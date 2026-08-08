Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Sapphire Foods India
|224.22
|24.48
|12.26
|1,82,24,172
|Siemens Energy India
|3648.80
|396.60
|12.19
|79,73,925
|Pearl Global Industries
|2464.10
|242.60
|10.92
|22,15,967
|Avalon Technologies
|1965.30
|190.80
|10.75
|18,77,232
|Electronics Mart India
|165.83
|16.05
|10.72
|5,13,55,051
|Varroc Engineering
|811.20
|73.35
|9.94
|1,51,90,210
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|96.88
|8.42
|9.52
|6,43,56,610
|Tata Technologies
|872.80
|71.25
|8.89
|1,60,58,460
|Devyani International
|134.73
|10.87
|8.78
|2,66,17,033
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.50
|13.50
|8.71
|11,55,82,755
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|1446.70
|110.20
|8.25
|6,30,820
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1066.25
|74.00
|7.46
|9,07,092
|Travel Food Services
|1428.60
|91.40
|6.84
|12,77,146
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|224.40
|13.92
|6.61
|74,60,167
|Neuland Laboratories
|22855.00
|1,312.00
|6.09
|3,13,887
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|697.45
|34.90
|5.27
|6,37,075
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|94.92
|4.67
|5.17
|3,01,10,261
|Lloyds Enterprises
|83.50
|4.02
|5.06
|91,48,520
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|408.45
|19.65
|5.05
|48,74,880
|Seshaasai Technologies
|407.75
|19.40
|5.00
|5,18,066
|Valor Estate
|117.32
|5.58
|4.99
|7,18,225
|Reliance Infrastructure
|76.56
|3.60
|4.93
|15,23,751
|Physicswallah
|131.59
|6.10
|4.86
|1,26,78,121
|PTC Industries
|19076.00
|855.00
|4.69
|91,324
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|364.05
|15.25
|4.37
|22,13,722
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1658.00
|69.10
|4.35
|20,01,257
|Jai Balaji Industries
|65.61
|2.68
|4.26
|5,59,390
|Granules India
|873.85
|35.20
|4.20
|11,46,571
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|719.40
|28.25
|4.09
|20,30,660
|FIEM Industries
|2580.30
|100.80
|4.07
|1,95,760
|Tata Investment Corporation
|693.65
|26.55
|3.98
|36,73,235
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|292.35
|11.05
|3.93
|30,12,353
|Aequs
|248.31
|9.26
|3.87
|56,16,343
|Embassy Developments
|63.04
|2.34
|3.86
|27,86,754
|Fortis Healthcare
|955.15
|35.15
|3.82
|35,51,821
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|726.55
|26.05
|3.72
|17,50,097
|Welspun Enterprises
|588.90
|21.10
|3.72
|4,14,021
|Supriya Lifescience
|923.45
|32.60
|3.66
|2,34,139
|BEML
|1787.80
|62.70
|3.63
|12,53,510
|BlackBuck
|577.65
|20.10
|3.61
|4,06,614
|Cyient DLM
|685.55
|23.05
|3.48
|8,39,379
|Fine Organic Industries
|5162.10
|173.10
|3.47
|54,836
|PG Electroplast
|630.65
|20.90
|3.43
|1,10,60,038
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2452.70
|79.70
|3.36
|45,47,979
|Exide Industries
|490.00
|15.75
|3.32
|78,53,639
|Vedant Fashions
|516.90
|16.55
|3.31
|26,29,328
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|818.05
|26.05
|3.29
|37,53,214
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|3371.80
|105.10
|3.22
|33,960
|Grasim Industries
|3323.00
|103.00
|3.20
|10,71,215
|Hindalco Industries
|1059.60
|32.60
|3.17
|92,84,747
|Hero MotoCorp
|5725.00
|174.50
|3.14
|19,14,675
|Apar Industries
|16631.00
|505.00
|3.13
|1,77,454
|Man Infraconstruction
|113.85
|3.44
|3.12
|49,13,160
|Clean Science & Technology
|795.15
|23.50
|3.05
|9,84,867
|Welspun Living
|164.09
|4.84
|3.04
|59,04,913
|Aster DM Quality Care
|869.70
|25.25
|2.99
|10,37,107
|Websol Energy Systems
|96.38
|2.77
|2.96
|17,79,441
|LTM
|4658.10
|130.10
|2.87
|6,43,855
|Jubilant Foodworks
|486.50
|13.50
|2.85
|41,47,385
|Shilpa Medicare
|759.75
|20.95
|2.84
|63,03,820
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3502.00
|96.00
|2.82
|32,99,237
|Meesho
|191.35
|5.18
|2.78
|1,18,48,696
|Westlife Foodworld
|594.85
|16.10
|2.78
|1,48,955
|TD Power Systems
|1260.90
|33.20
|2.70
|12,36,722
|Tega Industries
|1625.70
|42.40
|2.68
|1,47,676
|Arvind
|560.55
|14.45
|2.65
|6,20,498
|Deepak Nitrite
|1796.50
|46.10
|2.63
|16,28,102
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|546.25
|13.95
|2.62
|1,58,709
|Carborundum Universal
|1097.00
|27.90
|2.61
|5,21,265
|Hikal
|227.14
|5.71
|2.58
|8,12,011
|Honasa Consumer
|477.60
|11.95
|2.57
|9,82,060
|Netweb Technologies India
|4939.20
|123.20
|2.56
|12,96,942
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|5275.00
|131.00
|2.55
|2,13,017
|JSW Infrastructure
|335.75
|8.25
|2.52
|23,88,341
|Bharat Forge
|2265.20
|55.20
|2.50
|11,52,060
|Campus Activewear
|224.37
|5.37
|2.45
|8,51,537
|Wockhardt
|2021.00
|46.00
|2.33
|5,47,985
|Jindal Saw
|271.40
|6.15
|2.32
|16,13,077
|Balu Forge Industries
|469.05
|10.60
|2.31
|15,28,723
|Redtape
|139.97
|3.11
|2.27
|8,95,112
|Bosch Home Comfort India
|1682.40
|37.20
|2.26
|1,38,636
|Bosch
|42950.00
|950.00
|2.26
|28,216
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|2637.20
|56.90
|2.21
|1,03,315
|Hindustan Zinc
|603.00
|13.00
|2.20
|63,62,181
|Hitachi Energy India
|32600.00
|700.00
|2.19
|91,167
|Mphasis
|2475.00
|53.10
|2.19
|6,08,641
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|1139.60
|24.00
|2.15
|3,49,920
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|1978.40
|41.70
|2.15
|1,45,070
|HFCL
|207.98
|4.31
|2.12
|1,94,89,977
|Waaree Energies
|2717.00
|56.10
|2.11
|7,77,123
|Astra Microwave Products
|1840.00
|37.80
|2.10
|2,24,632
|Delhivery
|473.30
|9.70
|2.09
|64,05,412
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2101.20
|42.20
|2.05
|6,09,118
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|52.14
|1.04
|2.04
|19,99,498
|Sansera Engineering
|3863.80
|76.50
|2.02
|1,96,227
|Cochin Shipyard
|1519.70
|29.70
|1.99
|22,74,374
|Inox Green Energy Services
|179.43
|3.47
|1.97
|4,09,460
|Britannia Industries
|5510.00
|106.00
|1.96
|13,42,849
|Ather Energy
|1481.50
|28.30
|1.95
|46,46,531
|LT Foods
|427.55
|8.15
