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13385.85 Closed
-0.07-9.2
As on Aug 7, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

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1.2
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1.6
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2.4
6M
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52.6
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Sapphire Foods India		224.2224.4812.261,82,24,172
Siemens Energy India		3648.80396.6012.1979,73,925
Pearl Global Industries		2464.10242.6010.9222,15,967
Avalon Technologies		1965.30190.8010.7518,77,232
Electronics Mart India		165.8316.0510.725,13,55,051
Varroc Engineering		811.2073.359.941,51,90,210
Lloyds Engineering Works		96.888.429.526,43,56,610
Tata Technologies		872.8071.258.891,60,58,460
Devyani International		134.7310.878.782,66,17,033
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.5013.508.7111,55,82,755
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		1446.70110.208.256,30,820
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1066.2574.007.469,07,092
Travel Food Services		1428.6091.406.8412,77,146
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		224.4013.926.6174,60,167
Neuland Laboratories		22855.001,312.006.093,13,887
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		697.4534.905.276,37,075
Restaurant Brands Asia		94.924.675.173,01,10,261
Lloyds Enterprises		83.504.025.0691,48,520
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		408.4519.655.0548,74,880
Seshaasai Technologies		407.7519.405.005,18,066
Valor Estate		117.325.584.997,18,225
Reliance Infrastructure		76.563.604.9315,23,751
Physicswallah		131.596.104.861,26,78,121
PTC Industries		19076.00855.004.6991,324
Diamond Power Infrastructure		364.0515.254.3722,13,722
Aurobindo Pharma		1658.0069.104.3520,01,257
Jai Balaji Industries		65.612.684.265,59,390
Granules India		873.8535.204.2011,46,571
Sky Gold and Diamonds		719.4028.254.0920,30,660
FIEM Industries		2580.30100.804.071,95,760
Tata Investment Corporation		693.6526.553.9836,73,235
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases		292.3511.053.9330,12,353
Aequs		248.319.263.8756,16,343
Embassy Developments		63.042.343.8627,86,754
Fortis Healthcare		955.1535.153.8235,51,821
Ramkrishna Forgings		726.5526.053.7217,50,097
Welspun Enterprises		588.9021.103.724,14,021
Supriya Lifescience		923.4532.603.662,34,139
BEML		1787.8062.703.6312,53,510
BlackBuck		577.6520.103.614,06,614
Cyient DLM		685.5523.053.488,39,379
Fine Organic Industries		5162.10173.103.4754,836
PG Electroplast		630.6520.903.431,10,60,038
Tata Consultancy Services		2452.7079.703.3645,47,979
Exide Industries		490.0015.753.3278,53,639
Vedant Fashions		516.9016.553.3126,29,328
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		818.0526.053.2937,53,214
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		3371.80105.103.2233,960
Grasim Industries		3323.00103.003.2010,71,215
Hindalco Industries		1059.6032.603.1792,84,747
Hero MotoCorp		5725.00174.503.1419,14,675
Apar Industries		16631.00505.003.131,77,454
Man Infraconstruction		113.853.443.1249,13,160
Clean Science & Technology		795.1523.503.059,84,867
Welspun Living		164.094.843.0459,04,913
Aster DM Quality Care		869.7025.252.9910,37,107
Websol Energy Systems		96.382.772.9617,79,441
LTM		4658.10130.102.876,43,855
Jubilant Foodworks		486.5013.502.8541,47,385
Shilpa Medicare		759.7520.952.8463,03,820
Mahindra & Mahindra		3502.0096.002.8232,99,237
Meesho		191.355.182.781,18,48,696
Westlife Foodworld		594.8516.102.781,48,955
TD Power Systems		1260.9033.202.7012,36,722
Tega Industries		1625.7042.402.681,47,676
Arvind		560.5514.452.656,20,498
Deepak Nitrite		1796.5046.102.6316,28,102
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		546.2513.952.621,58,709
Carborundum Universal		1097.0027.902.615,21,265
Hikal		227.145.712.588,12,011
Honasa Consumer		477.6011.952.579,82,060
Netweb Technologies India		4939.20123.202.5612,96,942
Thangamayil Jewellery		5275.00131.002.552,13,017
JSW Infrastructure		335.758.252.5223,88,341
Bharat Forge		2265.2055.202.5011,52,060
Campus Activewear		224.375.372.458,51,537
Wockhardt		2021.0046.002.335,47,985
Jindal Saw		271.406.152.3216,13,077
Balu Forge Industries		469.0510.602.3115,28,723
Redtape		139.973.112.278,95,112
Bosch Home Comfort India		1682.4037.202.261,38,636
Bosch		42950.00950.002.2628,216
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		2637.2056.902.211,03,315
Hindustan Zinc		603.0013.002.2063,62,181
Hitachi Energy India		32600.00700.002.1991,167
Mphasis		2475.0053.102.196,08,641
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		1139.6024.002.153,49,920
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		1978.4041.702.151,45,070
HFCL		207.984.312.121,94,89,977
Waaree Energies		2717.0056.102.117,77,123
Astra Microwave Products		1840.0037.802.102,24,632
Delhivery		473.309.702.0964,05,412
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2101.2042.202.056,09,118
