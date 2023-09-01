Name
Chembond Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1975PLC018235 and registration number is 018235. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chembond Chemicals Ltd. is ₹553.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chembond Chemicals Ltd. is 82.78 and PB ratio of Chembond Chemicals Ltd. is 2.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chembond Chemicals Ltd. is ₹411.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chembond Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chembond Chemicals Ltd. is ₹445.00 and 52-week low of Chembond Chemicals Ltd. is ₹175.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.