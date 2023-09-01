Hindprakash Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2008PLC055401 and registration number is 055401. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.