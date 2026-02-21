This week, several major Indian public and private sector companies bagged orders across the energy, infrastructure and engineering sectors. While public sector companies like Cochin Shipyard and BHEL received orders ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 crore, the private sector companies like Power Mach Project and Satvik Green received major orders in the energy sector.

Here is a quick look at the major orders received by Indian companies this week-

Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard bagged shipbuilding orders worth Rs 3,267 crore from France-based CMA CGM Group to deliver six LNG-powered vessels. With the latest win, the company’s total order book has reached around Rs 23,000 crore.

Each LNG-powered containership will have a capacity of 1700 TEU (20-foot container equivalent) and will cost around $60 million. This is the first time that CMA CGM Group has placed vessel orders with an Indian entity. It usually sourced vessels from China and Korea.

Power Mach

Infrastructure company Power Mech Projects has bagged Rs 1,000 crore in work orders from the Adani Power group.

Power Mech Projects stated that it has received an order worth Rs 515 crore from the Adani Power subsidiary, Mirzapur Thermal Energy, for the erection, testing, and commissioning of steam turbines and generators for a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project.

The second work order pertains to a similar steam generator turbine construction and testing project for Adani Power’s subsidiary, Mahan Energen

Satvik Green

Saatvik Green Energy, a subsidiary of Saatvik Solar Industries, secured an order worth Rs 44.10 crore to supply solar modules to an independent power producer. The order is scheduled to be executed by March 2026.

ALSO READ ChrysCapital-led consortium to acquire majority stake in Novartis India for Rs 1446 crore

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd is one of India’s leading solar photovoltaic module manufacturers, with a strong presence across utility-scale, commercial & industrial, EPC, and distributed solar segments.

The company currently operates a 4.8 GW module manufacturing facility in Ambala, Haryana, and is developing a Greenfield integrated manufacturing facility in Odisha with 4 GW of module capacity and 4.8 GW of solar cell capacity.

BHEL

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Tuesday said that it has received a power plant project worth Rs 1,200-1,500 crore from Steel Authority of India.

The letter of acceptance for a captive power plant was received, which is part of a 4.08 MTPA crude steel expansion project at SAIL’s IISCO Steel Plant at Burnpur. The commissioning of the project is expected 39 months from the date of contract award.

Denta Water

Denta Water secured orders worth Rs 377.31 crore during the April-December period this fiscal year, taking its total order book to Rs 841.48 crore.

The company also secured two projects as a subcontractor and holds the L1 position on two projects, subject to final approvals, Denta Water and Infra Solutions said.

For the nine months of FY26, the company secured fresh orders worth Rs 377.31 crore, including Rs 161.12 crore in the October-December quarter.

Vayona Energy

Vayona Energy signed an agreement with Oyster Renewable Energy to supply 64.8 megawatts of wind turbines for a project in Andhra Pradesh.

Under the agreement with Oyster Renewable Energy, Vayona Energy said it will “supply 18 SG 3.6-145 (series) wind turbines, totalling 64.8 MW, for a project in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, along with a long-term operations and maintenance contract”.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Monday said it has secured an order worth Rs 27.67 crore from South Western Railway for annual maintenance and breakdown restoration of overhead equipment and power supply installations in the Mysore division.

The two-year contract covers 1,046 track kilometres of electrification infrastructure and associated electrical assets.

Under the mandate, Texmaco will carry out routine, emergency and preventive maintenance to ensure reliable and uninterrupted operation of traction power systems across the division.