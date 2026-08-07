What is the share price of Gujarat Lease Financing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Lease Financing is ₹5.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Lease Financing? The Gujarat Lease Financing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Lease Financing? The market cap of Gujarat Lease Financing is ₹15.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Lease Financing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Lease Financing are ₹5.84 and ₹5.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Lease Financing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Lease Financing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Lease Financing is ₹9.05 and 52-week low of Gujarat Lease Financing is ₹5.13 as on .

How has the Gujarat Lease Financing performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Lease Financing has shown returns of -1.03% over the past day, -16.69% for the past month, -19.58% over 3 months, -8.82% over 1 year, 24.64% across 3 years, and 13.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Lease Financing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Lease Financing are 0.00 and -2.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global