Here's the live share price of AksharChem (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.80
|-7.37
|2.20
|1.40
|1.49
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AksharChem (India) has gained 11.46% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, AksharChem (India) has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|246.11
|255.42
|10
|239.34
|248.53
|20
|236.57
|241.12
|50
|221.8
|228.06
|100
|206.37
|222.03
|200
|228.41
|228.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AksharChem (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|AksharChem (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 04:28 PM IST IST
|AksharChem (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 03:19 PM IST IST
|AksharChem (India) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 21, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|AksharChem (India) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
|May 29, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|AksharChem (India) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
AksharChem (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1989PLC012441 and registration number is 012441. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 372.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AksharChem (India) is ₹286.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AksharChem (India) is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AksharChem (India) is ₹230.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AksharChem (India) are ₹287.90 and ₹268.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AksharChem (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AksharChem (India) is ₹330.80 and 52-week low of AksharChem (India) is ₹142.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AksharChem (India) has shown returns of 4.65% over the past day, 21.59% for the past month, 36.64% over 3 months, 11.46% over 1 year, 3.69% across 3 years, and -9.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AksharChem (India) are 10.09 and 2.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.
Source: Dion Global