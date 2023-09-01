Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

AksharChem (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AKSHARCHEM (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | NSE
₹246.30 Closed
-2.61-6.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AksharChem (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹242.50₹252.75
₹246.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹201.05₹391.65
₹246.30
Open Price
₹251.05
Prev. Close
₹252.90
Volume
17,157

AksharChem (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1252.87
  • R2257.93
  • R3263.12
  • Pivot
    247.68
  • S1242.62
  • S2237.43
  • S3232.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5331.97249.3
  • 10336.43245.16
  • 20333.72243.24
  • 50325.96241.29
  • 100302.35241.18
  • 200342.67253.45

AksharChem (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.590.318.728.65-20.085.57-50.52
6.132.009.083.38-19.9023.61130.88
1.781.8810.8934.478.2913.3116.19
7.4514.8429.7934.8418.68433.22415.72
10.02-17.75-28.17-28.82-28.82-28.82-28.82
2.35-2.57-4.64-0.18-44.16-47.64-52.43
16.9419.9231.5335.19-8.8625.59-29.89
7.637.4947.9449.818.3224.04-12.54
3.447.5726.4827.76-6.3425.5610.23
-1.8530.5419.9234.3410.73103.37158.39
6.027.8412.1235.4541.1198.1846.42
-5.160.5717.9318.84-22.7219.96-14.69
5.2825.2343.2454.3439.13203.41223.24
11.991.02-10.2623.4764.78568.92804.94
-1.273.36-5.503.3624.58116.89-6.83
1.603.52-3.29-14.8921.0315.6767.96
1.942.762.4926.8977.97268.74268.74

AksharChem (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

AksharChem (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About AksharChem (India) Ltd.

AksharChem (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1989PLC012441 and registration number is 012441. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 380.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Paru M Jaykrishna
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Munjal M Jaykrishna
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Gokul M Jaykrishna
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Barot
    Director
  • Mr. Gautam M Jain
    Director
  • Dr. Pradeep Jha
    Director
  • Mr. Jigar Mukesh Patel
    Director
  • Ms. Maitri K Mehta
    Director

FAQs on AksharChem (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AksharChem (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of AksharChem (India) Ltd. is ₹197.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AksharChem (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AksharChem (India) Ltd. is -25.43 and PB ratio of AksharChem (India) Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AksharChem (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AksharChem (India) Ltd. is ₹246.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AksharChem (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AksharChem (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AksharChem (India) Ltd. is ₹391.65 and 52-week low of AksharChem (India) Ltd. is ₹201.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data