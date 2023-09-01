Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.53
|5.72
|59.47
|62.99
|35.67
|125.46
|26.21
|1.98
|-1.43
|6.41
|13.67
|7.51
|164.63
|69.94
|2.62
|8.96
|18.49
|37.50
|35.99
|56.08
|19.90
|14.81
|22.91
|20.02
|23.54
|-1.15
|184.96
|168.54
|12.10
|12.07
|31.85
|45.40
|34.50
|45.34
|9.38
|12.32
|18.67
|51.62
|56.84
|77.26
|157.82
|34.61
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1939 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1939PLC009800 and registration number is 009800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. is ₹1,83.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. is 296.06 and PB ratio of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. is 1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. is ₹85.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. is ₹47.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.