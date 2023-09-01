Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
360 One Wam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|477.6
|-9.75
|-2.00
|9,69,858
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|31,151.35
|-2.20
|-0.01
|2,485
Aarti Drugs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|569.6
|-2.80
|-0.49
|1,68,503
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|491.05
|-0.75
|-0.15
|17,87,693
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|389
|-5.55
|-1.41
|4,54,989
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,627.25
|-5.15
|-0.32
|2,09,616
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,291.45
|-90.10
|-2.06
|1,64,849
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|22,704.65
|-404.90
|-1.75
|18,018
Accelya Solutions India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,594.55
|21.75
|1.38
|39,613
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,011.25
|5.50
|0.27
|5,11,766
Action Construction Equipment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|760.65
|-4.45
|-0.58
|1,50,402
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|824.9
|12.95
|1.59
|12,03,748
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,450.05
|30.80
|1.27
|67,63,257
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|949.1
|20.45
|2.20
|40,96,522
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|799.5
|7.30
|0.92
|1,18,99,448
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|330.25
|8.95
|2.79
|2,48,23,820
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|633.85
|-1.95
|-0.31
|9,86,779
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|352.25
|-7.25
|-2.02
|34,15,697
ADF Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,083.9
|-8.75
|-0.80
|24,231
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|184.1
|2.95
|1.63
|63,03,257
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|218.35
|-1.20
|-0.55
|17,08,244
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|389.5
|-0.75
|-0.19
|54,614
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|324.55
|-3.50
|-1.07
|1,07,328
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|368.45
|-1.45
|-0.39
|2,70,452
Aether Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|990.75
|-35.40
|-3.45
|2,65,169
Affle (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,077.85
|-0.40
|-0.04
|2,03,028
AGI Greenpac Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|732.25
|-4.00
|-0.54
|58,201
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|710.1
|-16.10
|-2.22
|34,662
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,703.8
|8.65
|0.23
|56,865
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,718.35
|-9.05
|-0.52
|74,253
Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,736.55
|-10.95
|-0.40
|9,804
Alembic Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|80.95
|-0.40
|-0.49
|3,49,765
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|770.5
|-6.20
|-0.80
|46,719
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,614.75
|-28.10
|-0.77
|2,47,511
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,489.9
|-7.50
|-0.30
|30,548
Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|273.4
|-1.25
|-0.46
|99,773
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|19.9
|0.05
|0.25
|12,87,14,088
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|625.55
|-2.80
|-0.45
|4,79,279
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,972.2
|72.45
|2.50
|5,05,049
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|433.9
|5.50
|1.28
|38,41,543
Ami Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,315.95
|0.40
|0.03
|77,646
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|610.25
|-4.30
|-0.70
|41,026
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,398.8
|-27.70
|-1.94
|77,942
Anant Raj Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|220.8
|1.30
|0.59
|17,16,867
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,915.25
|45.40
|2.43
|10,74,994
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,005.15
|0.20
|0.02
|72,595
Apar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,957.4
|-51.05
|-1.02
|1,06,198
Apcotex Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|547.5
|15.90
|2.99
|96,899
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,729.5
|53.80
|3.21
|10,29,664
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,840.35
|26.25
|0.55
|2,06,097
Apollo Pipes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|675.35
|-4.40
|-0.65
|1,55,259
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|384.75
|-3.65
|-0.94
|25,99,947
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|268.4
|-0.55
|-0.20
|2,20,164
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|664.3
|-6.15
|-0.92
|2,13,520
Arvind Fashions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|323.45
|1.60
|0.50
|1,82,653
Arvind Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|175.45
|-0.50
|-0.28
|7,05,494
Asahi India Glass Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|587.55
|-6.10
|-1.03
|74,586
Ashiana Housing Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|211.55
|4.40
|2.12
|4,61,513
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|102.25
|0.70
|0.69
|15,92,806
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|184.2
|0.35
|0.19
|1,37,67,168
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|3,259.55
|3.45
|0.11
|6,50,108
Astec Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,405.1
