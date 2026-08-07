Here's the live share price of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-3.08
|0.83
|-14.46
|-11.24
|-17.19
|-4.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail has declined 42.99% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|240.85
|242.12
|10
|242.09
|242.71
|20
|246.81
|244.75
|50
|245.86
|248.84
|100
|254.34
|263.44
|200
|313.25
|299.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Bella Casa Fashion & - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Or The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026.
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Bella Casa Fashion & - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Bella Casa Fashion & - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|May 27, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Bella Casa Fashion & - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 27, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Bella Casa Fashion & - Constitution Of The Management Committee
Source: Dion Global
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124RJ1996PLC011522 and registration number is 011522. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bella Casa Fashion & Retail is ₹243.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bella Casa Fashion & Retail is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail is ₹326.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail are ₹243.95 and ₹236.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bella Casa Fashion & Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail is ₹497.00 and 52-week low of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail is ₹205.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bella Casa Fashion & Retail has shown returns of 1.52% over the past day, -6.59% for the past month, -9.02% over 3 months, -42.99% over 1 year, 16.01% across 3 years, and 15.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail are 16.23 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global