BIZOTIC COMMERCIAL LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹63.47 Closed
53.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bizotic Commercial Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.47₹63.47
₹63.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.55₹182.00
₹63.47
Open Price
₹63.47
Prev. Close
₹60.45
Volume
9,600

Bizotic Commercial Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.47
  • R263.47
  • R363.47
  • Pivot
    63.47
  • S163.47
  • S263.47
  • S363.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.255.75
  • 1017.153.17
  • 208.5554.74
  • 503.420
  • 1001.710
  • 2000.850

Bizotic Commercial Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.5826.21-62.88-62.88-62.88-62.88-62.88
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

Bizotic Commercial Ltd. Share Holdings

Bizotic Commercial Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Sep, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.

About Bizotic Commercial Ltd.

Textiles - Readymade Apparels

Management

  • Ms. Inderpreet Kaur Gulati
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mohit Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Avani Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hareshkumar Suthar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Juhi Sawajani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bizotic Commercial Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bizotic Commercial Ltd.?

The market cap of Bizotic Commercial Ltd. is ₹51.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bizotic Commercial Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bizotic Commercial Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Bizotic Commercial Ltd. is 5.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bizotic Commercial Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bizotic Commercial Ltd. is ₹63.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bizotic Commercial Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bizotic Commercial Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bizotic Commercial Ltd. is ₹182.00 and 52-week low of Bizotic Commercial Ltd. is ₹43.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

