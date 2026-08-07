Here's the live share price of Hindprakash Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.80
|-7.37
|2.20
|1.40
|1.49
|4.53
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindprakash Industries has gained 1.40% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindprakash Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|127.45
|128.01
|10
|127.19
|127.54
|20
|125.91
|127.15
|50
|128.94
|127.56
|100
|127.79
|128.61
|200
|131.64
|130.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindprakash Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|Hindprakash Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Hindprakash Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jun 30, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Hindprakash Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 28, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Hindprakash Ind. - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) For The Quarter Ended On March 31, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Hindprakash Ind. - Appointment Of Cost Auditor Of The Company For The Financial Year 2026-27
Source: Dion Global
Hindprakash Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2008PLC055401 and registration number is 055401. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindprakash Industries is ₹130.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindprakash Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindprakash Industries is ₹148.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindprakash Industries are ₹131.70 and ₹128.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindprakash Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindprakash Industries is ₹164.50 and 52-week low of Hindprakash Industries is ₹109.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindprakash Industries has shown returns of 1.33% over the past day, 4.8% for the past month, -7.37% over 3 months, 1.4% over 1 year, 1.49% across 3 years, and 4.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindprakash Industries are 95.66 and 2.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global