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		52.141.042.0419,99,498
Sansera Engineering		3863.8076.502.021,96,227
Cochin Shipyard		1519.7029.701.9922,74,374
Inox Green Energy Services		179.433.471.974,09,460
Britannia Industries		5510.00106.001.9613,42,849
Ather Energy		1481.5028.301.9546,46,531
LT Foods		427.558.151.946,43,817
Torrent Power		1350.8025.601.933,79,616
Gokul Agro Resources		228.804.271.903,43,324
Anthem Biosciences		841.0015.351.864,72,590
Marksans Pharma		273.854.951.8410,12,212
MTAR Technologies		7085.50126.501.823,21,936
Kalpataru Projects International		1317.2023.101.791,20,583
Tata Elxsi		3781.0066.001.784,49,437
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		94.191.621.752,11,79,751
Brigade Enterprises		581.9510.001.754,49,734
Thermax		4059.9068.901.731,01,867
City Union Bank		212.003.611.7334,40,800
Praj Industries		325.055.401.6913,41,676
Life Insurance Corporation of India		394.006.451.663,63,90,176
Avanti Feeds		906.5514.651.644,02,557
Bank of India		145.002.341.6485,69,425
HCL Technologies		1356.6021.601.6217,25,616
Viyash Scientific		277.004.351.6020,66,705
Bharti Hexacom		1538.8024.301.601,46,539
Newgen Software Technologies		551.008.601.5910,70,093
Cohance Lifesciences		445.756.851.5619,85,052
PTC India		203.303.131.561,28,83,295
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		4392.8067.401.5656,486
Hexaware Technologies		564.608.601.553,19,559
Tata Chemicals		673.5510.251.5535,67,616
Crizac		187.982.861.543,02,264
REC		367.005.501.5240,61,190
TVS Motor Company		4440.9065.901.518,40,158
Mankind Pharma		2456.0035.701.481,67,663
Sumitomo Chemical India		532.957.751.486,11,836
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		1354.8019.601.471,79,521
Belrise Industries		248.213.601.4761,71,893
Medplus Health Services		700.2510.051.461,72,872
Anand Rathi Wealth		2101.5030.001.452,02,601
J Kumar Infraprojects		498.907.151.452,49,396
Aditya Infotech		3708.7052.501.4486,067
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8191.00115.501.432,409
Lumax Auto Technologies		1722.4024.101.421,65,034
Mahanagar Gas		1139.6015.901.415,31,620
Puravankara		212.372.961.4197,936
Vedanta		278.853.851.401,02,87,563
Kalyan Jewellers India		606.308.301.393,32,55,299
Datamatics Global Services		865.1511.901.391,60,788
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		518.007.001.374,95,564
Azad Engineering		2489.0033.201.355,34,729
Orkla India		566.857.501.341,93,947
Indian Bank		889.5011.601.3240,24,185
Petronet LNG		280.603.651.328,33,605
Aarti Drugs		416.205.351.3090,024
India Cements		398.155.101.301,81,089
APL Apollo Tubes		1970.0025.001.294,04,634
NCC		145.591.861.2966,02,913
Rubicon Research		1553.2019.801.2998,121
Ashapura Minechem		738.359.251.279,28,707
JSW Cement		134.291.671.2615,43,467
Grindwell Norton		2133.8026.201.2444,725
Rites		234.242.861.2415,36,756
Crisil		4607.0056.401.2487,549
KRBL		378.654.601.232,27,353
L&T Technology Services		3598.7043.301.2279,998
OneSource Specialty Pharma		1576.0018.901.211,51,582
Indo Count Industries		426.605.051.202,93,591
P N Gadgil Jewellers		642.857.651.206,98,612
Triveni Engineering & Industries		233.222.691.174,96,516
Redington		354.854.101.1731,15,310
Acutaas Chemicals		3297.9037.301.141,87,550
Tata Communications		1755.2019.701.141,56,599
Trident		25.180.281.121,57,59,138
Jindal Worldwide		38.930.431.121,06,33,658
State Bank of India		1097.2012.201.122,94,10,622
KPIT Technologies		629.906.901.1125,44,167
Welspun Corp		1839.8020.201.117,18,142
Gokaldas Exports		805.508.801.101,75,528
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company		152.191.641.099,16,319
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		133.791.411.072,14,689
Karnataka Bank		310.003.201.0451,76,455
RattanIndia Enterprises		31.790.321.027,26,386
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd		593.906.001.025,17,530
Maharashtra Seamless		589.705.901.011,37,498
SKF India		1534.3015.100.9962,437
Syngene International		403.703.950.9922,60,564
Oswal Pumps		326.103.150.985,58,289
TSF Investments		441.954.250.9754,440
WeWork India Management		755.407.200.962,40,738
Choice International		841.157.950.956,94,855
Endurance Technologies		2904.5026.800.9380,764
PC Jeweller		9.770.090.9313,60,39,488
Heritage Foods		361.803.250.916,17,938
Atlanta Electricals		1607.4014.500.9135,639
CESC		163.941.460.9012,98,919
Paradeep Phosphates		149.451.320.8961,78,811
Infosys		1175.1010.100.8775,81,410
Emami		412.553.550.879,94,119
Thyrocare Technologies		603.255.200.872,08,846
Lenskart Solutions		569.704.700.8339,49,084
Solar Industries India		18650.00154.000.8349,218
Sterlite Technologies		638.905.050.8016,74,019
Go Digit General Insurance		272.252.150.803,55,396
Hindustan Unilever		2096.0016.500.7910,54,665
Vodafone Idea		12.730.100.7920,58,55,564
Global Health		1455.6011.300.785,50,910
Bandhan Bank		176.021.360.781,07,29,624
Laurus Labs		1844.3014.300.7815,53,067
Voltas		1285.0010.000.788,11,972
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2599.7020.200.7834,991
Indegene		554.454.250.779,63,198
