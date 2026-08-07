Here's the live share price of 7NR Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|7NR Retail
|7.23
|10.96
|13.93
|61.11
|29.67
|-1.12
|-1.01
|Trent
|-0.15
|2.46
|4.82
|7.85
|-15.13
|38.60
|37.13
|Vedant Fashions
|24.80
|31.04
|16.19
|5.51
|-29.32
|-25.75
|-11.13
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-0.34
|-0.78
|-20.33
|-17.97
|-30.34
|-16.07
|-9.98
|V2 Retail
|0.23
|-4.05
|2.18
|11.22
|29.84
|157.56
|80.05
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|5.08
|6.22
|-6.59
|-14.80
|-16.81
|-31.77
|-21.31
|Raymond Lifestyle
|3.41
|-2.27
|-9.71
|-29.25
|-34.95
|-36.38
|-23.77
|Vaibhav Global
|-9.39
|1.75
|3.50
|-6.82
|10.31
|-13.96
|-20.86
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|3.65
|3.45
|3.52
|4.55
|-9.47
|-10.16
|24.15
|Baazar Style Retail
|18.38
|4.42
|-23.26
|-9.60
|3.56
|-7.13
|-4.34
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.96
|-13.29
|-4.62
|-23.54
|-9.74
|4.00
|23.89
|Go Fashion (India)
|-2.06
|-8.01
|12.61
|-12.59
|-54.68
|-36.48
|-23.82
|Credo Brands Marketing
|5.66
|-0.69
|4.60
|-19.34
|-29.72
|-34.86
|-22.68
|Riyaasat Lifestyle
|1.67
|-11.85
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-8.87
|-5.42
|Kiaasa Retail
|-1.44
|-9.56
|-37.72
|-71.33
|-71.33
|-34.06
|-22.11
|Rajnandini Fashion India
|3.67
|-13.78
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-16.43
|-10.21
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|-5.47
|-12.32
|-29.24
|-6.20
|-26.67
|-38.92
|-53.33
|Marc Loire Fashions
|-8.23
|-16.05
|-22.73
|-10.53
|-42.13
|-23.52
|-14.86
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-15.52
|-17.42
|-43.19
|Davin Sons Retail
|0
|-15.13
|-16.54
|-20.00
|12.00
|-15.37
|-9.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, 7NR Retail has gained 29.67% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, 7NR Retail has outperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.08
|6.07
|10
|6.26
|6.09
|20
|5.96
|6.02
|50
|5.81
|5.78
|100
|5.17
|5.39
|200
|4.59
|5.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, 7NR Retail saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|7NR Retail - Corrigendum To The Notice Of 14Th Annual General Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|7NR Retail - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th July, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|7NR Retail - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|7NR Retail - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 29Th July, 2026.
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|7NR Retail - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement)
Source: Dion Global
7NR Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52320GJ2012PLC073076 and registration number is 073076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 7NR Retail is ₹6.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 7NR Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of 7NR Retail is ₹17.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of 7NR Retail are ₹6.38 and ₹6.38.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 7NR Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 7NR Retail is ₹6.88 and 52-week low of 7NR Retail is ₹2.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 7NR Retail has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, 10.96% for the past month, 13.93% over 3 months, 29.67% over 1 year, -1.12% across 3 years, and -1.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 7NR Retail are 12.91 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global