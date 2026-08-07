Here's the live share price of Active Clothing Co along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-3.08
|0.83
|-14.46
|-11.24
|-17.19
|-4.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Active Clothing Co has declined 14.06% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Active Clothing Co has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|116.94
|116.46
|10
|116.89
|116.78
|20
|118
|117.93
|50
|124.52
|121.19
|100
|122.28
|121.07
|200
|114.94
|119.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Active Clothing Co remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Active Clothing Co - Non Applicability Of Regulation 32(1) Statement Of Deviation & Variation For The Quarter Ended 30.06.202
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Active Clothing Co - Inauguration Of Corporate And Marketing Office
|Jun 22, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Active Clothing Co - Company Was Felicitated Under The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), A Government Of
|May 28, 2026, 03:41 PM IST IST
|Active Clothing Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|May 25, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Active Clothing Co - Regulation 32 -Statement Of Deviation & Variation Of Quarter Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Active Clothing Co Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311PB2002PLC033422 and registration number is 033422. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 316.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Active Clothing Co is ₹115.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Active Clothing Co is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Active Clothing Co is ₹179.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Active Clothing Co are ₹116.25 and ₹114.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Active Clothing Co stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Active Clothing Co is ₹156.00 and 52-week low of Active Clothing Co is ₹86.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Active Clothing Co has shown returns of 1.53% over the past day, -6.04% for the past month, -17.52% over 3 months, -14.06% over 1 year, 34.61% across 3 years, and 36.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Active Clothing Co are 17.89 and 1.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global