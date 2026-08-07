Here's the live share price of Filatex Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Filatex Fashions
|0
|0
|-26.92
|-38.71
|-67.24
|-58.17
|-18.61
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Filatex Fashions has declined 67.24% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Filatex Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.19
|0.19
|10
|0.19
|0.19
|20
|0.19
|0.19
|50
|0.2
|0.2
|100
|0.21
|0.23
|200
|0.29
|0.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Filatex Fashions saw a drop in promoter holding to 4.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 94.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Filatex Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Filatex Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Filatex Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Filatex Fashions - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Filatex Fashions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 17, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Filatex Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51491TG1994PLC017158 and registration number is 017158. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 833.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filatex Fashions is ₹0.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Filatex Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Filatex Fashions is ₹158.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Filatex Fashions are ₹0.19 and ₹0.19.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filatex Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filatex Fashions is ₹0.67 and 52-week low of Filatex Fashions is ₹0.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Filatex Fashions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -26.92% over 3 months, -67.24% over 1 year, -58.17% across 3 years, and -18.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Filatex Fashions are 57.58 and 0.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global