|-34.50
|-2.40
|18,773
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|329.95
|-1.75
|-0.53
|2,61,222
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,911.1
|-42.95
|-2.20
|7,79,883
Astra Microwave Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|392.1
|-4.00
|-1.01
|7,82,178
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,323.8
|64.50
|1.51
|11,217
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,354.35
|20.25
|0.28
|33,162
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|825.55
|-4.45
|-0.54
|10,63,175
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|725.65
|2.10
|0.29
|15,23,987
Automotive Axles Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,232
|30.40
|1.38
|23,830
Avanti Feeds Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|438.15
|3.95
|0.91
|5,48,416
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,761.05
|40.65
|1.09
|3,60,830
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|991.15
|17.65
|1.81
|1,09,45,847
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,668.45
|54.65
|1.18
|4,56,014
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|257.4
|0.50
|0.19
|4,26,591
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,177.6
|16.40
|1.41
|1,00,821
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,320.6
|157.60
|2.20
|6,76,024
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,514.5
|25.60
|1.72
|9,04,434
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|25.1
|1.15
|4.80
|3,27,60,514
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|7,340.8
|-96.90
|-1.30
|16,812
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,226.8
|-21.20
|-0.94
|1,25,263
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,361.8
|38.65
|1.66
|1,00,941
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|167.65
|14.05
|9.15
|62,05,981
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|395.5
|5.45
|1.40
|15,96,172
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|235.1
|5.50
|2.40
|81,55,271
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|190.6
|3.45
|1.84
|1,58,32,807
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|88
|2.20
|2.56
|1,04,01,831
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|38.35
|-0.35
|-0.90
|3,04,16,029
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|701.95
|1.90
|0.27
|52,372
BASF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,628.55
|-3.60
|-0.14
|9,237
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,684.2
|-4.00
|-0.24
|1,88,964
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,790.45
|-22.25
|-0.46
|18,182
BEML Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,495.2
|28.45
|1.15
|8,17,585
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|719.85
|1.25
|0.17
|6,14,792
Best Agrolife Ltd.
Jul 26, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
|1,163.5
|0
|0
|0
BF Utilities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|672.9
|-16.55
|-2.40
|8,09,037
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|93.05
|-0.05
|-0.05
|6,70,682
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,143.5
|17.10
|1.52
|10,41,608
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|137.85
|4.65
|3.49
|2,34,08,133
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,078.8
|8.45
|0.79
|8,89,551
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|136.15
|14.90
|12.29
|19,21,97,197
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|344.2
|3.65
|1.07
|49,88,982
Bharat Rasayan Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|9,435.65
|30.70
|0.33
|808
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|865.95
|9.55
|1.12
|44,27,840
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|487.05
|-11.15
|-2.24
|6,43,594
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|260.8
|1.45
|0.56
|20,12,916
Birla Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,171.1
|21.75
|1.89
|99,668
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|528.35
|18.65
|3.66
|32,47,796
BLS International Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|285.75
|-1.75
|-0.61
|11,86,400
Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|6,282.25
|0.35
|0.01
|31,715
Blue Star Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|745.25
|4.80
|0.65
|68,616
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|979.5
|-18.35
|-1.84
|49,280
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|137.5
|5.65
|4.29
|55,23,594
Borosil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|431.25
|-4.85
|-1.11
|82,052
Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|444.25
|5.95
|1.36
|3,61,393
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|18,986.8
|412.95
|2.22
|24,430
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|595
|2.20
|0.37
|84,273
Brightcom Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|16.15
|-0.85
|-5.00
|24,73,281
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|4,484.35
|16.60
|0.37
|3,83,094
BSE Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,126.15
|63.40
|5.97
|1,00,32,831
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,216.6
|4.30
|0.35
|6,245
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|173.6
|8.40
|5.08
|33,47,243
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|303.75
|1.95
|0.65
|5,38,484
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|328.4
|8.00
|2.50
|72,22,796
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|760
|8.65
|1.15
|5,95,837
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,096.3
