Here's the live share price of TSF Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of TSF Investments has gained 37.41% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 57.25%.
TSF Investments’s current P/E of 18.14x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TSF Investments
|-5.08
|-16.08
|-20.94
|-22.51
|48.56
|66.08
|37.58
|Tata Capital
|-2.61
|-5.10
|1.91
|-0.56
|-0.56
|-0.19
|-0.11
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-3.21
|-2.13
|-3.40
|21.07
|121.01
|29.82
|21.13
|Max Financial Services
|-1.91
|7.89
|8.53
|11.71
|83.15
|37.87
|14.35
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.35
|-2.10
|-4.98
|-9.98
|-16.74
|-5.93
|-3.60
|360 One Wam
|-3.48
|-7.96
|-6.39
|3.32
|9.82
|33.99
|28.94
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.46
|-9.30
|-22.20
|-18.57
|24.26
|68.37
|35.39
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.79
|1.06
|-11.46
|-5.78
|8.03
|46.69
|41.11
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.75
|-7.09
|-14.98
|-8.48
|1.24
|40.12
|21.57
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3.01
|6.67
|8.23
|7.57
|51.99
|100.26
|60.92
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.43
|-11.38
|-14.77
|-7.62
|18.41
|32.17
|18.22
|Angel One
|-8.01
|-12.54
|-15.24
|-0.40
|14.42
|26.36
|47.36
|JSW Holdings
|-4.72
|-7.58
|-25.95
|-12.25
|-2.33
|61.03
|33.69
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.17
|-12.64
|-12.28
|7.30
|47.24
|20.80
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.16
|-10.59
|-15.63
|-14.38
|3.91
|12.08
|11.41
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-0.36
|-1.13
|-8.51
|-20.31
|43.38
|43.44
|28.96
|JM Financial
|-5.46
|-1.31
|-15.76
|-33.71
|38.54
|24.72
|5.31
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.49
|5.20
|3.14
|-1.69
|26.80
|21.68
|8.08
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.30
|0.22
|-2.33
|3.32
|56.33
|77.81
|41.27
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|-9.35
|-9.47
|-7.13
|-17.24
|42.19
|39.65
|32.59
Over the last one year, TSF Investments has gained 48.56% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.56%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.01%), Max Financial Services (83.15%). From a 5 year perspective, TSF Investments has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.11%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.13%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|410.89
|410.02
|10
|421.73
|416.78
|20
|432.99
|423.86
|50
|435.96
|442.91
|100
|505.39
|467.19
|200
|494.14
|461.46
In the latest quarter, TSF Investments saw a rise in promoter holding to 86.93%, while DII stake decreased to 4.78%, FII holding rose to 3.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|82,01,672
|0.54
|356.4
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the TSF Investments fact sheet for more information
TSF Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100TN1993PLC025996 and registration number is 025996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 275.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TSF Investments is ₹382.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The TSF Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of TSF Investments is ₹8,485.48 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TSF Investments are ₹402.15 and ₹375.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TSF Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TSF Investments is ₹701.50 and 52-week low of TSF Investments is ₹242.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The TSF Investments has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -5.92% for the past month, -24.07% over 3 months, 57.25% over 1 year, 66.72% across 3 years, and 37.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TSF Investments are 18.14 and 1.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.53 per annum.