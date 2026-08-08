What is the share price of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings is ₹113.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings? The Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings? The market cap of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings is ₹1,445.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings are ₹113.95 and ₹112.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings is ₹118.10 and 52-week low of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings is ₹78.71 as on .

How has the Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, -1.69% for the past month, 11.66% over 3 months, 15.49% over 1 year, 12.83% across 3 years, and 12.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings are 159.43 and 1.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global