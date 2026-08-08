Here's the live share price of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
|-0.79
|-1.69
|11.66
|17.95
|15.49
|12.83
|12.58
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings has gained 15.49% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.28
|113.56
|10
|113.62
|113.61
|20
|113.84
|112.94
|50
|107.32
|109.14
|100
|101.73
|105.09
|200
|100.22
|102.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings saw a rise in promoter holding to 66.55%, while DII stake decreased to 2.26%, FII holding rose to 1.71%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Texmaco Infra.&Hldg. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ende
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Texmaco Infra.&Hldg. - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 03:55 PM IST IST
|Texmaco Infra.&Hldg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financi
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Texmaco Infra.&Hldg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Texmaco Infra.&Hldg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1939 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1939PLC009800 and registration number is 009800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings is ₹113.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings is ₹1,445.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings are ₹113.95 and ₹112.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings is ₹118.10 and 52-week low of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings is ₹78.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, -1.69% for the past month, 11.66% over 3 months, 15.49% over 1 year, 12.83% across 3 years, and 12.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings are 159.43 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global