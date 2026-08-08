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26056.00 Closed
0.03+7.65
As on Aug 7, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
3.5
1M
3.4
3M
8.5
6M
17.2
1Y
12
5Y
163.4
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Pearl Global Industries		2464.10242.6010.9222,15,967
Avalon Technologies		1965.30190.8010.7518,77,232
Electronics Mart India		165.8316.0510.725,13,55,051
Varroc Engineering		811.2073.359.941,51,90,210
Lloyds Engineering Works		96.888.429.526,43,56,610
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		1446.70110.208.256,30,820
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		224.4013.926.6174,60,167
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		697.4534.905.276,37,075
Restaurant Brands Asia		94.924.675.173,01,10,261
Lloyds Enterprises		83.504.025.0691,48,520
Seshaasai Technologies		407.7519.405.005,18,066
Valor Estate		117.325.584.997,18,225
Diamond Power Infrastructure		364.0515.254.3722,13,722
Jai Balaji Industries		65.612.684.265,59,390
Sky Gold and Diamonds		719.4028.254.0920,30,660
FIEM Industries		2580.30100.804.071,95,760
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases		292.3511.053.9330,12,353
Aequs		248.319.263.8756,16,343
Embassy Developments		63.042.343.8627,86,754
Welspun Enterprises		588.9021.103.724,14,021
Supriya Lifescience		923.4532.603.662,34,139
BlackBuck		577.6520.103.614,06,614
Cyient DLM		685.5523.053.488,39,379
Fine Organic Industries		5162.10173.103.4754,836
Vedant Fashions		516.9016.553.3126,29,328
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		3371.80105.103.2233,960
Man Infraconstruction		113.853.443.1249,13,160
Websol Energy Systems		96.382.772.9617,79,441
Shilpa Medicare		759.7520.952.8463,03,820
Westlife Foodworld		594.8516.102.781,48,955
TD Power Systems		1260.9033.202.7012,36,722
Tega Industries		1625.7042.402.681,47,676
Arvind		560.5514.452.656,20,498
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		546.2513.952.621,58,709
Hikal		227.145.712.588,12,011
Thangamayil Jewellery		5275.00131.002.552,13,017
Campus Activewear		224.375.372.458,51,537
Balu Forge Industries		469.0510.602.3115,28,723
Redtape		139.973.112.278,95,112
Bosch Home Comfort India		1682.4037.202.261,38,636
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		1139.6024.002.153,49,920
Astra Microwave Products		1840.0037.802.102,24,632
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		52.141.042.0419,99,498
Sansera Engineering		3863.8076.502.021,96,227
Inox Green Energy Services		179.433.471.974,09,460
Gokul Agro Resources		228.804.271.903,43,324
Marksans Pharma		273.854.951.8410,12,212
MTAR Technologies		7085.50126.501.823,21,936
Praj Industries		325.055.401.6913,41,676
Avanti Feeds		906.5514.651.644,02,557
Viyash Scientific		277.004.351.6020,66,705
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		4392.8067.401.5656,486
PTC India		203.303.131.561,28,83,295
Crizac		187.982.861.543,02,264
Belrise Industries		248.213.601.4761,71,893
Medplus Health Services		700.2510.051.461,72,872
J Kumar Infraprojects		498.907.151.452,49,396
Lumax Auto Technologies		1722.4024.101.421,65,034
Puravankara		212.372.961.4197,936
Datamatics Global Services		865.1511.901.391,60,788
Azad Engineering		2489.0033.201.355,34,729
Orkla India		566.857.501.341,93,947
Aarti Drugs		416.205.351.3090,024
Rubicon Research		1553.2019.801.2998,121
Ashapura Minechem		738.359.251.279,28,707
Grindwell Norton		2133.8026.201.2444,725
KRBL		378.654.601.232,27,353
Indo Count Industries		426.605.051.202,93,591
P N Gadgil Jewellers		642.857.651.206,98,612
Triveni Engineering & Industries		233.222.691.174,96,516
Acutaas Chemicals		3297.9037.301.141,87,550
Jindal Worldwide		38.930.431.121,06,33,658
Gokaldas Exports		805.508.801.101,75,528
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		133.791.411.072,14,689
