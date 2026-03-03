|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9,758.75
|9,750.9
|10
|9,675.27
|9,695.85
|20
|9,529.5
|9,573.38
|50
|9,236.18
|9,333.29
|100
|9,073.89
|9,116.84
|200
|8,784.46
|8,884.1
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|National Aluminium Company
|362.80
|7.95
|2.24
|Bharat Electronics
|453.75
|9.30
|2.09
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.35
|2.45
|0.88
|ITC
|314.80
|1.20
|0.38
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.70
|-2.05
|-0.69
|Axis Bank
|1371.05
|-12.80
|-0.92
|State Bank of India
|1189.40
|-12.60
|-1.05
|Coal India
|426.10
|-4.60
|-1.07
|NTPC
|377.45
|-4.40
|-1.15
|Power Finance Corporation
|405.90
|-6.85
|-1.66
|Indian Bank
|973.40
|-16.55
|-1.67
|Bank of Baroda
|315.25
|-6.60
|-2.05
|GAIL (India)
|165.10
|-4.65
|-2.74
|NLC India
|252.75
|-7.20
|-2.77
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.85
|-10.85
|-2.81
|NHPC
|73.13
|-2.23
|-2.96
|REC
|338.90
|-11.20
|-3.20
|NBCC (India)
|89.43
|-3.30
|-3.56
|SJVN
|70.27
|-2.81
|-3.85
|Engineers India
|212.95
|-8.65
|-3.90
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.05
|-8.50
|-4.53
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.45
|-214.10
|-5.00