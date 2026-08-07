What is the share price of Bizotic Commercial? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bizotic Commercial is ₹535.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Bizotic Commercial? The Bizotic Commercial is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bizotic Commercial? The market cap of Bizotic Commercial is ₹502.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bizotic Commercial? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bizotic Commercial are ₹560.00 and ₹440.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bizotic Commercial? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bizotic Commercial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bizotic Commercial is ₹1,053.00 and 52-week low of Bizotic Commercial is ₹257.75 as on .

How has the Bizotic Commercial performed historically in terms of returns? The Bizotic Commercial has shown returns of 6.36% over the past day, -21.5% for the past month, -35.9% over 3 months, 103.76% over 1 year, 119.79% across 3 years, and 25.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bizotic Commercial? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bizotic Commercial are 27.78 and 4.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global