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		190.501.460.771,54,00,597
Sharda Motor Industries		941.307.150.771,37,006
Manappuram Finance		366.752.750.7625,88,647
Wipro		187.531.410.7678,23,102
Vardhman Textiles		606.754.550.762,25,767
Tanla Platforms		613.554.650.765,80,312
Federal Bank		356.252.700.7649,24,276
Manorama Industries		1636.2012.300.764,50,152
GMM Pfaudler		987.307.450.768,45,593
Gravita India		1732.1013.000.761,27,988
Urban Company		143.741.070.7527,52,964
Banco Products (India)		686.955.100.751,11,014
Reliance Industries		1334.809.800.7498,85,638
Vesuvius India		449.103.250.7334,140
Indus Towers		386.002.700.7034,42,481
Patanjali Foods		357.502.500.7027,96,734
Kaynes Technology India		3856.3026.300.698,06,763
Tube Investments of India		2772.0018.200.661,42,399
Eicher Motors		8020.0052.500.663,39,416
Minda Corporation		721.654.750.662,28,207
Balrampur Chini Mills		633.454.150.663,94,390
Strides Pharma Science		1003.806.600.662,60,563
KFIN Technologies		936.006.000.652,95,773
Corona Remedies		2058.8013.300.6523,272
Radico Khaitan		4499.0029.000.652,99,219
Surya Roshni		252.351.620.659,15,743
BSE		3457.1022.100.6437,22,055
DCM Shriram		1016.806.400.6372,865
Piramal Pharma		209.551.310.6346,11,692
Adani Energy Solutions		1630.1010.100.6213,91,604
Jubilant Pharmova		932.005.750.621,68,059
Bharti Airtel		1959.9011.900.6130,19,876
Oracle Financial Services Software		11805.0070.000.601,86,998
Union Bank of India		183.601.100.602,21,86,841
Advent Hotels International		147.670.870.591,67,529
Birla Corporation		914.355.250.5851,553
Kansai Nerolac Paints		212.351.230.584,97,032
IndusInd Bank		1022.005.800.5717,27,371
GMR Airports		107.200.610.5771,14,277
Zydus Lifesciences		1114.206.200.566,66,151
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		297.801.650.5610,45,223
UNO Minda		1285.007.000.555,57,760
Ajanta Pharma		3489.2018.800.5434,852
Premier Energies		1047.205.500.5325,79,738
Tata Power Company		380.551.950.5226,14,409
JSW Energy		564.402.900.5215,52,610
V2 Retail		219.441.130.526,98,894
LG Electronics India		1586.508.200.521,38,372
Jamna Auto Industries		144.700.730.5165,65,721
Godrej Industries		1311.506.700.5148,600
Indian Oil Corporation		143.380.720.5051,73,696
Mastek		1832.009.000.4983,369
Epigral		1101.205.400.4917,375
PVR INOX		1156.005.600.491,37,511
Sundram Fasteners		1090.555.300.493,93,173
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		347.001.650.4842,74,035
Power Finance Corporation		420.002.000.4844,22,078
Syrma SGS Technology		1424.706.700.475,09,551
Tilaknagar Industries		490.752.300.477,83,049
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		931.704.250.464,98,855
Natco Pharma		916.654.150.451,68,655
Bharat Electronics		401.001.800.451,07,98,068
Aether Industries		1591.607.200.451,65,723
Punjab National Bank		114.810.510.451,12,02,537
Zydus Wellness		533.852.350.442,27,185
Ceigall India		333.351.450.441,97,443
RateGain Travel Technologies		949.154.200.449,09,625
Cummins India		5426.0024.000.442,62,771
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		238.851.050.441,00,78,070
Prestige Estates Projects		1584.806.800.434,75,170
Orchid Pharma		1001.854.300.4326,620
Adani Power		209.000.880.421,43,72,119
Texmaco Rail & Engineering		108.780.450.4215,62,768
DOMS Industries		2260.609.400.4257,559
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1504.106.100.4142,820
Reliance Power		24.340.100.415,05,52,570
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2279.109.100.404,37,610
RHI Magnesita India		412.801.650.402,87,199
Alkem Laboratories		5620.0022.500.4076,165
IIFL Finance		611.752.400.3910,48,214
Waaree Renewable Technologies		908.653.500.3974,919
Lodha Developers		1218.704.700.398,90,480
Happiest Minds Technologies		407.701.550.389,59,591
Can Fin Homes		811.303.050.381,14,033
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		486.801.800.3778,618
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		41.160.150.371,38,10,912
Black Box		744.452.750.371,80,270
Bajaj Auto		11662.0042.000.362,08,968
Alivus Life Sciences		1329.804.600.3585,268
PB Fintech		1604.505.500.347,33,424
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		879.003.000.3415,23,373
Nestle India		1540.005.000.3315,20,661
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.600.850.3177,95,199
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		811.102.500.3118,02,315
Cyient		857.502.600.303,55,030
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		320.200.950.302,57,379
Jyothy Labs		206.470.600.294,28,075
Jindal Stainless		734.652.150.291,39,854
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		875.952.550.291,42,977
Persistent Systems		5475.0015.500.285,07,690
InterGlobe Aviation		5333.0014.500.274,32,283
HDFC Asset Management Company		2545.006.900.273,10,098
Dalmia Bharat		1827.404.900.271,03,018
Just Dial		683.301.750.262,37,119
Symphony		654.051.650.2545,198
UltraTech Cement		12105.0030.000.251,71,352
Subros		828.702.000.2450,756
KEC International		478.851.150.245,85,339
