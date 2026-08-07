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Bizotic Commercial Share Price

NSE
BSE

BIZOTIC COMMERCIAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Bizotic Commercial along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹535.90 Closed
6.36₹ 32.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bizotic Commercial Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹440.00₹560.00
₹535.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹257.75₹1,053.00
₹535.90
Open Price
₹450.00
Prev. Close
₹503.85
Volume
42,600

Source: Dion Global

Bizotic Commercial Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-3.080.83-14.46-11.24-17.19-4.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bizotic Commercial has gained 103.76% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Bizotic Commercial has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Bizotic Commercial Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bizotic Commercial Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5554.38543.17
10562.07555.45
20593.79583.81
50676.46657.84
100781.61724.88
200828.43710.77

Source: Dion Global

Bizotic Commercial Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bizotic Commercial remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.23%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bizotic Commercial Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 02, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTBizotic Commercial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 02, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTBizotic Commercial - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTBizotic Commercial - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 08, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTBizotic Commercial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTBizotic Commercial - Annual General Meeting - Annual Report 2025-2026 Including Notice Of AGM.

Source: Dion Global

About Bizotic Commercial

Bizotic Commercial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2016PLC094934 and registration number is 094934. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Mahavirprasad Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Juhi Sawajani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipak Hariprasad Dave
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Avani Ashwinkumar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bizotic Commercial Share Price

What is the share price of Bizotic Commercial?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bizotic Commercial is ₹535.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bizotic Commercial?

The Bizotic Commercial is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bizotic Commercial?

The market cap of Bizotic Commercial is ₹502.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bizotic Commercial?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bizotic Commercial are ₹560.00 and ₹440.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bizotic Commercial?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bizotic Commercial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bizotic Commercial is ₹1,053.00 and 52-week low of Bizotic Commercial is ₹257.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bizotic Commercial performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bizotic Commercial has shown returns of 6.36% over the past day, -21.5% for the past month, -35.9% over 3 months, 103.76% over 1 year, 119.79% across 3 years, and 25.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bizotic Commercial?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bizotic Commercial are 27.78 and 4.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bizotic Commercial News

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