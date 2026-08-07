What is the share price of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bella Casa Fashion & Retail is ₹243.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Bella Casa Fashion & Retail? The Bella Casa Fashion & Retail is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail? The market cap of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail is ₹326.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail are ₹243.95 and ₹236.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bella Casa Fashion & Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail is ₹497.00 and 52-week low of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail is ₹205.00 as on .

How has the Bella Casa Fashion & Retail performed historically in terms of returns? The Bella Casa Fashion & Retail has shown returns of 1.52% over the past day, -6.59% for the past month, -9.02% over 3 months, -42.99% over 1 year, 16.01% across 3 years, and 15.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail are 16.23 and 1.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global