Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Pearl Global Industries
|2464.10
|242.60
|10.92
|22,15,967
|Avalon Technologies
|1965.30
|190.80
|10.75
|18,77,232
|Electronics Mart India
|165.83
|16.05
|10.72
|5,13,55,051
|Varroc Engineering
|811.20
|73.35
|9.94
|1,51,90,210
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|96.88
|8.42
|9.52
|6,43,56,610
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|1446.70
|110.20
|8.25
|6,30,820
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|224.40
|13.92
|6.61
|74,60,167
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|697.45
|34.90
|5.27
|6,37,075
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|94.92
|4.67
|5.17
|3,01,10,261
|Lloyds Enterprises
|83.50
|4.02
|5.06
|91,48,520
|Seshaasai Technologies
|407.75
|19.40
|5.00
|5,18,066
|Valor Estate
|117.32
|5.58
|4.99
|7,18,225
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|364.05
|15.25
|4.37
|22,13,722
|Jai Balaji Industries
|65.61
|2.68
|4.26
|5,59,390
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|719.40
|28.25
|4.09
|20,30,660
|FIEM Industries
|2580.30
|100.80
|4.07
|1,95,760
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|292.35
|11.05
|3.93
|30,12,353
|Aequs
|248.31
|9.26
|3.87
|56,16,343
|Embassy Developments
|63.04
|2.34
|3.86
|27,86,754
|Welspun Enterprises
|588.90
|21.10
|3.72
|4,14,021
|Supriya Lifescience
|923.45
|32.60
|3.66
|2,34,139
|BlackBuck
|577.65
|20.10
|3.61
|4,06,614
|Cyient DLM
|685.55
|23.05
|3.48
|8,39,379
|Fine Organic Industries
|5162.10
|173.10
|3.47
|54,836
|Vedant Fashions
|516.90
|16.55
|3.31
|26,29,328
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|3371.80
|105.10
|3.22
|33,960
|Man Infraconstruction
|113.85
|3.44
|3.12
|49,13,160
|Websol Energy Systems
|96.38
|2.77
|2.96
|17,79,441
|Shilpa Medicare
|759.75
|20.95
|2.84
|63,03,820
|Westlife Foodworld
|594.85
|16.10
|2.78
|1,48,955
|TD Power Systems
|1260.90
|33.20
|2.70
|12,36,722
|Tega Industries
|1625.70
|42.40
|2.68
|1,47,676
|Arvind
|560.55
|14.45
|2.65
|6,20,498
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|546.25
|13.95
|2.62
|1,58,709
|Hikal
|227.14
|5.71
|2.58
|8,12,011
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|5275.00
|131.00
|2.55
|2,13,017
|Campus Activewear
|224.37
|5.37
|2.45
|8,51,537
|Balu Forge Industries
|469.05
|10.60
|2.31
|15,28,723
|Redtape
|139.97
|3.11
|2.27
|8,95,112
|Bosch Home Comfort India
|1682.40
|37.20
|2.26
|1,38,636
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|1139.60
|24.00
|2.15
|3,49,920
|Astra Microwave Products
|1840.00
|37.80
|2.10
|2,24,632
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|52.14
|1.04
|2.04
|19,99,498
|Sansera Engineering
|3863.80
|76.50
|2.02
|1,96,227
|Inox Green Energy Services
|179.43
|3.47
|1.97
|4,09,460
|Gokul Agro Resources
|228.80
|4.27
|1.90
|3,43,324
|Marksans Pharma
|273.85
|4.95
|1.84
|10,12,212
|MTAR Technologies
|7085.50
|126.50
|1.82
|3,21,936
|Praj Industries
|325.05
|5.40
|1.69
|13,41,676
|Avanti Feeds
|906.55
|14.65
|1.64
|4,02,557
|Viyash Scientific
|277.00
|4.35
|1.60
|20,66,705