|39.70
|3.76
|2,15,560
Capri Global Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|806.25
|6.55
|0.82
|1,43,290
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,136.35
|0.10
|0.01
|1,76,867
CARE Ratings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|825.45
|-6.50
|-0.78
|58,670
CarTrade Tech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|563.9
|13.85
|2.52
|4,13,779
Carysil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|666.55
|28.15
|4.41
|85,255
Castrol India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|142.95
|-1.80
|-1.24
|11,08,983
CCL Products India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|604.25
|-1.75
|-0.29
|2,49,272
Ceat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,256.05
|2.95
|0.13
|54,821
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,730.7
|-18.00
|-1.03
|95,513
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|34.95
|0.10
|0.29
|1,34,29,768
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,141.45
|3.00
|0.26
|8,92,072
Centrum Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|23.85
|-0.20
|-0.83
|2,17,650
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|691.4
|6.45
|0.94
|2,22,355
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,072.05
|43.55
|4.23
|2,92,146
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|9,546.3
|39.10
|0.41
|23,174
CESC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|86.45
|3.25
|3.91
|1,25,16,777
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|423.95
|-5.40
|-1.26
|21,90,708
Chalet Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|540.75
|-10.45
|-1.90
|1,33,632
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|278.95
|3.75
|1.36
|14,76,375
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|279.65
|-0.85
|-0.30
|85,511
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|528.55
|8.70
|1.67
|1,78,373
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|412.55
|-7.10
|-1.69
|12,77,699
Choice International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|380.2
|16.45
|4.52
|8,06,292
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|963.85
|-20.25
|-2.06
|1,16,214
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,128.85
|7.00
|0.62
|8,81,841
CIE Automotive India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|519.45
|-3.25
|-0.62
|4,78,726
Cigniti Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|803.8
|0.55
|0.07
|66,388
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,245.4
|-12.20
|-0.97
|11,66,856
City Union Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|125.6
|2.20
|1.78
|43,99,862
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,412.15
|-5.60
|-0.39
|78,809
CMS Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|358.3
|-2.95
|-0.82
|5,25,930
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|236.9
|6.85
|2.98
|1,48,66,065
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|908.5
|2.80
|0.31
|36,79,579
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,451.9
|-14.55
|-0.27
|3,64,127
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,939.4
|-2.65
|-0.14
|6,61,781
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,356.1
|-19.35
|-0.81
|49,410
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|94.55
|4.55
|5.06
|56,15,022
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|687
|14.60
|2.17
|9,71,365
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,111
|20.05
|1.84
|3,88,421
Cosmo First Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|721.65
|-6.85
|-0.94
|58,427
Craftsman Automation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,895.25
|-22.85
|-0.46
|12,424
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,409.2
|-6.35
|-0.45
|1,38,366
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|3,929.05
|-41.60
|-1.05
|28,574
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|303.05
|3.00
|1.00
|13,72,760
CSB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|327.25
|-3.05
|-0.92
|1,45,453
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,706
|-1.75
|-0.10
|8,80,316
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,709.75
|72.40
|4.42
|11,88,615
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|553.35
|0.25
|0.05
|9,24,053
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,123.55
|38.50
|1.85
|2,99,159
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|376.4
|3.20
|0.86
|1,29,706
Datamatics Global Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|564.95
|2.15
|0.38
|91,397
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,469.8
|97.60
|4.11
|5,51,435
DB Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|227.65
|1.05
|0.46
|82,092
D B Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|150.15
|-1.05
|-0.69
|10,27,624
DCB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|117.25
|0.60
|0.51
|4,88,804
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,034.55
|102.45
|10.99
|20,12,949
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|603.75
|-3.10
|-0.51
|6,38,403
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,226.05
|6.05
|0.27
|3,25,643
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|438.15
|0.65
|0.15
|7,13,688
Delta Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|182.7
|1.70
|0.94
|26,72,760
Den Networks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|43.6
|1.80
|4.31
|33,02,535
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|197.05
|1.40
|0.72
|13,93,496
Dhani Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|47.2
|-1.40
|-2.88
