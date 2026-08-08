Here's the live share price of Spice Islands Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|0.8
|38.34
|81.3
|616.32
|194.18
|133.23
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-3.49
|7.12
|14.74
|-10.58
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|26.12
|53.35
|37.14
|84.69
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.7
|-0.75
|-0.6
|-6.15
|-10.75
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-0.66
|9.75
|-4.13
|12.56
|16.6
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|3.45
|-18.32
|23.55
|-3.31
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-4.14
|-15.25
|-33.12
|-15.17
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-11.09
|27.86
|31.71
|39.98
|31.8
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-1.98
|20.05
|34.7
|132.71
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-6.93
|-14.02
|-16.66
|-8.94
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-17.38
|-35.85
|-46.31
|99.78
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|0.33
|5.18
|-6.86
|6.17
|61.5
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-1.99
|-8.6
|-21.96
|-38.16
|16.01
|15.04
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-3.42
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.03
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-2.42
|-6.22
|-13.74
|-23.43
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.8
|-12.67
|-7.63
|-18
|-44.97
|-21.54
|-0.7
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-1.4
|-18.5
|2.57
|-10.61
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.4
|8.85
|3.81
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-1.58
|-0.69
|-14.46
|-10.05
|-17.19
|-4.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Spice Islands Industries has gained 616.32% compared to peers like Page Industries (-10.58%), Pearl Global Industries (84.69%), Arvind Fashions (-10.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Spice Islands Industries has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|494.43
|494.07
|10
|502.18
|496.72
|20
|502.93
|497.24
|50
|473.44
|468.05
|100
|386.09
|406.28
|200
|274.85
|315.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Spice Islands Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Spice Islands Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Spice Islands Ind. - Intimation Of Fixation Of Record Date For Sub-Division/ Split Of The Equity Shares Of The Company
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Spice Islands Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Excha
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Spice Islands Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Spice Islands Ind. - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Through Preferential Issue For The Qu
Source: Dion Global
Spice Islands Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121MH1988PLC050197 and registration number is 050197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted or crocheted wearing apparel and other made-up articles directly into shape (pullovers, cardigans, jerseys, waistcoats and similar articles). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spice Islands Industries is ₹493.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spice Islands Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Spice Islands Industries is ₹307.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Spice Islands Industries are ₹497.00 and ₹482.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spice Islands Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spice Islands Industries is ₹549.00 and 52-week low of Spice Islands Industries is ₹57.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spice Islands Industries has shown returns of 0.76% over the past day, -1.84% for the past month, 44.99% over 3 months, 687.93% over 1 year, 194.18% across 3 years, and 133.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spice Islands Industries are 54.32 and 21.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.
Source: Dion Global