Karnataka Bank		310.003.201.0451,76,455
RattanIndia Enterprises		31.790.321.027,26,386
Maharashtra Seamless		589.705.901.011,37,498
SKF India		1534.3015.100.9962,437
Oswal Pumps		326.103.150.985,58,289
TSF Investments		441.954.250.9754,440
WeWork India Management		755.407.200.962,40,738
PC Jeweller		9.770.090.9313,60,39,488
Heritage Foods		361.803.250.916,17,938
Atlanta Electricals		1607.4014.500.9135,639
Paradeep Phosphates		149.451.320.8961,78,811
Thyrocare Technologies		603.255.200.872,08,846
Sterlite Technologies		638.905.050.8016,74,019
Sharda Motor Industries		941.307.150.771,37,006
Tanla Platforms		613.554.650.765,80,312
GMM Pfaudler		987.307.450.768,45,593
Manorama Industries		1636.2012.300.764,50,152
Banco Products (India)		686.955.100.751,11,014
Vesuvius India		449.103.250.7334,140
Strides Pharma Science		1003.806.600.662,60,563
Surya Roshni		252.351.620.659,15,743
Corona Remedies		2058.8013.300.6523,272
Kansai Nerolac Paints		212.351.230.584,97,032
Birla Corporation		914.355.250.5851,553
V2 Retail		219.441.130.526,98,894
Jamna Auto Industries		144.700.730.5165,65,721
Mastek		1832.009.000.4983,369
Epigral		1101.205.400.4917,375
Tilaknagar Industries		490.752.300.477,83,049
Aether Industries		1591.607.200.451,65,723
Ceigall India		333.351.450.441,97,443
RateGain Travel Technologies		949.154.200.449,09,625
Zydus Wellness		533.852.350.442,27,185
Orchid Pharma		1001.854.300.4326,620
Texmaco Rail & Engineering		108.780.450.4215,62,768
Waaree Renewable Technologies		908.653.500.3974,919
Happiest Minds Technologies		407.701.550.389,59,591
Black Box		744.452.750.371,80,270
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		486.801.800.3778,618
Alivus Life Sciences		1329.804.600.3585,268
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		320.200.950.302,57,379
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		875.952.550.291,42,977
Jyothy Labs		206.470.600.294,28,075
Just Dial		683.301.750.262,37,119
Symphony		654.051.650.2545,198
Lux Industries		1269.403.000.2431,888
Gujarat Pipavav Port		151.630.370.246,89,006
Subros		828.702.000.2450,756
Voltamp Transformers		9965.0024.000.2429,132
Shree Renuka Sugars		22.170.050.2326,63,872
AvenuesAI		17.170.040.2379,29,235
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		435.150.900.215,08,711
VIP Industries		315.000.500.161,03,450
CarTrade Tech		2793.004.600.162,19,164
Vaibhav Global		242.950.350.143,27,863
Anupam Rasayan India		1214.601.600.133,15,118
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		389.400.450.123,05,259
VST Industries		219.770.210.101,14,183
Kitex Garments		144.850.110.084,20,665
Hemisphere Properties India		138.040.110.081,19,657
Polyplex Corporation		1115.900.800.0746,724
CIE Automotive India		410.500.200.053,25,465
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		386.550.150.041,04,547
Neogen Chemicals		2031.900.400.0252,244
Inox India		1954.700.300.021,25,150
Entero Healthcare Solutions		1242.700.200.0246,032
TeamLease Services		1253.600.100.0115,285
Maharashtra Scooters		13818.001.000.012,629
Park Medi World		292.25006,29,488
Power Mech Projects		2616.70-0.30-0.0149,411
Apollo Micro Systems		403.85-0.10-0.0232,12,891
Dynamatic Technologies		11401.00-2.00-0.0226,226
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		206.06-0.07-0.034,45,498
LMW		16629.00-6.00-0.041,094
FDC		369.80-0.20-0.052,38,037
Alok Industries		11.97-0.01-0.0816,50,176
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		271.65-0.25-0.091,15,484
Sanofi India		3349.40-3.20-0.1025,526
Wakefit Innovations		127.76-0.14-0.1166,36,699
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		870.50-0.95-0.111,61,744
AGI Greenpac		709.80-0.75-0.1135,018
Ganesh Housing		760.75-1.10-0.1422,773
Nazara Technologies		352.35-0.50-0.1422,05,799
Arvind Fashions		458.80-0.70-0.1576,882
Cupid		262.13-0.48-0.184,60,30,388
Nesco		1047.10-2.10-0.2012,430
Jayaswal Neco Industries		92.37-0.20-0.2236,78,095
