Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ZODIAC CLOTHING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹115.00 Closed
0.310.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.50₹117.50
₹115.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.00₹129.70
₹115.00
Open Price
₹114.60
Prev. Close
₹114.65
Volume
36,247

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1117.43
  • R2119.47
  • R3121.43
  • Pivot
    115.47
  • S1113.43
  • S2111.47
  • S3109.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 592.57113.64
  • 1092.7113.21
  • 2093.15112.97
  • 5094.61109.48
  • 10091.54104.8
  • 20099.63101.02

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Dec, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd.

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1984PLC033143 and registration number is 033143. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A Y Noorani
    Chairman
  • Mr. S Y Noorani
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. V M Apte
    Director
  • Mr. S R Iyer
    Director
  • Mr. Y P Trivedi
    Director
  • Dr. Naushad Forbes
    Director
  • Mr. Bernhard Steinruecke
    Director
  • Ms. Elizabeth Jane Hulse
    Director

FAQs on Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹298.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is 23.52 and PB ratio of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is 1.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹115.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹129.70 and 52-week low of Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd. is ₹79.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

