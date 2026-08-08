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Spice Islands Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPICE ISLANDS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Spice Islands Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹493.40 Closed
0.76₹ 3.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Spice Islands Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹482.00₹497.00
₹493.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.00₹549.00
₹493.40
Open Price
₹485.00
Prev. Close
₹489.70
Volume
8,081

Source: Dion Global

Spice Islands Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Spice Islands Industries		-0.710.838.3481.3616.32194.18133.23
Page Industries		-0.88-3.497.1214.74-10.580.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0726.1253.3537.1484.6995.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.7-0.75-0.6-6.15-10.7510.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-0.669.75-4.1312.5616.629.23
Lux Industries		2.373.45-18.3223.55-3.31-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-4.14-15.25-33.12-15.1731.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-11.0927.8631.7139.9831.825.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-1.9820.0534.7132.7166.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-6.93-14.02-16.66-8.94-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-17.38-35.85-46.3199.78119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.340.335.18-6.866.1761.582.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-1.99-8.6-21.96-38.1616.0115.04
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-3.42-16.72-29.61-40.03-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-2.42-6.22-13.74-23.43-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.8-12.67-7.63-18-44.97-21.54-0.7
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-1.4-18.52.57-10.6134.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.48.853.81-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-1.58-0.69-14.46-10.05-17.19-4.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Spice Islands Industries has gained 616.32% compared to peers like Page Industries (-10.58%), Pearl Global Industries (84.69%), Arvind Fashions (-10.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Spice Islands Industries has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Spice Islands Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Spice Islands Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5494.43494.07
10502.18496.72
20502.93497.24
50473.44468.05
100386.09406.28
200274.85315.09

Source: Dion Global

Spice Islands Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Spice Islands Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Spice Islands Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTSpice Islands Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTSpice Islands Ind. - Intimation Of Fixation Of Record Date For Sub-Division/ Split Of The Equity Shares Of The Company
Aug 07, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTSpice Islands Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Excha
Aug 07, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTSpice Islands Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 27, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTSpice Islands Ind. - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Through Preferential Issue For The Qu

Source: Dion Global

About Spice Islands Industries

Spice Islands Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121MH1988PLC050197 and registration number is 050197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted or crocheted wearing apparel and other made-up articles directly into shape (pullovers, cardigans, jerseys, waistcoats and similar articles). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. HuzaifaHabilKhorakiwala
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Faraaz Irfan Chapra
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Chirag Chandulal Rajapopat
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Jamnadas Merchant
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Saran Mathur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Sethia Bhura
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shivanand Rama Hemmady
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitu Vishwakarma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Spice Islands Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Spice Islands Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spice Islands Industries is ₹493.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Spice Islands Industries?

The Spice Islands Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spice Islands Industries?

The market cap of Spice Islands Industries is ₹307.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Spice Islands Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Spice Islands Industries are ₹497.00 and ₹482.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spice Islands Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spice Islands Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spice Islands Industries is ₹549.00 and 52-week low of Spice Islands Industries is ₹57.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Spice Islands Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Spice Islands Industries has shown returns of 0.76% over the past day, -1.84% for the past month, 44.99% over 3 months, 687.93% over 1 year, 194.18% across 3 years, and 133.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spice Islands Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spice Islands Industries are 54.32 and 21.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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