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AksharChem (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

AKSHARCHEM (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of AksharChem (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹286.95 Closed
4.65₹ 12.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AksharChem (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹268.20₹287.90
₹286.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.90₹330.80
₹286.95
Open Price
₹275.05
Prev. Close
₹274.20
Volume
310

Source: Dion Global

AksharChem (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.80-7.372.201.401.494.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AksharChem (India) has gained 11.46% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, AksharChem (India) has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

AksharChem (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AksharChem (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5246.11255.42
10239.34248.53
20236.57241.12
50221.8228.06
100206.37222.03
200228.41228.03

Source: Dion Global

AksharChem (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AksharChem (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AksharChem (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTAksharChem (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 06, 2026, 04:28 PM IST ISTAksharChem (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 03:19 PM IST ISTAksharChem (India) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 21, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTAksharChem (India) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
May 29, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTAksharChem (India) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About AksharChem (India)

AksharChem (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1989PLC012441 and registration number is 012441. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 372.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Paru M Jaykrishna
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Munjal M Jaykrishna
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sachin M Jaykrishna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jigar Mukesh Patel
    Director
  • Ms. Maitri K Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Nirav K Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Sameer S Sinha
    Director
  • Mr. Keyur D Gandhi
    Director
  • Mr. Devalkumar Indrabal Suthar
    Executive Director

FAQs on AksharChem (India) Share Price

What is the share price of AksharChem (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AksharChem (India) is ₹286.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AksharChem (India)?

The AksharChem (India) is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AksharChem (India)?

The market cap of AksharChem (India) is ₹230.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AksharChem (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AksharChem (India) are ₹287.90 and ₹268.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AksharChem (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AksharChem (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AksharChem (India) is ₹330.80 and 52-week low of AksharChem (India) is ₹142.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AksharChem (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The AksharChem (India) has shown returns of 4.65% over the past day, 21.59% for the past month, 36.64% over 3 months, 11.46% over 1 year, 3.69% across 3 years, and -9.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AksharChem (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AksharChem (India) are 10.09 and 2.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

AksharChem (India) News

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