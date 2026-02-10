Indian equities are steady in afternoon trade with the Nifty above 25,900 and the BSE Sensex up nearly 300 points. While the benchmark indices suggested calm, individual stocks told a noisier story. Earnings, order wins, sector-specific headwinds and a few uncomfortable trade developments ensured that price action stayed stock-specific and, in several cases, sharp.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

BSE

BSE shares jumped nearly 6.8% to record highs, reacting to a sharp earnings surprise. Consolidated profit after tax surged 174% year-on-year to Rs 601.81 crore, driven by strong activity in equity derivatives, listings and mutual fund transactions. Revenue rose 61.97% to Rs 1,244.1 crore. The stock did not hesitate. The numbers spoke loudly, and the price followed without argument.

RailTel Corporation of India

RailTel Corporation of India climbed about 7.5% intraday, after announcing a fresh Letter of Acceptance from West Central Railway. The order, valued at Rs 454.95 crore, will be executed over 960 days, with completion targeted by September 2028. The contract strengthened revenue visibility and added weight to RailTel’s already healthy order book, a combination the market rarely ignores.

Eternal

The Eternal share price is up 6%. In fact, all food delivery stocks like Eternal and Swiggy are buzzing in trade today. Eternal saw huge volume in intra-day trade. Even Swiggy share price saw 5% gains intra-day.

Titan Company

Titan Company shares were up about 0.5% by midday. But in terms of levels, the share price hit 52-week high ahead of its December-quarter results announcement due later today. The company has already guided to strong momentum, particularly in jewellery, where revenue is expected to rise 41% year-on-year, driven largely by higher average selling prices amid elevated gold rates. Buyer growth remained flat, but festive and wedding demand helped absorb that. Watches and eye care were expected to post 13% and 16% growth, respectively.

Ceigall India

Ceigall India surged as much as 7.5% intraday, before settling with gains of around 4.2% by midday, after securing a Rs 1,700 crore solar and battery storage project. The order, awarded by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd, involves development of a 220 MW solar project integrated with BESS, to be executed over 24 months, followed by a 25-year operational period.

Alongside the order, the company reported a 1.23% rise in December-quarter net profit to Rs 74.1 crore, while revenue jumped 19.34% to Rs 991.1 crore. EBITDA rose 12.72% to Rs 139.1 crore, though margins narrowed slightly.

Bata India

Bata India gained up to 8.4% intraday, and was trading about 5.5% higher by midday, after reporting December-quarter earnings. Net profit rose 12.61% year-on-year to Rs 66.1 crore, despite a one-time Rs 6.6 crore hit from new labour codes. Revenue increased 2.81% to Rs 944.7 crore, while EBITDA improved 6.6% to Rs 212 crore. Management commentary pointed to improving demand and disciplined execution, enough to convince the market that the worst may be behind the stock, at least for now.

Renewable energy stocks

Renewable energy stocks traded unevenly, with gains and losses split cleanly across names.

Waaree Energies rose about 1.3%, supported by last week’s announcement that its US subsidiary had secured a 150 MW solar module supply order from an international developer.

ACME Solar Holdings advanced nearly 1.8%, reacting to a Letter of Award for a 220 MW solar plus battery storage project at Morena Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh, part of a larger 440 MW tender floated by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd.

NTPC Green Energy was up around 1.4%, after declaring commercial operation of 14.43 MW of capacity under the 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project, signalling incremental execution progress.

On the other side, Adani Green Energy slipped about 0.4%, having fallen as much as 3% intraday, while Suzlon Energy eased around 0.35%, despite reporting a 15% rise in December-quarter net profit to Rs 445 crore and revenue growth to Rs 4,228 crore.

Textile and spinning stocks

Textile and spinning stocks came under pressure, reacting to a fresh trade development that, at first glance, looked benign but carried a deeper sting. Shares of Gokaldas Exports fell about 3%, Nitin Spinners dropped nearly 2.5%, KPR Mills slid around 5%, and Vardhman Textiles declined close to 3%.

The trigger was the US–Bangladesh trade deal, which cut Bangladesh’s overall tariff rate to 19%, from 37%, and introduced a critical provision. Textile exports from Bangladesh would attract zero duty, provided US cotton is used. India’s own tariffs to the US stand lower at 18%, down from punitive levels earlier in the year, but the Bangladesh exemption altered competitive math in a way that unsettled the market. Bangladesh remains a key textile supplier to the US, and the clause shifted sentiment quickly.

PSU banks

Public sector banks remained firmly in focus, following record profitability in the December quarter. The combined profit of all 12 PSBs rose 18% year-on-year to Rs 52,603 crore, up from Rs 44,473 crore a year earlier. Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.22%.

State Bank of India led from the front, contributing 40% of the total, with a quarterly net profit of Rs 21,028 crore, up 24% year-on-year. Indian Overseas Bank reported the fastest growth at 56%, while Central Bank of India followed with 32% growth. Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank posted gains of 27% and 26%, respectively. For the nine months ended December 2025, aggregate PSB profit crossed Rs 1,46,277 crore for the first time.