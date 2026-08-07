Here's the live share price of DMCC Speciality Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DMCC Speciality Chemicals
|-1.05
|11.92
|-10.52
|17.35
|-6.96
|-8.40
|-4.69
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DMCC Speciality Chemicals has declined 6.96% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, DMCC Speciality Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|271.08
|279.23
|10
|269.69
|274.74
|20
|265.62
|269.78
|50
|260.13
|265.02
|100
|258.27
|261.99
|200
|258.09
|264.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DMCC Speciality Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.50%, FII holding rose to 0.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|DMCC Special. Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On M
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|DMCC Special. Chem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|DMCC Special. Chem. - Reply To Clarification On Significant Increase In The Volume Of Security Across Exchanges In Recent Pas
|May 25, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|DMCC Special. Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|May 19, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|DMCC Special. Chem. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation And Di
Source: Dion Global
DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1919PLC000564 and registration number is 000564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 581.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DMCC Speciality Chemicals is ₹278.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DMCC Speciality Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DMCC Speciality Chemicals is ₹693.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DMCC Speciality Chemicals are ₹286.00 and ₹275.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DMCC Speciality Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DMCC Speciality Chemicals is ₹349.85 and 52-week low of DMCC Speciality Chemicals is ₹195.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DMCC Speciality Chemicals has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, 11.92% for the past month, -10.52% over 3 months, -6.96% over 1 year, -8.4% across 3 years, and -4.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DMCC Speciality Chemicals are 25.37 and 2.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.
Source: Dion Global