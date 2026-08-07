Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Raunaq group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Raunaq group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Artemis Medicare Services
|317.20
|5.40
|1.73
|29.64
|Racl Geartech
|1471.10
|-4.05
|-0.27
|4.59
|PTL Enterprises
|39.89
|-0.11
|-0.27
|5.72
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Apollo Tyres
|445.35
|-4.50
|-1.00
|154.18
|Bharat Gears
|106.45
|-1.30
|-1.21
|5.63
The top gainers among the Raunaq group stocks today are Artemis Medicare Services (up 1.73%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bharat Gears (down 1.21%) and Apollo Tyres (down 1.00%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Raunaq Group has a strong presence across industries, including tyres, and pharmaceuticals and health care.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Raunaq group here.
Aside of the Raunaq Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.