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|4392.80
|67.40
|1.56
|56,486
|PTC India
|203.30
|3.13
|1.56
|1,28,83,295
|Crizac
|187.98
|2.86
|1.54
|3,02,264
|Belrise Industries
|248.21
|3.60
|1.47
|61,71,893
|Medplus Health Services
|700.25
|10.05
|1.46
|1,72,872
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|498.90
|7.15
|1.45
|2,49,396
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|1722.40
|24.10
|1.42
|1,65,034
|Puravankara
|212.37
|2.96
|1.41
|97,936
|Datamatics Global Services
|865.15
|11.90
|1.39
|1,60,788
|Azad Engineering
|2489.00
|33.20
|1.35
|5,34,729
|Orkla India
|566.85
|7.50
|1.34
|1,93,947
|Aarti Drugs
|416.20
|5.35
|1.30
|90,024
|Rubicon Research
|1553.20
|19.80
|1.29
|98,121
|Ashapura Minechem
|738.35
|9.25
|1.27
|9,28,707
|Grindwell Norton
|2133.80
|26.20
|1.24
|44,725
|KRBL
|378.65
|4.60
|1.23
|2,27,353
|Indo Count Industries
|426.60
|5.05
|1.20
|2,93,591
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|642.85
|7.65
|1.20
|6,98,612
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|233.22
|2.69
|1.17
|4,96,516
|Acutaas Chemicals
|3297.90
|37.30
|1.14
|1,87,550
|Jindal Worldwide
|38.93
|0.43
|1.12
|1,06,33,658
|Gokaldas Exports
|805.50
|8.80
|1.10
|1,75,528
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|133.79
|1.41
|1.07
|2,14,689
|Karnataka Bank
|310.00
|3.20
|1.04
|51,76,455
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|31.79
|0.32
|1.02
|7,26,386
|Maharashtra Seamless
|589.70
|5.90
|1.01
|1,37,498
|SKF India
|1534.30
|15.10
|0.99
|62,437
|Oswal Pumps
|326.10
|3.15
|0.98
|5,58,289
|TSF Investments
|441.95
|4.25
|0.97
|54,440
|WeWork India Management
|755.40
|7.20
|0.96
|2,40,738
|PC Jeweller
|9.77
|0.09
|0.93
|13,60,39,488
|Heritage Foods
|361.80
|3.25
|0.91
|6,17,938
|Atlanta Electricals
|1607.40
|14.50
|0.91
|35,639
|Paradeep Phosphates
|149.45
|1.32
|0.89
|61,78,811
|Thyrocare Technologies
|603.25
|5.20
|0.87
|2,08,846
|Sterlite Technologies
|638.90
|5.05
|0.80
|16,74,019
|Sharda Motor Industries
|941.30
|7.15
|0.77
|1,37,006
|Tanla Platforms
|613.55
|4.65
|0.76
|5,80,312
|GMM Pfaudler
|987.30
|7.45
|0.76
|8,45,593
|Manorama Industries
|1636.20
|12.30
|0.76
|4,50,152
|Banco Products (India)
|686.95
|5.10
|0.75
|1,11,014
|Vesuvius India
|449.10
|3.25
|0.73
|34,140
|Strides Pharma Science
|1003.80
|6.60
|0.66
|2,60,563
|Surya Roshni
|252.35
|1.62
|0.65
|9,15,743
|Corona Remedies
|2058.80
|13.30
|0.65
|23,272
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|212.35
|1.23
|0.58
|4,97,032
|Birla Corporation
|914.35
|5.25
|0.58
|51,553
|V2 Retail
|219.44
|1.13
|0.52
|6,98,894
|Jamna Auto Industries
|144.70
|0.73
|0.51
|65,65,721
|Mastek
|1832.00
|9.00
|0.49
|83,369
|Epigral
|1101.20
|5.40
|0.49
|17,375
|Tilaknagar Industries
|490.75
|2.30
|0.47
|7,83,049
|Aether Industries
|1591.60
|7.20
|0.45
|1,65,723
|Ceigall India
|333.35
|1.45
|0.44
|1,97,443
|RateGain Travel Technologies
|949.15
|4.20
|0.44
|9,09,625
|Zydus Wellness
|533.85
|2.35
|0.44
|2,27,185
|Orchid Pharma
|1001.85
|4.30
|0.43
|26,620
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|108.78
|0.45
|0.42
|15,62,768
