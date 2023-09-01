Name
VIP Clothing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH1991PLC059804 and registration number is 059804. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of VIP Clothing Ltd. is ₹389.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of VIP Clothing Ltd. is 42.1 and PB ratio of VIP Clothing Ltd. is 2.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VIP Clothing Ltd. is ₹47.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VIP Clothing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VIP Clothing Ltd. is ₹57.65 and 52-week low of VIP Clothing Ltd. is ₹27.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.