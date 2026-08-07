Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Alkosign Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALKOSIGN

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Alkosign along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹61.49 Closed
2.62₹ 1.57
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Alkosign Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.00₹61.49
₹61.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.07₹84.80
₹61.49
Open Price
₹61.00
Prev. Close
₹59.92
Volume
2,250

Source: Dion Global

Alkosign Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89
Inland Printers		-9.5829.1722.0849.55-40.4017.2614.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alkosign has declined 23.14% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Alkosign has outperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

Alkosign Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alkosign Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
563.6862.32
1065.1463.04
2061.8562.46
5060.5862.04
10064.6164.11
20069.8867.71

Source: Dion Global

Alkosign Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alkosign saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.91%, while DII stake increased to 5.48%, FII holding unchanged at 9.94%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Alkosign Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTAlkosign - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTAlkosign - Revised Financial Result For For The Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 30, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTAlkosign - Financial Results 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTAlkosign - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Result As On 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTAlkosign - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Result As On 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Alkosign

Alkosign Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2020PLC339065 and registration number is 339065. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Samir Narendra Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shrenik Kamlesh Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Akshay Narendra Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Zeenal Shrenik Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parshva Vinaykant Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Ramgopal Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Seema Ashim Jhaveri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Alkosign Share Price

What is the share price of Alkosign?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkosign is ₹61.49 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alkosign?

The Alkosign is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alkosign?

The market cap of Alkosign is ₹66.36 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alkosign?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alkosign are ₹61.49 and ₹61.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alkosign?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkosign stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkosign is ₹84.80 and 52-week low of Alkosign is ₹50.07 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Alkosign performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alkosign has shown returns of 2.62% over the past day, -6.59% for the past month, -4.22% over 3 months, -23.14% over 1 year, -9.87% across 3 years, and 15.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alkosign?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alkosign are -13.95 and 2.35 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Alkosign News

More Alkosign News
Market Pulse