What is the Market Cap of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd.? The market cap of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹298.93 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is 23.52 and PB ratio of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is 1.17 as on .

What is the share price of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹115.00 as on .