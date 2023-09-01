Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
AksharChem (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1989PLC012441 and registration number is 012441. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 380.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AksharChem (India) Ltd. is ₹197.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AksharChem (India) Ltd. is -25.43 and PB ratio of AksharChem (India) Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AksharChem (India) Ltd. is ₹246.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AksharChem (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AksharChem (India) Ltd. is ₹391.65 and 52-week low of AksharChem (India) Ltd. is ₹201.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.