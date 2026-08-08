Here's the live share price of Indian Terrain Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-3.08
|0.83
|-14.46
|-11.24
|-17.19
|-4.29
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indian Terrain Fashions has declined 11.24% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Terrain Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.18
|31
|10
|29.29
|30.4
|20
|30.2
|30.45
|50
|31.66
|31.09
|100
|31.13
|31.68
|200
|33.22
|33.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indian Terrain Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.29%, FII holding unchanged at 5.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 02, 2026, 02:50 AM IST IST
|Indian Terrain Fashi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 02, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|Indian Terrain Fashi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Indian Terrain Fashi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:34 PM IST IST
|Indian Terrain Fashi - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026 And Other
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:29 PM IST IST
|Indian Terrain Fashi - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Source: Dion Global
Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TN2009PLC073017 and registration number is 073017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 377.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Terrain Fashions is ₹31.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Terrain Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indian Terrain Fashions is ₹160.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Terrain Fashions are ₹32.25 and ₹31.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Terrain Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Terrain Fashions is ₹42.77 and 52-week low of Indian Terrain Fashions is ₹24.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Terrain Fashions has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, -3.08% for the past month, 0.83% over 3 months, -11.24% over 1 year, -17.19% across 3 years, and -4.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Terrain Fashions are 357.66 and 0.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global