Karnataka is setting its sights on a transformational urban leap as Chief Minister DK Shivakumar advances the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township at Bidadi, a project officials describe as ‘India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered integrated township’. The initiative is expected to attract investments of more than Rs 20,000 crore and create lakhs of direct and indirect jobs across technology, manufacturing and allied sectors, positioning the state as a hub for next-generation industry and sustainable growth.

Spanning 7,481 to 9,640 acres across nine villages in Ramanagara district — roughly 30–40 km from Bengaluru — the township is designed as a self-contained “work-live-play” hub. Government planners have earmarked more than 2,000 acres for AI and innovation zones, around 1,800 acres for residential layouts and additional land for commercial spaces and industrial clusters. The area already hosts major industrial players, including Toyota Kirloskar, which anchors early momentum in advanced manufacturing.

A phased, AI-centric master plan

Bidadi’s blueprint integrates cutting-edge technology with sustainability. Karnataka government officials say the township will be developed in phases over the next three years, targeting a complete “work-live-play” ecosystem that draws talent and capital while reducing pressure on Bengaluru’s congested core.

The 2,000-acre AI and innovation zone is intended to serve as the project’s technological spine, hosting data centres, research labs, start-up incubators and advanced manufacturing facilities. Planners have also incorporated 950 acres of green buffers and pledged to rejuvenate water bodies such as Byramangala Lake, reinforcing the township’s environmental credentials.

Financing the township: A mix of loans, public funds and PPPs

Funding for the project is structured through a multi-source model. The government plans borrowings of approximately Rs 12,511 crore, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) loans of about Rs 9,011 crore, internal contributions from the Bengaluru Development Authority and public-private partnerships (PPPs). Officials say the state will invest an average of Rs 5 crore per acre, aligning capital deployment with phased execution and investor onboarding.

Connectivity as a core pillar

A 40-km network linking major roads and rail systems is central to the township’s design, aiming to ensure seamless access to Bengaluru’s IT corridors, industrial belts and transport hubs. The proposed connectivity corridor is expected to integrate with the Bengaluru–Mysuru economic axis, creating a second central business district that decentralises economic activity and eases migration into the core city.

Tackling Bengaluru’s urban strain through decentralisation

Bengaluru’s metropolitan population has swelled to between 14 million and 14.8 million, intensifying pressure on infrastructure. Commuters routinely lose hours daily in traffic, while housing shortages, water stress and depleting groundwater levels continue to mount. By establishing a secondary business node along the Bengaluru–Mysuru corridor, authorities hope to dilute congestion, diversify job opportunities and revive livability in the IT capital.

Government emphasise local skilling programs and a “locals-first” hiring approach, aiming to help rural communities transition into tech and manufacturing roles while preserving Bengaluru’s urban character.

DK Shivakumar frames Bidadi as continuity, not a fresh start

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has repeatedly framed Bidadi as a continuation of long-standing plans rather than a new initiative. In media interactions, he has pointed out that notifications for integrated townships, including Bidadi, date back to 2006 under former CM HD Kumaraswamy. Subsequent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments advanced land acquisitions, with more than 1,000 acres allotted through the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) in earlier phases. Shivakumar has publicly referred to Kumaraswamy as the “Pitamaha” — the architect of the concept — and asserted his administration’s commitment to legal processes and stakeholder engagement.

Under Shivakumar’s leadership, nearly 80% of landowners have reportedly expressed willingness to participate. Compensation packages have been enhanced to as much as Rs 2.55 crore per acre — described as among the highest in the state — along with options for landowners to receive 50% developed residential land or 45% commercial land per acre surrendered. Additional benefits include premium Floor Area Ratio, developed plots and annual financial assistance ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 during the development phase.

Compensation cheques distributed, final notifications issued

The government has already issued final notifications for the first phase, covering 518.45 acres across three villages — Kempayyanapalya, Mandalahalli and Vaderahalli — impacting around 754 farmers. Over 200 have reportedly applied for compensation, with cheques being distributed. Consultants are now being engaged to prepare a detailed master plan that prioritises sustainability, transparency, Cauvery water provisions and investor-friendly features.

Opposition protests and Congress’s hypocrisy charge

While the administration pushes forward, BJP and JD(S) leaders have protested aspects of the project. Congress spokespersons have highlighted what they call hypocrisy, noting that parties now opposing the project either initiated or advanced it during their own tenures. Some farmers continue to voice concerns over land and ecology, but the administration points to enhanced rehabilitation packages, compensatory afforestation and ongoing dialogues. Officials describe a “farmer-as-partner” model that includes equity options, arguing that many landowners see potential long-term gains through better infrastructure, rising land values and new economic avenues.

JD-S leaders HD Kumaraswamy and Nikhil Kumaraswamy launched a sharp attack on the land acquisition process, financial strategy and environmental safeguards. HD Kumaraswamy, a Union Minister and former Karnataka Chief Minister, told media that the government “has to bow their heads to the demand by the farming community” and warned that the project would eventually have to be dropped because decisions taken under GBIT authority are “actually making illegal decisions.” He rejected CM Shivakumar’s repeated claim that the 2006-era township concept was his “brainchild,” challenging the CM to clarify details on land categorisation and acquisition and said he would publicly release all relevant records to explain his role in GBIT and the Bidadi issue.

JD-S youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy highlighted the social and environmental costs, alleging that the government moved ahead without conducting a social or environmental impact assessment and that more than 10 lakh trees would be destroyed in fertile land around Bidadi. He announced an 11-kilometre march committed to fighting for farmers, saying the government “has not taken farmers into consideration.” He also questioned the administration’s funding model, pointing out that the state does not have sufficient money and is trying to borrow around Rs 12,500 crore from HUDCO (The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited). He further alleged that the government has placed only Rs 25 crore in the GBIT account from a “sister company” and is now telling farmers to come and take that money, framing the offer as inadequate and misleading.

JD(S) leader CB Suresh Babu also criticised the government’s approach to acquiring agricultural land, arguing that farmers are being unfairly affected and pledging to raise the issue as a priority in the Assembly. The growing political clash underscores the tension between the state’s ambition to create an AI-powered, self-contained township that could draw over Rs 20,000 crore in investment and generate lakhs of jobs, and the concerns of farmers over compensation, environmental damage and the legality of the acquisition process. As protests continue, the Bidadi project remains a key test of the Shivakumar administration’s ability to balance development goals with rural stakeholders’ demands.

As Bidadi moves from planning to execution, the project is emerging as a key test of Chief Minister Shivakumar’s development-focused leadership. Supporters argue that with continued stakeholder engagement, the township could strengthen Karnataka’s position in AI and sustainable growth, delivering tangible benefits for both urban and rural populations. With over Rs 20,000 crore in expected investments and the prospect of lakhs of jobs, Bidadi’s outcomes will likely shape Karnataka’s economic trajectory and urban planning model for years to come.