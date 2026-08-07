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Hindprakash Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

HINDPRAKASH INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Hindprakash Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹130.00 Closed
1.33₹ 1.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindprakash Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.85₹131.70
₹130.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹109.00₹164.50
₹130.00
Open Price
₹128.85
Prev. Close
₹128.30
Volume
3

Source: Dion Global

Hindprakash Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.80-7.372.201.401.494.53
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindprakash Industries has gained 1.40% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindprakash Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Hindprakash Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindprakash Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5127.45128.01
10127.19127.54
20125.91127.15
50128.94127.56
100127.79128.61
200131.64130.74

Source: Dion Global

Hindprakash Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindprakash Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hindprakash Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTHindprakash Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTHindprakash Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jun 30, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTHindprakash Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 28, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTHindprakash Ind. - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) For The Quarter Ended On March 31, 2026
May 28, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTHindprakash Ind. - Appointment Of Cost Auditor Of The Company For The Financial Year 2026-27

Source: Dion Global

About Hindprakash Industries

Hindprakash Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2008PLC055401 and registration number is 055401. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Om Prakash Mangal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Prakash Mangal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Santosh Narayan Nambiar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shivani Pathak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindprakash Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Hindprakash Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindprakash Industries is ₹130.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindprakash Industries?

The Hindprakash Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindprakash Industries?

The market cap of Hindprakash Industries is ₹148.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindprakash Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindprakash Industries are ₹131.70 and ₹128.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindprakash Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindprakash Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindprakash Industries is ₹164.50 and 52-week low of Hindprakash Industries is ₹109.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindprakash Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindprakash Industries has shown returns of 1.33% over the past day, 4.8% for the past month, -7.37% over 3 months, 1.4% over 1 year, 1.49% across 3 years, and 4.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindprakash Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindprakash Industries are 95.66 and 2.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hindprakash Industries News

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