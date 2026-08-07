Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Aarti group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Aarti group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Aarti Drugs
|417.95
|7.00
|1.70
|4.33
|Aarti Pharmalabs
|694.00
|4.40
|0.64
|8.85
|Aarti Industries
|501.85
|1.75
|0.35
|55.51
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Aarti Surfactants
|533.15
|-17.30
|-3.14
|2.27
The top gainers among the Aarti group stocks today are Aarti Drugs (up 1.70%) and Aarti Pharmalabs (up 0.64%). On the other hand, the top losers include Aarti Surfactants (down 3.14%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Aarti Group has a strong presence across industries, including chemicals, and pharmaceuticals and health care.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Aarti group here.
Aside of the Aarti Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.