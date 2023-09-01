Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Active Clothing Co Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ACTIVE CLOTHING CO LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹52.35 Closed
4.912.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Active Clothing Co Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.42₹52.39
₹52.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.00₹61.95
₹52.35
Open Price
₹47.50
Prev. Close
₹49.90
Volume
4,877

Active Clothing Co Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R154.02
  • R255.69
  • R358.99
  • Pivot
    50.72
  • S149.05
  • S245.75
  • S344.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.7849.34
  • 1034.8349.18
  • 2034.8748.96
  • 5034.7447.53
  • 10032.8945.37
  • 20027.2241.98

Active Clothing Co Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.656.8425.8421.8051.30472.1346.23
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

Active Clothing Co Ltd. Share Holdings

Active Clothing Co Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Active Clothing Co Ltd.

Active Clothing Co Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311PB2002PLC033422 and registration number is 033422. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Mehra
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Renu Mehra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishore Kumar Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naval Kishore Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Active Clothing Co Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Active Clothing Co Ltd.?

The market cap of Active Clothing Co Ltd. is ₹81.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Active Clothing Co Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Active Clothing Co Ltd. is 27.12 and PB ratio of Active Clothing Co Ltd. is 1.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Active Clothing Co Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Active Clothing Co Ltd. is ₹52.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Active Clothing Co Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Active Clothing Co Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Active Clothing Co Ltd. is ₹61.95 and 52-week low of Active Clothing Co Ltd. is ₹31.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data