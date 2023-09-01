7NR Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52320GJ2012PLC073076 and registration number is 073076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.