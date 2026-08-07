What is the share price of 7NR Retail? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 7NR Retail is ₹6.38 as on .

What kind of stock is 7NR Retail? The 7NR Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 7NR Retail? The market cap of 7NR Retail is ₹17.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of 7NR Retail? Today’s highest and lowest price of 7NR Retail are ₹6.38 and ₹6.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 7NR Retail? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 7NR Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 7NR Retail is ₹6.88 and 52-week low of 7NR Retail is ₹2.75 as on .

How has the 7NR Retail performed historically in terms of returns? The 7NR Retail has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, 10.96% for the past month, 13.93% over 3 months, 29.67% over 1 year, -1.12% across 3 years, and -1.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 7NR Retail? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 7NR Retail are 12.91 and 0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global