|1.94
|6,43,817
|Torrent Power
|1350.80
|25.60
|1.93
|3,79,616
|Gokul Agro Resources
|228.80
|4.27
|1.90
|3,43,324
|Anthem Biosciences
|841.00
|15.35
|1.86
|4,72,590
|Marksans Pharma
|273.85
|4.95
|1.84
|10,12,212
|MTAR Technologies
|7085.50
|126.50
|1.82
|3,21,936
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1317.20
|23.10
|1.79
|1,20,583
|Tata Elxsi
|3781.00
|66.00
|1.78
|4,49,437
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|94.19
|1.62
|1.75
|2,11,79,751
|Brigade Enterprises
|581.95
|10.00
|1.75
|4,49,734
|Thermax
|4059.90
|68.90
|1.73
|1,01,867
|City Union Bank
|212.00
|3.61
|1.73
|34,40,800
|Praj Industries
|325.05
|5.40
|1.69
|13,41,676
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|394.00
|6.45
|1.66
|3,63,90,176
|Avanti Feeds
|906.55
|14.65
|1.64
|4,02,557
|Bank of India
|145.00
|2.34
|1.64
|85,69,425
|HCL Technologies
|1356.60
|21.60
|1.62
|17,25,616
|Viyash Scientific
|277.00
|4.35
|1.60
|20,66,705
|Bharti Hexacom
|1538.80
|24.30
|1.60
|1,46,539
|Newgen Software Technologies
|551.00
|8.60
|1.59
|10,70,093
|Cohance Lifesciences
|445.75
|6.85
|1.56
|19,85,052
|PTC India
|203.30
|3.13
|1.56
|1,28,83,295
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|4392.80
|67.40
|1.56
|56,486
|Hexaware Technologies
|564.60
|8.60
|1.55
|3,19,559
|Tata Chemicals
|673.55
|10.25
|1.55
|35,67,616
|Crizac
|187.98
|2.86
|1.54
|3,02,264
|REC
|367.00
|5.50
|1.52
|40,61,190
|TVS Motor Company
|4440.90
|65.90
|1.51
|8,40,158
|Mankind Pharma
|2456.00
|35.70
|1.48
|1,67,663
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|532.95
|7.75
|1.48
|6,11,836
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|1354.80
|19.60
|1.47
|1,79,521
|Belrise Industries
|248.21
|3.60
|1.47
|61,71,893
|Medplus Health Services
|700.25
|10.05
|1.46
|1,72,872
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2101.50
|30.00
|1.45
|2,02,601
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|498.90
|7.15
|1.45
|2,49,396
|Aditya Infotech
|3708.70
|52.50
|1.44
|86,067
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8191.00
|115.50
|1.43
|2,409
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|1722.40
|24.10
|1.42
|1,65,034
|Mahanagar Gas
|1139.60
|15.90
|1.41
|5,31,620
|Puravankara
|212.37
|2.96
|1.41
|97,936
|Vedanta
|278.85
|3.85
|1.40
|1,02,87,563
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|606.30
|8.30
|1.39
|3,32,55,299
|Datamatics Global Services
|865.15
|11.90
|1.39
|1,60,788
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|518.00
|7.00
|1.37
|4,95,564
|Azad Engineering
|2489.00
|33.20
|1.35
|5,34,729
|Orkla India
|566.85
|7.50
|1.34
|1,93,947
|Indian Bank
|889.50
|11.60
|1.32
|40,24,185
|Petronet LNG
|280.60
|3.65
|1.32
|8,33,605
|Aarti Drugs
|416.20
|5.35
|1.30
|90,024
|India Cements
|398.15
|5.10
|1.30
|1,81,089
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1970.00
|25.00
|1.29
|4,04,634
|NCC
|145.59
|1.86
|1.29
|66,02,913
|Rubicon Research
|1553.20
|19.80
|1.29
|98,121
|Ashapura Minechem
|738.35
|9.25
|1.27
|9,28,707
|JSW Cement
|134.29
|1.67
|1.26
|15,43,467
|Grindwell Norton
|2133.80
|26.20
|1.24
|44,725
|Rites
|234.24
|2.86
|1.24
|15,36,756
|Crisil
|4607.00
|56.40
|1.24
|87,549
|KRBL
|378.65
|4.60
|1.23
|2,27,353
|L&T Technology Services
|3598.70
|43.30
|1.22
|79,998
|OneSource Specialty Pharma
|1576.00
|18.90
|1.21
|1,51,582
|Indo Count Industries
|426.60
|5.05
|1.20
|2,93,591
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|642.85
|7.65
|1.20
|6,98,612
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|233.22
|2.69
|1.17
|4,96,516
|Redington
|354.85
|4.10
|1.17
|31,15,310
|Acutaas Chemicals
|3297.90
|37.30
|1.14
|1,87,550
|Tata Communications
|1755.20
|19.70
|1.14
|1,56,599
|Trident
|25.18
|0.28
|1.12
|1,57,59,138
|Jindal Worldwide
|38.93
|0.43
|1.12
|1,06,33,658
|State Bank of India
|1097.20
|12.20
|1.12
|2,94,10,622
|KPIT Technologies
|629.90
|6.90
|1.11
|25,44,167
|Welspun Corp
|1839.80
|20.20
|1.11
|7,18,142
|Gokaldas Exports
|805.50
|8.80
|1.10
|1,75,528
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
|152.19
|1.64
|1.09
|9,16,319
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|133.79
|1.41
|1.07
|2,14,689
|Karnataka Bank
|310.00
|3.20
|1.04
|51,76,455
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|31.79
|0.32
|1.02
|7,26,386
|Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
|593.90
|6.00
|1.02
|5,17,530
|Maharashtra Seamless
|589.70
|5.90
|1.01
|1,37,498
|SKF India
|1534.30
|15.10
|0.99
|62,437
|Syngene International
|403.70
|3.95
|0.99
|22,60,564
|Oswal Pumps
|326.10
|3.15
|0.98
|5,58,289
|TSF Investments
|441.95
|4.25
|0.97
|54,440
|WeWork India Management
|755.40
|7.20
|0.96
|2,40,738
|Choice International
|841.15
|7.95
|0.95
|6,94,855
|Endurance Technologies
|2904.50
|26.80
|0.93
|80,764
|PC Jeweller
|9.77
|0.09
|0.93
|13,60,39,488
|Heritage Foods
|361.80
|3.25
|0.91
|6,17,938
|Atlanta Electricals
|1607.40
|14.50
|0.91
|35,639
|CESC
|163.94
|1.46
|0.90
|12,98,919
|Paradeep Phosphates
|149.45
|1.32
|0.89
|61,78,811
|Infosys
|1175.10
|10.10
|0.87
|75,81,410
|Emami
|412.55
|3.55
|0.87
|9,94,119
|Thyrocare Technologies
|603.25
|5.20
|0.87
|2,08,846
|Lenskart Solutions
|569.70
|4.70
|0.83
|39,49,084
|Solar Industries India
|18650.00
|154.00
|0.83
|49,218
|Sterlite Technologies
|638.90
|5.05
|0.80
|16,74,019
|Go Digit General Insurance
|272.25
|2.15
|0.80
|3,55,396
|Hindustan Unilever
|2096.00
|16.50
|0.79
|10,54,665
|Vodafone Idea
|12.73
|0.10
|0.79
|20,58,55,564
|Global Health
|1455.60
|11.30
|0.78
|5,50,910
|Bandhan Bank
|176.02
|1.36
|0.78
|1,07,29,624
|Laurus Labs
|1844.30
|14.30
|0.78
|15,53,067
|Voltas
|1285.00
|10.00
|0.78
|8,11,972
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2599.70
|20.20
|0.78
|34,991
|Indegene
|554.45
|4.25
|0.77
|9,63,198
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|190.50
|1.46
|0.77
|1,54,00,597
|Sharda Motor Industries
|941.30
|7.15
|0.77
|1,37,006
|Manappuram Finance
|366.75
|2.75
|0.76
|25,88,647
|Wipro
|187.53
|1.41
|0.76
|78,23,102
