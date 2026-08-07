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Gujarat Lease Financing Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT LEASE FINANCING

Torrent Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Lease Financing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.79 Closed
-1.03₹ -0.06
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Lease Financing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.56₹5.84
₹5.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.13₹9.05
₹5.79
Open Price
₹5.84
Prev. Close
₹5.85
Volume
221

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Lease Financing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Lease Financing		-2.69-16.69-19.58-1.70-8.8224.6413.24
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Lease Financing has declined 8.82% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Lease Financing has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Gujarat Lease Financing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Lease Financing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.166.03
106.46.25
206.736.5
506.746.67
1006.746.68
2006.536.75

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Lease Financing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Lease Financing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gujarat Lease Financing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTGuj. Leasing Fin - Results - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTGuj. Leasing Fin - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 24, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTGuj. Leasing Fin - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled On July 30, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTGuj. Leasing Fin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTGuj. Leasing Fin - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Lease Financing

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990GJ1983PLC006345 and registration number is 006345. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Animesh Mehta
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Saurabh Mashruwala
    Director
  • Mr. Leena Katdare
    Director
  • Mr. Narayan Meghani
    Director
  • Mr. Luna Pal
    Director
  • Mr. Raghuveer Parakh
    Director

FAQs on Gujarat Lease Financing Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Lease Financing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Lease Financing is ₹5.79 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Lease Financing?

The Gujarat Lease Financing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Lease Financing?

The market cap of Gujarat Lease Financing is ₹15.71 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Lease Financing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Lease Financing are ₹5.84 and ₹5.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Lease Financing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Lease Financing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Lease Financing is ₹9.05 and 52-week low of Gujarat Lease Financing is ₹5.13 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Lease Financing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Lease Financing has shown returns of -1.03% over the past day, -16.69% for the past month, -19.58% over 3 months, -8.82% over 1 year, 24.64% across 3 years, and 13.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Lease Financing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Lease Financing are 0.00 and -2.15 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Lease Financing News

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