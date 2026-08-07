What is the share price of Filatex Fashions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filatex Fashions is ₹0.19 as on .

What kind of stock is Filatex Fashions? The Filatex Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Filatex Fashions? The market cap of Filatex Fashions is ₹158.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Filatex Fashions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Filatex Fashions are ₹0.19 and ₹0.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Filatex Fashions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filatex Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filatex Fashions is ₹0.67 and 52-week low of Filatex Fashions is ₹0.14 as on .

How has the Filatex Fashions performed historically in terms of returns? The Filatex Fashions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -26.92% over 3 months, -67.24% over 1 year, -58.17% across 3 years, and -18.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Filatex Fashions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Filatex Fashions are 57.58 and 0.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global