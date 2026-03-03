Facebook Pixel Code
BSE Bharat 22 Index

NSE
BSE

BSE BHARAT 22

BSE Bharat 22
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
9614.24 Closed
-1.31-127.66
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
BSE Bharat 22 Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9,289.17₹9,646.60
₹9,614.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7,356.51₹9,837.10
₹9,614.24
Open Price
₹9,289.17
Prev. Close
₹9,741.90

BSE Bharat 22 Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59,758.759,750.9
109,675.279,695.85
209,529.59,573.38
509,236.189,333.29
1009,073.899,116.84
2008,784.468,884.1

BSE Bharat 22 Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE Bharat 22 Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
National Aluminium Company		362.807.952.24
Bharat Electronics		453.759.302.09
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.352.450.88
ITC		314.801.200.38
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.70-2.05-0.69
Axis Bank		1371.05-12.80-0.92
State Bank of India		1189.40-12.60-1.05
Coal India		426.10-4.60-1.07
NTPC		377.45-4.40-1.15
Power Finance Corporation		405.90-6.85-1.66
Indian Bank		973.40-16.55-1.67
Bank of Baroda		315.25-6.60-2.05
GAIL (India)		165.10-4.65-2.74
NLC India		252.75-7.20-2.77
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.85-10.85-2.81
NHPC		73.13-2.23-2.96
REC		338.90-11.20-3.20
NBCC (India)		89.43-3.30-3.56
SJVN		70.27-2.81-3.85
Engineers India		212.95-8.65-3.90
Indian Oil Corporation		179.05-8.50-4.53
Larsen & Toubro		4066.45-214.10-5.00

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
icon
Market Pulse