INDIAN TERRAIN FASHIONS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹54.85 Closed
-1.35-0.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.50₹56.20
₹54.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.35₹88.35
₹54.85
Open Price
₹56.20
Prev. Close
₹55.60
Volume
93,137

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.73
  • R256.72
  • R357.23
  • Pivot
    55.22
  • S154.23
  • S253.72
  • S352.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 574.0654.82
  • 1075.0454.31
  • 2071.5154.31
  • 5066.9754.67
  • 10056.9455.35
  • 20055.2456.69

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. Share Holdings

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd.

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101TN2009PLC073017 and registration number is 073017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 336.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Venkatesh Rajagopal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Charath Ram Narsimhan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vidyuth Venkatesh Rajagopal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rama Rajagopal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. N K Ranganath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Bahadur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Mohanka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kalpathi S Suresh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd.?

The market cap of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. is ₹242.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. is 123.98 and PB ratio of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. is ₹54.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. is ₹88.35 and 52-week low of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. is ₹41.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

