What is the share price of AksharChem (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AksharChem (India) is ₹286.95 as on .

What kind of stock is AksharChem (India)? The AksharChem (India) is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AksharChem (India)? The market cap of AksharChem (India) is ₹230.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AksharChem (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of AksharChem (India) are ₹287.90 and ₹268.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AksharChem (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AksharChem (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AksharChem (India) is ₹330.80 and 52-week low of AksharChem (India) is ₹142.90 as on .

How has the AksharChem (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The AksharChem (India) has shown returns of 4.65% over the past day, 21.59% for the past month, 36.64% over 3 months, 11.46% over 1 year, 3.69% across 3 years, and -9.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AksharChem (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AksharChem (India) are 10.09 and 2.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global