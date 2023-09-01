Follow Us

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. Share Price

SHANKAR LAL RAMPAL DYE-CHEM LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹108.50 Closed
-1.45-1.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.15₹111.00
₹108.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.00₹194.00
₹108.50
Open Price
₹110.00
Prev. Close
₹110.10
Volume
13,992

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1110.62
  • R2112.73
  • R3114.47
  • Pivot
    108.88
  • S1106.77
  • S2105.03
  • S3102.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5155.29108.71
  • 10153.78107.89
  • 20157.67108.25
  • 50158.98112.2
  • 100156.32117.73
  • 200110.48121.44

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
16.9319.8731.2235.01-8.7925.27-30.09
7.527.5548.4649.678.3623.92-12.57
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78
3.8723.1944.6346.4526.2626.2626.26

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. Share Holdings

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQtr Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend

About Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114RJ2005PLC021340 and registration number is 021340. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 303.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rampal Inani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Chandra Inani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Chandra Inani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Inani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Susheel Kumar Inani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Aditya Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murli Atal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Apoorva Maheshwari
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd.?

The market cap of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. is ₹694.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. is 84.24 and PB ratio of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. is 9.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. is ₹108.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. is ₹194.00 and 52-week low of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. is ₹101.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

