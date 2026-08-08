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VIP Clothing Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIP CLOTHING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of VIP Clothing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.95 Closed
-0.38₹ -0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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VIP Clothing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.00₹21.40
₹20.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.50₹41.64
₹20.95
Open Price
₹21.40
Prev. Close
₹21.03
Volume
14,131

Source: Dion Global

VIP Clothing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-3.080.83-14.46-11.24-17.19-4.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, VIP Clothing has declined 46.94% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, VIP Clothing has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

VIP Clothing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

VIP Clothing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.3821.48
1021.6621.66
2022.4522.24
5024.3123.22
10022.8324.01
20026.4326.46

Source: Dion Global

VIP Clothing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VIP Clothing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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VIP Clothing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTVIP Clothing - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting For Un-Audited Result For Quarter 30.06.2026
Jul 10, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTVIP Clothing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTVIP Clothing - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 11, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTVIP Clothing - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jun 04, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTVIP Clothing - Corrigendum To The Notice Of EGM Scheduled On June 11, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About VIP Clothing

VIP Clothing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH1991PLC059804 and registration number is 059804. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 253.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil J Pathare
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kapil J Pathare
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Vilas Gupte
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uday Ajgaonkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishor Navandar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vandana Bhardwaj
    Independent Director

FAQs on VIP Clothing Share Price

What is the share price of VIP Clothing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VIP Clothing is ₹20.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is VIP Clothing?

The VIP Clothing is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VIP Clothing?

The market cap of VIP Clothing is ₹188.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VIP Clothing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VIP Clothing are ₹21.40 and ₹20.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VIP Clothing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VIP Clothing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VIP Clothing is ₹41.64 and 52-week low of VIP Clothing is ₹14.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the VIP Clothing performed historically in terms of returns?

The VIP Clothing has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -15.18% for the past month, -6.39% over 3 months, -46.94% over 1 year, -21.54% across 3 years, and -0.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VIP Clothing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VIP Clothing are 19.25 and 0.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

VIP Clothing News

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