Gujarat Pipavav Port		151.630.370.246,89,006
Voltamp Transformers		9965.0024.000.2429,132
Lux Industries		1269.403.000.2431,888
Timken India		3351.007.900.2430,969
Shree Renuka Sugars		22.170.050.2326,63,872
Home First Finance Company India		1193.802.700.231,74,676
Marico		862.002.000.2311,51,946
AvenuesAI		17.170.040.2379,29,235
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		435.150.900.215,08,711
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1931.603.600.191,58,460
NTPC Green Energy		91.500.170.1919,41,963
MRF		134190.00260.000.192,090
Havells India		1288.002.500.1915,06,943
Canara Bank		131.950.250.192,25,76,580
Aarti Industries		502.100.900.1814,22,279
Jindal Steel		1103.002.000.183,92,474
Coforge		1776.003.200.1826,66,057
Tech Mahindra		1635.002.800.1760,89,110
CarTrade Tech		2793.004.600.162,19,164
VIP Industries		315.000.500.161,03,450
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		8497.0013.000.158,475
Brainbees Solutions		214.200.310.144,41,705
Astral		1444.002.000.141,18,762
Bank of Maharashtra		78.280.110.1492,48,212
BLS International Services		254.330.350.1412,26,171
Vaibhav Global		242.950.350.143,27,863
NLC India		304.400.400.1315,30,784
Anupam Rasayan India		1214.601.600.133,15,118
Amber Enterprises India		7435.0010.000.132,10,061
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		389.400.450.123,05,259
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		1025.301.200.121,98,652
Kwality Wall's (India)		34.860.040.111,47,94,987
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		63.330.070.1165,82,044
3M India		36035.0035.000.103,976
Suzlon Energy		48.150.050.105,23,62,545
VST Industries		219.770.210.101,14,183
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1172.001.000.0910,72,438
Ipca Laboratories		1735.801.600.0979,829
KEI Industries		5600.005.000.092,73,169
Birlasoft		318.500.250.087,98,934
Kitex Garments		144.850.110.084,20,665
Hemisphere Properties India		138.040.110.081,19,657
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2030.001.600.082,22,982
Polyplex Corporation		1115.900.800.0746,724
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		596.600.400.0710,70,113
Adani Green Energy		1372.400.900.0712,73,380
ITC		286.100.200.0761,28,841
AWL Agri Business		197.500.120.0631,67,471
CIE Automotive India		410.500.200.053,25,465
UPL		573.000.250.048,82,844
YES Bank		22.690.010.042,55,21,116
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		386.550.150.041,04,547
Inox India		1954.700.300.021,25,150
Neogen Chemicals		2031.900.400.0252,244
Entero Healthcare Solutions		1242.700.200.0246,032
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		332.000.050.0245,98,346
Balkrishna Industries		2466.300.600.021,16,753
Maharashtra Scooters		13818.001.000.012,629
TeamLease Services		1253.600.100.0115,285
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1885.100.100.012,33,480
Park Medi World		292.25006,29,488
National Aluminium Company		381.000044,23,953
DLF		642.000024,66,390
Piramal Finance		2109.70001,68,834
Dixon Technologies (India)		14200.00001,92,713
Ashok Leyland		177.50001,12,82,040
Power Mech Projects		2616.70-0.30-0.0149,411
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2599.00-0.40-0.023,56,679
Dynamatic Technologies		11401.00-2.00-0.0226,226
Apollo Micro Systems		403.85-0.10-0.0232,12,891
Escorts Kubota		3080.00-1.00-0.0365,250
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		206.06-0.07-0.034,45,498
Schaeffler India		4035.20-1.10-0.0330,264
One97 Communications		1441.60-0.40-0.0330,55,929
Eris Lifesciences		1382.40-0.50-0.0440,491
LMW		16629.00-6.00-0.041,094
Intellect Design Arena		721.35-0.30-0.042,65,077
FDC		369.80-0.20-0.052,38,037
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		260.65-0.15-0.066,66,160
Abbott India		27835.00-20.00-0.077,629
Alok Industries		11.97-0.01-0.0816,50,176
Coal India		415.25-0.35-0.0834,93,763
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2638.00-2.00-0.0814,44,759
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		176.58-0.16-0.0995,69,899
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1693.50-1.50-0.0923,87,389
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		271.65-0.25-0.091,15,484
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.95-0.50-0.109,94,282
Sanofi India		3349.40-3.20-0.1025,526
Oberoi Realty		1775.00-2.00-0.111,71,271
Wakefit Innovations		127.76-0.14-0.1166,36,699
CCL Products India		1130.00-1.20-0.1193,640
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		870.50-0.95-0.111,61,744
MMTC		63.98-0.07-0.1110,09,089
AGI Greenpac		709.80-0.75-0.1135,018
Bank of Baroda		250.70-0.30-0.1274,79,873
Bikaji Foods International		623.50-0.75-0.121,24,458
Usha Martin		515.05-0.60-0.122,05,861
Elgi Equipments		588.45-0.80-0.141,23,552
Larsen & Toubro		4056.00-5.80-0.149,01,290
Gillette India		7683.50-10.50-0.148,855
Nazara Technologies		352.35-0.50-0.1422,05,799
Ganesh Housing		760.75-1.10-0.1422,773
Muthoot Finance		2890.00-4.20-0.158,13,420