|Vardhman Textiles
|606.75
|4.55
|0.76
|2,25,767
|Tanla Platforms
|613.55
|4.65
|0.76
|5,80,312
|Federal Bank
|356.25
|2.70
|0.76
|49,24,276
|Manorama Industries
|1636.20
|12.30
|0.76
|4,50,152
|GMM Pfaudler
|987.30
|7.45
|0.76
|8,45,593
|Gravita India
|1732.10
|13.00
|0.76
|1,27,988
|Urban Company
|143.74
|1.07
|0.75
|27,52,964
|Banco Products (India)
|686.95
|5.10
|0.75
|1,11,014
|Reliance Industries
|1334.80
|9.80
|0.74
|98,85,638
|Vesuvius India
|449.10
|3.25
|0.73
|34,140
|Indus Towers
|386.00
|2.70
|0.70
|34,42,481
|Patanjali Foods
|357.50
|2.50
|0.70
|27,96,734
|Kaynes Technology India
|3856.30
|26.30
|0.69
|8,06,763
|Tube Investments of India
|2772.00
|18.20
|0.66
|1,42,399
|Eicher Motors
|8020.00
|52.50
|0.66
|3,39,416
|Minda Corporation
|721.65
|4.75
|0.66
|2,28,207
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|633.45
|4.15
|0.66
|3,94,390
|Strides Pharma Science
|1003.80
|6.60
|0.66
|2,60,563
|KFIN Technologies
|936.00
|6.00
|0.65
|2,95,773
|Corona Remedies
|2058.80
|13.30
|0.65
|23,272
|Radico Khaitan
|4499.00
|29.00
|0.65
|2,99,219
|Surya Roshni
|252.35
|1.62
|0.65
|9,15,743
|BSE
|3457.10
|22.10
|0.64
|37,22,055
|DCM Shriram
|1016.80
|6.40
|0.63
|72,865
|Piramal Pharma
|209.55
|1.31
|0.63
|46,11,692
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1630.10
|10.10
|0.62
|13,91,604
|Jubilant Pharmova
|932.00
|5.75
|0.62
|1,68,059
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.90
|11.90
|0.61
|30,19,876
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11805.00
|70.00
|0.60
|1,86,998
|Union Bank of India
|183.60
|1.10
|0.60
|2,21,86,841
|Advent Hotels International
|147.67
|0.87
|0.59
|1,67,529
|Birla Corporation
|914.35
|5.25
|0.58
|51,553
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|212.35
|1.23
|0.58
|4,97,032
|IndusInd Bank
|1022.00
|5.80
|0.57
|17,27,371
|GMR Airports
|107.20
|0.61
|0.57
|71,14,277
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1114.20
|6.20
|0.56
|6,66,151
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|297.80
|1.65
|0.56
|10,45,223
|UNO Minda
|1285.00
|7.00
|0.55
|5,57,760
|Ajanta Pharma
|3489.20
|18.80
|0.54
|34,852
|Premier Energies
|1047.20
|5.50
|0.53
|25,79,738
|Tata Power Company
|380.55
|1.95
|0.52
|26,14,409
|JSW Energy
|564.40
|2.90
|0.52
|15,52,610
|V2 Retail
|219.44
|1.13
|0.52
|6,98,894
|LG Electronics India
|1586.50
|8.20
|0.52
|1,38,372
|Jamna Auto Industries
|144.70
|0.73
|0.51
|65,65,721
|Godrej Industries
|1311.50
|6.70
|0.51
|48,600
|Indian Oil Corporation
|143.38
|0.72
|0.50
|51,73,696
|Mastek
|1832.00
|9.00
|0.49
|83,369
|Epigral
|1101.20
|5.40
|0.49
|17,375
|PVR INOX
|1156.00
|5.60
|0.49
|1,37,511
|Sundram Fasteners
|1090.55
|5.30
|0.49
|3,93,173
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|347.00
|1.65
|0.48
|42,74,035
|Power Finance Corporation
|420.00
|2.00
|0.48
|44,22,078
|Syrma SGS Technology
|1424.70
|6.70
|0.47
|5,09,551
|Tilaknagar Industries
|490.75
|2.30
|0.47
|7,83,049
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|931.70
|4.25
|0.46
|4,98,855
|Natco Pharma
|916.65
|4.15
|0.45
|1,68,655
|Bharat Electronics
|401.00
|1.80
|0.45
|1,07,98,068
|Aether Industries
|1591.60
|7.20
|0.45
|1,65,723
|Punjab National Bank
|114.81
|0.51
|0.45
|1,12,02,537
|Zydus Wellness
|533.85
|2.35
|0.44
|2,27,185
|Ceigall India
|333.35
|1.45
|0.44
|1,97,443
|RateGain Travel Technologies
|949.15
|4.20
|0.44
|9,09,625
|Cummins India
|5426.00
|24.00
|0.44
|2,62,771
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|238.85
|1.05
|0.44
|1,00,78,070
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1584.80
|6.80
|0.43
|4,75,170
|Orchid Pharma
|1001.85
|4.30
|0.43
|26,620
|Adani Power
|209.00
|0.88
|0.42
|1,43,72,119
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|108.78
|0.45
|0.42
|15,62,768
|DOMS Industries
|2260.60
|9.40
|0.42
|57,559
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1504.10
|6.10
|0.41
|42,820
|Reliance Power
|24.34
|0.10
|0.41
|5,05,52,570
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2279.10
|9.10
|0.40
|4,37,610
|RHI Magnesita India
|412.80
|1.65
|0.40
|2,87,199
|Alkem Laboratories
|5620.00
|22.50
|0.40
|76,165
|IIFL Finance
|611.75
|2.40
|0.39
|10,48,214
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|908.65
|3.50
|0.39
|74,919
|Lodha Developers
|1218.70
|4.70
|0.39
|8,90,480
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|407.70
|1.55
|0.38
|9,59,591
|Can Fin Homes
|811.30
|3.05
|0.38
|1,14,033
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|486.80
|1.80
|0.37
|78,618
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|41.16
|0.15
|0.37
|1,38,10,912
|Black Box
|744.45
|2.75
|0.37
|1,80,270
|Bajaj Auto
|11662.00
|42.00
|0.36
|2,08,968
|Alivus Life Sciences
|1329.80
|4.60
|0.35
|85,268
|PB Fintech
|1604.50
|5.50
|0.34
|7,33,424
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|879.00
|3.00
|0.34
|15,23,373
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|5.00
|0.33
|15,20,661
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.60
|0.85
|0.31
|77,95,199
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|811.10
|2.50
|0.31
|18,02,315
|Cyient
|857.50
|2.60
|0.30
|3,55,030
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|320.20
|0.95
|0.30
|2,57,379
|Jyothy Labs
|206.47
|0.60
|0.29
|4,28,075
|Jindal Stainless
|734.65
|2.15
|0.29
|1,39,854
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|875.95
|2.55
|0.29
|1,42,977
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|15.50
|0.28
|5,07,690
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5333.00
|14.50
|0.27
|4,32,283
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2545.00
|6.90
|0.27
|3,10,098
|Dalmia Bharat
|1827.40
|4.90
|0.27
|1,03,018
|Just Dial
|683.30
|1.75
|0.26
|2,37,119
|Symphony
|654.05
|1.65
|0.25
|45,198
|UltraTech Cement
|12105.00
|30.00
|0.25
|1,71,352
|Subros
|828.70
|2.00
|0.24
|50,756
|KEC International
|478.85
|1.15
|0.24
|5,85,339
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|151.63
|0.37
|0.24
|6,89,006