Century Plyboards (India)		781.95-1.80-0.2336,025
Metropolis Healthcare		563.20-1.40-0.251,32,288
KNR Constructions		139.99-0.36-0.2615,38,765
Safari Industries (India)		1486.60-4.20-0.2823,873
Shakti Pumps (India)		516.30-1.45-0.282,12,989
eMudhra		538.85-1.65-0.311,84,834
GMR Power and Urban Infra		97.49-0.34-0.355,46,621
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		4322.40-15.50-0.362,755
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company		262.10-0.95-0.361,76,049
SKF India (Industrial)		2737.90-9.90-0.3619,683
Dodla Dairy		1041.60-3.90-0.3711,035
Aurionpro Solutions		727.25-2.75-0.3876,169
IIFL Capital Services		334.15-1.30-0.397,41,210
Electrosteel Castings		71.98-0.28-0.3928,26,692
Healthcare Global Enterprises		675.85-2.65-0.393,37,700
Piccadily Agro Industries		743.15-3.05-0.411,45,966
Privi Speciality Chemicals		3644.10-15.90-0.4330,180
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		4514.20-19.60-0.431,332
GHCL		436.05-1.95-0.4580,218
Easy Trip Planners		6.58-0.03-0.4570,70,403
Ajax Engineering		565.40-2.65-0.4771,665
KSB		784.25-3.80-0.482,02,263
Godrej Agrovet		542.85-2.70-0.491,01,213
Relaxo Footwears		423.45-2.10-0.493,68,163
Gateway Distriparks		56.50-0.29-0.5110,18,714
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		830.10-4.35-0.521,56,108
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		1208.40-6.30-0.5245,622
South Indian Bank		47.17-0.26-0.5538,99,463
JK Paper		387.05-2.15-0.552,13,330
HG Infra Engineering		549.15-3.15-0.5724,516
Dhanuka Agritech		1020.60-6.00-0.5834,438
India Glycols		1143.60-7.40-0.6459,290
Star Cement		201.96-1.38-0.686,93,029
Patel Engineering		28.59-0.20-0.6931,28,274
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		814.70-5.65-0.6920,296
Bharat Bijlee		2329.40-16.40-0.7025,853
Indigo Paints		1120.50-8.10-0.7232,642
Senco Gold		388.80-2.80-0.7216,37,736
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		161.22-1.21-0.742,55,534
National Fertilizers		71.91-0.59-0.812,69,948
V-Guard Industries		319.65-2.60-0.8112,04,577
Dishman Carbogen Amcis		193.04-1.62-0.831,26,439
Kaveri Seed Company		764.45-6.40-0.8356,736
Sunteck Realty		299.15-2.50-0.831,24,383
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		822.30-6.95-0.8415,989
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		119.92-1.01-0.842,01,372
Rallis India		213.03-1.83-0.857,91,724
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		126.92-1.13-0.884,97,174
Samhi Hotels		174.65-1.59-0.905,41,141
Aarti Pharmalabs		685.85-6.40-0.921,79,726
Time Technoplast		204.88-1.94-0.9445,32,881
Saatvik Green Energy		423.65-4.00-0.9430,681
Allied Blenders & Distillers		599.25-5.75-0.955,51,365
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		204.93-1.99-0.964,69,420
Styrenix Performance Materials		2257.20-21.80-0.9670,445
Route Mobile		528.30-5.20-0.971,32,452
Innova Captab		944.50-9.55-1.0020,527
Jeena Sikho Lifecare		598.10-6.15-1.025,31,096
RattanIndia Power		8.68-0.09-1.0389,01,872
Sharda Cropchem		814.05-8.55-1.042,45,283
Orient Cement		136.73-1.44-1.041,38,487
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company		1439.90-15.30-1.0572,023
Ganesha Ecosphere		1064.30-11.70-1.0951,641
JK Lakshmi Cement		565.00-6.25-1.093,34,378
Enviro Infra Engineers		213.16-2.34-1.095,57,270
Equitas Small Finance Bank		75.22-0.87-1.1413,07,127
Rajesh Exports		83.58-0.96-1.141,00,568
Network18 Media & Investments		29.56-0.35-1.1712,40,544
DCB Bank		192.62-2.31-1.1913,23,169
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		814.50-9.90-1.2043,59,307
Prince Pipes & Fittings		271.00-3.35-1.221,30,236
KPI Green Energy		370.70-4.65-1.246,48,865
Ashoka Buildcon		118.33-1.50-1.256,94,502
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		1189.50-15.00-1.2577,703
Quess Corp		311.05-4.20-1.333,88,684
Greaves Cotton		198.85-2.70-1.3411,91,734
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		535.50-7.45-1.372,61,632
Tips Music		645.35-9.05-1.381,73,364