SBI Cards and Payment Services		659.00-1.00-0.1514,53,309
Arvind Fashions		458.80-0.70-0.1576,882
LIC Housing Finance		504.25-0.75-0.1516,04,722
Godfrey Phillips India		2286.00-4.00-0.172,32,091
Supreme Petrochem		701.45-1.20-0.1735,263
R R Kabel		2759.50-4.90-0.182,87,031
Cupid		262.13-0.48-0.184,60,30,388
Nesco		1047.10-2.10-0.2012,430
Latent View Analytics		297.20-0.60-0.203,86,047
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-10.00-0.2010,83,102
Adani Enterprises		3020.00-6.00-0.207,88,881
Sagility		43.67-0.09-0.211,09,47,994
Jayaswal Neco Industries		92.37-0.20-0.2236,78,095
Max Healthcare Institute		1070.00-2.40-0.2211,89,799
Central Depository Services (India)		1328.00-3.00-0.235,71,095
Century Plyboards (India)		781.95-1.80-0.2336,025
Anant Raj		615.90-1.50-0.2410,39,127
Metropolis Healthcare		563.20-1.40-0.251,32,288
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		3072.80-7.60-0.251,39,482
ITC Hotels		170.65-0.43-0.2529,44,172
KNR Constructions		139.99-0.36-0.2615,38,765
Inox Wind		78.00-0.20-0.2699,63,031
Data Patterns (India)		4380.70-11.90-0.273,35,411
Oil India		442.80-1.20-0.2742,32,298
Gland Pharma		2601.00-7.30-0.283,17,731
Shakti Pumps (India)		516.30-1.45-0.282,12,989
Safari Industries (India)		1486.60-4.20-0.2823,873
Siemens		3940.10-11.90-0.302,21,514
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1945.00-6.00-0.3124,25,268
Maruti Suzuki India		14037.00-43.00-0.313,24,104
eMudhra		538.85-1.65-0.311,84,834
Dabur India		410.00-1.30-0.3217,49,544
SBI Life Insurance Company		1855.50-6.00-0.323,90,231
Zensar Technologies		499.00-1.65-0.337,07,360
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		8945.00-29.50-0.332,73,543
Atul		6774.00-22.50-0.331,30,066
GMR Power and Urban Infra		97.49-0.34-0.355,46,621
Aavas Financiers		1371.50-4.80-0.3564,072
The Ramco Cements		933.80-3.30-0.352,21,192
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company		262.10-0.95-0.361,76,049
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		4322.40-15.50-0.362,755
SKF India (Industrial)		2737.90-9.90-0.3619,683
Page Industries		39900.00-150.00-0.3710,770
Dodla Dairy		1041.60-3.90-0.3711,035
SRF		2615.00-9.90-0.382,62,181
IDBI Bank		84.22-0.32-0.3823,47,275
Aurionpro Solutions		727.25-2.75-0.3876,169
Bharat Dynamics		1294.00-5.00-0.388,72,088
Electrosteel Castings		71.98-0.28-0.3928,26,692
Healthcare Global Enterprises		675.85-2.65-0.393,37,700
Chalet Hotels		859.70-3.40-0.3951,018
IIFL Capital Services		334.15-1.30-0.397,41,210
Pfizer		4880.60-19.40-0.405,857
AIA Engineering		4776.00-19.40-0.4046,225
Eternal		315.00-1.25-0.401,27,63,812
UTI Asset Management Company		896.65-3.65-0.4154,661
Piccadily Agro Industries		743.15-3.05-0.411,45,966
Adani Total Gas		657.55-2.70-0.414,27,282
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		4514.20-19.60-0.431,332
Privi Speciality Chemicals		3644.10-15.90-0.4330,180
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		839.40-3.70-0.4430,873
Varun Beverages		442.00-2.00-0.4524,72,286
GHCL		436.05-1.95-0.4580,218
HDFC Bank		731.00-3.30-0.451,93,82,042
Caplin Point Laboratories		2574.10-11.70-0.4544,432
Blue Dart Express		5089.50-23.00-0.4528,915
Easy Trip Planners		6.58-0.03-0.4570,70,403
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		870.00-4.00-0.468,91,154
General Insurance Corporation of India		357.20-1.65-0.463,01,498
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		167.01-0.77-0.4621,84,338
HDFC Life Insurance Company		540.00-2.50-0.4614,13,369
Ajax Engineering		565.40-2.65-0.4771,665
IndiaMART InterMESH		1755.00-8.50-0.481,29,819
Central Bank of India		31.36-0.15-0.4835,74,624
KSB		784.25-3.80-0.482,02,263
Relaxo Footwears		423.45-2.10-0.493,68,163
Godrej Agrovet		542.85-2.70-0.491,01,213
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		393.05-1.95-0.4950,95,295
Gateway Distriparks		56.50-0.29-0.5110,18,714
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.37-0.20-0.517,90,881
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		830.10-4.35-0.521,56,108
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		159.24-0.84-0.5222,38,919
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		1208.40-6.30-0.5245,622
Sun TV Network		486.65-2.55-0.521,37,019
Hyundai Motor India		2200.50-11.50-0.522,79,115
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		201.04-1.07-0.5312,24,833
South Indian Bank		47.17-0.26-0.5538,99,463
JK Paper		387.05-2.15-0.552,13,330
RBL Bank		389.80-2.20-0.5616,93,465
Linde India		7112.50-40.00-0.5620,724
HG Infra Engineering		549.15-3.15-0.5724,516
Ambuja Cements		434.00-2.50-0.5720,26,621
Godrej Properties		2070.00-11.90-0.574,86,095
Karur Vysya Bank		335.55-1.95-0.588,16,142
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1382.80-8.00-0.582,65,738
Dhanuka Agritech		1020.60-6.00-0.5834,438
EID Parry (India)		805.10-4.75-0.591,34,546
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2514.90-15.10-0.6010,78,657
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		88.75-0.54-0.6057,32,015
PNB Housing Finance		1143.00-7.00-0.6114,76,731