|Voltamp Transformers
|9965.00
|24.00
|0.24
|29,132
|Lux Industries
|1269.40
|3.00
|0.24
|31,888
|Timken India
|3351.00
|7.90
|0.24
|30,969
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|22.17
|0.05
|0.23
|26,63,872
|Home First Finance Company India
|1193.80
|2.70
|0.23
|1,74,676
|Marico
|862.00
|2.00
|0.23
|11,51,946
|AvenuesAI
|17.17
|0.04
|0.23
|79,29,235
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|435.15
|0.90
|0.21
|5,08,711
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1931.60
|3.60
|0.19
|1,58,460
|NTPC Green Energy
|91.50
|0.17
|0.19
|19,41,963
|MRF
|134190.00
|260.00
|0.19
|2,090
|Havells India
|1288.00
|2.50
|0.19
|15,06,943
|Canara Bank
|131.95
|0.25
|0.19
|2,25,76,580
|Aarti Industries
|502.10
|0.90
|0.18
|14,22,279
|Jindal Steel
|1103.00
|2.00
|0.18
|3,92,474
|Coforge
|1776.00
|3.20
|0.18
|26,66,057
|Tech Mahindra
|1635.00
|2.80
|0.17
|60,89,110
|CarTrade Tech
|2793.00
|4.60
|0.16
|2,19,164
|VIP Industries
|315.00
|0.50
|0.16
|1,03,450
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|8497.00
|13.00
|0.15
|8,475
|Brainbees Solutions
|214.20
|0.31
|0.14
|4,41,705
|Astral
|1444.00
|2.00
|0.14
|1,18,762
|Bank of Maharashtra
|78.28
|0.11
|0.14
|92,48,212
|BLS International Services
|254.33
|0.35
|0.14
|12,26,171
|Vaibhav Global
|242.95
|0.35
|0.14
|3,27,863
|NLC India
|304.40
|0.40
|0.13
|15,30,784
|Anupam Rasayan India
|1214.60
|1.60
|0.13
|3,15,118
|Amber Enterprises India
|7435.00
|10.00
|0.13
|2,10,061
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|389.40
|0.45
|0.12
|3,05,259
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|1025.30
|1.20
|0.12
|1,98,652
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|34.86
|0.04
|0.11
|1,47,94,987
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|63.33
|0.07
|0.11
|65,82,044
|3M India
|36035.00
|35.00
|0.10
|3,976
|Suzlon Energy
|48.15
|0.05
|0.10
|5,23,62,545
|VST Industries
|219.77
|0.21
|0.10
|1,14,183
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1172.00
|1.00
|0.09
|10,72,438
|Ipca Laboratories
|1735.80
|1.60
|0.09
|79,829
|KEI Industries
|5600.00
|5.00
|0.09
|2,73,169
|Birlasoft
|318.50
|0.25
|0.08
|7,98,934
|Kitex Garments
|144.85
|0.11
|0.08
|4,20,665
|Hemisphere Properties India
|138.04
|0.11
|0.08
|1,19,657
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2030.00
|1.60
|0.08
|2,22,982
|Polyplex Corporation
|1115.90
|0.80
|0.07
|46,724
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|596.60
|0.40
|0.07
|10,70,113
|Adani Green Energy
|1372.40
|0.90
|0.07
|12,73,380
|ITC
|286.10
|0.20
|0.07
|61,28,841
|AWL Agri Business
|197.50
|0.12
|0.06
|31,67,471
|CIE Automotive India
|410.50
|0.20
|0.05
|3,25,465
|UPL
|573.00
|0.25
|0.04
|8,82,844
|YES Bank
|22.69
|0.01
|0.04
|2,55,21,116
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|386.55
|0.15
|0.04
|1,04,547
|Inox India
|1954.70
|0.30
|0.02
|1,25,150
|Neogen Chemicals
|2031.90
|0.40
|0.02
|52,244
|Entero Healthcare Solutions
|1242.70
|0.20
|0.02
|46,032
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|332.00
|0.05
|0.02
|45,98,346
|Balkrishna Industries
|2466.30
|0.60
|0.02
|1,16,753
|Maharashtra Scooters
|13818.00
|1.00
|0.01
|2,629
|TeamLease Services
|1253.60
|0.10
|0.01
|15,285
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1885.10
|0.10
|0.01
|2,33,480
|Park Medi World
|292.25
|0
|0
|6,29,488
|National Aluminium Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|44,23,953
|DLF
|642.00
|0
|0
|24,66,390
|Piramal Finance
|2109.70
|0
|0
|1,68,834
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14200.00
|0
|0
|1,92,713
|Ashok Leyland
|177.50
|0
|0
|1,12,82,040
|Power Mech Projects
|2616.70
|-0.30
|-0.01
|49,411
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2599.00
|-0.40
|-0.02
|3,56,679
|Dynamatic Technologies
|11401.00
|-2.00
|-0.02
|26,226
|Apollo Micro Systems
|403.85
|-0.10
|-0.02
|32,12,891
|Escorts Kubota
|3080.00
|-1.00
|-0.03
|65,250
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|206.06
|-0.07
|-0.03
|4,45,498
|Schaeffler India
|4035.20
|-1.10
|-0.03
|30,264
|One97 Communications
|1441.60
|-0.40
|-0.03
|30,55,929
|Eris Lifesciences
|1382.40
|-0.50
|-0.04
|40,491
|LMW
|16629.00
|-6.00
|-0.04
|1,094
|Intellect Design Arena
|721.35
|-0.30
|-0.04
|2,65,077
|FDC
|369.80
|-0.20
|-0.05
|2,38,037
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|260.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|6,66,160
|Abbott India
|27835.00
|-20.00
|-0.07
|7,629
|Alok Industries
|11.97
|-0.01
|-0.08
|16,50,176
|Coal India
|415.25
|-0.35
|-0.08
|34,93,763
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2638.00
|-2.00
|-0.08
|14,44,759
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|176.58
|-0.16
|-0.09
|95,69,899
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1693.50
|-1.50
|-0.09
|23,87,389
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|271.65
|-0.25
|-0.09
|1,15,484
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.95
|-0.50
|-0.10
|9,94,282
|Sanofi India
|3349.40
|-3.20
|-0.10
|25,526
|Oberoi Realty
|1775.00
|-2.00
|-0.11
|1,71,271
|Wakefit Innovations
|127.76
|-0.14
|-0.11
|66,36,699
|CCL Products India
|1130.00
|-1.20
|-0.11
|93,640
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|870.50
|-0.95
|-0.11
|1,61,744
|MMTC
|63.98
|-0.07
|-0.11
|10,09,089
|AGI Greenpac
|709.80
|-0.75
|-0.11
|35,018
|Bank of Baroda
|250.70
|-0.30
|-0.12
|74,79,873
|Bikaji Foods International
|623.50
|-0.75
|-0.12
|1,24,458
|Usha Martin
|515.05
|-0.60
|-0.12
|2,05,861
|Elgi Equipments
|588.45
|-0.80
|-0.14
|1,23,552
|Larsen & Toubro
|4056.00
|-5.80
|-0.14
|9,01,290
|Gillette India
|7683.50
|-10.50
|-0.14
|8,855
|Nazara Technologies
|352.35
|-0.50
|-0.14
|22,05,799
|Ganesh Housing
|760.75
|-1.10
|-0.14
|22,773
|Muthoot Finance
|2890.00
|-4.20
|-0.15
|8,13,420
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|659.00
|-1.00
|-0.15
|14,53,309
|Arvind Fashions
|458.80
|-0.70
|-0.15
|76,882
|LIC Housing Finance
|504.25
|-0.75
|-0.15
|16,04,722