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|908.65
|3.50
|0.39
|74,919
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|407.70
|1.55
|0.38
|9,59,591
|Black Box
|744.45
|2.75
|0.37
|1,80,270
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|486.80
|1.80
|0.37
|78,618
|Alivus Life Sciences
|1329.80
|4.60
|0.35
|85,268
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|320.20
|0.95
|0.30
|2,57,379
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|875.95
|2.55
|0.29
|1,42,977
|Jyothy Labs
|206.47
|0.60
|0.29
|4,28,075
|Just Dial
|683.30
|1.75
|0.26
|2,37,119
|Symphony
|654.05
|1.65
|0.25
|45,198
|Lux Industries
|1269.40
|3.00
|0.24
|31,888
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|151.63
|0.37
|0.24
|6,89,006
|Subros
|828.70
|2.00
|0.24
|50,756
|Voltamp Transformers
|9965.00
|24.00
|0.24
|29,132
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|22.17
|0.05
|0.23
|26,63,872
|AvenuesAI
|17.17
|0.04
|0.23
|79,29,235
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|435.15
|0.90
|0.21
|5,08,711
|VIP Industries
|315.00
|0.50
|0.16
|1,03,450
|CarTrade Tech
|2793.00
|4.60
|0.16
|2,19,164
|Vaibhav Global
|242.95
|0.35
|0.14
|3,27,863
|Anupam Rasayan India
|1214.60
|1.60
|0.13
|3,15,118
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|389.40
|0.45
|0.12
|3,05,259
|VST Industries
|219.77
|0.21
|0.10
|1,14,183
|Kitex Garments
|144.85
|0.11
|0.08
|4,20,665
|Hemisphere Properties India
|138.04
|0.11
|0.08
|1,19,657
|Polyplex Corporation
|1115.90
|0.80
|0.07
|46,724
|CIE Automotive India
|410.50
|0.20
|0.05
|3,25,465
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|386.55
|0.15
|0.04
|1,04,547
|Neogen Chemicals
|2031.90
|0.40
|0.02
|52,244
|Inox India
|1954.70
|0.30
|0.02
|1,25,150
|Entero Healthcare Solutions
|1242.70
|0.20
|0.02
|46,032
|TeamLease Services
|1253.60
|0.10
|0.01
|15,285
|Maharashtra Scooters
|13818.00
|1.00
|0.01
|2,629
|Park Medi World
|292.25
|0
|0
|6,29,488
|Power Mech Projects
|2616.70
|-0.30
|-0.01
|49,411
|Apollo Micro Systems
|403.85
|-0.10
|-0.02
|32,12,891
|Dynamatic Technologies
|11401.00
|-2.00
|-0.02
|26,226
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|206.06
|-0.07
|-0.03
|4,45,498
|LMW
|16629.00
|-6.00
|-0.04
|1,094
|FDC
|369.80
|-0.20
|-0.05
|2,38,037
|Alok Industries
|11.97
|-0.01
|-0.08
|16,50,176
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|271.65
|-0.25
|-0.09
|1,15,484
|Sanofi India
|3349.40
|-3.20
|-0.10
|25,526
|Wakefit Innovations
|127.76
|-0.14
|-0.11
|66,36,699
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|870.50
|-0.95
|-0.11
|1,61,744
|AGI Greenpac
|709.80
|-0.75
|-0.11
|35,018
|Ganesh Housing
|760.75
|-1.10
|-0.14
|22,773
|Nazara Technologies
|352.35
|-0.50
|-0.14
|22,05,799
|Arvind Fashions
|458.80
|-0.70
|-0.15
|76,882
|Cupid
|262.13
|-0.48
|-0.18
|4,60,30,388
|Nesco
|1047.10
|-2.10
|-0.20
|12,430
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|92.37
|-0.20
|-0.22
|36,78,095
|Century Plyboards (India)
|781.95
|-1.80
|-0.23
|36,025
|Metropolis Healthcare
|563.20
|-1.40
|-0.25
|1,32,288
|KNR Constructions
