Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nifty Microcap 250 Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY MICROCAP 250

Nifty Microcap 250
Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty 50
  • Nifty 100
  • Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty 200
  • Nifty 200 Q30
  • Nifty 500
  • Nifty Alpha 50
  • Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
  • Nifty Commodities
  • Nifty Consumer Durables
  • Nifty Consumption
  • Nifty CPSE
  • Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty Energy
  • Nifty Financial Services
  • Nifty Financial Services 25/50
  • NIfty FMCG
  • Nifty Growth Sectors 15
  • Nifty Health
  • Nifty Ind. Digital
  • Nifty India Manufacturing
  • Nifty Infrastructure
  • Nifty IT
  • Nifty LargeMidcap 250
  • Nifty M150 Q50
  • Nifty Media
  • Nifty Metal
  • Nifty Microcap 250
  • Nifty Midcap 50
  • Nifty Midcap 100
  • Nifty Midcap 150
  • Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
  • Nifty MidSmallcap 400
  • Nifty MNC
  • Nifty Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Pharma
  • Nifty Private Bank
  • Nifty PSE
  • Nifty PSU Bank
  • Nifty Quality 30
  • Nifty Realty
  • Nifty Service Sector
  • Nifty Smallcap 50
  • Nifty Smallcap 100
  • Nifty Smallcap 250
  • Nifty Total Market
  • Nifty50 Equal Weight
  • Nifty50 Value 20
  • Nifty100 Equal Weight
  • Nifty100 Liquid 15
  • Nifty200 Momentum 30
  • Nifty500 Mul50:25:25
Add to Watchlist
₹15,985.25 Closed
0.6+95.05 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

158
134
1W
4.1
1M
9.8
3M
31.4
6M
52.4
1Y
47.5
5Y
141
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
389-5.55-1.41
4,54,989
Accelya Solutions India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,594.5521.751.38
39,613
Action Construction Equipment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
760.65-4.45-0.58
1,50,402
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
324.55-3.50-1.07
1,07,328
AGI Greenpac Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
732.25-4.00-0.54
58,201
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
710.1-16.10-2.22
34,662
Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,736.55-10.95-0.40
9,804
Alembic Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
80.95-0.40-0.49
3,49,765
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
19.90.050.25
12,87,14,088
Ami Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,315.950.400.03
77,646
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
610.25-4.30-0.70
41,026
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,398.8-27.70-1.94
77,942
Anant Raj Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
220.81.300.59
17,16,867
Apar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,957.4-51.05-1.02
1,06,198
Apcotex Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
547.515.902.99
96,899
Apollo Pipes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
675.35-4.40-0.65
1,55,259
Arvind Fashions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
323.451.600.50
1,82,653
Arvind Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
175.45-0.50-0.28
7,05,494
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
102.250.700.69
15,92,806
Astec Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,405.1-34.50-2.40
18,773
Astra Microwave Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
392.1-4.00-1.01
7,82,178
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,323.864.501.51
11,217
Automotive Axles Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
2,23230.401.38
23,830
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
257.40.500.19
4,26,591
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
25.11.154.80
3,27,60,514
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
167.6514.059.15
62,05,981
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
701.951.900.27
52,372
Best Agrolife Ltd.
Jul 26, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
1,163.500
0
BF Utilities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
672.9-16.55-2.40
8,09,037
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
93.05-0.05-0.05
6,70,682
BLS International Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
285.75-1.75-0.61
11,86,400
137.55.654.29
55,23,594
Borosil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
431.25-4.85-1.11
82,052
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,216.64.300.35
6,245
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
173.68.405.08
33,47,243
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,096.339.703.76
2,15,560
CARE Ratings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
825.45-6.50-0.78
58,670
CarTrade Tech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
563.913.852.52
4,13,779
Carysil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
666.5528.154.41
85,255
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
412.55-7.10-1.69
12,77,699
Choice International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
380.216.454.52
8,06,292
Cigniti Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
803.80.550.07
66,388
CMS Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
358.3-2.95-0.82
5,25,930
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
94.554.555.06
56,15,022
Cosmo First Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
721.65-6.85-0.94
58,427
Craftsman Automation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,895.25-22.85-0.46
12,424
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
376.43.200.86
1,29,706
Datamatics Global Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
564.952.150.38
91,397
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,469.897.604.11
5,51,435
D B Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
150.15-1.05-0.69
10,27,624
DCB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
117.250.600.51
4,88,804
Den Networks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
43.61.804.31
33,02,535
Dhani Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
47.2-1.40-2.88
16,29,543
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
789.1-1.65-0.21
26,286
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
321.8-6.75-2.05
16,45,130
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
157.951.601.02
8,35,008
Dish TV India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
18.1-0.20-1.09
2,53,83,250
Dolat Algotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
50.450.400.80
4,00,062
Dollar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
434.92.750.64
1,26,775
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
900.650.73
13,80,737