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2286.00
|-4.00
|-0.17
|2,32,091
|Supreme Petrochem
|701.45
|-1.20
|-0.17
|35,263
|R R Kabel
|2759.50
|-4.90
|-0.18
|2,87,031
|Cupid
|262.13
|-0.48
|-0.18
|4,60,30,388
|Nesco
|1047.10
|-2.10
|-0.20
|12,430
|Latent View Analytics
|297.20
|-0.60
|-0.20
|3,86,047
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-10.00
|-0.20
|10,83,102
|Adani Enterprises
|3020.00
|-6.00
|-0.20
|7,88,881
|Sagility
|43.67
|-0.09
|-0.21
|1,09,47,994
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|92.37
|-0.20
|-0.22
|36,78,095
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1070.00
|-2.40
|-0.22
|11,89,799
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1328.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|5,71,095
|Century Plyboards (India)
|781.95
|-1.80
|-0.23
|36,025
|Anant Raj
|615.90
|-1.50
|-0.24
|10,39,127
|Metropolis Healthcare
|563.20
|-1.40
|-0.25
|1,32,288
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|3072.80
|-7.60
|-0.25
|1,39,482
|ITC Hotels
|170.65
|-0.43
|-0.25
|29,44,172
|KNR Constructions
|139.99
|-0.36
|-0.26
|15,38,765
|Inox Wind
|78.00
|-0.20
|-0.26
|99,63,031
|Data Patterns (India)
|4380.70
|-11.90
|-0.27
|3,35,411
|Oil India
|442.80
|-1.20
|-0.27
|42,32,298
|Gland Pharma
|2601.00
|-7.30
|-0.28
|3,17,731
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|516.30
|-1.45
|-0.28
|2,12,989
|Safari Industries (India)
|1486.60
|-4.20
|-0.28
|23,873
|Siemens
|3940.10
|-11.90
|-0.30
|2,21,514
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1945.00
|-6.00
|-0.31
|24,25,268
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14037.00
|-43.00
|-0.31
|3,24,104
|eMudhra
|538.85
|-1.65
|-0.31
|1,84,834
|Dabur India
|410.00
|-1.30
|-0.32
|17,49,544
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1855.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|3,90,231
|Zensar Technologies
|499.00
|-1.65
|-0.33
|7,07,360
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8945.00
|-29.50
|-0.33
|2,73,543
|Atul
|6774.00
|-22.50
|-0.33
|1,30,066
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|97.49
|-0.34
|-0.35
|5,46,621
|Aavas Financiers
|1371.50
|-4.80
|-0.35
|64,072
|The Ramco Cements
|933.80
|-3.30
|-0.35
|2,21,192
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|262.10
|-0.95
|-0.36
|1,76,049
|Ingersoll-Rand (India)
|4322.40
|-15.50
|-0.36
|2,755
|SKF India (Industrial)
|2737.90
|-9.90
|-0.36
|19,683
|Page Industries
|39900.00
|-150.00
|-0.37
|10,770
|Dodla Dairy
|1041.60
|-3.90
|-0.37
|11,035
|SRF
|2615.00
|-9.90
|-0.38
|2,62,181
|IDBI Bank
|84.22
|-0.32
|-0.38
|23,47,275
|Aurionpro Solutions
|727.25
|-2.75
|-0.38
|76,169
|Bharat Dynamics
|1294.00
|-5.00
|-0.38
|8,72,088
|Electrosteel Castings
|71.98
|-0.28
|-0.39
|28,26,692
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|675.85
|-2.65
|-0.39
|3,37,700
|Chalet Hotels
|859.70
|-3.40
|-0.39
|51,018
|IIFL Capital Services
|334.15
|-1.30
|-0.39
|7,41,210
|Pfizer
|4880.60
|-19.40
|-0.40
|5,857
|AIA Engineering
|4776.00
|-19.40
|-0.40
|46,225
|Eternal
|315.00
|-1.25
|-0.40
|1,27,63,812
|UTI Asset Management Company
|896.65
|-3.65
|-0.41
|54,661
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|743.15
|-3.05
|-0.41
|1,45,966
|Adani Total Gas
|657.55
|-2.70
|-0.41
|4,27,282
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|4514.20
|-19.60
|-0.43
|1,332
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|3644.10
|-15.90
|-0.43
|30,180
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|839.40
|-3.70
|-0.44
|30,873
|Varun Beverages
|442.00
|-2.00
|-0.45
|24,72,286
|GHCL
|436.05
|-1.95
|-0.45
|80,218
|HDFC Bank
|731.00
|-3.30
|-0.45
|1,93,82,042
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|2574.10
|-11.70
|-0.45
|44,432
|Blue Dart Express
|5089.50
|-23.00
|-0.45
|28,915
|Easy Trip Planners
|6.58
|-0.03
|-0.45
|70,70,403
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|870.00
|-4.00
|-0.46
|8,91,154
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|357.20
|-1.65
|-0.46
|3,01,498
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|167.01
|-0.77
|-0.46
|21,84,338
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|540.00
|-2.50
|-0.46
|14,13,369
|Ajax Engineering
|565.40
|-2.65
|-0.47
|71,665
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|1755.00
|-8.50
|-0.48
|1,29,819
|Central Bank of India
|31.36
|-0.15
|-0.48
|35,74,624
|KSB
|784.25
|-3.80
|-0.48
|2,02,263
|Relaxo Footwears
|423.45
|-2.10
|-0.49
|3,68,163
|Godrej Agrovet
|542.85
|-2.70
|-0.49
|1,01,213
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-1.95
|-0.49
|50,95,295
|Gateway Distriparks
|56.50
|-0.29
|-0.51
|10,18,714
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.37
|-0.20
|-0.51
|7,90,881
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|830.10
|-4.35
|-0.52
|1,56,108
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|159.24
|-0.84
|-0.52
|22,38,919
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|1208.40
|-6.30
|-0.52
|45,622
|Sun TV Network
|486.65
|-2.55
|-0.52
|1,37,019
|Hyundai Motor India
|2200.50
|-11.50
|-0.52
|2,79,115
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|201.04
|-1.07
|-0.53
|12,24,833
|South Indian Bank
|47.17
|-0.26
|-0.55
|38,99,463
|JK Paper
|387.05
|-2.15
|-0.55
|2,13,330
|RBL Bank
|389.80
|-2.20
|-0.56
|16,93,465
|Linde India
|7112.50
|-40.00
|-0.56
|20,724
|HG Infra Engineering
|549.15
|-3.15
|-0.57
|24,516
|Ambuja Cements
|434.00
|-2.50
|-0.57
|20,26,621
|Godrej Properties
|2070.00
|-11.90
|-0.57
|4,86,095
|Karur Vysya Bank
|335.55
|-1.95
|-0.58
|8,16,142
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1382.80
|-8.00
|-0.58
|2,65,738
|Dhanuka Agritech
|1020.60
|-6.00
|-0.58
|34,438
|EID Parry (India)
|805.10
|-4.75
|-0.59
|1,34,546
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2514.90
|-15.10
|-0.60
|10,78,657
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|88.75
|-0.54
|-0.60
|57,32,015
|PNB Housing Finance
|1143.00
|-7.00
|-0.61
|14,76,731
|India Glycols
|1143.60
|-7.40
|-0.64
