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DIC India Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIC INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of DIC India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹524.00 Closed
3.15₹ 16.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DIC India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹524.00₹524.00
₹524.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹452.00₹667.30
₹524.00
Open Price
₹524.00
Prev. Close
₹508.00
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

DIC India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89
Inland Printers		-9.5829.1722.0849.55-40.4017.2614.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DIC India has declined 10.53% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, DIC India has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

DIC India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DIC India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5507.4508.05
10509.44509.61
20514.39511.74
50512.73514.94
100519.4519.1
200518.6533

Source: Dion Global

DIC India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DIC India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DIC India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTDIC India - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Th
Jul 15, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTDIC India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 15, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTDIC India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 15, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTDIC India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTDIC India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About DIC India

DIC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1947 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24223WB1947PLC015202 and registration number is 015202. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of printing ink. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 891.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Anand
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manish Bhatia
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prabal Kumar Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pritha Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adnan Wajhat Ahmad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avijit Mukerji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navapol Chuensiri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hayato Kashiwagi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ji Xiang Jason Lee
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on DIC India Share Price

What is the share price of DIC India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DIC India is ₹524.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is DIC India?

The DIC India is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DIC India?

The market cap of DIC India is ₹480.98 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DIC India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DIC India are ₹524.00 and ₹524.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DIC India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DIC India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DIC India is ₹667.30 and 52-week low of DIC India is ₹452.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the DIC India performed historically in terms of returns?

The DIC India has shown returns of 3.15% over the past day, 1.75% for the past month, -2.33% over 3 months, -10.53% over 1 year, 4.92% across 3 years, and 0.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DIC India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DIC India are 25.28 and 1.12 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

DIC India News

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