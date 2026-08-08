What is the share price of Thomas Scott (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thomas Scott (India) is ₹317.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Thomas Scott (India)? The Thomas Scott (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thomas Scott (India)? The market cap of Thomas Scott (India) is ₹466.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Thomas Scott (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Thomas Scott (India) are ₹330.00 and ₹309.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thomas Scott (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thomas Scott (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thomas Scott (India) is ₹474.35 and 52-week low of Thomas Scott (India) is ₹231.15 as on .

How has the Thomas Scott (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Thomas Scott (India) has shown returns of 2.38% over the past day, -2.07% for the past month, 2.48% over 3 months, 5.62% over 1 year, 61.5% across 3 years, and 82.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thomas Scott (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thomas Scott (India) are 24.32 and 3.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global