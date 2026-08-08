Here's the live share price of SBC Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-3.08
|0.83
|-14.46
|-11.24
|-17.19
|-4.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SBC Exports has gained 131.53% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, SBC Exports has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.95
|41.55
|10
|42.02
|41.75
|20
|42.11
|41.73
|50
|40.46
|40.27
|100
|36.63
|37.47
|200
|32.13
|33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SBC Exports saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.27%, while DII stake increased to 0.08%, FII holding rose to 2.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|SBC Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended Ju
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|SBC Exports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|SBC Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|SBC Exports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jun 05, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|SBC Exports - Intimation Regarding Hold On Preferential Issue Approved By The Board On 29Th May, 2026 Due To Procedural Compl
Source: Dion Global
SBC Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100UP2011PLC043209 and registration number is 043209. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 301.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBC Exports is ₹41.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SBC Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SBC Exports is ₹1,961.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SBC Exports are ₹41.47 and ₹40.68.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBC Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBC Exports is ₹45.04 and 52-week low of SBC Exports is ₹15.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SBC Exports has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.21% for the past month, 21.0% over 3 months, 131.53% over 1 year, 66.72% across 3 years, and 113.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBC Exports are 57.27 and 24.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global