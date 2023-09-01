What is the Market Cap of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd.? The market cap of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is ₹183.77 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is 22.33 and PB ratio of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is 2.43 as on .

What is the share price of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is ₹160.15 as on .