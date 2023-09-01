Follow Us

GUJARAT LEASE FINANCING LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.85 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.85₹4.05
₹3.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.15₹4.60
₹3.85
Open Price
₹4.05
Prev. Close
₹3.85
Volume
9,703

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.98
  • R24.12
  • R34.18
  • Pivot
    3.92
  • S13.78
  • S23.72
  • S33.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.563.69
  • 102.63.49
  • 202.953.3
  • 503.133.11
  • 1002.872.99
  • 2003.012.92

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.2432.7635.0937.5030.51148.3992.50
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd.

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990GJ1983PLC006345 and registration number is 006345. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Animesh Mehta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Luna Pal
    Director
  • Mr. Narayan Meghani
    Director
  • Mr. Leena Katdare
    Director
  • Mr. Raghuveer Parakh
    Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Mashruwala
    Director

FAQs on Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. is ₹10.44 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. is 46.39 and PB ratio of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. is -2.45 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. is ₹3.85 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. is ₹4.60 and 52-week low of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. is ₹2.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.

