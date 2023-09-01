What is the Market Cap of Bizotic Commercial Ltd.? The market cap of Bizotic Commercial Ltd. is ₹51.03 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bizotic Commercial Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bizotic Commercial Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Bizotic Commercial Ltd. is 5.51 as on .

What is the share price of Bizotic Commercial Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bizotic Commercial Ltd. is ₹63.47 as on .