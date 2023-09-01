Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.10
|0
|19.65
|22.34
|19.62
|23.65
|7.12
|-2.59
|-0.63
|73.45
|135.18
|111.67
|192.23
|-1.64
|3.29
|3.15
|27.26
|63.87
|13.48
|110.02
|20.79
|0.23
|28.75
|38.33
|43.69
|111.34
|291.06
|189.93
|0.94
|2.76
|56.95
|53.59
|71.13
|167.74
|-12.67
|2.49
|10.92
|33.56
|44.75
|33.06
|376.36
|333.47
|2.10
|-0.50
|36.14
|111.52
|97.51
|162.88
|1.69
|0.84
|10.24
|34.85
|116.05
|77.53
|111.95
|34.25
|5.98
|-3.79
|-17.63
|21.68
|135.49
|281.16
|71.64
|7.07
|7.44
|17.17
|23.78
|41.20
|103.61
|18.25
|5.25
|9.57
|23.97
|29.65
|15.62
|54.17
|-57.17
|-11.96
|0.88
|-4.11
|22.95
|3.62
|18.11
|-60.96
|10.87
|18.60
|15.91
|4.08
|-20.31
|96.15
|-10.53
|9.48
|3.47
|22.51
|42.93
|50.53
|131.97
|4.24
|23.24
|33.72
|52.88
|65.12
|45.11
|9.18
|-65.72
|3.17
|0
|18.18
|8.33
|-7.14
|54.76
|-47.15
|7.02
|-11.59
|-10.29
|7.02
|-66.48
|205.00
|205.00
|8.42
|11.96
|14.44
|7.29
|-1.90
|39.19
|8.42
|0
|50.00
|28.57
|38.46
|-10.00
|63.64
|50.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
DIC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1947 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24223WB1947PLC015202 and registration number is 015202. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of printing ink. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 744.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of DIC India Ltd. is ₹434.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DIC India Ltd. is 142.95 and PB ratio of DIC India Ltd. is 1.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DIC India Ltd. is ₹473.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DIC India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DIC India Ltd. is ₹499.35 and 52-week low of DIC India Ltd. is ₹363.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.