The market struggled to hold direction by midday on April 28, 2026. Nifty 50 hovered around 24,074, down a marginal 0.07%, after moving within a narrow band through the session. The BSE Sensex stayed near 77,151, lower by about 0.20%. Banking stocks dragged, PSU lenders in particular moved lower after regulatory updates, while select names tied to earnings or specific announcements moved sharply in either direction.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Coal India

Coal India share price rose about 4.3% by midday after reporting better-than-expected Q4FY26 earnings. The move came after the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 473.90. The performance was supported by strong e-auction volumes, improved fuel supply agreement realisations and higher EBITDA. The gains came even as there are concerns about cost pressures in the coming period, but for now the earnings print was enough to support buying.

Piramal Finance

Piramal Finance stock rose sharply on Tuesday, gaining nearly 12% in noon trade after the company reported a strong March quarter performance and outlined a robust growth outlook. The stock was trading at Rs 2,062, up 11.88% on the day.

The rally comes after Piramal Finance reported a 390% year-on-year jump in Q4 profit after tax to Rs 502 crore, while FY26 PAT rose 210% to Rs 1,506 crore. Assets under management crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, growing 25% year-on-year, with the retail segment contributing 85% of the overall book. The company also continued to wind down its legacy book, which now stands at just 3% of total AUM. Its asset quality improved with gross NPAs declining to 2.3%.

Eternal

Stock price of Eternal declined about 3.5% by midday ahead of its March quarter results. The stock remained under pressure as the market tracked potential business disruptions linked to cooking gas supply shortages flagged by the hotel and restaurant industry body. The company’s performance in segments such as Blinkit and Hyperpure, along with commentary on demand and margins, remains under focus. The broader operating environment has also added pressure to sentiment around the stock.

Nippon Life India Asset Management

Nippon Life India Asset Management share price gained about 5.4% by midday after touching a 52-week high earlier in the session following its March quarter results.

The company reported a 28.84% rise in net profit to Rs 384.72 crore in Q4FY26 compared to Rs 298.60 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations increased 30% to Rs 738.7 crore. For the full year, net profit stood at Rs 1,529.4 crore, up 19%, while revenue rose 21% to Rs 2,708.7 crore.

SIP inflows grew 24% year-on-year to Rs 32,100 crore, and quarterly average assets under management expanded 30% to Rs 7,250 billion. The numbers are not marginal improvements; they are broad-based, and the stock reacted accordingly.

Transworld Shipping Lines

Transworld Shipping Lines share price declined about 4% by midday after the company signed a memorandum of agreement to sell its vessel ‘M.V. SSL Gujarat’ to Avana Logistek for $3.5 million. The company confirmed that the agreement was signed on April 27, 2026. The vessel, an Indian-flagged container ship, remains anchored on the western coast of India. The transaction involves transfer of the asset with director appointments to be completed prior to delivery. The stock reacted negatively to the development.

Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank share price fell about 2.7% by midday after reporting a 35% increase in net profit to Rs 422 crore in Q4FY26. The previous year’s profit stood at Rs 313 crore. Total income declined to Rs 3,457 crore from Rs 3,836 crore, while interest income also moved lower to Rs 3,030 crore. Asset quality improved, with gross NPAs at 2.4% and net NPAs at 0.79%. The stock moved lower alongside broader PSU banking weakness following updates on expected credit loss norms.