Dilip Buildcon		448.95-6.30-1.382,29,276
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1893.90-28.00-1.4661,537
Borosil Renewables		548.65-8.15-1.463,28,727
Prime Focus		287.60-4.30-1.4711,01,666
Ethos		2782.10-42.40-1.5059,227
MOIL		278.15-4.30-1.525,03,674
Prism Johnson		111.56-1.76-1.554,86,98,881
CMS Info Systems		273.15-4.40-1.592,08,497
Gallantt Ispat		605.50-9.85-1.6047,899
Cello World		373.15-6.10-1.618,25,377
Skipper		517.85-8.65-1.643,95,745
Advanced Enzyme Technologies		324.35-5.45-1.651,77,783
Va Tech Wabag		1957.70-33.00-1.661,75,872
Jain Irrigation Systems		30.91-0.53-1.6927,11,809
Sudeep Pharma		957.55-16.60-1.702,65,819
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		213.21-3.77-1.746,07,331
Aditya Vision		618.45-11.25-1.7985,408
V-Mart Retail		799.35-14.55-1.7961,913
Vinati Organics		1324.90-24.70-1.8322,739
Raymond Lifestyle		731.80-13.75-1.8452,856
EPL		224.72-4.26-1.865,09,022
Thomas Cook (India)		104.13-2.01-1.896,31,943
Refex Industries		292.90-5.75-1.932,74,871
Fedbank Financial Services		149.59-2.94-1.938,02,406
Eureka Forbes		450.55-9.20-2.001,76,938
AXISCADES Technologies		1598.50-32.90-2.021,26,804
Jana Small Finance Bank		549.40-11.55-2.062,87,311
SML Mahindra		5554.00-118.50-2.0996,731
Gabriel India		1499.80-32.00-2.093,71,373
Cigniti Technologies		1260.30-27.40-2.131,57,398
G R Infraprojects		870.70-19.25-2.165,82,729
Edelweiss Financial Services		118.54-2.62-2.1637,05,422
CSB Bank		316.95-7.00-2.164,73,828
Archean Chemical Industries		506.65-11.20-2.162,12,525
Laxmi Organic Industries		175.64-4.03-2.249,13,167
MSTC		591.25-13.95-2.311,40,967
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1472.20-37.90-2.512,07,743
IFB Industries		1404.40-36.50-2.531,91,002
Fujiyama Power Systems		389.95-10.70-2.672,69,005
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		70.11-1.94-2.6986,55,583
Sheela Foam		677.40-19.65-2.824,64,453
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		1124.10-32.90-2.841,17,936
Kirloskar Brothers		1901.70-57.70-2.9456,825
Bajaj Electricals		371.15-11.35-2.9721,77,405
Max Estates		397.10-12.30-3.0032,038
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1277.10-39.60-3.0112,54,142
Cemindia Projects		1208.10-37.70-3.038,38,985
Share India Securities		168.44-5.26-3.036,20,225
Pricol		737.90-23.55-3.095,53,113
Garware Technical Fibres		811.85-27.00-3.2262,817
Optiemus Infracom		562.10-19.10-3.292,14,057
Balaji Amines		2029.60-71.20-3.391,10,661
Capillary Technologies India		560.55-20.05-3.452,11,935
TARC		130.78-4.73-3.494,58,979
Transrail Lighting		473.40-17.55-3.579,44,025
Ion Exchange (India)		371.60-14.80-3.838,56,556
Kalyani Steels		848.40-33.85-3.841,23,506
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		205.37-8.51-3.9815,75,057
Finolex Industries		164.43-6.88-4.0212,32,652
Cera Sanitaryware		6062.00-262.50-4.1559,295
Allcargo Global		13.84-0.62-4.2956,13,366
Hindustan Construction Company		20.52-1.03-4.784,04,17,420
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		169.22-8.50-4.7819,55,074
The Anup Engineering		1896.00-97.30-4.881,02,077
Greenpanel Industries		192.25-10.02-4.952,06,889
Garware Hi-Tech Films		6973.00-365.50-4.981,67,734
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		185.83-9.78-5.0010,98,639
Allcargo Logistics		9.26-0.50-5.128,10,98,236
Vikram Solar		164.34-9.62-5.531,04,49,640
India Shelter Finance Corporation		691.90-42.95-5.843,24,945
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3162.30-204.00-6.062,68,206
PNC Infratech		224.38-15.38-6.4114,13,509
ASK Automotive		634.95-43.85-6.4612,90,478
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		2197.60-173.00-7.303,33,715
Rain Industries		222.88-20.12-8.282,53,97,402
Religare Enterprises		232.35-24.20-9.4361,87,400
LE Travenues Technology		176.25-26.42-13.0484,10,058
Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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