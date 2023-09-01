Follow Us

7NR RETAIL LTD.

Sector : Retail - Apparel/Accessories | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.62 Closed
-1.59-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

7NR Retail Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.61₹0.64
₹0.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.57₹1.86
₹0.62
Open Price
₹0.64
Prev. Close
₹0.63
Volume
27,12,198

7NR Retail Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.64
  • R20.65
  • R30.67
  • Pivot
    0.62
  • S10.61
  • S20.59
  • S30.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.40.64
  • 101.380.65
  • 201.450.65
  • 501.60.66
  • 1001.580.68
  • 2001.650.78

7NR Retail Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.46-4.62-3.13-6.06-55.71-34.54-53.50
2.3020.7131.8359.6045.67223.01470.22
3.38-2.85-0.616.27-1.8334.5534.55
1.97-1.747.21-7.45-28.7862.0113.43
14.6628.4849.5636.8831.8134.89222.96
-4.73-0.7236.6264.7759.07315.54124.97
-3.541.1841.3557.3228.16162.91-65.86
1.54-12.81-4.54-18.05-62.51-96.90-98.93
1.142.3036.92-19.82-49.43-95.58-98.08
-0.061.52-4.760.31-48.59-48.59-48.59

7NR Retail Ltd. Share Holdings

7NR Retail Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Nov, 2022Board MeetingScheme of Arrangement

About 7NR Retail Ltd.

7NR Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52320GJ2012PLC073076 and registration number is 073076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tarachand Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pratapsingh Zala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Avantinath Raval
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ziral Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Pradipbhai Parmar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranav Manoj Vajani
    Independent Director

FAQs on 7NR Retail Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of 7NR Retail Ltd.?

The market cap of 7NR Retail Ltd. is ₹17.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of 7NR Retail Ltd.?

P/E ratio of 7NR Retail Ltd. is 89.86 and PB ratio of 7NR Retail Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of 7NR Retail Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 7NR Retail Ltd. is ₹.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 7NR Retail Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 7NR Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 7NR Retail Ltd. is ₹1.86 and 52-week low of 7NR Retail Ltd. is ₹.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

