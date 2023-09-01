Follow Us

Filatex Fashions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.04 Closed
0.620.08
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Filatex Fashions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.76₹13.24
₹13.04
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.61₹26.35
₹13.04
Open Price
₹13.01
Prev. Close
₹12.96
Volume
1,47,273

Filatex Fashions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.27
  • R213.49
  • R313.75
  • Pivot
    13.01
  • S112.79
  • S212.53
  • S312.31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.8313.01
  • 1015.3412.9
  • 2013.5412.77
  • 509.7512.73
  • 1008.1813.1
  • 2007.5813.22

Filatex Fashions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.69-7.1213.99-25.4490.64349.66520.95
5.233.7018.1721.39-4.06207.5636.03
-1.21-11.610.4711.56-21.6436.41-30.46
-1.143.363.8023.02-25.88622.58189.57
6.4824.8138.5730.6016.81191.6128.63
-2.4120.3839.0053.6615.89128.4650.98
-3.9603.59-6.92-8.06667.6189.90
-4.7851.1236.7745.2813.78450.41161.39
3.0019.5618.3927.554.17524.24258.26
4.5010.070-6.23-49.66-2.25-58.10
7.331.43-0.3955.5367.45155.4033.40
9.0914.299.090-14.2920.0026.32
1.44-0.4711.0511.05-5.38539.391,010.53
-9.44-35.43-47.9729.2217.8117.8117.81
-0.3234.6046.3815.0929.21187.36240.65
19.9843.9815.18-14.1094.62153.4010.17
10.3412.3055.8656.6528.91255.40348.75
12.0721.4827.0217.92-15.2228.8346.56
04.3315.0226.7642.90331.26259.39
4.32-3.50-2.2824.6010.41-47.70-29.82

Filatex Fashions Ltd. Share Holdings

Filatex Fashions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Preferential issue
31 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
02 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Filatex Fashions Ltd.

Filatex Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51491TG1994PLC017158 and registration number is 017158. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prabhat Sethia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Ishwarlal Bora
    Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Sethia
    Director
  • Mr. M Krishna Rao
    Director
  • Mr. V Raghu Ram
    Director

FAQs on Filatex Fashions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Filatex Fashions Ltd.?

The market cap of Filatex Fashions Ltd. is ₹126.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Filatex Fashions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Filatex Fashions Ltd. is 9.21 and PB ratio of Filatex Fashions Ltd. is 1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Filatex Fashions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filatex Fashions Ltd. is ₹13.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Filatex Fashions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filatex Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filatex Fashions Ltd. is ₹26.35 and 52-week low of Filatex Fashions Ltd. is ₹6.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

