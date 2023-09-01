AksharChem (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1989PLC012441 and registration number is 012441. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 380.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.