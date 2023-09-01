Follow Us

VIP CLOTHING LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹47.20 Closed
0.430.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

VIP Clothing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.55₹48.50
₹47.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.40₹57.65
₹47.20
Open Price
₹46.75
Prev. Close
₹47.00
Volume
5,10,361

VIP Clothing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.25
  • R249.5
  • R350.5
  • Pivot
    47.25
  • S146
  • S245
  • S343.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.3445.4
  • 1036.7744.68
  • 2035.8144.39
  • 5031.9744.92
  • 10027.7544.92
  • 20026.7642.76

VIP Clothing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

VIP Clothing Ltd. Share Holdings

VIP Clothing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    VIP Clothing Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:10 AM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    VIP Clothing Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication regarding 33rd Annual General Meeting.
    22-Aug, 2023 | 11:17 AM

About VIP Clothing Ltd.

VIP Clothing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH1991PLC059804 and registration number is 059804. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil J Pathare
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kapil J Pathare
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gopal Sehjpal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Robin Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Meher Castelino
    Independent Director

FAQs on VIP Clothing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of VIP Clothing Ltd.?

The market cap of VIP Clothing Ltd. is ₹389.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VIP Clothing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of VIP Clothing Ltd. is 42.1 and PB ratio of VIP Clothing Ltd. is 2.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of VIP Clothing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VIP Clothing Ltd. is ₹47.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VIP Clothing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VIP Clothing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VIP Clothing Ltd. is ₹57.65 and 52-week low of VIP Clothing Ltd. is ₹27.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

