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7NR Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

7NR RETAIL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of 7NR Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.38 Closed
1.92₹ 0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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7NR Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.38₹6.38
₹6.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.75₹6.88
₹6.38
Open Price
₹6.38
Prev. Close
₹6.26
Volume
80,932

Source: Dion Global

7NR Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
7NR Retail		7.2310.9613.9361.1129.67-1.12-1.01
Trent		-0.152.464.827.85-15.1338.6037.13
Vedant Fashions		24.8031.0416.195.51-29.32-25.75-11.13
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-0.34-0.78-20.33-17.97-30.34-16.07-9.98
V2 Retail		0.23-4.052.1811.2229.84157.5680.05
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		5.086.22-6.59-14.80-16.81-31.77-21.31
Raymond Lifestyle		3.41-2.27-9.71-29.25-34.95-36.38-23.77
Vaibhav Global		-9.391.753.50-6.8210.31-13.96-20.86
Kewal Kiran Clothing		3.653.453.524.55-9.47-10.1624.15
Baazar Style Retail		18.384.42-23.26-9.603.56-7.13-4.34
Cantabil Retail India		-6.96-13.29-4.62-23.54-9.744.0023.89
Go Fashion (India)		-2.06-8.0112.61-12.59-54.68-36.48-23.82
Credo Brands Marketing		5.66-0.694.60-19.34-29.72-34.86-22.68
Riyaasat Lifestyle		1.67-11.85-24.32-24.32-24.32-8.87-5.42
Kiaasa Retail		-1.44-9.56-37.72-71.33-71.33-34.06-22.11
Rajnandini Fashion India		3.67-13.78-41.64-41.64-41.64-16.43-10.21
Future Lifestyle Fashions		-5.47-12.32-29.24-6.20-26.67-38.92-53.33
Marc Loire Fashions		-8.23-16.05-22.73-10.53-42.13-23.52-14.86
Future Enterprises		0000-15.52-17.42-43.19
Davin Sons Retail		0-15.13-16.54-20.0012.00-15.37-9.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, 7NR Retail has gained 29.67% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, 7NR Retail has outperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).

7NR Retail Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

7NR Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.086.07
106.266.09
205.966.02
505.815.78
1005.175.39
2004.595.08

Source: Dion Global

7NR Retail Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, 7NR Retail saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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7NR Retail Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST7NR Retail - Corrigendum To The Notice Of 14Th Annual General Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST7NR Retail - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th July, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST7NR Retail - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST7NR Retail - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 29Th July, 2026.
Jul 23, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST7NR Retail - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement)

Source: Dion Global

About 7NR Retail

7NR Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52320GJ2012PLC073076 and registration number is 073076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hit Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilipbhai Vithhaldas Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Hiral Vinodbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Hareshbhai Bhatt
    Independent Director

FAQs on 7NR Retail Share Price

What is the share price of 7NR Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 7NR Retail is ₹6.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is 7NR Retail?

The 7NR Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 7NR Retail?

The market cap of 7NR Retail is ₹17.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of 7NR Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of 7NR Retail are ₹6.38 and ₹6.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 7NR Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 7NR Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 7NR Retail is ₹6.88 and 52-week low of 7NR Retail is ₹2.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the 7NR Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The 7NR Retail has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, 10.96% for the past month, 13.93% over 3 months, 29.67% over 1 year, -1.12% across 3 years, and -1.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 7NR Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 7NR Retail are 12.91 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

7NR Retail News

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