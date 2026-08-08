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SBC Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

SBC EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of SBC Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.19 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SBC Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.68₹41.47
₹41.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.82₹45.04
₹41.19
Open Price
₹40.68
Prev. Close
₹41.19
Volume
1,43,249

Source: Dion Global

SBC Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-3.080.83-14.46-11.24-17.19-4.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SBC Exports has gained 131.53% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, SBC Exports has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

SBC Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SBC Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.9541.55
1042.0241.75
2042.1141.73
5040.4640.27
10036.6337.47
20032.1333

Source: Dion Global

SBC Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SBC Exports saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.27%, while DII stake increased to 0.08%, FII holding rose to 2.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SBC Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTSBC Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended Ju
Jul 27, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTSBC Exports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 10, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTSBC Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTSBC Exports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jun 05, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTSBC Exports - Intimation Regarding Hold On Preferential Issue Approved By The Board On 29Th May, 2026 Due To Procedural Compl

Source: Dion Global

About SBC Exports

SBC Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100UP2011PLC043209 and registration number is 043209. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 301.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Govindji Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepika Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ruchi Chordia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Parul Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jasbir Singh Marjara
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Radha Kumari
    Independent Director

FAQs on SBC Exports Share Price

What is the share price of SBC Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBC Exports is ₹41.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SBC Exports?

The SBC Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SBC Exports?

The market cap of SBC Exports is ₹1,961.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SBC Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SBC Exports are ₹41.47 and ₹40.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBC Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBC Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBC Exports is ₹45.04 and 52-week low of SBC Exports is ₹15.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SBC Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The SBC Exports has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.21% for the past month, 21.0% over 3 months, 131.53% over 1 year, 66.72% across 3 years, and 113.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SBC Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBC Exports are 57.27 and 24.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SBC Exports News

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