What is the share price of Hindprakash Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindprakash Industries is ₹130.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindprakash Industries? The Hindprakash Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindprakash Industries? The market cap of Hindprakash Industries is ₹148.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindprakash Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindprakash Industries are ₹131.70 and ₹128.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindprakash Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindprakash Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindprakash Industries is ₹164.50 and 52-week low of Hindprakash Industries is ₹109.00 as on .

How has the Hindprakash Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindprakash Industries has shown returns of 1.33% over the past day, 4.8% for the past month, -7.37% over 3 months, 1.4% over 1 year, 1.49% across 3 years, and 4.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindprakash Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindprakash Industries are 95.66 and 2.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global