India Glycols		1143.60-7.40-0.6459,290
JSW Steel		1299.50-8.40-0.647,20,726
Ircon International		131.25-0.86-0.659,42,876
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4924.00-32.00-0.653,94,462
Sarda Energy & Minerals		497.60-3.30-0.663,76,213
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		4518.10-29.90-0.661,33,639
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		569.85-3.80-0.661,98,994
Coromandel International		2069.30-13.80-0.661,15,784
Indian Hotels Company		731.00-5.00-0.6816,06,078
Star Cement		201.96-1.38-0.686,93,029
Craftsman Automation		10483.00-72.00-0.6837,554
Rail Vikas Nigam		233.38-1.62-0.6946,91,820
Kajaria Ceramics		1167.30-8.10-0.692,04,282
SJVN		67.96-0.47-0.6917,63,773
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		814.70-5.65-0.6920,296
Patel Engineering		28.59-0.20-0.6931,28,274
Bharat Bijlee		2329.40-16.40-0.7025,853
Tata Consumer Products		1082.30-7.70-0.718,79,013
Concord Biotech		1365.00-9.70-0.7168,791
Bharat Heavy Electricals		405.20-2.95-0.7297,54,089
Senco Gold		388.80-2.80-0.7216,37,736
Indigo Paints		1120.50-8.10-0.7232,642
NTPC		342.50-2.50-0.7270,12,048
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.79-0.62-0.7221,73,109
Vishal Mega Mart		108.72-0.80-0.7374,31,528
Asian Paints		2735.00-20.00-0.7310,67,986
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		161.22-1.21-0.742,55,534
Engineers India		240.60-1.79-0.7412,41,537
TBO Tek		1610.90-12.20-0.751,14,311
NHPC		76.92-0.58-0.7570,65,480
JK Cement		5379.50-41.50-0.7723,148
PI Industries		2774.60-21.40-0.7785,234
Zen Technologies		1721.10-13.50-0.781,94,337
RailTel Corporation of India		288.55-2.30-0.793,49,699
Avenue Supermarts		3900.00-31.20-0.793,74,241
Jupiter Wagons		260.00-2.10-0.804,33,724
V-Guard Industries		319.65-2.60-0.8112,04,577
National Fertilizers		71.91-0.59-0.812,69,948
Kotak Mahindra Bank		390.75-3.25-0.8273,15,232
BASF India		4091.00-34.00-0.8266,610
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1341.80-11.10-0.827,77,727
Dishman Carbogen Amcis		193.04-1.62-0.831,26,439
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		321.00-2.70-0.8354,31,740
Kaveri Seed Company		764.45-6.40-0.8356,736
Sunteck Realty		299.15-2.50-0.831,24,383
United Spirits		1512.40-12.60-0.833,24,797
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		119.92-1.01-0.842,01,372
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		822.30-6.95-0.8415,989
Rallis India		213.03-1.83-0.857,91,724
Shyam Metalics and Energy		1006.90-8.60-0.857,17,867
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		93.86-0.80-0.853,87,410
IDFC First Bank		84.62-0.73-0.8695,39,702
KPR Mill		1076.70-9.30-0.861,46,720
Ceat		3723.10-32.30-0.8654,517
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		126.92-1.13-0.884,97,174
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		17.94-0.16-0.884,04,57,176
Ola Electric Mobility		41.07-0.37-0.892,68,92,667
Divi's Laboratories		8275.00-74.00-0.892,56,657
PCBL Chemical		321.90-2.90-0.895,55,082
Cipla		1463.80-13.20-0.897,65,193
Bayer Cropscience		4177.20-37.70-0.8920,370
UCO Bank		26.40-0.24-0.9028,82,482
Shree Cements		26010.00-235.00-0.9010,742
Samhi Hotels		174.65-1.59-0.905,41,141
Lupin		2363.50-21.50-0.9020,46,981
Phoenix Mills		1895.50-17.50-0.912,91,623
Poly Medicure		1693.80-15.50-0.912,25,240
Swan Corp		308.05-2.85-0.924,90,454
Tata Steel		187.55-1.75-0.9299,24,021
Aarti Pharmalabs		685.85-6.40-0.921,79,726
Sundaram Finance		4604.20-43.20-0.9322,448
Saatvik Green Energy		423.65-4.00-0.9430,681
Time Technoplast		204.88-1.94-0.9445,32,881
Nuvama Wealth Management		1642.70-15.60-0.942,08,483
Allied Blenders & Distillers		599.25-5.75-0.955,51,365
Styrenix Performance Materials		2257.20-21.80-0.9670,445
NBCC (India)		95.33-0.92-0.9647,42,088
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		204.93-1.99-0.964,69,420
Route Mobile		528.30-5.20-0.971,32,452
Finolex Cables		1024.65-10.10-0.981,82,159
Innova Captab		944.50-9.55-1.0020,527
Supreme Industries		3442.00-35.00-1.011,77,284
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		119.80-1.22-1.0149,69,707
Force Motors		18500.00-190.00-1.0246,841
The New India Assurance Company		177.11-1.82-1.026,78,003
Jeena Sikho Lifecare		598.10-6.15-1.025,31,096
Pine Labs		154.44-1.60-1.031,28,06,006
RattanIndia Power		8.68-0.09-1.0389,01,872
Olectra Greentech		1385.00-14.40-1.031,74,516
Polycab India		9218.00-97.00-1.041,97,996
Bata India		720.50-7.60-1.041,27,012
Orient Cement		136.73-1.44-1.041,38,487
Sharda Cropchem		814.05-8.55-1.042,45,283
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1556.70-16.50-1.0579,910
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company		1439.90-15.30-1.0572,023
Apollo Tyres		445.00-4.70-1.0519,67,067
United Breweries		1400.30-15.00-1.0699,991
Castrol India		192.08-2.09-1.0831,22,432
Honeywell Automation India		37900.00-415.00-1.082,131
Enviro Infra Engineers		213.16-2.34-1.095,57,270
JK Lakshmi Cement		565.00-6.25-1.093,34,378
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		11263.00-124.00-1.0925,976
