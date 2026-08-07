Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Active Clothing Co Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACTIVE CLOTHING CO

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Active Clothing Co along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹115.85 Closed
1.53₹ 1.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Active Clothing Co Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.10₹116.25
₹115.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.00₹156.00
₹115.85
Open Price
₹114.10
Prev. Close
₹114.10
Volume
2,692

Source: Dion Global

Active Clothing Co Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-3.080.83-14.46-11.24-17.19-4.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Active Clothing Co has declined 14.06% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Active Clothing Co has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Active Clothing Co Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Active Clothing Co Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5116.94116.46
10116.89116.78
20118117.93
50124.52121.19
100122.28121.07
200114.94119.44

Source: Dion Global

Active Clothing Co Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Active Clothing Co remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Active Clothing Co Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTActive Clothing Co - Non Applicability Of Regulation 32(1) Statement Of Deviation & Variation For The Quarter Ended 30.06.202
Jul 14, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTActive Clothing Co - Inauguration Of Corporate And Marketing Office
Jun 22, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTActive Clothing Co - Company Was Felicitated Under The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), A Government Of
May 28, 2026, 03:41 PM IST ISTActive Clothing Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
May 25, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTActive Clothing Co - Regulation 32 -Statement Of Deviation & Variation Of Quarter Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Active Clothing Co

Active Clothing Co Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311PB2002PLC033422 and registration number is 033422. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 316.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Mehra
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Renu Mehra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishore Kumar Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naval Kishore Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Active Clothing Co Share Price

What is the share price of Active Clothing Co?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Active Clothing Co is ₹115.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Active Clothing Co?

The Active Clothing Co is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Active Clothing Co?

The market cap of Active Clothing Co is ₹179.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Active Clothing Co?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Active Clothing Co are ₹116.25 and ₹114.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Active Clothing Co?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Active Clothing Co stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Active Clothing Co is ₹156.00 and 52-week low of Active Clothing Co is ₹86.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Active Clothing Co performed historically in terms of returns?

The Active Clothing Co has shown returns of 1.53% over the past day, -6.04% for the past month, -17.52% over 3 months, -14.06% over 1 year, 34.61% across 3 years, and 36.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Active Clothing Co?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Active Clothing Co are 17.89 and 1.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Active Clothing Co News

More Active Clothing Co News
Market Pulse