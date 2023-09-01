Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Thomas Scott (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THOMAS SCOTT (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹80.95 Closed
4.723.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Thomas Scott (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.25₹81.15
₹80.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.35₹80.85
₹80.95
Open Price
₹78.25
Prev. Close
₹77.30
Volume
28,305

Thomas Scott (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R182.12
  • R283.08
  • R385.02
  • Pivot
    80.18
  • S179.22
  • S277.28
  • S376.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.0374.34
  • 1037.4272.45
  • 2037.6971.38
  • 5038.6967.34
  • 10040.1860.59
  • 20044.0153.31

Thomas Scott (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
19.667.9372.0585.03118.491,502.97846.78
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24

Thomas Scott (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Thomas Scott (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Thomas Scott (India) Ltd.

Thomas Scott (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109MH2010PLC209302 and registration number is 209302. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Brijgopal Bang
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vedant Bang
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Swati Sahukara
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anuradha Paraskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subrata Kumar Dey
    Independent Director

FAQs on Thomas Scott (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Thomas Scott (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Thomas Scott (India) Ltd. is ₹63.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Thomas Scott (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Thomas Scott (India) Ltd. is 19.14 and PB ratio of Thomas Scott (India) Ltd. is 4.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Thomas Scott (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thomas Scott (India) Ltd. is ₹80.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thomas Scott (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thomas Scott (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thomas Scott (India) Ltd. is ₹80.85 and 52-week low of Thomas Scott (India) Ltd. is ₹32.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data