BELLA CASA FASHION & RETAIL LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹160.15 Closed
-0.68-1.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.00₹163.10
₹160.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹103.00₹190.00
₹160.15
Open Price
₹161.25
Prev. Close
₹161.25
Volume
2,045

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1162.17
  • R2164.18
  • R3165.27
  • Pivot
    161.08
  • S1159.07
  • S2157.98
  • S3155.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5160.62159.91
  • 10160.41160.83
  • 20159.05161.97
  • 50161.26157.11
  • 100151.99148.75
  • 200165.59144.9

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
1.12-2.023.307.02-2.93123.8042.21

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. Share Holdings

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd.

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124RJ1996PLC011522 and registration number is 011522. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harish Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saurav Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gunjan Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kalpana Juneja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Mangal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd.?

The market cap of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is ₹183.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is 22.33 and PB ratio of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is 2.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is ₹160.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is ₹190.00 and 52-week low of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is ₹103.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

