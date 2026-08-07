Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of L G Balakrishnan group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on L G Balakrishnan group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Super Spinning Mills
|5.61
|0.11
|2.00
|18.49
|LGB Forge
|5.66
|0.09
|1.62
|33.54
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|1519.50
|2.00
|0.13
|0.78
|Elgi Equipments
|588.30
|-1.10
|-0.19
|9.51
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
The top gainers among the L G Balakrishnan group stocks today are Super Spinning Mills (up 2.00%) and LGB Forge (up 1.62%). On the other hand, the top losers include Elgi Equipments (down 0.19%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
L G Balakrishnan Group has a strong presence across industries, including engineering, and auto ancillaries.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the L G Balakrishnan group here.
Aside of the L G Balakrishnan Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.