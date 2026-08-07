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Filatex Fashions Share Price

NSE
BSE

FILATEX FASHIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Filatex Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.19 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Filatex Fashions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.19₹0.19
₹0.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.14₹0.67
₹0.19
Open Price
₹0.19
Prev. Close
₹0.19
Volume
6,85,554

Source: Dion Global

Filatex Fashions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Filatex Fashions		00-26.92-38.71-67.24-58.17-18.61
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Filatex Fashions has declined 67.24% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Filatex Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Filatex Fashions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Filatex Fashions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.190.19
100.190.19
200.190.19
500.20.2
1000.210.23
2000.290.31

Source: Dion Global

Filatex Fashions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Filatex Fashions saw a drop in promoter holding to 4.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 94.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Filatex Fashions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTFilatex Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 17, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTFilatex Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 17, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTFilatex Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 17, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTFilatex Fashions - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 17, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTFilatex Fashions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 17, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Filatex Fashions

Filatex Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51491TG1994PLC017158 and registration number is 017158. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 833.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prabhat Sethia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Sethia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vallam Setty Raghuram
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ram Phool Meena
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nageshwara Rao Chitirala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Swapnil Prakash Raka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Hemalatha Ayepu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Filatex Fashions Share Price

What is the share price of Filatex Fashions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filatex Fashions is ₹0.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Filatex Fashions?

The Filatex Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Filatex Fashions?

The market cap of Filatex Fashions is ₹158.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Filatex Fashions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Filatex Fashions are ₹0.19 and ₹0.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Filatex Fashions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filatex Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filatex Fashions is ₹0.67 and 52-week low of Filatex Fashions is ₹0.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Filatex Fashions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Filatex Fashions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -26.92% over 3 months, -67.24% over 1 year, -58.17% across 3 years, and -18.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Filatex Fashions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Filatex Fashions are 57.58 and 0.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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