Ganesha Ecosphere		1064.30-11.70-1.0951,641
SBFC Finance		94.25-1.04-1.097,88,137
Himadri Speciality Chemical		752.65-8.35-1.1043,27,549
ACC		1362.80-15.60-1.131,60,343
Titan Company		4941.00-57.00-1.1411,66,858
Equitas Small Finance Bank		75.22-0.87-1.1413,07,127
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		86.19-0.99-1.148,81,200
Rajesh Exports		83.58-0.96-1.141,00,568
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1639.00-19.00-1.153,95,441
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		501.05-5.95-1.179,74,283
Network18 Media & Investments		29.56-0.35-1.1712,40,544
Aegis Vopak Terminals		285.30-3.40-1.188,13,122
DCB Bank		192.62-2.31-1.1913,23,169
Info Edge (India)		1225.30-14.70-1.197,47,939
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		814.50-9.90-1.2043,59,307
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1628.00-20.00-1.211,64,486
Prince Pipes & Fittings		271.00-3.35-1.221,30,236
HBL Engineering		727.10-9.05-1.235,48,362
IFCI		73.98-0.93-1.2459,29,569
KPI Green Energy		370.70-4.65-1.246,48,865
Shipping Corporation of India		304.75-3.85-1.251,38,10,526
Sobha		1339.00-16.90-1.251,06,424
Ashoka Buildcon		118.33-1.50-1.256,94,502
IRB Infrastructure Developers		19.68-0.25-1.2571,72,175
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		1189.50-15.00-1.2577,703
International Gemological Institute		355.80-4.55-1.265,89,264
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1275.40-16.90-1.3114,68,654
Berger Paints (India)		530.55-7.05-1.312,86,606
Container Corporation of India		505.20-6.80-1.338,92,002
Quess Corp		311.05-4.20-1.333,88,684
Greaves Cotton		198.85-2.70-1.3411,91,734
Indian Energy Exchange		127.10-1.73-1.3424,75,559
JBM Auto		648.65-8.90-1.351,61,028
Tenneco Clean Air India		562.80-7.75-1.3610,34,341
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		1537.80-21.20-1.361,97,325
HDB Financial Services		665.65-9.25-1.377,07,215
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		1351.10-18.70-1.375,76,167
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		535.50-7.45-1.372,61,632
Tips Music		645.35-9.05-1.381,73,364
Dilip Buildcon		448.95-6.30-1.382,29,276
Max Financial Services		1497.40-21.40-1.413,59,409
Tata Motors		453.10-6.55-1.4268,70,933
Axis Bank		1238.00-18.00-1.4336,28,823
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1737.70-25.40-1.443,07,437
Borosil Renewables		548.65-8.15-1.463,28,727
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1893.90-28.00-1.4661,537
Prime Focus		287.60-4.30-1.4711,01,666
NMDC		84.92-1.28-1.4893,54,641
Computer Age Management Services		787.50-11.95-1.4910,11,683
Ethos		2782.10-42.40-1.5059,227
CreditAccess Grameen		1523.60-23.40-1.512,24,874
360 One Wam		1168.10-17.90-1.5117,07,560
MOIL		278.15-4.30-1.525,03,674
Triveni Turbine		636.45-9.90-1.534,99,505
Pidilite Industries		1660.00-26.00-1.549,17,427
GE Vernova T&D India		4299.00-67.70-1.557,58,827
Indraprastha Gas		151.94-2.39-1.557,58,514
Indian Overseas Bank		34.26-0.54-1.5522,85,872
Prism Johnson		111.56-1.76-1.554,86,98,881
Signatureglobal (India)		802.30-12.70-1.562,86,812
GAIL (India)		173.63-2.77-1.5770,05,144
Lemon Tree Hotels		111.01-1.78-1.5828,64,596
CMS Info Systems		273.15-4.40-1.592,08,497
Gallantt Ispat		605.50-9.85-1.6047,899
Afcons Infrastructure		274.25-4.50-1.6111,90,862
Cello World		373.15-6.10-1.618,25,377
HEG		674.00-11.10-1.625,97,260
Skipper		517.85-8.65-1.643,95,745
Advanced Enzyme Technologies		324.35-5.45-1.651,77,783
Titagarh Rail Systems		847.45-14.20-1.652,50,764
Aadhar Housing Finance		506.40-8.50-1.652,71,851
Va Tech Wabag		1957.70-33.00-1.661,75,872
Asahi India Glass		898.70-15.25-1.6785,283
Saregama India		519.20-8.80-1.674,73,141
Graphite India		709.95-12.10-1.685,83,486
Tejas Networks		513.45-8.85-1.696,82,905
ITI		282.40-4.85-1.692,18,021
Jain Irrigation Systems		30.91-0.53-1.6927,11,809
Godawari Power & Ispat		240.61-4.15-1.7017,47,484
Sudeep Pharma		957.55-16.60-1.702,65,819
Angel One		292.00-5.10-1.7240,94,497
Action Construction Equipment		1094.30-19.40-1.742,34,548
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		213.21-3.77-1.746,07,331
ABB India		7600.00-135.00-1.751,79,322
JM Financial		127.46-2.32-1.7942,42,745
Aditya Vision		618.45-11.25-1.7985,408
V-Mart Retail		799.35-14.55-1.7961,913
Hindustan Copper		536.10-9.85-1.8094,31,736
Five-Star Business Finance		543.25-10.00-1.812,69,177
ACME Solar Holdings		368.60-6.85-1.8212,78,670
Vinati Organics		1324.90-24.70-1.8322,739
Raymond Lifestyle		731.80-13.75-1.8452,856
EPL		224.72-4.26-1.865,09,022
Thomas Cook (India)		104.13-2.01-1.896,31,943
Au Small Finance Bank		1067.00-20.60-1.897,52,130
Fedbank Financial Services		149.59-2.94-1.938,02,406
Refex Industries		292.90-5.75-1.932,74,871
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		450.70-9.05-1.973,00,321
Nippon Life India Asset Management		1176.00-24.00-2.006,88,856
Eureka Forbes		450.55-9.20-2.001,76,938
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		345.80-7.05-2.003,52,219
