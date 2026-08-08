What is the share price of Indian Terrain Fashions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Terrain Fashions is ₹31.76 as on .

What kind of stock is Indian Terrain Fashions? The Indian Terrain Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Terrain Fashions? The market cap of Indian Terrain Fashions is ₹160.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Terrain Fashions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Terrain Fashions are ₹32.25 and ₹31.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Terrain Fashions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Terrain Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Terrain Fashions is ₹42.77 and 52-week low of Indian Terrain Fashions is ₹24.43 as on .

How has the Indian Terrain Fashions performed historically in terms of returns? The Indian Terrain Fashions has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, -3.08% for the past month, 0.83% over 3 months, -11.24% over 1 year, -17.19% across 3 years, and -4.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Terrain Fashions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Terrain Fashions are 357.66 and 0.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global