Here's the live share price of DIC India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
|Inland Printers
|-9.58
|29.17
|22.08
|49.55
|-40.40
|17.26
|14.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DIC India has declined 10.53% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, DIC India has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|507.4
|508.05
|10
|509.44
|509.61
|20
|514.39
|511.74
|50
|512.73
|514.94
|100
|519.4
|519.1
|200
|518.6
|533
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DIC India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|DIC India - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Th
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|DIC India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|DIC India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 15, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|DIC India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|DIC India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
DIC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1947 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24223WB1947PLC015202 and registration number is 015202. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of printing ink. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 891.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DIC India is ₹524.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The DIC India is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DIC India is ₹480.98 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DIC India are ₹524.00 and ₹524.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DIC India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DIC India is ₹667.30 and 52-week low of DIC India is ₹452.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The DIC India has shown returns of 3.15% over the past day, 1.75% for the past month, -2.33% over 3 months, -10.53% over 1 year, 4.92% across 3 years, and 0.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DIC India are 25.28 and 1.12 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.
Source: Dion Global