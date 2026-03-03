Facebook Pixel Code
TSF Investments Share Price

NSE
BSE

TSF INVESTMENTS

TSF Group | Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Finance
Index
Nifty Microcap 250Nifty Total Market

Here's the live share price of TSF Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹382.05 Closed
-5.00₹ -20.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:58 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

TSF Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹375.00₹402.15
₹382.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹242.95₹701.50
₹382.05
Open Price
₹402.15
Prev. Close
₹402.15
Volume
2,09,582

Over the last 5 years, the share price of TSF Investments has gained 37.41% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 57.25%.

TSF Investments’s current P/E of 18.14x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

TSF Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TSF Investments		-5.08-16.08-20.94-22.5148.5666.0837.58
Tata Capital		-2.61-5.101.91-0.56-0.56-0.19-0.11
Aditya Birla Capital		-3.21-2.13-3.4021.07121.0129.8221.13
Max Financial Services		-1.917.898.5311.7183.1537.8714.35
HDB Financial Services		-2.35-2.10-4.98-9.98-16.74-5.93-3.60
360 One Wam		-3.48-7.96-6.393.329.8233.9928.94
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.46-9.30-22.20-18.5724.2668.3735.39
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.791.06-11.46-5.788.0346.6941.11
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.75-7.09-14.98-8.481.2440.1221.57
Anand Rathi Wealth		3.016.678.237.5751.99100.2660.92
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.43-11.38-14.77-7.6218.4132.1718.22
Angel One		-8.01-12.54-15.24-0.4014.4226.3647.36
JSW Holdings		-4.72-7.58-25.95-12.25-2.3361.0333.69
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.17-12.64-12.287.3047.2420.80
Computer Age Management Services		-8.16-10.59-15.63-14.383.9112.0811.41
Maharashtra Scooters		-0.36-1.13-8.51-20.3143.3843.4428.96
JM Financial		-5.46-1.31-15.76-33.7138.5424.725.31
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.495.203.14-1.6926.8021.688.08
IIFL Capital Services		5.300.22-2.333.3256.3377.8141.27
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		-9.35-9.47-7.13-17.2442.1939.6532.59

Over the last one year, TSF Investments has gained 48.56% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.56%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.01%), Max Financial Services (83.15%). From a 5 year perspective, TSF Investments has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.11%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.13%).

TSF Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

TSF Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5410.89410.02
10421.73416.78
20432.99423.86
50435.96442.91
100505.39467.19
200494.14461.46

TSF Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TSF Investments saw a rise in promoter holding to 86.93%, while DII stake decreased to 4.78%, FII holding rose to 3.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

TSF Investments Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
82,01,6720.54356.4

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

TSF Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the TSF Investments fact sheet for more information

About TSF Investments

TSF Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100TN1993PLC025996 and registration number is 025996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 275.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Harsha Viji
    Chairman
  • Mr. R Venkatraman
    Director
  • Ms. Shobhana Ramachandhran
    Director
  • Ms. Sripriya Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Srivats Ram
    Director
  • Mr. Ananth Ramanujam
    Director
  • Ms. Priyamvada Ramkumar
    Director
  • Mr. Sriram Viji
    Director

FAQs on TSF Investments Share Price

What is the share price of TSF Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TSF Investments is ₹382.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is TSF Investments?

The TSF Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of TSF Investments?

The market cap of TSF Investments is ₹8,485.48 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TSF Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TSF Investments are ₹402.15 and ₹375.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TSF Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TSF Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TSF Investments is ₹701.50 and 52-week low of TSF Investments is ₹242.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the TSF Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The TSF Investments has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -5.92% for the past month, -24.07% over 3 months, 57.25% over 1 year, 66.72% across 3 years, and 37.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TSF Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TSF Investments are 18.14 and 1.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.53 per annum.

TSF Investments News

