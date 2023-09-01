Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.75
|-4.47
|34.52
|32.52
|-3.61
|139.03
|-3.17
|1.26
|2.87
|1.72
|4.22
|-21.46
|107.76
|16.83
|1.64
|39.40
|22.52
|18.01
|48.26
|134.76
|92.05
|5.31
|8.43
|24.08
|42.06
|15.98
|7.63
|7.63
|27.35
|46.91
|70.24
|93.00
|110.59
|1,342.00
|817.01
|1.12
|-8.79
|-2.27
|10.36
|-19.11
|11.65
|-14.00
|6.03
|-0.77
|13.55
|16.79
|16.51
|129.79
|-28.71
|23.49
|31.39
|65.09
|106.37
|42.04
|481.44
|428.42
|0.32
|6.13
|-4.60
|6.98
|-33.04
|236.34
|603.94
|-1.37
|-14.41
|-3.73
|30.42
|-8.82
|333.99
|69.26
|5.51
|29.62
|43.29
|82.68
|33.37
|518.27
|83.37
|4.56
|3.33
|27.29
|35.55
|-12.31
|85.55
|50.40
|1.31
|10.35
|7.24
|40.62
|213.81
|1,312.87
|1,848.05
|5.90
|6.21
|2.20
|12.13
|65.36
|423.80
|-16.66
|3.63
|-3.31
|19.54
|24.85
|23.78
|6.99
|-23.75
|10.00
|-10.63
|-15.26
|-19.44
|-20.30
|142.15
|139.72
|4.23
|-5.86
|1.53
|10.96
|-12.69
|50.99
|-59.11
|5.54
|12.01
|17.18
|168.82
|522.62
|4,131.48
|5,263.85
|2.34
|1.97
|32.76
|25.66
|-16.61
|131.84
|6.96
|1.12
|-2.02
|3.30
|7.02
|-2.93
|123.80
|42.21
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124RJ1996PLC011522 and registration number is 011522. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is ₹183.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is 22.33 and PB ratio of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is 2.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is ₹160.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is ₹190.00 and 52-week low of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd. is ₹103.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.