AXISCADES Technologies		1598.50-32.90-2.021,26,804
Jana Small Finance Bank		549.40-11.55-2.062,87,311
Aegis Logistics		1371.00-29.00-2.0716,73,750
NAVA		581.85-12.35-2.082,09,948
Whirlpool of India		813.15-17.30-2.083,94,483
Gabriel India		1499.80-32.00-2.093,71,373
SML Mahindra		5554.00-118.50-2.0996,731
Ventive Hospitality		599.90-12.90-2.1133,822
JSW Dulux		3011.70-65.30-2.1217,154
Cigniti Technologies		1260.30-27.40-2.131,57,398
CSB Bank		316.95-7.00-2.164,73,828
NMDC Steel		43.84-0.97-2.1638,01,144
Edelweiss Financial Services		118.54-2.62-2.1637,05,422
Archean Chemical Industries		506.65-11.20-2.162,12,525
G R Infraprojects		870.70-19.25-2.165,82,729
Poonawalla Fincorp		480.05-10.80-2.2018,95,576
Jain Resource Recycling		308.40-6.95-2.2015,50,493
Jubilant Ingrevia		740.25-16.75-2.215,50,401
Laxmi Organic Industries		175.64-4.03-2.249,13,167
Shriram Finance		1115.00-26.00-2.2832,39,689
MSTC		591.25-13.95-2.311,40,967
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		582.80-13.95-2.349,80,159
Biocon		426.35-10.25-2.3552,65,823
Jio Financial Services		256.80-6.30-2.391,08,58,220
Sammaan Capital		163.17-4.05-2.4261,94,885
ICICI Bank		1421.00-36.50-2.501,43,95,789
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1472.20-37.90-2.512,07,743
IFB Industries		1404.40-36.50-2.531,91,002
Godrej Consumer Products		1050.00-27.30-2.5326,59,684
Affle 3I		1645.60-43.10-2.553,10,792
Fujiyama Power Systems		389.95-10.70-2.672,69,005
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		70.11-1.94-2.6986,55,583
L&T Finance		308.00-8.65-2.7348,14,207
Swiggy		280.75-7.90-2.742,63,03,196
Elecon Engineering Company		437.85-12.60-2.803,70,664
Sheela Foam		677.40-19.65-2.824,64,453
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		318.90-9.25-2.8215,78,665
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		1124.10-32.90-2.841,17,936
Kirloskar Brothers		1901.70-57.70-2.9456,825
Bajaj Electricals		371.15-11.35-2.9721,77,405
Max Estates		397.10-12.30-3.0032,038
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1277.10-39.60-3.0112,54,142
Cemindia Projects		1208.10-37.70-3.038,38,985
Share India Securities		168.44-5.26-3.036,20,225
Pricol		737.90-23.55-3.095,53,113
Aditya Birla Capital		408.05-13.45-3.1948,40,967
Garware Technical Fibres		811.85-27.00-3.2262,817
Tata Capital		370.30-12.40-3.2437,10,557
Optiemus Infracom		562.10-19.10-3.292,14,057
Balaji Amines		2029.60-71.20-3.391,10,661
Sai Life Science		1365.20-48.30-3.429,31,312
Capillary Technologies India		560.55-20.05-3.452,11,935
TARC		130.78-4.73-3.494,58,979
Trent		2997.00-110.10-3.5424,69,173
Transrail Lighting		473.40-17.55-3.579,44,025
Blue Star		1514.00-57.00-3.6323,92,270
Bajaj Finserv		2008.90-77.10-3.7024,16,624
Gujarat Energy		265.30-10.30-3.749,72,767
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1866.20-73.80-3.8016,17,860
Ion Exchange (India)		371.60-14.80-3.838,56,556
Kalyani Steels		848.40-33.85-3.841,23,506
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2408.90-97.10-3.8747,79,224
Kirloskar Oil Engines		2161.70-87.20-3.8814,20,885
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		205.37-8.51-3.9815,75,057
Finolex Industries		164.43-6.88-4.0212,32,652
Cera Sanitaryware		6062.00-262.50-4.1559,295
Sonata Software		318.05-13.90-4.1917,40,657
Allcargo Global		13.84-0.62-4.2956,13,366
Navin Fluorine International		8271.00-379.00-4.385,90,351
JK Tyre & Industries		394.90-18.35-4.4430,62,591
Capri Global Capital		230.25-10.82-4.4927,84,996
Hindustan Construction Company		20.52-1.03-4.784,04,17,420
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		169.22-8.50-4.7819,55,074
Firstsource Solutions		279.85-14.10-4.8091,87,334
The Anup Engineering		1896.00-97.30-4.881,02,077
Greenpanel Industries		192.25-10.02-4.952,06,889
Garware Hi-Tech Films		6973.00-365.50-4.981,67,734
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		185.83-9.78-5.0010,98,639
Allcargo Logistics		9.26-0.50-5.128,10,98,236
C.E. Info Systems		1014.30-56.40-5.272,78,174
eClerx Services		1769.10-103.30-5.523,78,424
Vikram Solar		164.34-9.62-5.531,04,49,640
Bajaj Finance		1078.00-66.80-5.841,56,14,001
India Shelter Finance Corporation		691.90-42.95-5.843,24,945
EIH		306.55-19.10-5.8713,91,523
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3162.30-204.00-6.062,68,206
PNC Infratech		224.38-15.38-6.4114,13,509
ASK Automotive		634.95-43.85-6.4612,90,478
Gujarat State Petronet		268.35-20.60-7.1380,24,578
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		2197.60-173.00-7.303,33,715
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		249.95-20.05-7.432,26,16,837
Rain Industries		222.88-20.12-8.282,53,97,402
Jyoti CNC Automation		784.30-80.75-9.3369,50,507
Religare Enterprises		232.35-24.20-9.4361,87,400
LE Travenues Technology		176.25-26.42-13.0484,10,058
Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
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Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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