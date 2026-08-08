Here's the live share price of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.80
|-7.37
|2.20
|1.40
|1.49
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem has declined 52.57% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.23
|38.59
|10
|37.97
|38.46
|20
|38.73
|38.69
|50
|39.66
|39.96
|100
|42.28
|43.35
|200
|52.78
|50.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:32 AM IST IST
|Shankar Lal Rampal - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:52 PM IST IST
|Shankar Lal Rampal - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Holding Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29(1) Of The
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Shankar Lal Rampal - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Shankar Lal Rampal - Intimation Of Change In Name Of Promoter Group Entity
|May 29, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Shankar Lal Rampal - RESULTS-FINANCIAL YEAR ENDIN 31/03/2026
Source: Dion Global
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114RJ2005PLC021340 and registration number is 021340. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 464.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem is ₹37.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem is ₹239.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem are ₹39.90 and ₹36.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem is ₹91.19 and 52-week low of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem is ₹35.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -6.2% for the past month, -15.64% over 3 months, -52.57% over 1 year, -29.55% across 3 years, and 27.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem are 17.78 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global