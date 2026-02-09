The GIFT Nifty indicates that the domestic indices will open on a higher note. Here are updates on all the stocks that made headlines ahead of the budget. You can check these stocks to stay informed about all key developments.

Earlier on Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 51 points or 0.20% higher at 25,694, while the BSE Sensex rose 266 points or 0.32% to close at 83,580.

Stocks to watch, February 09, 2026

IDBI Bank

The financial bids for the strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank have been received from the shortlisted bidders, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said on Friday. Fairfax India Holdings, the promoter of CSB Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are widely seen as the frontrunners in the race for the lender.

Emirates NBD, which was among the shortlisted bidders, is no longer considered a serious contender after it acquired a majority stake in private sector lender RBL Bank last year, analysts said. The Centre and LIC are jointly selling a 60.72% stake in the bank as part of the strategic sale.

State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) delivered its highest‑ever quarterly profit, supported by strong credit demand, healthy deposit mobilisation and continued improvement in asset quality. SBI reported a 24.5% year‑on‑year rise in net profit to Rs 21,028 crore (Rs 16,891 crore Q3FY25), sharply ahead of Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 17,800 crore. On a sequential basis, the bank posted a profit growth of 4.3% from Rs 20,160 crore as on the quarter ended September (Q2FY26).

SBI’s wealth management franchise has set an ambitious target to scale its total assets under management (AUM) to Rs 15 lakh crore by 2030. Interestingly, in its first nine months of FY26, India’s largest lender has already added over Rs 1 lakh crore to its wealth management AUM to Rs 4 lakh crore, compared to Rs 2.83 lakh crore as of March 2025, a jump of over 40% following SBI’s sharpened focus on advisory-led wealth solutions.

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) on Saturday announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Sydney-headquartered beverage company Goodness Group Global, marking its entry into the Australian consumer goods market. The company did not disclose the deal size. Significantly, this is the first international acquisition for RCPL since entering the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market about three years ago.

Swiggy

Swiggy has begun reversing its fee waiver campaign on Instamart, reinstating handling charges on all orders and tying surge fee waivers to its subscription programme, weeks after management admitted the experiment showed “limited adoption and retention. The changes, visible on the app, mark a retreat from the aggressive discounting war in quick commerce that Zepto kicked off late last year by waiving handling, delivery and surge charges for orders above Rs 99.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel on Friday said its net profit attributable to promoters for the October-December quarter grew 723%— nearly eightfold—to Rs 2,689 crore, compared with Rs 327 crore in the year-ago period. The performance was driven by strong domestic demand, lower raw material and inventory costs and reduced finance costs. The country’s oldest steelmaker beat Bloomberg estimates of Rs 2,528 crore for the quarter. Revenue, however, came behind Bloomberg estimates of Rs 57,440 crore—at Rs 57,002 crore—though it rose 6.3% YoY.

Sonata Software

Sonata Software‘s net profit fell by 13.1% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 104 crore compared to Rs 120 crore in the previous quarter, due to an incremental expense towards past service costs of Rs 31.3 crore owing to the new labour codes. Meanwhile, revenue grew by a significant 45.4% to Rs 3,081 crore as compared to Rs 2,119 crore in the previous quarter. The company’s Ebitda grew 15.9% to Rs 200 crore sequentially compares to Rs 173 crore in Q2FY26, while EBITDA margin stood at 6.5% in comparison with 8.1% in the last quarter.

PFC

India’s biggest power sector lenders are set to combine after Power Finance Corporation‘s board on Friday approved an in-principle merger with REC, giving effect to the Union Budget 2026 plan to restructure public sector NBFCs.

In a regulatory filing, PFC said its board took note of the government’s proposal to restructure the two state-run non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to achieve scale, improve efficiency and support higher credit disbursement across the power sector.

Oswal Pumps

Oswal Pumps in Q3FY26 posted a net profit of Rs 91.5 crore, up 14% from Rs 80.3 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose sharply by 32.2% YoY to Rs 501 crore, compared with Rs 379 crore in Q3FY25, reflecting healthy demand across its product segments. Operating performance, however, showed signs of margin compression. EBITDA for the quarter increased 8% YoY to Rs 127 crore from Rs 117.6 crore a year earlier, but EBITDA margin declined to 25.3% from 31% in the corresponding period last year.

Sarda Energy

Sarda Energy & Minerals in Q3FY26 posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 190.4 crore, down 3.55% from Rs 197.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations declined 3.3% YoY to Rs 1,276 crore, compared with Rs 1,319 crore in Q3FY25. Operating performance softened during the quarter, with EBITDA falling 15.7% YoY to Rs 310.8 crore from Rs 368.7 crore a year earlier.

Go Digit General Insurance

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI), Gurugram Zonal Unit, conducted a search at Go Digit General Insurance between February 5 and February 6, the company informed stock exchanges in a regulatory filing. In a disclosure to BSE and NSE under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, Go Digit said the search was carried out under Section 70 read with Section 67 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.