|59,290
|JSW Steel
|1299.50
|-8.40
|-0.64
|7,20,726
|Ircon International
|131.25
|-0.86
|-0.65
|9,42,876
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4924.00
|-32.00
|-0.65
|3,94,462
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|497.60
|-3.30
|-0.66
|3,76,213
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|4518.10
|-29.90
|-0.66
|1,33,639
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|569.85
|-3.80
|-0.66
|1,98,994
|Coromandel International
|2069.30
|-13.80
|-0.66
|1,15,784
|Indian Hotels Company
|731.00
|-5.00
|-0.68
|16,06,078
|Star Cement
|201.96
|-1.38
|-0.68
|6,93,029
|Craftsman Automation
|10483.00
|-72.00
|-0.68
|37,554
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|233.38
|-1.62
|-0.69
|46,91,820
|Kajaria Ceramics
|1167.30
|-8.10
|-0.69
|2,04,282
|SJVN
|67.96
|-0.47
|-0.69
|17,63,773
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|814.70
|-5.65
|-0.69
|20,296
|Patel Engineering
|28.59
|-0.20
|-0.69
|31,28,274
|Bharat Bijlee
|2329.40
|-16.40
|-0.70
|25,853
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.30
|-7.70
|-0.71
|8,79,013
|Concord Biotech
|1365.00
|-9.70
|-0.71
|68,791
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|405.20
|-2.95
|-0.72
|97,54,089
|Senco Gold
|388.80
|-2.80
|-0.72
|16,37,736
|Indigo Paints
|1120.50
|-8.10
|-0.72
|32,642
|NTPC
|342.50
|-2.50
|-0.72
|70,12,048
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.79
|-0.62
|-0.72
|21,73,109
|Vishal Mega Mart
|108.72
|-0.80
|-0.73
|74,31,528
|Asian Paints
|2735.00
|-20.00
|-0.73
|10,67,986
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|161.22
|-1.21
|-0.74
|2,55,534
|Engineers India
|240.60
|-1.79
|-0.74
|12,41,537
|TBO Tek
|1610.90
|-12.20
|-0.75
|1,14,311
|NHPC
|76.92
|-0.58
|-0.75
|70,65,480
|JK Cement
|5379.50
|-41.50
|-0.77
|23,148
|PI Industries
|2774.60
|-21.40
|-0.77
|85,234
|Zen Technologies
|1721.10
|-13.50
|-0.78
|1,94,337
|RailTel Corporation of India
|288.55
|-2.30
|-0.79
|3,49,699
|Avenue Supermarts
|3900.00
|-31.20
|-0.79
|3,74,241
|Jupiter Wagons
|260.00
|-2.10
|-0.80
|4,33,724
|V-Guard Industries
|319.65
|-2.60
|-0.81
|12,04,577
|National Fertilizers
|71.91
|-0.59
|-0.81
|2,69,948
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|390.75
|-3.25
|-0.82
|73,15,232
|BASF India
|4091.00
|-34.00
|-0.82
|66,610
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1341.80
|-11.10
|-0.82
|7,77,727
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|193.04
|-1.62
|-0.83
|1,26,439
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|321.00
|-2.70
|-0.83
|54,31,740
|Kaveri Seed Company
|764.45
|-6.40
|-0.83
|56,736
|Sunteck Realty
|299.15
|-2.50
|-0.83
|1,24,383
|United Spirits
|1512.40
|-12.60
|-0.83
|3,24,797
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|119.92
|-1.01
|-0.84
|2,01,372
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|822.30
|-6.95
|-0.84
|15,989
|Rallis India
|213.03
|-1.83
|-0.85
|7,91,724
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|1006.90
|-8.60
|-0.85
|7,17,867
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|93.86
|-0.80
|-0.85
|3,87,410
|IDFC First Bank
|84.62
|-0.73
|-0.86
|95,39,702
|KPR Mill
|1076.70
|-9.30
|-0.86
|1,46,720
|Ceat
|3723.10
|-32.30
|-0.86
|54,517
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|126.92
|-1.13
|-0.88
|4,97,174
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|17.94
|-0.16
|-0.88
|4,04,57,176
|Ola Electric Mobility
|41.07
|-0.37
|-0.89
|2,68,92,667
|Divi's Laboratories
|8275.00
|-74.00
|-0.89
|2,56,657
|PCBL Chemical
|321.90
|-2.90
|-0.89
|5,55,082
|Cipla
|1463.80
|-13.20
|-0.89
|7,65,193
|Bayer Cropscience
|4177.20
|-37.70
|-0.89
|20,370
|UCO Bank
|26.40
|-0.24
|-0.90
|28,82,482
|Shree Cements
|26010.00
|-235.00
|-0.90
|10,742
|Samhi Hotels
|174.65
|-1.59
|-0.90
|5,41,141
|Lupin
|2363.50
|-21.50
|-0.90
|20,46,981
|Phoenix Mills
|1895.50
|-17.50
|-0.91
|2,91,623
|Poly Medicure
|1693.80
|-15.50
|-0.91
|2,25,240
|Swan Corp
|308.05
|-2.85
|-0.92
|4,90,454
|Tata Steel
|187.55
|-1.75
|-0.92
|99,24,021
|Aarti Pharmalabs
|685.85
|-6.40
|-0.92
|1,79,726
|Sundaram Finance
|4604.20
|-43.20
|-0.93
|22,448
|Saatvik Green Energy
|423.65
|-4.00
|-0.94
|30,681
|Time Technoplast
|204.88
|-1.94
|-0.94
|45,32,881
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1642.70
|-15.60
|-0.94
|2,08,483
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|599.25
|-5.75
|-0.95
|5,51,365
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|2257.20
|-21.80
|-0.96
|70,445
|NBCC (India)
|95.33
|-0.92
|-0.96
|47,42,088
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|204.93
|-1.99
|-0.96
|4,69,420
|Route Mobile
|528.30
|-5.20
|-0.97
|1,32,452
|Finolex Cables
|1024.65
|-10.10
|-0.98
|1,82,159
|Innova Captab
|944.50
|-9.55
|-1.00
|20,527
|Supreme Industries
|3442.00
|-35.00
|-1.01
|1,77,284
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|119.80
|-1.22
|-1.01
|49,69,707
|Force Motors
|18500.00
|-190.00
|-1.02
|46,841
|The New India Assurance Company
|177.11
|-1.82
|-1.02
|6,78,003
|Jeena Sikho Lifecare
|598.10
|-6.15
|-1.02
|5,31,096
|Pine Labs
|154.44
|-1.60
|-1.03
|1,28,06,006
|RattanIndia Power
|8.68
|-0.09
|-1.03
|89,01,872
|Olectra Greentech
|1385.00
|-14.40
|-1.03
|1,74,516
|Polycab India
|9218.00
|-97.00
|-1.04
|1,97,996
|Bata India
|720.50
|-7.60
|-1.04
|1,27,012
|Orient Cement
|136.73
|-1.44
|-1.04
|1,38,487
|Sharda Cropchem
|814.05
|-8.55
|-1.04
|2,45,283
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|1556.70
|-16.50
|-1.05
|79,910
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|1439.90
|-15.30
|-1.05
|72,023
|Apollo Tyres
|445.00
|-4.70
|-1.05
|19,67,067
|United Breweries
|1400.30
|-15.00
|-1.06
|99,991
|Castrol India
|192.08
|-2.09
|-1.08
|31,22,432
|Honeywell Automation India
|37900.00
|-415.00
|-1.08
|2,131
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|213.16
|-2.34
|-1.09
|5,57,270
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|565.00
|-6.25
|-1.09
|3,34,378
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|11263.00