|139.99
|-0.36
|-0.26
|15,38,765
|Safari Industries (India)
|1486.60
|-4.20
|-0.28
|23,873
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|516.30
|-1.45
|-0.28
|2,12,989
|eMudhra
|538.85
|-1.65
|-0.31
|1,84,834
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|97.49
|-0.34
|-0.35
|5,46,621
|Ingersoll-Rand (India)
|4322.40
|-15.50
|-0.36
|2,755
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|262.10
|-0.95
|-0.36
|1,76,049
|SKF India (Industrial)
|2737.90
|-9.90
|-0.36
|19,683
|Dodla Dairy
|1041.60
|-3.90
|-0.37
|11,035
|Aurionpro Solutions
|727.25
|-2.75
|-0.38
|76,169
|IIFL Capital Services
|334.15
|-1.30
|-0.39
|7,41,210
|Electrosteel Castings
|71.98
|-0.28
|-0.39
|28,26,692
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|675.85
|-2.65
|-0.39
|3,37,700
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|743.15
|-3.05
|-0.41
|1,45,966
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|3644.10
|-15.90
|-0.43
|30,180
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|4514.20
|-19.60
|-0.43
|1,332
|GHCL
|436.05
|-1.95
|-0.45
|80,218
|Easy Trip Planners
|6.58
|-0.03
|-0.45
|70,70,403
|Ajax Engineering
|565.40
|-2.65
|-0.47
|71,665
|KSB
|784.25
|-3.80
|-0.48
|2,02,263
|Godrej Agrovet
|542.85
|-2.70
|-0.49
|1,01,213
|Relaxo Footwears
|423.45
|-2.10
|-0.49
|3,68,163
|Gateway Distriparks
|56.50
|-0.29
|-0.51
|10,18,714
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|830.10
|-4.35
|-0.52
|1,56,108
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|1208.40
|-6.30
|-0.52
|45,622
|South Indian Bank
|47.17
|-0.26
|-0.55
|38,99,463
|JK Paper
|387.05
|-2.15
|-0.55
|2,13,330
|HG Infra Engineering
|549.15
|-3.15
|-0.57
|24,516
|Dhanuka Agritech
|1020.60
|-6.00
|-0.58
|34,438
|India Glycols
|1143.60
|-7.40
|-0.64
|59,290
|Star Cement
|201.96
|-1.38
|-0.68
|6,93,029
|Patel Engineering
|28.59
|-0.20
|-0.69
|31,28,274
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|814.70
|-5.65
|-0.69
|20,296
|Bharat Bijlee
|2329.40
|-16.40
|-0.70
|25,853
|Indigo Paints
|1120.50
|-8.10
|-0.72
|32,642
|Senco Gold
|388.80
|-2.80
|-0.72
|16,37,736
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|161.22
|-1.21
|-0.74
|2,55,534
|National Fertilizers
|71.91
|-0.59
|-0.81
|2,69,948
|V-Guard Industries
|319.65
|-2.60
|-0.81
|12,04,577
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|193.04
|-1.62
|-0.83
|1,26,439
|Kaveri Seed Company
|764.45
|-6.40
|-0.83
|56,736
|Sunteck Realty
|299.15
|-2.50
|-0.83
|1,24,383
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|822.30
|-6.95
|-0.84
|15,989
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|119.92
|-1.01
|-0.84
|2,01,372
|Rallis India
|213.03
|-1.83
|-0.85
|7,91,724
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|126.92
|-1.13
|-0.88
|4,97,174
|Samhi Hotels
|174.65
|-1.59
|-0.90
|5,41,141
|Aarti Pharmalabs
|685.85
|-6.40
|-0.92
|1,79,726
|Time Technoplast
|204.88
|-1.94
|-0.94
|45,32,881
|Saatvik Green Energy
|423.65
|-4.00
|-0.94
|30,681
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|599.25
|-5.75
|-0.95
|5,51,365
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|204.93
