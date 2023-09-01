Follow Us

CHEMBOND CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹411.85 Closed
0.321.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chembond Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹408.00₹423.70
₹411.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹175.00₹445.00
₹411.85
Open Price
₹413.75
Prev. Close
₹410.55
Volume
30,329

Chembond Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1420.53
  • R2429.97
  • R3436.23
  • Pivot
    414.27
  • S1404.83
  • S2398.57
  • S3389.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5192.74403.96
  • 10189.81401.01
  • 20186.91401.87
  • 50186.76397
  • 100175.12370.5
  • 200181.34325.49

Chembond Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.340.1712.0862.86111.94150.03100.27
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89

Chembond Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Chembond Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Shareholders meeting
    Chembond Chemicals Ltd has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 19, 2023. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results.
    21-Aug, 2023 | 11:08 AM

About Chembond Chemicals Ltd.

Chembond Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1975PLC018235 and registration number is 018235. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sameer V Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nirmal V Shah
    Vice Chairperson & M.D
  • Mr. Ashwin R Nagarwadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendra K Ghelani
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Prakash D Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Saraswati Sankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil U Lakhani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chembond Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chembond Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Chembond Chemicals Ltd. is ₹553.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chembond Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chembond Chemicals Ltd. is 82.78 and PB ratio of Chembond Chemicals Ltd. is 2.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chembond Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chembond Chemicals Ltd. is ₹411.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chembond Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chembond Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chembond Chemicals Ltd. is ₹445.00 and 52-week low of Chembond Chemicals Ltd. is ₹175.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