|-124.00
|-1.09
|25,976
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|1064.30
|-11.70
|-1.09
|51,641
|SBFC Finance
|94.25
|-1.04
|-1.09
|7,88,137
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|752.65
|-8.35
|-1.10
|43,27,549
|ACC
|1362.80
|-15.60
|-1.13
|1,60,343
|Titan Company
|4941.00
|-57.00
|-1.14
|11,66,858
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|75.22
|-0.87
|-1.14
|13,07,127
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|86.19
|-0.99
|-1.14
|8,81,200
|Rajesh Exports
|83.58
|-0.96
|-1.14
|1,00,568
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1639.00
|-19.00
|-1.15
|3,95,441
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|501.05
|-5.95
|-1.17
|9,74,283
|Network18 Media & Investments
|29.56
|-0.35
|-1.17
|12,40,544
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|285.30
|-3.40
|-1.18
|8,13,122
|DCB Bank
|192.62
|-2.31
|-1.19
|13,23,169
|Info Edge (India)
|1225.30
|-14.70
|-1.19
|7,47,939
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|814.50
|-9.90
|-1.20
|43,59,307
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1628.00
|-20.00
|-1.21
|1,64,486
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|271.00
|-3.35
|-1.22
|1,30,236
|HBL Engineering
|727.10
|-9.05
|-1.23
|5,48,362
|IFCI
|73.98
|-0.93
|-1.24
|59,29,569
|KPI Green Energy
|370.70
|-4.65
|-1.24
|6,48,865
|Shipping Corporation of India
|304.75
|-3.85
|-1.25
|1,38,10,526
|Sobha
|1339.00
|-16.90
|-1.25
|1,06,424
|Ashoka Buildcon
|118.33
|-1.50
|-1.25
|6,94,502
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|19.68
|-0.25
|-1.25
|71,72,175
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|1189.50
|-15.00
|-1.25
|77,703
|International Gemological Institute
|355.80
|-4.55
|-1.26
|5,89,264
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|1275.40
|-16.90
|-1.31
|14,68,654
|Berger Paints (India)
|530.55
|-7.05
|-1.31
|2,86,606
|Container Corporation of India
|505.20
|-6.80
|-1.33
|8,92,002
|Quess Corp
|311.05
|-4.20
|-1.33
|3,88,684
|Greaves Cotton
|198.85
|-2.70
|-1.34
|11,91,734
|Indian Energy Exchange
|127.10
|-1.73
|-1.34
|24,75,559
|JBM Auto
|648.65
|-8.90
|-1.35
|1,61,028
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|562.80
|-7.75
|-1.36
|10,34,341
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|1537.80
|-21.20
|-1.36
|1,97,325
|HDB Financial Services
|665.65
|-9.25
|-1.37
|7,07,215
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|1351.10
|-18.70
|-1.37
|5,76,167
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|535.50
|-7.45
|-1.37
|2,61,632
|Tips Music
|645.35
|-9.05
|-1.38
|1,73,364
|Dilip Buildcon
|448.95
|-6.30
|-1.38
|2,29,276
|Max Financial Services
|1497.40
|-21.40
|-1.41
|3,59,409
|Tata Motors
|453.10
|-6.55
|-1.42
|68,70,933
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-18.00
|-1.43
|36,28,823
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1737.70
|-25.40
|-1.44
|3,07,437
|Borosil Renewables
|548.65
|-8.15
|-1.46
|3,28,727
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1893.90
|-28.00
|-1.46
|61,537
|Prime Focus
|287.60
|-4.30
|-1.47
|11,01,666
|NMDC
|84.92
|-1.28
|-1.48
|93,54,641
|Computer Age Management Services
|787.50
|-11.95
|-1.49
|10,11,683
|Ethos
|2782.10
|-42.40
|-1.50
|59,227
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1523.60
|-23.40
|-1.51
|2,24,874
|360 One Wam
|1168.10
|-17.90
|-1.51
|17,07,560
|MOIL
|278.15
|-4.30
|-1.52
|5,03,674
|Triveni Turbine
|636.45
|-9.90
|-1.53
|4,99,505
|Pidilite Industries
|1660.00
|-26.00
|-1.54
|9,17,427
|GE Vernova T&D India
|4299.00
|-67.70
|-1.55
|7,58,827
|Indraprastha Gas
|151.94
|-2.39
|-1.55
|7,58,514
|Indian Overseas Bank
|34.26
|-0.54
|-1.55
|22,85,872
|Prism Johnson
|111.56
|-1.76
|-1.55
|4,86,98,881
|Signatureglobal (India)
|802.30
|-12.70
|-1.56
|2,86,812
|GAIL (India)
|173.63
|-2.77
|-1.57
|70,05,144
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|111.01
|-1.78
|-1.58
|28,64,596
|CMS Info Systems
|273.15
|-4.40
|-1.59
|2,08,497
|Gallantt Ispat
|605.50
|-9.85
|-1.60
|47,899
|Afcons Infrastructure
|274.25
|-4.50
|-1.61
|11,90,862
|Cello World
|373.15
|-6.10
|-1.61
|8,25,377
|HEG
|674.00
|-11.10
|-1.62
|5,97,260
|Skipper
|517.85
|-8.65
|-1.64
|3,95,745
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies
|324.35
|-5.45
|-1.65
|1,77,783
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|847.45
|-14.20
|-1.65
|2,50,764
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|506.40
|-8.50
|-1.65
|2,71,851
|Va Tech Wabag
|1957.70
|-33.00
|-1.66
|1,75,872
|Asahi India Glass
|898.70
|-15.25
|-1.67
|85,283
|Saregama India
|519.20
|-8.80
|-1.67
|4,73,141
|Graphite India
|709.95
|-12.10
|-1.68
|5,83,486
|Tejas Networks
|513.45
|-8.85
|-1.69
|6,82,905
|ITI
|282.40
|-4.85
|-1.69
|2,18,021
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|30.91
|-0.53
|-1.69
|27,11,809
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|240.61
|-4.15
|-1.70
|17,47,484
|Sudeep Pharma
|957.55
|-16.60
|-1.70
|2,65,819
|Angel One
|292.00
|-5.10
|-1.72
|40,94,497
|Action Construction Equipment
|1094.30
|-19.40
|-1.74
|2,34,548
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|213.21
|-3.77
|-1.74
|6,07,331
|ABB India
|7600.00
|-135.00
|-1.75
|1,79,322
|JM Financial
|127.46
|-2.32
|-1.79
|42,42,745
|Aditya Vision
|618.45
|-11.25
|-1.79
|85,408
|V-Mart Retail
|799.35
|-14.55
|-1.79
|61,913
|Hindustan Copper
|536.10
|-9.85
|-1.80
|94,31,736
|Five-Star Business Finance
|543.25
|-10.00
|-1.81
|2,69,177
|ACME Solar Holdings
|368.60
|-6.85
|-1.82
|12,78,670
|Vinati Organics
|1324.90
|-24.70
|-1.83
|22,739
|Raymond Lifestyle
|731.80
|-13.75
|-1.84
|52,856
|EPL
|224.72
|-4.26
|-1.86
|5,09,022
|Thomas Cook (India)
|104.13
|-2.01
|-1.89
|6,31,943
|Au Small Finance Bank
|1067.00
|-20.60
|-1.89
|7,52,130
|Fedbank Financial Services
|149.59
|-2.94
|-1.93
|8,02,406
|Refex Industries
|292.90
|-5.75
|-1.93
|2,74,871
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|450.70
|-9.05
|-1.97
|3,00,321
