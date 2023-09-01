Follow Us

DIC INDIA LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹473.15 Closed
2.7412.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
DIC India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹455.80₹485.05
₹473.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹363.00₹499.35
₹473.15
Open Price
₹455.80
Prev. Close
₹460.55
Volume
3,126

DIC India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1486.77
  • R2500.53
  • R3516.02
  • Pivot
    471.28
  • S1457.52
  • S2442.03
  • S3428.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5411.79460.97
  • 10415.49457.6
  • 20403.52455.83
  • 50394.12448.83
  • 100382.84434.88
  • 200381.36418.7

DIC India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

DIC India Ltd. Share Holdings

DIC India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About DIC India Ltd.

DIC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1947 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24223WB1947PLC015202 and registration number is 015202. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of printing ink. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 744.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Partha Mitra
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manish Bhatia
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Taishi Nojima
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Paul Koek
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ryohei Kohashi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Masahiro Kikuchi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pritha Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabal Kumar Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adnan Wajhat Ahmad
    Independent Director

FAQs on DIC India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DIC India Ltd.?

The market cap of DIC India Ltd. is ₹434.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DIC India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DIC India Ltd. is 142.95 and PB ratio of DIC India Ltd. is 1.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DIC India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DIC India Ltd. is ₹473.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DIC India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DIC India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DIC India Ltd. is ₹499.35 and 52-week low of DIC India Ltd. is ₹363.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

