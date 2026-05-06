The global markets trade on a higher note after the recent developments in West Asia, along with a drop in crude oil prices. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a higher start, up 90 points or 0.38% to trade at 24,200.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 87 points or 0.36% lower at 24,033, while the BSE Sensex fell 252 points or 0.33% to close at 77,017.

Key global and domestic cues on May 6

Asian Markets

The Asian indices on Wednesday morning opened higher, tracking Wall Street gains overnight after oil prices dropped and strong earnings lifted investor sentiment. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 4.50% to scale a new peak, building on its more than 70% gains this year so far. The small-cap Kosdaq slipped 0.15%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 25,860, compared with the index’s last close of 25,898.61. The Japanese stock market is closed due to a holiday.

Renewed hopes of Iran deal

The US will halt an operation aimed at restoring commercial shipping via the Hormuz Strait, with a deal with Iran being finalised. But he also said a naval blockade against Iran will remain in effect. However, Trump said that “great progress” was made towards a “complete and final agreement” with Iran.

US markets

The futures tied to the US equity benchmarks surged on Tuesday night after Trump said that “Great Progress” has been made toward reaching an agreement with Iran. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.6%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79 points, or 0.2%.

The US markets closed Tuesday’s trade on a higher note. The S&P 500 rose 0.81%, hitting a new all-time high and closing at a record of 7,259.22. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.03%, touching a new high and notching a closing record of 25,326.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 356.35 points, or 0.73%, to end at 49,298.25.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 1.20% to trade at $101.05 per barrel. Brent crude futures traded 1.13% lower at $108.69 this morning. On COMEX, crude prices declined 1.15% to trade at $101.09 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,50,060 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by 0.34% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,49,800 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,12,545. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,618.90 an ounce, up 1.10%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate rose 0.18% at Rs 2.44 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices rose 1.14% on Wednesday to trade at $74.42 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 3,519.06 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 2,756.56 crore on May 05, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was down 0.22% at 98.27. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.20% to close at 95.28 to the dollar on May 05.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

The Electronics sector’s stocks rose the most in Tuesday’s trade, rising 2.83% in market capitalisation. Further, Edible Oil stocks were followed by the Capital Market sector stocks, which were further followed by the Asset Management Companies (AMCs) stocks. However, the Restaurant sector stocks fell the most, dropping 2.3%.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Ambani Group’s market cap rose the most in Tuesday’s session, rising 2.42%. It was followed by the Vedanta Group. In the list of Vedanta Group stocks, Vedanta’s share surged 4.6%. Apart from that, Essar Group’s market capitalisation fell the most, falling 2.9%.



