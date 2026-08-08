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Indian Terrain Fashions Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAN TERRAIN FASHIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Indian Terrain Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.76 Closed
-0.53₹ -0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indian Terrain Fashions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.49₹32.25
₹31.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.43₹42.77
₹31.76
Open Price
₹31.93
Prev. Close
₹31.93
Volume
2,355

Source: Dion Global

Indian Terrain Fashions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-3.080.83-14.46-11.24-17.19-4.29
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indian Terrain Fashions has declined 11.24% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Terrain Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Indian Terrain Fashions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indian Terrain Fashions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.1831
1029.2930.4
2030.230.45
5031.6631.09
10031.1331.68
20033.2233.22

Source: Dion Global

Indian Terrain Fashions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Terrain Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.29%, FII holding unchanged at 5.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indian Terrain Fashions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 02, 2026, 02:50 AM IST ISTIndian Terrain Fashi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 02, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTIndian Terrain Fashi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 02, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTIndian Terrain Fashi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 01, 2026, 04:34 PM IST ISTIndian Terrain Fashi - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026 And Other
Aug 01, 2026, 04:29 PM IST ISTIndian Terrain Fashi - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Indian Terrain Fashions

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TN2009PLC073017 and registration number is 073017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 377.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Venkatesh Rajagopal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Charath Ram Narsimhan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Rama Rajagopal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. P S Raghavan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Tarique Ansari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indian Terrain Fashions Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Terrain Fashions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Terrain Fashions is ₹31.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Terrain Fashions?

The Indian Terrain Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Terrain Fashions?

The market cap of Indian Terrain Fashions is ₹160.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Terrain Fashions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Terrain Fashions are ₹32.25 and ₹31.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Terrain Fashions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Terrain Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Terrain Fashions is ₹42.77 and 52-week low of Indian Terrain Fashions is ₹24.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indian Terrain Fashions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Terrain Fashions has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, -3.08% for the past month, 0.83% over 3 months, -11.24% over 1 year, -17.19% across 3 years, and -4.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Terrain Fashions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Terrain Fashions are 357.66 and 0.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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