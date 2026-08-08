What is the share price of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem is ₹37.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem? The Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem? The market cap of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem is ₹239.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem are ₹39.90 and ₹36.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem is ₹91.19 and 52-week low of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem is ₹35.00 as on .

How has the Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem performed historically in terms of returns? The Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -6.2% for the past month, -15.64% over 3 months, -52.57% over 1 year, -29.55% across 3 years, and 27.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem are 17.78 and 1.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global