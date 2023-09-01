Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SBC Exports Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SBC EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹21.80 Closed
-1.8-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SBC Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.10₹22.50
₹21.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.10₹23.85
₹21.80
Open Price
₹22.50
Prev. Close
₹22.20
Volume
2,26,085

SBC Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.7
  • R223.3
  • R324.1
  • Pivot
    21.9
  • S121.3
  • S220.5
  • S319.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.8422.29
  • 108.6922.07
  • 208.5621.56
  • 508.0820.85
  • 1006.9819.93
  • 2006.9117.67

SBC Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

SBC Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

SBC Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQtr Results, F. Dividend & Buy Back
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Dec, 2022Board MeetingBuy Back of shares
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SBC Exports Ltd.

SBC Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18100UP2011PLC043209 and registration number is 043209. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Govindji Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Deepika Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Akshat Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Manupriya Mishra
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Jaiswal
    Director
  • Mr. Manish Gupta
    Director

FAQs on SBC Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SBC Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of SBC Exports Ltd. is ₹461.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SBC Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SBC Exports Ltd. is 41.64 and PB ratio of SBC Exports Ltd. is 13.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SBC Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBC Exports Ltd. is ₹21.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBC Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBC Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBC Exports Ltd. is ₹23.85 and 52-week low of SBC Exports Ltd. is ₹7.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data