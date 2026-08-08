What is the share price of VIP Clothing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VIP Clothing is ₹20.95 as on .

What kind of stock is VIP Clothing? The VIP Clothing is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VIP Clothing? The market cap of VIP Clothing is ₹188.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of VIP Clothing? Today’s highest and lowest price of VIP Clothing are ₹21.40 and ₹20.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VIP Clothing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VIP Clothing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VIP Clothing is ₹41.64 and 52-week low of VIP Clothing is ₹14.50 as on .

How has the VIP Clothing performed historically in terms of returns? The VIP Clothing has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -15.18% for the past month, -6.39% over 3 months, -46.94% over 1 year, -21.54% across 3 years, and -0.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VIP Clothing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VIP Clothing are 19.25 and 0.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global