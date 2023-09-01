What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd.? The market cap of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. is ₹10.44 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. is 46.39 and PB ratio of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. is -2.45 as on .

What is the share price of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. is ₹3.85 as on .