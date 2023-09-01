Follow Us

Hindprakash Industries Ltd. Share Price

HINDPRAKASH INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | NSE
₹133.50 Closed
2.343.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Hindprakash Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.30₹135.00
₹133.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.40₹143.95
₹133.50
Open Price
₹131.50
Prev. Close
₹130.45
Volume
11,900

Hindprakash Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1136.53
  • R2139.62
  • R3144.23
  • Pivot
    131.92
  • S1128.83
  • S2124.22
  • S3121.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 589.53130.35
  • 1090.19126.67
  • 2092.03120.89
  • 5088.44110.77
  • 10078.55103.3
  • 20065.4795.54

Hindprakash Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.2825.2343.2454.3439.13203.41223.24
6.132.009.083.38-19.9023.61130.88
1.781.8810.8934.478.2913.3116.19
7.4514.8429.7934.8418.68433.22415.72
10.02-17.75-28.17-28.82-28.82-28.82-28.82
2.35-2.57-4.64-0.18-44.16-47.64-52.43
16.9419.9231.5335.19-8.8625.59-29.89
7.637.4947.9449.818.3224.04-12.54
3.447.5726.4827.76-6.3425.5610.23
-1.8530.5419.9234.3410.73103.37158.39
6.027.8412.1235.4541.1198.1846.42
-5.160.5717.9318.84-22.7219.96-14.69
5.590.318.728.65-20.085.57-50.52
11.991.02-10.2623.4764.78568.92804.94
-1.273.36-5.503.3624.58116.89-6.83
1.603.52-3.29-14.8921.0315.6767.96
1.942.762.4926.8977.97268.74268.74

Hindprakash Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindprakash Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
22 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindprakash Industries Ltd.

Hindprakash Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2008PLC055401 and registration number is 055401. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Om Prakash Mangal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Prakash Mangal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Santosh Narayan Nambiar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apeksha Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindprakash Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindprakash Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindprakash Industries Ltd. is ₹139.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindprakash Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindprakash Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Hindprakash Industries Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindprakash Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindprakash Industries Ltd. is ₹133.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindprakash Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindprakash Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindprakash Industries Ltd. is ₹143.95 and 52-week low of Hindprakash Industries Ltd. is ₹72.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

