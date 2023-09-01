Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1984PLC033143 and registration number is 033143. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹298.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is 23.52 and PB ratio of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is 1.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹115.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹129.70 and 52-week low of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹79.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.