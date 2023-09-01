Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|389
|-5.55
|-1.41
|4,54,989
Accelya Solutions India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,594.55
|21.75
|1.38
|39,613
Action Construction Equipment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|760.65
|-4.45
|-0.58
|1,50,402
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|324.55
|-3.50
|-1.07
|1,07,328
AGI Greenpac Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|732.25
|-4.00
|-0.54
|58,201
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|710.1
|-16.10
|-2.22
|34,662
Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,736.55
|-10.95
|-0.40
|9,804
Alembic Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|80.95
|-0.40
|-0.49
|3,49,765
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|19.9
|0.05
|0.25
|12,87,14,088
Ami Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,315.95
|0.40
|0.03
|77,646
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|610.25
|-4.30
|-0.70
|41,026
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,398.8
|-27.70
|-1.94
|77,942
Anant Raj Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|220.8
|1.30
|0.59
|17,16,867
Apar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,957.4
|-51.05
|-1.02
|1,06,198
Apcotex Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|547.5
|15.90
|2.99
|96,899
Apollo Pipes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|675.35
|-4.40
|-0.65
|1,55,259
Arvind Fashions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|323.45
|1.60
|0.50
|1,82,653
Arvind Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|175.45
|-0.50
|-0.28
|7,05,494
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|102.25
|0.70
|0.69
|15,92,806
Astec Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,405.1
|-34.50
|-2.40
|18,773
Astra Microwave Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|392.1
|-4.00
|-1.01
|7,82,178
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,323.8
|64.50
|1.51
|11,217
Automotive Axles Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|2,232
|30.40
|1.38
|23,830
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|257.4
|0.50
|0.19
|4,26,591
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|25.1
|1.15
|4.80
|3,27,60,514
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|167.65
|14.05
|9.15
|62,05,981
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|701.95
|1.90
|0.27
|52,372
Best Agrolife Ltd.
Jul 26, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
|1,163.5
|0
|0
|0
BF Utilities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|672.9
|-16.55
|-2.40
|8,09,037
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|93.05
|-0.05
|-0.05
|6,70,682
BLS International Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|285.75
|-1.75
|-0.61
|11,86,400
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|137.5
|5.65
|4.29
|55,23,594
Borosil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|431.25
|-4.85
|-1.11
|82,052
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,216.6
|4.30
|0.35
|6,245
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|173.6
|8.40
|5.08
|33,47,243
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,096.3
|39.70
|3.76
|2,15,560
CARE Ratings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|825.45
|-6.50
|-0.78
|58,670
CarTrade Tech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|563.9
|13.85
|2.52
|4,13,779
Carysil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|666.55
|28.15
|4.41
|85,255
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|412.55
|-7.10
|-1.69
|12,77,699
Choice International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|380.2
|16.45
|4.52
|8,06,292
Cigniti Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|803.8
|0.55
|0.07
|66,388
CMS Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|358.3
|-2.95
|-0.82
|5,25,930
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|94.55
|4.55
|5.06
|56,15,022
Cosmo First Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|721.65
|-6.85
|-0.94
|58,427
Craftsman Automation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,895.25
|-22.85
|-0.46
|12,424
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|376.4
|3.20
|0.86
|1,29,706
Datamatics Global Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|564.95
|2.15
|0.38
|91,397
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,469.8
|97.60
|4.11
|5,51,435
D B Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|150.15
|-1.05
|-0.69
|10,27,624
DCB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|117.25
|0.60
|0.51
|4,88,804
Den Networks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|43.6
|1.80
|4.31
|33,02,535
Dhani Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|47.2
|-1.40
|-2.88
|16,29,543
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|789.1
|-1.65
|-0.21
|26,286
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|321.8
|-6.75
|-2.05
|16,45,130
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|157.95
|1.60
|1.02
|8,35,008
Dish TV India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|18.1
|-0.20
|-1.09
|2,53,83,250
Dolat Algotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|50.45
|0.40
|0.80
|4,00,062
Dollar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|434.9
|2.75
|0.64
|1,26,775
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|90
|0.65
|0.73
|13,80,737
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|900.45
|17.45
|1.98
|3,19,573
Electronics Mart India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|138.75
|-2.75
|-1.94
|5,06,360
Electrosteel Castings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|68.6
|-0.10
|-0.15
|36,20,599
eMudhra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|498.1
|-0.75
|-0.15
|83,189
Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|812.35
|2.35
|0.29
|48,239
Esab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,400.05
|-17.00
|-0.31
|6,907
Ethos Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,654.85
|-3.30
|-0.20
|40,241
Eveready Industries India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|420.15
|-3.05
|-0.72
|1,26,731
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|118
|2.35
|2.03
|5,14,228
Fairchem Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,144.65
