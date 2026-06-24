The demographic landscape of India is undergoing a gradual shift, which is often overlooked. India is regarded as one of the world’s youngest nations; however, its senior citizen population is growing at a significant pace.

As per a government report, the senior citizen population is projected to grow to 230 million by 2036. This is anticipated to be around 15% of the entire population of the nation.

From the economic perspective, this shift is crucial as it would perhaps create opportunities for the ‘Silver Economy’ – a broad ecosystem of goods and services designed for elderly people.

And one of the most promising segments in this Silver Economy would be senior living.

As lifestyles have been evolving, elderly people now seek independence, yet safe places to live their retired lives peacefully.

Demand for senior living spaces with quick access to healthcare, daily needs, recreational facilities, and most importantly, security and a healthy community is growing robustly.

This brings us to the investment opportunity present in this senior living arena.

We will explore two listed companies that are engaged in the senior living business and try to explore how they are aligned with this theme.

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#1 Ashiana Housing Limited: One of the First Senior Living Brands of India

Ashiana Housing Ltd. offers end-to-end premium homes for elderly people. From acquiring land to delivering the dream homes to the senior people, Ashiana takes care of everything.

The company has already served over 20,192 families and developed projects over 349 lakh square feet of land.

Ashiana has its senior living projects across eight locations in different states, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Gujarat as well.

Rising Demand Pushing Business to All-time Highs

Ashiana saw its highest-ever sales during FY26. The total sale value of area booked during the year stood at ₹2,421 crore, growing at 25% YoY from ₹1,937 crore in FY25.

Out of the total, the senior living segment contributed to around ₹570 crore, the highest ever in the history of the company. There were a total of 569 units of senior living projects spread across 7.37 lakh square feet, which were sold during the fiscal year.

The area constructed during FY26 also rose to 26.19 lakh square feet, aligned with the rising demand.

Ashiana also witnessed the highest-ever collection from customers during FY26, which surged to ₹1,762 crore, indicating timely delivery of the projects and smoother execution.

New Launches During FY26

During FY26, Ashiana came up with multiple new launches across different cities. Some of the most important ones are Ashiana Aravali in Jaipur. Phase 1 of this project has been launched.

Then there were Ashiana Advik Phase 3, Ashiana Tarang Phase 6, and 7 launched in Bhiwadi. In Gurugram, the company launched Phase 1 and 2 of Ashiana Aaroham.

After expanding in the west, the company is now targeting the southern states. During the year, Ashiana Swarang Phase 2 and 3 were launched in Chennai, along with Ashiana Vatsalya Phase 2.

Recently, the company also expanded in Jamshedpur with Ashiana Malhar Phase 4, Ashiana Amodh Phase 3, and others.

The company’s expansion of its senior living portfolio is also evident from the recent land acquisitions across the country. During the fiscal year, Ashiana acquired 38.59 acres of land across Chennai and Maharashtra.

Project Pipelines

Ashiana has a solid project pipeline offering multi-year revenue visibility as well.

Out of the ongoing projects which are scheduled to be delivered in FY27, the company has already received bookings for an area worth ₹1,952 crore.

For FY28 deliveries, the sale value of area booked stood at ₹2,137 crore. For FY29 deliveries, the area already booked is worth ₹944 crore.

Finally, for FY30 and FY31 deliveries, the sale value of the area already booked stood at ₹865.5 crore as of June 2026.

Apart from the ongoing projects, the land-bank of Ashiana Housing, which is available for future projects, stood at around 79.17 acres, out of which the saleable area is around 57.5 lakh square feet. This entire land bank will only have senior living properties and premium homes for senior people.

A 546% Jump in Profits

During FY26, Ashiana saw an 113% YoY rise in its total income as it surged from ₹557.5 crore in FY25 to ₹1,187.4 crore in FY26.

However, profit after tax (PAT) of the company surged by 546.4% during the period from ₹18.24 crore to ₹117.9 crore.

The jump in sales and profits perhaps justifies and indicates the growing demand for senior living spaces.

Coming to the returns, Ashiana offered a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 14.5%, which is higher than the industry median of 7.7%.

The company has been paying regular dividends as well, and its current dividend yield is 0.65%, while the industry median is negligible.

Already trading at a premium?

The stock is currently trading at a price-earnings (PE) of 32.1x, compared to the industry median of 26.9x. Price-earnings to growth ratio (PEG) is at 0.5x, higher than the industry median of 0.4x, indicating that the stock might be relatively overpriced even if adjusted for growth.

1-Year Share Price Chart of Ashiana Housing Ltd.

#2 Max India Limited: From Senior Housing to Assisted Care

Max India Ltd., a holding company of Max India Group, is another listed company that operates in the senior care sector. Max India operates under the brand name of ‘Antara’. The company offers senior living residences, as well as assisted care facilities, and more services designed for elderly people.

For the senior living residence business, the company operated through its subsidiary – Max Estates Gurgaon Limited (MEGL). This was developed for building intergenerational living communities in Gurugram.

Max India, thus, goes beyond just building residences for the elderly people; they are striving to create a vibrant community of elderly people coming together to cherish life.

Apart from developing and selling new properties, Max India also offers resale services for the old units to generate a fee-based income.

The company also operates care homes across Gurugram, Noida, and Bengaluru, with a total capacity of 485 beds. These care homes offer assisted living and transitional care services.

The company also operates AGEasy, a senior-focused product platform with more than 100 products such as nebulizers, insoles, and others.

Expansion Beyond Gurugram

Max India has expanded its senior living residence business beyond Gurugram. In Noida, it has already obtained a partial occupancy certificate for its Noida Phase I Tower. The company is now preparing for the launch of Noida Phase II.

Coming back to Gurugram, all the units of E360 Gurugram have been sold till July 2025, and around 87% of the entire amount has been collected as well.

Another project – E361 Gurugram, launched in December 2025 already sold 127 units out of the total 180 units till March 2026. Sales collection from this project stood at ₹69 crore as of March 2026.

Expanding in South India

During FY26, Max India expanded its assisted care homes across the southern part of the country. It added 80 beds in the assisted care homes in Whitefield, Bengaluru, 72 beds in OMR, Chennai, and 43 beds in ECR, Chennai.

Expanding sales, contracting losses

During DY26, the total income of the company rose by 30% YoY from ₹164.2 crore in FY25 to ₹213.4 crore. Losses also reduced during FY26 from a loss of ₹140.4 crore in FY25 to ₹121.9 crore in FY26.

Even though sales have increased from FY25 to FY26, the company has a poor long-term sales growth of only 8.3%.

The average return on equity (ROE) has been negative 23.4% for the past 3 years.

Still trading at a premium?

The stock has an Enterprise value to Sales (EV/Sales) ratio of 4.66x, compared to the industry median of 3.6x, indicating that the stock might be relatively overvalued.

1-year share price chart of Max India Ltd.

Final Thoughts

Given the growth of the senior population in the country, demand for senior living spaces, which don’t feel like cages but communities with shared thoughts and lifestyles, is also on the rise.

While there are thousands of real estate developers in the country, these two companies have been particularly dedicated to their efforts towards building residences and communities that resonate with the needs of the elderly people.

Having said that, the senior living theme is quite new in the Indian market. So, for now, it will be wise to add these stocks to your watchlist and see how they perform in the long-run.

We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

Maumita Mitra is a seasoned writer specializing in demystifying the world of investment for a broad audience. She has a keen eye for detail and a knack for explaining complex financial concepts in the simplest manner possible.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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