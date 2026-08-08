Here's the live share price of Thomas Scott (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-3.08
|0.83
|-14.46
|-11.24
|-17.19
|-4.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Thomas Scott (India) has gained 5.62% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Thomas Scott (India) has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|300.78
|303.61
|10
|300.37
|303.98
|20
|310.29
|305.77
|50
|297.79
|300.72
|100
|280.25
|297.8
|200
|312.95
|305.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Thomas Scott (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.45%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Thomas Scott (India) - Thomas Scott (India) Limited Entered Into Licensing Agreement And Global Designated Supplier Agreement
|Jul 02, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Thomas Scott (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Thomas Scott (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jun 06, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Thomas Scott (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jun 04, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Thomas Scott (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Thomas Scott (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109MH2010PLC209302 and registration number is 209302. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 254.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thomas Scott (India) is ₹317.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thomas Scott (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Thomas Scott (India) is ₹466.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Thomas Scott (India) are ₹330.00 and ₹309.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thomas Scott (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thomas Scott (India) is ₹474.35 and 52-week low of Thomas Scott (India) is ₹231.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thomas Scott (India) has shown returns of 2.38% over the past day, -2.07% for the past month, 2.48% over 3 months, 5.62% over 1 year, 61.5% across 3 years, and 82.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thomas Scott (India) are 24.32 and 3.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global