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
900.4517.451.98
3,19,573
Electronics Mart India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
138.75-2.75-1.94
5,06,360
Electrosteel Castings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
68.6-0.10-0.15
36,20,599
eMudhra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
498.1-0.75-0.15
83,189
Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
812.352.350.29
48,239
Esab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,400.05-17.00-0.31
6,907
Ethos Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,654.85-3.30-0.20
40,241
Eveready Industries India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
420.15-3.05-0.72
1,26,731
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1182.352.03
5,14,228
Fairchem Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,144.65-20.80-1.78
20,333
FIEM Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,004.65100.605.28
3,43,369
Filatex India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
48.851.553.28
5,18,820
Fineotex Chemical Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
313.150.100.03
4,49,742
Fino Payments Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
355.55-4.45-1.24
94,918
Force Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,496.5564.651.88
35,962
Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
623.3-6.95-1.10
1,11,212
Future Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
30.103.45
23,08,335
Gabriel India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3181.350.43
4,52,544
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
428.2-7.85-1.80
67,480
815.75-1.60-0.20
12,05,667
Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,237.0580.256.94
86,193
Gateway Distriparks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
86.050.050.06
7,80,601
Gati Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
147.05-0.10-0.07
2,66,119
Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
57.850.901.58
7,14,984
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
631.8-3.85-0.61
1,06,981
Globus Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
892.43.150.35
1,37,628
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
621.552.250.36
6,83,907
Gokaldas Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
770.85-18.95-2.40
5,89,997
Goodyear India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,358.75-10.15-0.74
19,279
Gravita India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
783.751.700.22
2,30,206
Greaves Cotton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
148.75-1.80-1.20
26,37,375
Greenply Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
163.452.051.27
1,46,608
GRM Overseas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
183.651.300.71
36,576
GTL Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
0.750.057.14
1,74,37,351
Gufic BioSciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
323.313.904.49
15,03,074
249.30.550.22
28,95,362
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
585.16.151.06
61,588
Harsha Engineers International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
446.85-8.00-1.76
92,442
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
16.90.402.42
75,82,511
HBL Power Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
274.36.152.29
20,72,321
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
350.45-0.55-0.16
1,61,771
Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
192.255.152.75
13,29,177
Hemisphere Properties India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
118.30.550.47
8,62,374
Heranba Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
366.54.051.12
44,043
Heritage Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
256.055.302.11
3,16,418
HG Infra Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
922.9-8.20-0.88
94,048
HIL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,993.5-15.95-0.53
10,499
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
233.358.903.97
55,46,605
Himatsingka Seide Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
147.60.350.24
3,69,949
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
290.100.35
2,32,40,008
Hindustan Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
549.250.450.08
71,024
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1661.200.73
9,88,060
Hindware Home Innovation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
591.45.500.94
77,846
ICRA Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
5,708.7-141.75-2.42
9,296
IFCI Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
15.90.654.26
2,74,53,815
I G Petrochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
502.85-0.15-0.03
30,812
IIFL Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
80.25-0.15-0.19
7,26,470
India Glycols Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
769.714.701.95
1,81,824
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
392.911.653.06
4,05,444
India Pesticides Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
296.5518.356.60
43,44,940
Indoco Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
311.85-5.40-1.70
3,26,093
Indo Count Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
246.551.250.51
2,50,809
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
51.950.801.56
2,51,744
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
183-2.65-1.43
1,05,437
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,187.75-31.60-0.98
7,385
Inox Wind Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
206.052.000.98
3,64,904
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
431.3-2.90-0.67
4,31,117
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
568.41.550.27
5,68,898
Ircon International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
118.74.704.12
2,92,43,919
Jai Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
241.65-1.60-0.66
25,02,240
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
62.3-0.60-0.95
44,71,444
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
11.250.706.64
3,94,94,848
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
8.20.202.50
8,77,13,611
Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
88.9-0.80-0.89
39,69,774
Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
681.35-0.20-0.03
54,363
Jindal Saw Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
360.710.503.00
20,20,616
Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
388.7-3.05-0.78
61,729
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
267.65-3.45-1.27
6,80,516
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
419.98.502.07
5,15,625
1,310.8551.354.08
96,705
JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd.
