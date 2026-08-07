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Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

BELLA CASA FASHION & RETAIL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹243.95 Closed
1.52₹ 3.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹236.80₹243.95
₹243.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹205.00₹497.00
₹243.95
Open Price
₹238.00
Prev. Close
₹240.30
Volume
443

Source: Dion Global

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-3.080.83-14.46-11.24-17.19-4.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail has declined 42.99% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5240.85242.12
10242.09242.71
20246.81244.75
50245.86248.84
100254.34263.44
200313.25299.53

Source: Dion Global

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTBella Casa Fashion & - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Or The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026.
Jul 13, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTBella Casa Fashion & - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTBella Casa Fashion & - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
May 27, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTBella Casa Fashion & - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 27, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTBella Casa Fashion & - Constitution Of The Management Committee

Source: Dion Global

About Bella Casa Fashion & Retail

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124RJ1996PLC011522 and registration number is 011522. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harish Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saurav Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Surendra Singh Bhandari
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Saboo
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nivedita Ravindra Sarda
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Mathur
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Share Price

What is the share price of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bella Casa Fashion & Retail is ₹243.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bella Casa Fashion & Retail?

The Bella Casa Fashion & Retail is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail?

The market cap of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail is ₹326.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail are ₹243.95 and ₹236.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bella Casa Fashion & Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail is ₹497.00 and 52-week low of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail is ₹205.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bella Casa Fashion & Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bella Casa Fashion & Retail has shown returns of 1.52% over the past day, -6.59% for the past month, -9.02% over 3 months, -42.99% over 1 year, 16.01% across 3 years, and 15.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail are 16.23 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail News

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