Here's the live share price of VIP Clothing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-3.08
|0.83
|-14.46
|-11.24
|-17.19
|-4.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, VIP Clothing has declined 46.94% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, VIP Clothing has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.38
|21.48
|10
|21.66
|21.66
|20
|22.45
|22.24
|50
|24.31
|23.22
|100
|22.83
|24.01
|200
|26.43
|26.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, VIP Clothing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|VIP Clothing - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting For Un-Audited Result For Quarter 30.06.2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|VIP Clothing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|VIP Clothing - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 11, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|VIP Clothing - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jun 04, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|VIP Clothing - Corrigendum To The Notice Of EGM Scheduled On June 11, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
VIP Clothing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH1991PLC059804 and registration number is 059804. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 253.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VIP Clothing is ₹20.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VIP Clothing is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VIP Clothing is ₹188.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VIP Clothing are ₹21.40 and ₹20.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VIP Clothing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VIP Clothing is ₹41.64 and 52-week low of VIP Clothing is ₹14.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VIP Clothing has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -15.18% for the past month, -6.39% over 3 months, -46.94% over 1 year, -21.54% across 3 years, and -0.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VIP Clothing are 19.25 and 0.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global