Aug 9, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
3900
0
JTEKT India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
135.55-0.90-0.66
1,84,954
Jupiter Wagons Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
360.517.154.99
9,43,992
Karnataka Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
218.1-3.00-1.36
23,75,443
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
544.9-1.65-0.30
1,15,388
KCP Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
115.61.551.36
3,07,432
Kennametal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,822.5-1.60-0.06
3,163
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
673.25-14.10-2.05
54,568
Kiri Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
276.6-0.65-0.23
91,908
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
830-19.60-2.31
1,16,785
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
479.15.901.25
80,988
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
491.657.751.60
3,97,648
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
452.850.650.14
77,409
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
645.1520.153.22
1,83,204
KSB Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,742.9-49.00-1.76
42,454
Landmark Cars Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
703.5-1.35-0.19
64,086
La Opala RG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
432.2-6.15-1.40
92,166
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
108.05-1.20-1.10
48,85,491
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,059.25-14.50-1.35
1,52,043
LT Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
164.7-0.70-0.42
9,65,582
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,222.6583.351.17
7,593
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
559.121.353.97
11,89,772
Maithan Alloys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,070.3544.254.31
1,26,796
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
68.1-0.75-1.09
3,20,047
Man Infraconstruction Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
152.56.704.60
20,43,962
Marksans Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
111.35-1.65-1.46
11,82,836
Mas Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
818.251.650.20
30,172
Matrimony.com Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
635.75-5.80-0.90
16,551
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
563.52.350.42
73,370
Meghmani Finechem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,003.85-2.10-0.21
78,483
Meghmani Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
83.70.650.78
5,68,176
Minda Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
345.2518.055.52
30,46,211
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
411.250.700.17
9,83,849
M M Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
935.6513.001.41
33,110
MOIL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
242.64.051.70
14,90,115
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
967.715.501.63
21,285
Morepen Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
38.7-0.15-0.39
43,85,543
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,041-32.30-3.01
2,26,876
MSTC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
400.19.052.31
4,60,538
National Fertilizers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
67.950.150.22
20,32,187
NAVA Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
417.8-7.20-1.69
8,70,958
Navneet Education Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
160.356.003.89
23,15,149
Neogen Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,735.5527.701.62
58,678
Nesco Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
718.4-4.10-0.57
66,382
Neuland Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,792-87.45-2.25
26,669
New Delhi Television Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
215.81.500.70
3,13,779
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
824.95-34.00-3.96
3,48,106
NRB Bearings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
268.25-2.00-0.74
3,62,624
Omaxe Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
45.7-0.20-0.44
2,55,684
Optiemus Infracom Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
360.2513.854.00
10,23,821
Orient Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
199.856.953.60
24,23,508
Paisalo Digital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
63.63.505.82
20,83,008
Panama Petrochem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
325-0.95-0.29
1,43,208
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
72.151.752.49
80,86,594
785.648.056.51
24,21,699
PC Jeweller Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
26.55-0.05-0.19
17,91,349
PDS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
322.31.500.47
88,834
PG Electroplast Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,996.95164.358.97
1,83,675
Pokarna Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
578.0581.7016.46
15,54,971
Power Mech Projects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,235.359.750.23
78,986
Pricol Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
332.65-6.05-1.79
3,77,747
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,175.323.202.01
24,170
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,838.15-36.85-0.76
5,387
1,121.3544.354.12
2,93,309
PSP Projects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
817.8-0.95-0.12
46,635
PTC India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
138.8-0.55-0.39
33,41,747
Puravankara Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
109.151.000.92
2,60,843
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
241.832.4515.50
5,11,90,777
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,054.85-4.60-0.43
1,07,241
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
744.550.350.05
23,005
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
713.1-0.20-0.03
9,03,085
RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
617.916.302.71
4,12,907
RattanIndia Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
70.202.94
12,63,76,829
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
186.90.150.08
7,81,279
Reliance Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
19-0.15-0.78
13,44,97,489
Religare Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
230.2-4.75-2.02
3,79,375
Responsive Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
245.550.850.35
6,52,791
Rolex Rings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,199.0517.650.81
13,428
RPSG Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
639.653.650.57
97,851
Rupa & Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
265.6-0.45-0.17
1,37,816
Safari Industries (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,671.8-12.80-0.35
43,857
Sagar Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
235.259.504.21
3,66,082
Sansera Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
944.65-9.10-0.95
94,561
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
241.7520.309.17
17,46,519
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
323.25-1.35-0.42
77,604
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
355.45-0.55-0.15
4,92,076
Seamec Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
6380.850.13
10,759
Sequent Scientific Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
92.55-0.45-0.48
7,61,607
Shanthi Gears Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
492.1536.658.05
5,30,433
Share India Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,403.65.250.38
1,89,296
Shilpa Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
370.50.400.11
2,43,176
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
576.5-11.25-1.91
2,63,688
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
163.850.950.58
7,12,623
Shoppers Stop Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
724.6-4.20-0.58
2,65,371
SIS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
465.25-8.90-1.88
32,786
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
534.30.500.09
70,611
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
358.5-2.20-0.61
85,692
Somany Ceramics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
719.21.650.23
42,124
South Indian Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
23.2500
3,15,00,676
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
819.45-8.50-1.03
1,21,786
Spicejet Ltd.
Apr 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
31.700
0
Star Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
161.154.002.55
4,66,824
Steel Exchange India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
10.40.100.97
45,18,113
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
249.45-3.85-1.52
12,67,688
Stove Kraft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
525.65-3.60-0.68
82,173
Strides Pharma Science Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
438.15-5.30-1.20
2,40,801
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,101.5-4.60-0.42
16,668
Subex Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
35.75-0.40-1.11
58,57,856
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
508.750.650.13
1,66,154
Supreme Petrochem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
489.75-4.50-0.91
92,581
Supriya Lifescience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
278.85-1.30-0.46
3,62,166
Surya Roshni Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
976.1526.102.75
3,36,389
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
176.21.250.71
3,31,138
Symphony Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
<