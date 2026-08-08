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Thomas Scott (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

THOMAS SCOTT (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Thomas Scott (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹317.70 Closed
2.38₹ 7.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Thomas Scott (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹309.85₹330.00
₹317.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹231.15₹474.35
₹317.70
Open Price
₹312.50
Prev. Close
₹310.30
Volume
1,484

Source: Dion Global

Thomas Scott (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-3.080.83-14.46-11.24-17.19-4.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Thomas Scott (India) has gained 5.62% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Thomas Scott (India) has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Thomas Scott (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Thomas Scott (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5300.78303.61
10300.37303.98
20310.29305.77
50297.79300.72
100280.25297.8
200312.95305.04

Source: Dion Global

Thomas Scott (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Thomas Scott (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.45%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Thomas Scott (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTThomas Scott (India) - Thomas Scott (India) Limited Entered Into Licensing Agreement And Global Designated Supplier Agreement
Jul 02, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTThomas Scott (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTThomas Scott (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jun 06, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTThomas Scott (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 04, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTThomas Scott (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Thomas Scott (India)

Thomas Scott (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109MH2010PLC209302 and registration number is 209302. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 254.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Brijgopal Bang
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vedant Bang
    Managing Director - E-Comm
  • Mrs. Vandana Bang
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Chhajer
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anuradha Paraskar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swati Sahukara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Thomas Scott (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Thomas Scott (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thomas Scott (India) is ₹317.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Thomas Scott (India)?

The Thomas Scott (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thomas Scott (India)?

The market cap of Thomas Scott (India) is ₹466.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Thomas Scott (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Thomas Scott (India) are ₹330.00 and ₹309.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thomas Scott (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thomas Scott (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thomas Scott (India) is ₹474.35 and 52-week low of Thomas Scott (India) is ₹231.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Thomas Scott (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Thomas Scott (India) has shown returns of 2.38% over the past day, -2.07% for the past month, 2.48% over 3 months, 5.62% over 1 year, 61.5% across 3 years, and 82.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thomas Scott (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thomas Scott (India) are 24.32 and 3.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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