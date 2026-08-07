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DMCC Speciality Chemicals Share Price

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DMCC SPECIALITY CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of DMCC Speciality Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹278.00 Closed
-0.57₹ -1.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DMCC Speciality Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹275.00₹286.00
₹278.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹195.00₹349.85
₹278.00
Open Price
₹281.70
Prev. Close
₹279.60
Volume
7,378

Source: Dion Global

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DMCC Speciality Chemicals		-1.0511.92-10.5217.35-6.96-8.40-4.69
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DMCC Speciality Chemicals has declined 6.96% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, DMCC Speciality Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5271.08279.23
10269.69274.74
20265.62269.78
50260.13265.02
100258.27261.99
200258.09264.46

Source: Dion Global

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DMCC Speciality Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.50%, FII holding rose to 0.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DMCC Speciality Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTDMCC Special. Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On M
Jul 07, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTDMCC Special. Chem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTDMCC Special. Chem. - Reply To Clarification On Significant Increase In The Volume Of Security Across Exchanges In Recent Pas
May 25, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTDMCC Special. Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
May 19, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTDMCC Special. Chem. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation And Di

Source: Dion Global

About DMCC Speciality Chemicals

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1919PLC000564 and registration number is 000564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 581.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Laxmikumar Narottam Goculdas
    Chairman
  • Ms. Mitika Laxmikumar Goculdas
    Vice Chairperson
  • Mr. Bimal Lalitsingh Goculdas
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kuldeep Kumar Tiwari
    Executive Director - Operations
  • Mr. Mukul Manoharlal Taly
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Vishwanath Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Janaki Ashwin Patwardhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Haren Devidas Parekh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on DMCC Speciality Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of DMCC Speciality Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DMCC Speciality Chemicals is ₹278.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DMCC Speciality Chemicals?

The DMCC Speciality Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DMCC Speciality Chemicals?

The market cap of DMCC Speciality Chemicals is ₹693.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DMCC Speciality Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DMCC Speciality Chemicals are ₹286.00 and ₹275.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DMCC Speciality Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DMCC Speciality Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DMCC Speciality Chemicals is ₹349.85 and 52-week low of DMCC Speciality Chemicals is ₹195.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DMCC Speciality Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The DMCC Speciality Chemicals has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, 11.92% for the past month, -10.52% over 3 months, -6.96% over 1 year, -8.4% across 3 years, and -4.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DMCC Speciality Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DMCC Speciality Chemicals are 25.37 and 2.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

DMCC Speciality Chemicals News

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