Markets at close: Indian equity markets closed Wednesday’s session on a muted note, with a positive bias. The Nifty 50 settled 49 points or 0.19% higher at 25,776, while the BSE Sensex rose 79 points or 0.09% to end at 83,818.

The IT stocks, which were the highlight of the day, closed deep in the red. Infosys lost the most, correcting 7.4% to close at Rs 1,534. Other IT stocks followed suit. The Nifty IT pulled back 5.9% at closing, with all its constituents ending in the red. The sectoral index plunged to a three-month low.

Markets at 11 AM: At around 11 am, Indian equity benchmarks were trading slightly lower, with the Sensex at 83,695, down 0.11%, while the Nifty hovered near 25,712, lower by 0.06%.

Markets today at open, Feb 4: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened today’s session on a cautious note after the sharp rally seen in the previous trading session following the India-US trade deal. The BSE Sensex started below the 83,300 mark, slipping around 0.5%, while the NSE Nifty opened under 25,700, down nearly 0.2%.

Key global and domestic cues to watch on February 4, 2025

GIFT Nifty indicates a cautious start for Indian equity markets today, trading near the 25,817 and down around 0.18% in early hours.

As trading begins, investors are likely to keep a close watch on global cues, including trends in Asian markets and overnight moves on Wall Street. The rupee’s movement and changes in commodity prices may also influence intraday sentiment. Back home, developments related to the India-US trade deal and reactions to recent Budget announcements are expected to remain key factors for the market.

Asian Markets

Most Asia-Pacific markets opened lower today as weak cues from Wall Street dampened investor mood, following a sharp sell-off in US technology shares. Japanese equities led the decline, with the Nikkei 225 slipping about 1.2% amid pressure on tech names, while the broader Topix index also edged lower. In contrast, South Korean markets showed resilience, with the Kospi rising 0.4% and the Kosdaq gaining over 1%.

US markets

US stock markets closed lower on February 3 as selling pressure hit technology shares. The S&P 500 fell 0.84% to 6,917.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 166.67 points, or 0.34%, to end at 49,240.99, after hitting a record high earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Composite declined 1.43% to close at 23,255.19.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.03% lower at 97.35 on Wednesday morning. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 1.38% to close at 90.26 to the dollar on February 3.

Crude Oil

Crude oil prices moved slightly higher in early trade on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose about 1.37% to around $64.02 per barrel, while Brent crude gained nearly 1.28% to trade close to $68.20 per barrel.

FII, DII data

Foreign investors reacted strongly after the US reduced tariff on India to 18. Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers in Indian equity on February 3. They net bought Indian shares worth Rs 5,236 crore on a net basis. Domestic institutional investors also remained buyers, picking up shares worth Rs 1,014 crore.

Gold rate today

Gold prices in India remain in sharp focus. On the MCX, April 2, 2026, gold futures were trading at Rs 1,53,65 per 10 grams in the latest update.

In the international market, gold was trading at $5,068 per ounce.

Top sectors in last trading session

Textile stocks rose the most, gaining 10.55%. Agriculture and allied stocks moved up 7.46%. Infrastructure shares increased by 6.64%, while electric equipment stocks climbed 6.11%.

Best and worst performing business group in last trading session

Garware Group stocks jumped 18.49%, leading the gains. L G Balakrishnan Group rose 12.03%, followed by Poddar Group, which added 11.48%. In contrast, Indiabulls Group slipped 0.49%, Nagarjuna Group fell 0.52%, and Manipal Group declined 3.46%.