What is the share price of Spice Islands Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spice Islands Industries is ₹493.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Spice Islands Industries? The Spice Islands Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spice Islands Industries? The market cap of Spice Islands Industries is ₹307.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Spice Islands Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Spice Islands Industries are ₹497.00 and ₹482.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spice Islands Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spice Islands Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spice Islands Industries is ₹549.00 and 52-week low of Spice Islands Industries is ₹57.00 as on .

How has the Spice Islands Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Spice Islands Industries has shown returns of 0.76% over the past day, -1.84% for the past month, 44.99% over 3 months, 687.93% over 1 year, 194.18% across 3 years, and 133.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spice Islands Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spice Islands Industries are 54.32 and 21.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global