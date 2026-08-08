Here's the live share price of Zodiac Clothing Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-2.42
|-6.22
|-13.74
|-23.43
|-14.52
|-10.05
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-3.49
|7.12
|14.74
|-10.58
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|26.12
|53.35
|37.14
|84.69
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.7
|-0.75
|-0.6
|-6.15
|-10.75
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-0.66
|9.75
|-4.13
|12.56
|16.6
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|3.45
|-18.32
|23.55
|-3.31
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-4.14
|-15.25
|-33.12
|-15.17
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-11.09
|27.86
|31.71
|39.98
|31.8
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-1.98
|20.05
|34.7
|132.71
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-6.93
|-14.02
|-16.66
|-8.94
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-17.38
|-35.85
|-46.31
|99.78
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|0.33
|5.18
|-6.86
|6.17
|61.5
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-1.99
|-8.6
|-21.96
|-38.16
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|0.8
|38.34
|81.3
|616.32
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-3.42
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.03
|-36.52
|-23.87
|VIP Clothing
|-0.8
|-12.67
|-7.63
|-18
|-44.97
|-21.54
|-0.7
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-1.4
|-18.5
|2.57
|-10.61
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.4
|8.85
|3.81
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-1.58
|-0.69
|-14.46
|-10.05
|-17.19
|-4.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zodiac Clothing Company has declined 23.43% compared to peers like Page Industries (-10.58%), Pearl Global Industries (84.69%), Arvind Fashions (-10.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Zodiac Clothing Company has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|76.66
|77.23
|10
|76.87
|77.17
|20
|77.7
|77.47
|50
|77.56
|77.58
|100
|75.53
|78.36
|200
|82.41
|82.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zodiac Clothing Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|Zodiac Clothing - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results.
|Jul 02, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Zodiac Clothing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|Zodiac Clothing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 02:41 AM IST IST
|Zodiac Clothing - Statement Of Deviation And Variation - 31St March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 02:21 AM IST IST
|Zodiac Clothing - Financial Result For Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1984PLC033143 and registration number is 033143. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac Clothing Company is ₹76.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zodiac Clothing Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zodiac Clothing Company is ₹209.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zodiac Clothing Company are ₹76.16 and ₹76.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac Clothing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac Clothing Company is ₹119.00 and 52-week low of Zodiac Clothing Company is ₹58.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zodiac Clothing Company has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -1.59% for the past month, -5.22% over 3 months, -23.16% over 1 year, -14.52% across 3 years, and -10.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zodiac Clothing Company are -5.97 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global