Looking at fundamentals of a company is essential because they reveal a company’s real financial health beyond daily stock price movements.

Good fundamentals often support long-term wealth creation, while weak fundamentals can lead to losses even if a stock rises temporarily due to hype.

Studying fundamentals also helps identify undervalued opportunities and avoid overvalued traps. In volatile markets, fundamentals act as an anchor, guiding decisions with logic rather than emotion, rumours, or short-term speculation.

Here are 3 fundamentally strong stocks under Rs 200.

In determining these stocks, we have picked companies with PE less than 16, a price to book value of under 2 and strong track record.

#1 GAIL (India)

First on the list is the stock of GAIL (India). The company is India’s largest state-owned natural gas company, incorporated in 1984 as a PSU under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

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It builds, owns, and operates a vast pipeline network for natural gas and LPG, dominates gas transmission and marketing, runs city-gas distribution (PNG and CNG), and has interests in petrochemicals, LNG, exploration, and renewables, including green-hydrogen initiatives.

Quick Look at Some Fundamental Parameters

PE 14.2 PB 1.2 Dividend Yield 4.8% ROCE 14.7% Current Market Price Rs 157.7

Source: Equitymaster

The company has a strong dividend yield of 4.8%, while the price to book at 1.2 is reasonable.

Moving ahead, GAIL (India) has approved a US$ 64 million (m) investment in its US arm, GAIL Global (USA) Inc., which holds a stake in shale assets in the Eagle Ford Basin. This is not a new acquisition but a capital infusion to reduce debt and stabilize operations.

The company is diversifying beyond natural gas rapidly. GAIL (India) has been offered to set up two fertiliser plants along the MNJPL corridor with an estimated investment of Rs 210 bn.

GAIL (India) sees renewable energy as a strategic growth opportunity and is undertaking a significant expansion of existing clean energy portfolio of 145 MW, that is, 118 MW of wind and 27 MW of solar.

Several large projects are currently in various stages of development are under progress, including 170 MW wind project in Maharashtra, solar projects of 100 MW and 600 MW in Uttar Pradesh, and approximately 35 MW captive use solar plants across various GAIL locations.

#2 Balmer Lawrie

Next on our list is the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Co.

The company is a diversified PSU, with a strong presence across multiple business segments.

It has presence in greases and lubricants, refinery and oilfield services, travel and vacations, chemicals, industrial packaging etc.

Quick Look at Some Fundamental Parameters

PE 15.5 PB 1.5 Dividend Yield 4.8% ROCE 14.8% Current Market Price Rs 178.1

Source: Equitymaster

The stock has good dividend yield of 4.8%, while the price to book is at 1.5.

On the financial front, the total net income for the third quarter of FY26 registered a growth of 2.02% compared to previous quarter and stood at Rs 6,605.5 m.

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The net profit during the quarter increased by 4.66% to Rs 507.4 m compared to Rs 484.8 m in the previous quarter.

Balmer Lawrie’s future prospects are anchored in its diversified portfolio, with logistics infrastructure and travel services emerging as primary growth vectors.

Its status as a government-owned PSU provides a stable revenue base through defence and institutional contracts, complemented by a conservative, debtdebt-free balance sheet.

While industrial packaging and lubricants remain cyclical, the company’s focus on operational efficiency and capacity expansion supports long-term stability. Continued dividend distributions and strong cash reserves remain key positives.

#3 Bank of Maharashtra

Next on the list is Bank of Maharashtra.

The bank has grown from a regional lender focused on small businesses into one of India’s significant public sector banks with a nationwide presence.

Quick Look at Some Fundamental Parameters

PE 8.8 PB 1.8 Dividend Yield 2% ROE 19.3 Current Market Price Rs 74

Source: Equitymaster

Bank of Maharashtra has a ROE of 19.3%. It has a strong capital adequacy ratio of 20.5%.

With a Net NPA of 0.15% (as of Q3 FY26), it has one of the cleanest balance sheets in the Indian banking sector. This allows the bank to focus on expansion rather than debt recovery.

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The bank has done well in Q3 FY26, beating earlier guidance. The total business for the period was up 17.24%, against the guidance of 15% YoY growth.

In FY26, Bank of Maharashtra took an initiative to open 321 branches over 18 months.

Given its past track record, the bank could see good growth, should economic momentum continue.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

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