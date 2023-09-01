Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.28
|-6.08
|1.29
|10.92
|-13.14
|50.89
|-58.85
|1.35
|2.90
|1.76
|4.27
|-21.31
|107.77
|17.05
|1.56
|39.53
|22.48
|18.20
|48.10
|134.64
|92.16
|5.61
|8.84
|24.14
|42.20
|16.45
|7.88
|7.88
|27.39
|46.94
|70.00
|92.81
|110.24
|1,343.54
|816.04
|0.84
|-8.96
|-2.54
|10.09
|-19.29
|11.35
|-14.36
|6.10
|-0.83
|13.57
|16.81
|16.92
|134.45
|-29.83
|22.52
|30.15
|63.05
|104.81
|40.50
|477.51
|416.34
|0.57
|6.65
|-4.93
|7.09
|-32.50
|237.08
|591.27
|-1.39
|-14.41
|-3.89
|29.78
|-8.84
|332.42
|68.66
|5.39
|28.88
|42.78
|81.70
|32.75
|507.55
|83.90
|4.53
|3.12
|26.61
|35.33
|-12.33
|85.59
|50.65
|5.00
|-16.15
|4.58
|20.32
|89.49
|957.69
|1,369.02
|-2.24
|7.92
|4.31
|35.83
|204.90
|411.44
|411.44
|6.67
|5.71
|3.17
|13.05
|65.61
|424.44
|-16.09
|3.23
|-3.60
|19.11
|25.75
|23.52
|6.63
|-25.13
|7.41
|-7.94
|-13.43
|-18.31
|-19.40
|574.58
|793.82
|6.77
|12.76
|23.58
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|1.50
|1.20
|31.56
|24.76
|-17.28
|130.37
|6.24
|-7.17
|44.10
|228.85
|495.82
|468.74
|382.14
|382.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TN2009PLC073017 and registration number is 073017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 336.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. is ₹242.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. is 123.98 and PB ratio of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. is ₹54.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. is ₹88.35 and 52-week low of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. is ₹41.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.