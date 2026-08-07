Here's the live share price of Gujarat Lease Financing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Lease Financing
|-2.69
|-16.69
|-19.58
|-1.70
|-8.82
|24.64
|13.24
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Lease Financing has declined 8.82% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Lease Financing has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.16
|6.03
|10
|6.4
|6.25
|20
|6.73
|6.5
|50
|6.74
|6.67
|100
|6.74
|6.68
|200
|6.53
|6.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Lease Financing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Guj. Leasing Fin - Results - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Guj. Leasing Fin - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Guj. Leasing Fin - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled On July 30, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Guj. Leasing Fin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Guj. Leasing Fin - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990GJ1983PLC006345 and registration number is 006345. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Lease Financing is ₹5.79 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Gujarat Lease Financing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Lease Financing is ₹15.71 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Lease Financing are ₹5.84 and ₹5.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Lease Financing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Lease Financing is ₹9.05 and 52-week low of Gujarat Lease Financing is ₹5.13 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Gujarat Lease Financing has shown returns of -1.03% over the past day, -16.69% for the past month, -19.58% over 3 months, -8.82% over 1 year, 24.64% across 3 years, and 13.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Lease Financing are 0.00 and -2.15 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global