|-20.80
|-1.78
|20,333
FIEM Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,004.65
|100.60
|5.28
|3,43,369
Filatex India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|48.85
|1.55
|3.28
|5,18,820
Fineotex Chemical Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|313.15
|0.10
|0.03
|4,49,742
Fino Payments Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|355.55
|-4.45
|-1.24
|94,918
Force Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,496.55
|64.65
|1.88
|35,962
Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|623.3
|-6.95
|-1.10
|1,11,212
Future Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3
|0.10
|3.45
|23,08,335
Gabriel India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|318
|1.35
|0.43
|4,52,544
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|428.2
|-7.85
|-1.80
|67,480
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|815.75
|-1.60
|-0.20
|12,05,667
Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,237.05
|80.25
|6.94
|86,193
Gateway Distriparks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|86.05
|0.05
|0.06
|7,80,601
Gati Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|147.05
|-0.10
|-0.07
|2,66,119
Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|57.85
|0.90
|1.58
|7,14,984
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|631.8
|-3.85
|-0.61
|1,06,981
Globus Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|892.4
|3.15
|0.35
|1,37,628
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|621.55
|2.25
|0.36
|6,83,907
Gokaldas Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|770.85
|-18.95
|-2.40
|5,89,997
Goodyear India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,358.75
|-10.15
|-0.74
|19,279
Gravita India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|783.75
|1.70
|0.22
|2,30,206
Greaves Cotton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|148.75
|-1.80
|-1.20
|26,37,375
Greenply Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|163.45
|2.05
|1.27
|1,46,608
GRM Overseas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|183.65
|1.30
|0.71
|36,576
GTL Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|0.75
|0.05
|7.14
|1,74,37,351
Gufic BioSciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|323.3
|13.90
|4.49
|15,03,074
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|249.3
|0.55
|0.22
|28,95,362
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|585.1
|6.15
|1.06
|61,588
Harsha Engineers International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|446.85
|-8.00
|-1.76
|92,442
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|16.9
|0.40
|2.42
|75,82,511
HBL Power Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|274.3
|6.15
|2.29
|20,72,321
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|350.45
|-0.55
|-0.16
|1,61,771
Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|192.25
|5.15
|2.75
|13,29,177
Hemisphere Properties India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|118.3
|0.55
|0.47
|8,62,374
Heranba Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|366.5
|4.05
|1.12
|44,043
Heritage Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|256.05
|5.30
|2.11
|3,16,418
HG Infra Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|922.9
|-8.20
|-0.88
|94,048
HIL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,993.5
|-15.95
|-0.53
|10,499
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|233.35
|8.90
|3.97
|55,46,605
Himatsingka Seide Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|147.6
|0.35
|0.24
|3,69,949
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|29
|0.10
|0.35
|2,32,40,008
Hindustan Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|549.25
|0.45
|0.08
|71,024
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|166
|1.20
|0.73
|9,88,060
Hindware Home Innovation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|591.4
|5.50
|0.94
|77,846
ICRA Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|5,708.7
|-141.75
|-2.42
|9,296
IFCI Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|15.9
|0.65
|4.26
|2,74,53,815
I G Petrochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|502.85
|-0.15
|-0.03
|30,812
IIFL Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|80.25
|-0.15
|-0.19
|7,26,470
India Glycols Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|769.7
|14.70
|1.95
|1,81,824
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|392.9
|11.65
|3.06
|4,05,444
India Pesticides Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|296.55
|18.35
|6.60
|43,44,940
Indoco Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|311.85
|-5.40
|-1.70
|3,26,093
Indo Count Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|246.55
|1.25
|0.51
|2,50,809
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|51.95
|0.80
|1.56
|2,51,744
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|183
|-2.65
|-1.43
|1,05,437
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,187.75
|-31.60
|-0.98
|7,385
Inox Wind Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|206.05
|2.00
|0.98
|3,64,904
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|431.3
|-2.90
|-0.67
|4,31,117
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|568.4
|1.55
|0.27
|5,68,898
Ircon International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|118.7
|4.70
|4.12
|2,92,43,919
Jai Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|241.65
|-1.60
|-0.66
|25,02,240
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|62.3
|-0.60
|-0.95
|44,71,444
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|11.25
|0.70
|6.64
|3,94,94,848
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|8.2
|0.20
|2.50
|8,77,13,611
Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|88.9
|-0.80
|-0.89
|39,69,774
Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|681.35
|-0.20
|-0.03
|54,363
Jindal Saw Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|360.7
|10.50
|3.00
|20,20,616
Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|388.7
|-3.05
|-0.78
|61,729
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|267.65
|-3.45
|-1.27
|6,80,516
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|419.9
|8.50
|2.07
|5,15,625
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,310.85
|51.35
|4.08
|96,705
JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd.