|-1.99
|-0.96
|4,69,420
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|2257.20
|-21.80
|-0.96
|70,445
|Route Mobile
|528.30
|-5.20
|-0.97
|1,32,452
|Innova Captab
|944.50
|-9.55
|-1.00
|20,527
|Jeena Sikho Lifecare
|598.10
|-6.15
|-1.02
|5,31,096
|RattanIndia Power
|8.68
|-0.09
|-1.03
|89,01,872
|Sharda Cropchem
|814.05
|-8.55
|-1.04
|2,45,283
|Orient Cement
|136.73
|-1.44
|-1.04
|1,38,487
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|1439.90
|-15.30
|-1.05
|72,023
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|1064.30
|-11.70
|-1.09
|51,641
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|565.00
|-6.25
|-1.09
|3,34,378
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|213.16
|-2.34
|-1.09
|5,57,270
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|75.22
|-0.87
|-1.14
|13,07,127
|Rajesh Exports
|83.58
|-0.96
|-1.14
|1,00,568
|Network18 Media & Investments
|29.56
|-0.35
|-1.17
|12,40,544
|DCB Bank
|192.62
|-2.31
|-1.19
|13,23,169
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|814.50
|-9.90
|-1.20
|43,59,307
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|271.00
|-3.35
|-1.22
|1,30,236
|KPI Green Energy
|370.70
|-4.65
|-1.24
|6,48,865
|Ashoka Buildcon
|118.33
|-1.50
|-1.25
|6,94,502
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|1189.50
|-15.00
|-1.25
|77,703
|Quess Corp
|311.05
|-4.20
|-1.33
|3,88,684
|Greaves Cotton
|198.85
|-2.70
|-1.34
|11,91,734
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|535.50
|-7.45
|-1.37
|2,61,632
|Tips Music
|645.35
|-9.05
|-1.38
|1,73,364
|Dilip Buildcon
|448.95
|-6.30
|-1.38
|2,29,276
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1893.90
|-28.00
|-1.46
|61,537
|Borosil Renewables
|548.65
|-8.15
|-1.46
|3,28,727
|Prime Focus
|287.60
|-4.30
|-1.47
|11,01,666
|Ethos
|2782.10
|-42.40
|-1.50
|59,227
|MOIL
|278.15
|-4.30
|-1.52
|5,03,674
|Prism Johnson
|111.56
|-1.76
|-1.55
|4,86,98,881
|CMS Info Systems
|273.15
|-4.40
|-1.59
|2,08,497
|Gallantt Ispat
|605.50
|-9.85
|-1.60
|47,899
|Cello World
|373.15
|-6.10
|-1.61
|8,25,377
|Skipper
|517.85
|-8.65
|-1.64
|3,95,745
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies
|324.35
|-5.45
|-1.65
|1,77,783
|Va Tech Wabag
|1957.70
|-33.00
|-1.66
|1,75,872
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|30.91
|-0.53
|-1.69
|27,11,809
|Sudeep Pharma
|957.55
|-16.60
|-1.70
|2,65,819
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|213.21
|-3.77
|-1.74
|6,07,331
|Aditya Vision
|618.45
|-11.25
|-1.79
|85,408
|V-Mart Retail
|799.35
|-14.55
|-1.79
|61,913
|Vinati Organics
|1324.90
|-24.70
|-1.83
|22,739
|Raymond Lifestyle
|731.80
|-13.75
|-1.84
|52,856
|EPL
|224.72
|-4.26
|-1.86
|5,09,022
|Thomas Cook (India)
|104.13
|-2.01
|-1.89
|6,31,943
|Refex Industries
|292.90
|-5.75
|-1.93
|2,74,871
|Fedbank Financial Services
|149.59
|-2.94
|-1.93
|8,02,406
|Eureka Forbes
|450.55
|-9.20
|-2.00
|1,76,938
|AXISCADES Technologies
|1598.50
|-32.90
|-2.02
|1,26,804
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|549.40
|-11.55
|-2.06
|2,87,311
|SML Mahindra
|5554.00
