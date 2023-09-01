Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.28
|25.23
|43.24
|54.34
|39.13
|203.41
|223.24
|6.13
|2.00
|9.08
|3.38
|-19.90
|23.61
|130.88
|1.78
|1.88
|10.89
|34.47
|8.29
|13.31
|16.19
|7.45
|14.84
|29.79
|34.84
|18.68
|433.22
|415.72
|10.02
|-17.75
|-28.17
|-28.82
|-28.82
|-28.82
|-28.82
|2.35
|-2.57
|-4.64
|-0.18
|-44.16
|-47.64
|-52.43
|16.94
|19.92
|31.53
|35.19
|-8.86
|25.59
|-29.89
|7.63
|7.49
|47.94
|49.81
|8.32
|24.04
|-12.54
|3.44
|7.57
|26.48
|27.76
|-6.34
|25.56
|10.23
|-1.85
|30.54
|19.92
|34.34
|10.73
|103.37
|158.39
|6.02
|7.84
|12.12
|35.45
|41.11
|98.18
|46.42
|-5.16
|0.57
|17.93
|18.84
|-22.72
|19.96
|-14.69
|5.59
|0.31
|8.72
|8.65
|-20.08
|5.57
|-50.52
|11.99
|1.02
|-10.26
|23.47
|64.78
|568.92
|804.94
|-1.27
|3.36
|-5.50
|3.36
|24.58
|116.89
|-6.83
|1.60
|3.52
|-3.29
|-14.89
|21.03
|15.67
|67.96
|1.94
|2.76
|2.49
|26.89
|77.97
|268.74
|268.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|22 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hindprakash Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2008PLC055401 and registration number is 055401. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindprakash Industries Ltd. is ₹139.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindprakash Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Hindprakash Industries Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindprakash Industries Ltd. is ₹133.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindprakash Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindprakash Industries Ltd. is ₹143.95 and 52-week low of Hindprakash Industries Ltd. is ₹72.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.