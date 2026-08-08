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Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Share Price

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BSE

SHANKAR LAL RAMPAL DYE-CHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.49 Closed
-0.92₹ -0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.60₹39.90
₹37.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.00₹91.19
₹37.49
Open Price
₹37.00
Prev. Close
₹37.84
Volume
2,715

Source: Dion Global

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.80-7.372.201.401.494.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem has declined 52.57% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.2338.59
1037.9738.46
2038.7338.69
5039.6639.96
10042.2843.35
20052.7850.51

Source: Dion Global

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:32 AM IST ISTShankar Lal Rampal - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Aug 07, 2026, 04:52 PM IST ISTShankar Lal Rampal - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Holding Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29(1) Of The
Jul 18, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTShankar Lal Rampal - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTShankar Lal Rampal - Intimation Of Change In Name Of Promoter Group Entity
May 29, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTShankar Lal Rampal - RESULTS-FINANCIAL YEAR ENDIN 31/03/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114RJ2005PLC021340 and registration number is 021340. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 464.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rampal Inani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Chandra Inani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Chandra Inani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Inani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Susheel Kumar Inani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Aditya Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murli Atal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Apoorva Maheshwari
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Share Price

What is the share price of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem is ₹37.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem?

The Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem?

The market cap of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem is ₹239.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem are ₹39.90 and ₹36.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem is ₹91.19 and 52-week low of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem is ₹35.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -6.2% for the past month, -15.64% over 3 months, -52.57% over 1 year, -29.55% across 3 years, and 27.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem are 17.78 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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