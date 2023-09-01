Follow Us

DMCC SPECIALITY CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹352.60 Closed
4.5715.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹331.45₹356.00
₹352.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹228.25₹454.20
₹352.60
Open Price
₹338.15
Prev. Close
₹337.20
Volume
1,46,748

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1359.82
  • R2370.18
  • R3384.37
  • Pivot
    345.63
  • S1335.27
  • S2321.08
  • S3310.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5373.52330.06
  • 10372.73325.95
  • 20379.03322.6
  • 50385.82312.56
  • 100372.12301.46
  • 200371.1301.41

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    DMCC SPECIALITY CHEMICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    21-Aug, 2023 | 11:13 AM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    DMCC SPECIALITY CHEMICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    21-Aug, 2023 | 11:12 AM

About DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1919PLC000564 and registration number is 000564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 326.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Laxmikumar Narottam Goculdas
    Chairman
  • Ms. Mitika Laxmikumar Goculdas
    Vice Chairperson
  • Mr. Bimal Lalitsingh Goculdas
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dilip Trimbak Gokhale
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukul Manoharlal Taly
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Vishwanath Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhu Thakorlal Ankleshwaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Janaki Ashwin Patwardhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹879.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is 232.89 and PB ratio of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is 4.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹352.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹454.20 and 52-week low of DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹228.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

