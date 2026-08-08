What is the share price of Zodiac Clothing Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac Clothing Company is ₹76.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Zodiac Clothing Company? The Zodiac Clothing Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zodiac Clothing Company? The market cap of Zodiac Clothing Company is ₹209.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zodiac Clothing Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zodiac Clothing Company are ₹76.16 and ₹76.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zodiac Clothing Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac Clothing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac Clothing Company is ₹119.00 and 52-week low of Zodiac Clothing Company is ₹58.51 as on .

How has the Zodiac Clothing Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Zodiac Clothing Company has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -1.59% for the past month, -5.22% over 3 months, -23.16% over 1 year, -14.52% across 3 years, and -10.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zodiac Clothing Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zodiac Clothing Company are -5.97 and 1.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global