|16,29,543
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|789.1
|-1.65
|-0.21
|26,286
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|321.8
|-6.75
|-2.05
|16,45,130
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|157.95
|1.60
|1.02
|8,35,008
Dish TV India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|18.1
|-0.20
|-1.09
|2,53,83,250
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,589.3
|-2.80
|-0.08
|5,86,277
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,057.25
|53.40
|1.07
|5,77,646
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|503.25
|-0.85
|-0.17
|30,43,665
Dodla Dairy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|739.1
|-2.35
|-0.32
|50,059
Dolat Algotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|50.45
|0.40
|0.80
|4,00,062
Dollar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|434.9
|2.75
|0.64
|1,26,775
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,201.25
|25.35
|1.17
|1,11,389
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,578.55
|-29.30
|-0.52
|2,20,961
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|90
|0.65
|0.73
|13,80,737
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|40.8
|-0.75
|-1.81
|2,24,37,674
eClerx Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,624.75
|0.65
|0.04
|40,969
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|54.35
|-0.10
|-0.18
|22,02,396
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,400.4
|63.80
|1.91
|6,91,310
EID Parry (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|477.1
|-0.75
|-0.16
|2,86,182
EIH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|272.25
|23.40
|9.40
|90,06,615
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|900.45
|17.45
|1.98
|3,19,573
Electronics Mart India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|138.75
|-2.75
|-1.94
|5,06,360
Electrosteel Castings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|68.6
|-0.10
|-0.15
|36,20,599
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|493.4
|2.75
|0.56
|2,89,055
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|535.6
|11.05
|2.11
|14,66,515
eMudhra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|498.1
|-0.75
|-0.15
|83,189
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,659.6
|-0.75
|-0.05
|1,49,059
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|157.75
|3.45
|2.24
|36,83,025
EPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|195.9
|-0.50
|-0.25
|3,06,535
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|88.8
|-1.70
|-1.88
|52,50,590
Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|812.35
|2.35
|0.29
|48,239
Esab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,400.05
|-17.00
|-0.31
|6,907
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,133.9
|-25.35
|-0.80
|6,26,982
Ethos Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,654.85
|-3.30
|-0.20
|40,241
Eveready Industries India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|420.15
|-3.05
|-0.72
|1,26,731
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|118
|2.35
|2.03
|5,14,228
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|265.75
|-1.05
|-0.39
|17,33,153
Fairchem Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,144.65
|-20.80
|-1.78
|20,333
FDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|380.4
|-0.15
|-0.04
|91,772
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.15
|-0.10
|1,36,78,350
FIEM Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,004.65
|100.60
|5.28
|3,43,369
Filatex India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|48.85
|1.55
|3.28
|5,18,820
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,817.4
|22.15
|0.46
|22,410
Fineotex Chemical Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|313.15
|0.10
|0.03
|4,49,742
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,093.4
|-6.30
|-0.57
|3,97,221
Finolex Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|248.05
|8.50
|3.55
|25,91,748
Fino Payments Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|355.55
|-4.45
|-1.24
|94,918
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|167.8
|4.60
|2.82
|1,26,88,844
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|728.25
|-37.40
|-4.88
|52,72,815
Force Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,496.55
|64.65
|1.88
|35,962
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|324.4
|-7.25
|-2.19
|8,42,103
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|135.45
|1.90
|1.42
|63,73,621
Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|623.3
|-6.95
|-1.10
|1,11,212
Future Consumer Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|0.8
|0.05
|6.67
|52,26,779
Future Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3
|0.10
|3.45
|23,08,335
Gabriel India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|318
|1.35
|0.43
|4,52,544
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.35
|5.52
|3,19,76,838
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,669.4
|-15.10
|-0.56
|6,910
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|428.2
|-7.85
|-1.80
|67,480
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|815.75
|-1.60
|-0.20
|12,05,667
Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,237.05
|80.25
|6.94
|86,193
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,187.25
|-7.50
|-0.23
|4,732
Gateway Distriparks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|86.05
|0.05
|0.06
|7,80,601
Gati Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|147.05
|-0.10
|-0.07