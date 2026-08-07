What is the share price of DIC India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DIC India is ₹524.00 as on .

What kind of stock is DIC India? The DIC India is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DIC India? The market cap of DIC India is ₹480.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DIC India? Today’s highest and lowest price of DIC India are ₹524.00 and ₹524.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DIC India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DIC India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DIC India is ₹667.30 and 52-week low of DIC India is ₹452.00 as on .

How has the DIC India performed historically in terms of returns? The DIC India has shown returns of 3.15% over the past day, 1.75% for the past month, -2.33% over 3 months, -10.53% over 1 year, 4.92% across 3 years, and 0.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DIC India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DIC India are 25.28 and 1.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global