133.80
₹123.30
Open Price
₹120.50
Prev. Close
₹120.15
Volume
28,500

Alkosign Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1124.4
  • R2125.5
  • R3127.7
  • Pivot
    122.2
  • S1121.1
  • S2118.9
  • S3117.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 560.13121.59
  • 1060.65121.06
  • 2061.16116.35
  • 5055.91103.38
  • 10051.1292.39
  • 20028.378.2

Alkosign Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.4826.8450.3765.50118.23172.49172.49
-1.930.3174.22136.94113.31194.66-0.93
2.772.7026.8363.3412.93109.9919.97
1.1929.5539.4345.15114.10289.95195.02
0.652.2856.6553.7170.39167.00-13.02
2.5911.4034.4645.5734.17363.25338.13
3.160.2037.07113.9199.21164.112.81
0.569.3234.14114.3574.32111.8232.87
5.78-4.31-17.9221.00134.68279.5871.73
6.376.9716.0722.8539.48105.1717.70
5.619.8523.9329.9515.2254.86-57.00
-1.0810.705.1934.4113.8830.74-57.46
6.120.1119.7524.2120.8123.166.87
10.8719.1615.383.66-20.5694.66-9.89
11.394.9124.5746.2253.87135.514.72
25.0033.6653.2766.7745.8014.14-65.46
0.31-0.9315.944.58-8.3145.45-48.88
-0.68-6.75-26.68-25.64-91.51-90.01-83.93
-6.78-9.0816.6528.4424.6570.9770.43
6.78-2.17-10.009.76-66.56570.21570.21

Alkosign Ltd. Share Holdings

Alkosign Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Alkosign Ltd.

Alkosign Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2020PLC339065 and registration number is 339065. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Samir Narendra Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay Narendra Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shrenik Kamlesh Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Zeenal Shrenik Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parshva Vinaykant Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Ramgopal Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Seema Ashim Jhaveri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Priya Navin Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Alkosign Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alkosign Ltd.?

The market cap of Alkosign Ltd. is ₹67.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alkosign Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alkosign Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Alkosign Ltd. is 5.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alkosign Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkosign Ltd. is ₹123.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alkosign Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkosign Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkosign Ltd. is ₹133.80 and 52-week low of Alkosign Ltd. is ₹56.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

