Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.69
|-7.12
|13.99
|-25.44
|90.64
|349.66
|520.95
|5.23
|3.70
|18.17
|21.39
|-4.06
|207.56
|36.03
|-1.21
|-11.61
|0.47
|11.56
|-21.64
|36.41
|-30.46
|-1.14
|3.36
|3.80
|23.02
|-25.88
|622.58
|189.57
|6.48
|24.81
|38.57
|30.60
|16.81
|191.61
|28.63
|-2.41
|20.38
|39.00
|53.66
|15.89
|128.46
|50.98
|-3.96
|0
|3.59
|-6.92
|-8.06
|667.61
|89.90
|-4.78
|51.12
|36.77
|45.28
|13.78
|450.41
|161.39
|3.00
|19.56
|18.39
|27.55
|4.17
|524.24
|258.26
|4.50
|10.07
|0
|-6.23
|-49.66
|-2.25
|-58.10
|7.33
|1.43
|-0.39
|55.53
|67.45
|155.40
|33.40
|9.09
|14.29
|9.09
|0
|-14.29
|20.00
|26.32
|1.44
|-0.47
|11.05
|11.05
|-5.38
|539.39
|1,010.53
|-9.44
|-35.43
|-47.97
|29.22
|17.81
|17.81
|17.81
|-0.32
|34.60
|46.38
|15.09
|29.21
|187.36
|240.65
|19.98
|43.98
|15.18
|-14.10
|94.62
|153.40
|10.17
|10.34
|12.30
|55.86
|56.65
|28.91
|255.40
|348.75
|12.07
|21.48
|27.02
|17.92
|-15.22
|28.83
|46.56
|0
|4.33
|15.02
|26.76
|42.90
|331.26
|259.39
|4.32
|-3.50
|-2.28
|24.60
|10.41
|-47.70
|-29.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Preferential issue
|31 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|02 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Filatex Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51491TG1994PLC017158 and registration number is 017158. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Filatex Fashions Ltd. is ₹126.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Filatex Fashions Ltd. is 9.21 and PB ratio of Filatex Fashions Ltd. is 1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filatex Fashions Ltd. is ₹13.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filatex Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filatex Fashions Ltd. is ₹26.35 and 52-week low of Filatex Fashions Ltd. is ₹6.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.