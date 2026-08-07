What is the share price of Active Clothing Co? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Active Clothing Co is ₹115.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Active Clothing Co? The Active Clothing Co is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Active Clothing Co? The market cap of Active Clothing Co is ₹179.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Active Clothing Co? Today’s highest and lowest price of Active Clothing Co are ₹116.25 and ₹114.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Active Clothing Co? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Active Clothing Co stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Active Clothing Co is ₹156.00 and 52-week low of Active Clothing Co is ₹86.00 as on .

How has the Active Clothing Co performed historically in terms of returns? The Active Clothing Co has shown returns of 1.53% over the past day, -6.04% for the past month, -17.52% over 3 months, -14.06% over 1 year, 34.61% across 3 years, and 36.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Active Clothing Co? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Active Clothing Co are 17.89 and 1.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global