Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.65
|6.84
|25.84
|21.80
|51.30
|472.13
|46.23
|1.26
|2.87
|1.72
|4.22
|-21.46
|107.76
|16.83
|1.64
|39.40
|22.52
|18.01
|48.26
|134.76
|92.05
|5.31
|8.43
|24.08
|42.06
|15.98
|7.63
|7.63
|27.35
|46.91
|70.24
|93.00
|110.59
|1,342.00
|817.01
|1.12
|-8.79
|-2.27
|10.36
|-19.11
|11.65
|-14.00
|6.03
|-0.77
|13.55
|16.79
|16.51
|129.79
|-28.71
|23.49
|31.39
|65.09
|106.37
|42.04
|481.44
|428.42
|0.32
|6.13
|-4.60
|6.98
|-33.04
|236.34
|603.94
|-1.37
|-14.41
|-3.73
|30.42
|-8.82
|333.99
|69.26
|5.51
|29.62
|43.29
|82.68
|33.37
|518.27
|83.37
|4.56
|3.33
|27.29
|35.55
|-12.31
|85.55
|50.40
|1.31
|10.35
|7.24
|40.62
|213.81
|1,312.87
|1,848.05
|5.90
|6.21
|2.20
|12.13
|65.36
|423.80
|-16.66
|3.63
|-3.31
|19.54
|24.85
|23.78
|6.99
|-23.75
|10.00
|-10.63
|-15.26
|-19.44
|-20.30
|142.15
|139.72
|4.23
|-5.86
|1.53
|10.96
|-12.69
|50.99
|-59.11
|5.54
|12.01
|17.18
|168.82
|522.62
|4,131.48
|5,263.85
|2.34
|1.97
|32.76
|25.66
|-16.61
|131.84
|6.96
|-1.75
|-4.47
|34.52
|32.52
|-3.61
|139.03
|-3.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Active Clothing Co Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311PB2002PLC033422 and registration number is 033422. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Active Clothing Co Ltd. is ₹81.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Active Clothing Co Ltd. is 27.12 and PB ratio of Active Clothing Co Ltd. is 1.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Active Clothing Co Ltd. is ₹52.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Active Clothing Co Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Active Clothing Co Ltd. is ₹61.95 and 52-week low of Active Clothing Co Ltd. is ₹31.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.