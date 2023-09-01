Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.48
|26.84
|50.37
|65.50
|118.23
|172.49
|172.49
|-1.93
|0.31
|74.22
|136.94
|113.31
|194.66
|-0.93
|2.77
|2.70
|26.83
|63.34
|12.93
|109.99
|19.97
|1.19
|29.55
|39.43
|45.15
|114.10
|289.95
|195.02
|0.65
|2.28
|56.65
|53.71
|70.39
|167.00
|-13.02
|2.59
|11.40
|34.46
|45.57
|34.17
|363.25
|338.13
|3.16
|0.20
|37.07
|113.91
|99.21
|164.11
|2.81
|0.56
|9.32
|34.14
|114.35
|74.32
|111.82
|32.87
|5.78
|-4.31
|-17.92
|21.00
|134.68
|279.58
|71.73
|6.37
|6.97
|16.07
|22.85
|39.48
|105.17
|17.70
|5.61
|9.85
|23.93
|29.95
|15.22
|54.86
|-57.00
|-1.08
|10.70
|5.19
|34.41
|13.88
|30.74
|-57.46
|6.12
|0.11
|19.75
|24.21
|20.81
|23.16
|6.87
|10.87
|19.16
|15.38
|3.66
|-20.56
|94.66
|-9.89
|11.39
|4.91
|24.57
|46.22
|53.87
|135.51
|4.72
|25.00
|33.66
|53.27
|66.77
|45.80
|14.14
|-65.46
|0.31
|-0.93
|15.94
|4.58
|-8.31
|45.45
|-48.88
|-0.68
|-6.75
|-26.68
|-25.64
|-91.51
|-90.01
|-83.93
|-6.78
|-9.08
|16.65
|28.44
|24.65
|70.97
|70.43
|6.78
|-2.17
|-10.00
|9.76
|-66.56
|570.21
|570.21
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Alkosign Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2020PLC339065 and registration number is 339065. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alkosign Ltd. is ₹67.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alkosign Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Alkosign Ltd. is 5.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alkosign Ltd. is ₹123.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alkosign Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alkosign Ltd. is ₹133.80 and 52-week low of Alkosign Ltd. is ₹56.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.