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|1176.00
|-24.00
|-2.00
|6,88,856
|Eureka Forbes
|450.55
|-9.20
|-2.00
|1,76,938
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|345.80
|-7.05
|-2.00
|3,52,219
|AXISCADES Technologies
|1598.50
|-32.90
|-2.02
|1,26,804
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|549.40
|-11.55
|-2.06
|2,87,311
|Aegis Logistics
|1371.00
|-29.00
|-2.07
|16,73,750
|NAVA
|581.85
|-12.35
|-2.08
|2,09,948
|Whirlpool of India
|813.15
|-17.30
|-2.08
|3,94,483
|Gabriel India
|1499.80
|-32.00
|-2.09
|3,71,373
|SML Mahindra
|5554.00
|-118.50
|-2.09
|96,731
|Ventive Hospitality
|599.90
|-12.90
|-2.11
|33,822
|JSW Dulux
|3011.70
|-65.30
|-2.12
|17,154
|Cigniti Technologies
|1260.30
|-27.40
|-2.13
|1,57,398
|CSB Bank
|316.95
|-7.00
|-2.16
|4,73,828
|NMDC Steel
|43.84
|-0.97
|-2.16
|38,01,144
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|118.54
|-2.62
|-2.16
|37,05,422
|Archean Chemical Industries
|506.65
|-11.20
|-2.16
|2,12,525
|G R Infraprojects
|870.70
|-19.25
|-2.16
|5,82,729
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|480.05
|-10.80
|-2.20
|18,95,576
|Jain Resource Recycling
|308.40
|-6.95
|-2.20
|15,50,493
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|740.25
|-16.75
|-2.21
|5,50,401
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|175.64
|-4.03
|-2.24
|9,13,167
|Shriram Finance
|1115.00
|-26.00
|-2.28
|32,39,689
|MSTC
|591.25
|-13.95
|-2.31
|1,40,967
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|582.80
|-13.95
|-2.34
|9,80,159
|Biocon
|426.35
|-10.25
|-2.35
|52,65,823
|Jio Financial Services
|256.80
|-6.30
|-2.39
|1,08,58,220
|Sammaan Capital
|163.17
|-4.05
|-2.42
|61,94,885
|ICICI Bank
|1421.00
|-36.50
|-2.50
|1,43,95,789
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1472.20
|-37.90
|-2.51
|2,07,743
|IFB Industries
|1404.40
|-36.50
|-2.53
|1,91,002
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1050.00
|-27.30
|-2.53
|26,59,684
|Affle 3I
|1645.60
|-43.10
|-2.55
|3,10,792
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|389.95
|-10.70
|-2.67
|2,69,005
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|70.11
|-1.94
|-2.69
|86,55,583
|L&T Finance
|308.00
|-8.65
|-2.73
|48,14,207
|Swiggy
|280.75
|-7.90
|-2.74
|2,63,03,196
|Elecon Engineering Company
|437.85
|-12.60
|-2.80
|3,70,664
|Sheela Foam
|677.40
|-19.65
|-2.82
|4,64,453
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|318.90
|-9.25
|-2.82
|15,78,665
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|1124.10
|-32.90
|-2.84
|1,17,936
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1901.70
|-57.70
|-2.94
|56,825
|Bajaj Electricals
|371.15
|-11.35
|-2.97
|21,77,405
|Max Estates
|397.10
|-12.30
|-3.00
|32,038
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1277.10
|-39.60
|-3.01
|12,54,142
|Cemindia Projects
|1208.10
|-37.70
|-3.03
|8,38,985
|Share India Securities
|168.44
|-5.26
|-3.03
|6,20,225
|Pricol
|737.90
|-23.55
|-3.09
|5,53,113
|Aditya Birla Capital
|408.05
|-13.45
|-3.19
|48,40,967
|Garware Technical Fibres
|811.85
|-27.00
|-3.22
|62,817
|Tata Capital
|370.30
|-12.40
|-3.24
|37,10,557
|Optiemus Infracom
|562.10
|-19.10
|-3.29
|2,14,057
|Balaji Amines
|2029.60
|-71.20
|-3.39
|1,10,661
|Sai Life Science
|1365.20
|-48.30
|-3.42
|9,31,312
|Capillary Technologies India
|560.55
|-20.05
|-3.45
|2,11,935
|TARC
|130.78
|-4.73
|-3.49
|4,58,979
|Trent
|2997.00
|-110.10
|-3.54
|24,69,173
|Transrail Lighting
|473.40
|-17.55
|-3.57
|9,44,025
|Blue Star
|1514.00
|-57.00
|-3.63
|23,92,270
|Bajaj Finserv
|2008.90
|-77.10
|-3.70
|24,16,624
|Gujarat Energy
|265.30
|-10.30
|-3.74
|9,72,767
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1866.20
|-73.80
|-3.80
|16,17,860
|Ion Exchange (India)
|371.60
|-14.80
|-3.83
|8,56,556
|Kalyani Steels
|848.40
|-33.85
|-3.84
|1,23,506
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2408.90
|-97.10
|-3.87
|47,79,224
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|2161.70
|-87.20
|-3.88
|14,20,885
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|205.37
|-8.51
|-3.98
|15,75,057
|Finolex Industries
|164.43
|-6.88
|-4.02
|12,32,652
|Cera Sanitaryware
|6062.00
|-262.50
|-4.15
|59,295
|Sonata Software
|318.05
|-13.90
|-4.19
|17,40,657
|Allcargo Global
|13.84
|-0.62
|-4.29
|56,13,366
|Navin Fluorine International
|8271.00
|-379.00
|-4.38
|5,90,351
|JK Tyre & Industries
|394.90
|-18.35
|-4.44
|30,62,591
|Capri Global Capital
|230.25
|-10.82
|-4.49
|27,84,996
|Hindustan Construction Company
|20.52
|-1.03
|-4.78
|4,04,17,420
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|169.22
|-8.50
|-4.78
|19,55,074
|Firstsource Solutions
|279.85
|-14.10
|-4.80
|91,87,334
|The Anup Engineering
|1896.00
|-97.30
|-4.88
|1,02,077
|Greenpanel Industries
|192.25
|-10.02
|-4.95
|2,06,889
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|6973.00
|-365.50
|-4.98
|1,67,734
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|185.83
|-9.78
|-5.00
|10,98,639
|Allcargo Logistics
|9.26
|-0.50
|-5.12
|8,10,98,236
|C.E. Info Systems
|1014.30
|-56.40
|-5.27
|2,78,174
|eClerx Services
|1769.10
|-103.30
|-5.52
|3,78,424
|Vikram Solar
|164.34
|-9.62
|-5.53
|1,04,49,640
|Bajaj Finance
|1078.00
|-66.80
|-5.84
|1,56,14,001
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|691.90
|-42.95
|-5.84
|3,24,945
|EIH
|306.55
|-19.10
|-5.87
|13,91,523
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3162.30
|-204.00
|-6.06
|2,68,206
|PNC Infratech
|224.38
|-15.38
|-6.41
|14,13,509
|ASK Automotive
|634.95
|-43.85
|-6.46
|12,90,478
|Gujarat State Petronet
|268.35
|-20.60
|-7.13
|80,24,578
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|2197.60
|-173.00
|-7.30
|3,33,715
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|249.95
|-20.05
|-7.43
|2,26,16,837
|Rain Industries
|222.88
|-20.12
|-8.28
|2,53,97,402
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|784.30
|-80.75
|-9.33
|69,50,507
|Religare Enterprises
|232.35
|-24.20
|-9.43
|61,87,400
|LE Travenues Technology
|176.25
|-26.42
|-13.04
|84,10,058