Aug 9, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
|39
|0
|0
|0
JTEKT India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|135.55
|-0.90
|-0.66
|1,84,954
Jupiter Wagons Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|360.5
|17.15
|4.99
|9,43,992
Karnataka Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|218.1
|-3.00
|-1.36
|23,75,443
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|544.9
|-1.65
|-0.30
|1,15,388
KCP Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|115.6
|1.55
|1.36
|3,07,432
Kennametal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,822.5
|-1.60
|-0.06
|3,163
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|673.25
|-14.10
|-2.05
|54,568
Kiri Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|276.6
|-0.65
|-0.23
|91,908
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|830
|-19.60
|-2.31
|1,16,785
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|479.1
|5.90
|1.25
|80,988
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|491.65
|7.75
|1.60
|3,97,648
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|452.85
|0.65
|0.14
|77,409
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|645.15
|20.15
|3.22
|1,83,204
KSB Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,742.9
|-49.00
|-1.76
|42,454
Landmark Cars Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|703.5
|-1.35
|-0.19
|64,086
La Opala RG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|432.2
|-6.15
|-1.40
|92,166
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|108.05
|-1.20
|-1.10
|48,85,491
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,059.25
|-14.50
|-1.35
|1,52,043
LT Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|164.7
|-0.70
|-0.42
|9,65,582
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7,222.65
|83.35
|1.17
|7,593
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|559.1
|21.35
|3.97
|11,89,772
Maithan Alloys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,070.35
|44.25
|4.31
|1,26,796
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|68.1
|-0.75
|-1.09
|3,20,047
Man Infraconstruction Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|152.5
|6.70
|4.60
|20,43,962
Marksans Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|111.35
|-1.65
|-1.46
|11,82,836
Mas Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|818.25
|1.65
|0.20
|30,172
Matrimony.com Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|635.75
|-5.80
|-0.90
|16,551
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|563.5
|2.35
|0.42
|73,370
Meghmani Finechem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,003.85
|-2.10
|-0.21
|78,483
Meghmani Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|83.7
|0.65
|0.78
|5,68,176
Minda Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|345.25
|18.05
|5.52
|30,46,211
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|411.25
|0.70
|0.17
|9,83,849
M M Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|935.65
|13.00
|1.41
|33,110
MOIL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|242.6
|4.05
|1.70
|14,90,115
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|967.7
|15.50
|1.63
|21,285
Morepen Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|38.7
|-0.15
|-0.39
|43,85,543
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
|1,041
|-32.30
|-3.01
|2,26,876
MSTC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|400.1
|9.05
|2.31
|4,60,538
National Fertilizers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|67.95
|0.15
|0.22
|20,32,187
NAVA Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|417.8
|-7.20
|-1.69
|8,70,958
Navneet Education Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|160.35
|6.00
|3.89
|23,15,149
Neogen Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,735.55
|27.70
|1.62
|58,678
Nesco Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|718.4
|-4.10
|-0.57
|66,382
Neuland Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,792
|-87.45
|-2.25
|26,669
New Delhi Television Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|215.8
|1.50
|0.70
|3,13,779
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|824.95
|-34.00
|-3.96
|3,48,106
NRB Bearings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|268.25
|-2.00
|-0.74
|3,62,624
Omaxe Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|45.7
|-0.20
|-0.44
|2,55,684
Optiemus Infracom Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|360.25
|13.85
|4.00
|10,23,821
Orient Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|199.85
|6.95
|3.60
|24,23,508
Paisalo Digital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|63.6
|3.50
|5.82
|20,83,008
Panama Petrochem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|325
|-0.95
|-0.29
|1,43,208
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|72.15
|1.75
|2.49
|80,86,594
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|785.6
|48.05
|6.51
|24,21,699
PC Jeweller Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|26.55
|-0.05
|-0.19
|17,91,349
PDS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|322.3
|1.50
|0.47
|88,834
