Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Qtr Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114RJ2005PLC021340 and registration number is 021340. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 303.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. is ₹694.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. is 84.24 and PB ratio of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. is 9.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. is ₹108.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. is ₹194.00 and 52-week low of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. is ₹101.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.