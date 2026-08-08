What is the share price of SBC Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBC Exports is ₹41.19 as on .

What kind of stock is SBC Exports? The SBC Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SBC Exports? The market cap of SBC Exports is ₹1,961.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SBC Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of SBC Exports are ₹41.47 and ₹40.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBC Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBC Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBC Exports is ₹45.04 and 52-week low of SBC Exports is ₹15.82 as on .

How has the SBC Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The SBC Exports has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.21% for the past month, 21.0% over 3 months, 131.53% over 1 year, 66.72% across 3 years, and 113.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SBC Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBC Exports are 57.27 and 24.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global