|-118.50
|-2.09
|96,731
|Gabriel India
|1499.80
|-32.00
|-2.09
|3,71,373
|Cigniti Technologies
|1260.30
|-27.40
|-2.13
|1,57,398
|G R Infraprojects
|870.70
|-19.25
|-2.16
|5,82,729
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|118.54
|-2.62
|-2.16
|37,05,422
|CSB Bank
|316.95
|-7.00
|-2.16
|4,73,828
|Archean Chemical Industries
|506.65
|-11.20
|-2.16
|2,12,525
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|175.64
|-4.03
|-2.24
|9,13,167
|MSTC
|591.25
|-13.95
|-2.31
|1,40,967
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1472.20
|-37.90
|-2.51
|2,07,743
|IFB Industries
|1404.40
|-36.50
|-2.53
|1,91,002
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|389.95
|-10.70
|-2.67
|2,69,005
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|70.11
|-1.94
|-2.69
|86,55,583
|Sheela Foam
|677.40
|-19.65
|-2.82
|4,64,453
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|1124.10
|-32.90
|-2.84
|1,17,936
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1901.70
|-57.70
|-2.94
|56,825
|Bajaj Electricals
|371.15
|-11.35
|-2.97
|21,77,405
|Max Estates
|397.10
|-12.30
|-3.00
|32,038
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1277.10
|-39.60
|-3.01
|12,54,142
|Cemindia Projects
|1208.10
|-37.70
|-3.03
|8,38,985
|Share India Securities
|168.44
|-5.26
|-3.03
|6,20,225
|Pricol
|737.90
|-23.55
|-3.09
|5,53,113
|Garware Technical Fibres
|811.85
|-27.00
|-3.22
|62,817
|Optiemus Infracom
|562.10
|-19.10
|-3.29
|2,14,057
|Balaji Amines
|2029.60
|-71.20
|-3.39
|1,10,661
|Capillary Technologies India
|560.55
|-20.05
|-3.45
|2,11,935
|TARC
|130.78
|-4.73
|-3.49
|4,58,979
|Transrail Lighting
|473.40
|-17.55
|-3.57
|9,44,025
|Ion Exchange (India)
|371.60
|-14.80
|-3.83
|8,56,556
|Kalyani Steels
|848.40
|-33.85
|-3.84
|1,23,506
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|205.37
|-8.51
|-3.98
|15,75,057
|Finolex Industries
|164.43
|-6.88
|-4.02
|12,32,652
|Cera Sanitaryware
|6062.00
|-262.50
|-4.15
|59,295
|Allcargo Global
|13.84
|-0.62
|-4.29
|56,13,366
|Hindustan Construction Company
|20.52
|-1.03
|-4.78
|4,04,17,420
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|169.22
|-8.50
|-4.78
|19,55,074
|The Anup Engineering
|1896.00
|-97.30
|-4.88
|1,02,077
|Greenpanel Industries
|192.25
|-10.02
|-4.95
|2,06,889
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|6973.00
|-365.50
|-4.98
|1,67,734
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|185.83
|-9.78
|-5.00
|10,98,639
|Allcargo Logistics
|9.26
|-0.50
|-5.12
|8,10,98,236
|Vikram Solar
|164.34
|-9.62
|-5.53
|1,04,49,640
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|691.90
|-42.95
|-5.84
|3,24,945
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3162.30
|-204.00
|-6.06
|2,68,206
|PNC Infratech
|224.38
|-15.38
|-6.41
|14,13,509
|ASK Automotive
|634.95
|-43.85
|-6.46
|12,90,478
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|2197.60
|-173.00
|-7.30
|3,33,715
|Rain Industries
|222.88
|-20.12
|-8.28
|2,53,97,402
|Religare Enterprises
|232.35
|-24.20
|-9.43
|61,87,400
|LE Travenues Technology
|176.25
|-26.42
|-13.04
|84,10,058