PG Electroplast Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,996.95
|164.35
|8.97
|1,83,675
Pokarna Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|578.05
|81.70
|16.46
|15,54,971
Power Mech Projects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,235.35
|9.75
|0.23
|78,986
Pricol Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|332.65
|-6.05
|-1.79
|3,77,747
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,175.3
|23.20
|2.01
|24,170
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|4,838.15
|-36.85
|-0.76
|5,387
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,121.35
|44.35
|4.12
|2,93,309
PSP Projects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|817.8
|-0.95
|-0.12
|46,635
PTC India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|138.8
|-0.55
|-0.39
|33,41,747
Puravankara Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|109.15
|1.00
|0.92
|2,60,843
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|241.8
|32.45
|15.50
|5,11,90,777
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,054.85
|-4.60
|-0.43
|1,07,241
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|744.55
|0.35
|0.05
|23,005
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|713.1
|-0.20
|-0.03
|9,03,085
RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|617.9
|16.30
|2.71
|4,12,907
RattanIndia Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|7
|0.20
|2.94
|12,63,76,829
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|186.9
|0.15
|0.08
|7,81,279
Reliance Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|19
|-0.15
|-0.78
|13,44,97,489
Religare Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|230.2
|-4.75
|-2.02
|3,79,375
Responsive Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|245.55
|0.85
|0.35
|6,52,791
Rolex Rings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|2,199.05
|17.65
|0.81
|13,428
RPSG Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|639.65
|3.65
|0.57
|97,851
Rupa & Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|265.6
|-0.45
|-0.17
|1,37,816
Safari Industries (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|3,671.8
|-12.80
|-0.35
|43,857
Sagar Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|235.25
|9.50
|4.21
|3,66,082
Sansera Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|944.65
|-9.10
|-0.95
|94,561
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|241.75
|20.30
|9.17
|17,46,519
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|323.25
|-1.35
|-0.42
|77,604
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|355.45
|-0.55
|-0.15
|4,92,076
Seamec Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|638
|0.85
|0.13
|10,759
Sequent Scientific Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|92.55
|-0.45
|-0.48
|7,61,607
Shanthi Gears Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|492.15
|36.65
|8.05
|5,30,433
Share India Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,403.6
|5.25
|0.38
|1,89,296
Shilpa Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|370.5
|0.40
|0.11
|2,43,176
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|576.5
|-11.25
|-1.91
|2,63,688
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|163.85
|0.95
|0.58
|7,12,623
Shoppers Stop Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|724.6
|-4.20
|-0.58
|2,65,371
SIS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|465.25
|-8.90
|-1.88
|32,786
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|534.3
|0.50
|0.09
|70,611
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|358.5
|-2.20
|-0.61
|85,692
Somany Ceramics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|719.2
|1.65
|0.23
|42,124
South Indian Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|23.25
|0
|0
|3,15,00,676
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|819.45
|-8.50
|-1.03
|1,21,786
Spicejet Ltd.
Apr 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
|31.7
|0
|0
|0
Star Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|161.15
|4.00
|2.55
|4,66,824
Steel Exchange India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|10.4
|0.10
|0.97
|45,18,113
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|249.45
|-3.85
|-1.52
|12,67,688
Stove Kraft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|525.65
|-3.60
|-0.68
|82,173
Strides Pharma Science Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|438.15
|-5.30
|-1.20
|2,40,801
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|1,101.5
|-4.60
|-0.42
|16,668
Subex Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|35.75
|-0.40
|-1.11
|58,57,856
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|508.75
|0.65
|0.13
|1,66,154
Supreme Petrochem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|489.75
|-4.50
|-0.91
|92,581
Supriya Lifescience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|278.85
|-1.30
|-0.46
|3,62,166
Surya Roshni Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|976.15
|26.10
|2.75
|3,36,389
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
|176.2
|1.25
|0.71
|3,31,138
Symphony Ltd.<
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST