Here's the live share price of Bizotic Commercial along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-3.08
|0.83
|-14.46
|-11.24
|-17.19
|-4.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bizotic Commercial has gained 103.76% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Bizotic Commercial has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|554.38
|543.17
|10
|562.07
|555.45
|20
|593.79
|583.81
|50
|676.46
|657.84
|100
|781.61
|724.88
|200
|828.43
|710.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bizotic Commercial remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.23%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 02, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Bizotic Commercial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Bizotic Commercial - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Bizotic Commercial - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 08, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Bizotic Commercial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Bizotic Commercial - Annual General Meeting - Annual Report 2025-2026 Including Notice Of AGM.
Source: Dion Global
Bizotic Commercial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2016PLC094934 and registration number is 094934. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bizotic Commercial is ₹535.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bizotic Commercial is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bizotic Commercial is ₹502.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bizotic Commercial are ₹560.00 and ₹440.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bizotic Commercial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bizotic Commercial is ₹1,053.00 and 52-week low of Bizotic Commercial is ₹257.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bizotic Commercial has shown returns of 6.36% over the past day, -21.5% for the past month, -35.9% over 3 months, 103.76% over 1 year, 119.79% across 3 years, and 25.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bizotic Commercial are 27.78 and 4.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global