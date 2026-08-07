Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Torrent group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Torrent group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Torrent Power
|1322.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|15.51
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4952.00
|-13.00
|-0.26
|12.16
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Gujarat Lease Financing
|5.79
|-0.06
|-1.03
|0.22
The top losers among the Torrent group stocks today are Gujarat Lease Financing (down 1.03%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.26%). On the other hand, there are no gainers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Torrent Group has a strong presence across industries, including pharmaceuticals and health care, and power.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Torrent group here.
Aside of the Torrent Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.