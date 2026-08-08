Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Zodiac Clothing Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZODIAC CLOTHING COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Zodiac Clothing Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹76.15 Closed
-0.26₹ -0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Zodiac Clothing Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.15₹76.16
₹76.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.51₹119.00
₹76.15
Open Price
₹76.16
Prev. Close
₹76.35
Volume
72

Source: Dion Global

Zodiac Clothing Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-2.42-6.22-13.74-23.43-14.52-10.05
Page Industries		-0.88-3.497.1214.74-10.580.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0726.1253.3537.1484.6995.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.7-0.75-0.6-6.15-10.7510.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-0.669.75-4.1312.5616.629.23
Lux Industries		2.373.45-18.3223.55-3.31-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-4.14-15.25-33.12-15.1731.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-11.0927.8631.7139.9831.825.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-1.9820.0534.7132.7166.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-6.93-14.02-16.66-8.94-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-17.38-35.85-46.3199.78119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.340.335.18-6.866.1761.582.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-1.99-8.6-21.96-38.1616.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.710.838.3481.3616.32194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-3.42-16.72-29.61-40.03-36.52-23.87
VIP Clothing		-0.8-12.67-7.63-18-44.97-21.54-0.7
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-1.4-18.52.57-10.6134.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.48.853.81-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-1.58-0.69-14.46-10.05-17.19-4.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zodiac Clothing Company has declined 23.43% compared to peers like Page Industries (-10.58%), Pearl Global Industries (84.69%), Arvind Fashions (-10.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Zodiac Clothing Company has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Zodiac Clothing Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zodiac Clothing Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
576.6677.23
1076.8777.17
2077.777.47
5077.5677.58
10075.5378.36
20082.4182.96

Source: Dion Global

Zodiac Clothing Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zodiac Clothing Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Zodiac Clothing Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTZodiac Clothing - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results.
Jul 02, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTZodiac Clothing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTZodiac Clothing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 02:41 AM IST ISTZodiac Clothing - Statement Of Deviation And Variation - 31St March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 02:21 AM IST ISTZodiac Clothing - Financial Result For Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Zodiac Clothing Company

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1984PLC033143 and registration number is 033143. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A Y Noorani
    Chairman
  • Mr. S Y Noorani
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. V M Apte
    Director
  • Mr. S R Iyer
    Director
  • Dr. Naushad Forbes
    Director
  • Ms. Elizabeth Jane Hulse
    Director
  • Mr. Dilip Thakkar
    Director
  • Mr. Amb.Ahmad Javed
    Director
  • Mr. Awais Noorani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Adnan Noorani
    Executive Director

FAQs on Zodiac Clothing Company Share Price

What is the share price of Zodiac Clothing Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac Clothing Company is ₹76.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zodiac Clothing Company?

The Zodiac Clothing Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zodiac Clothing Company?

The market cap of Zodiac Clothing Company is ₹209.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zodiac Clothing Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zodiac Clothing Company are ₹76.16 and ₹76.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zodiac Clothing Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac Clothing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac Clothing Company is ₹119.00 and 52-week low of Zodiac Clothing Company is ₹58.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zodiac Clothing Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zodiac Clothing Company has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -1.59% for the past month, -5.22% over 3 months, -23.16% over 1 year, -14.52% across 3 years, and -10.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zodiac Clothing Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zodiac Clothing Company are -5.97 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Zodiac Clothing Company News

More Zodiac Clothing Company News
Market Pulse