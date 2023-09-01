Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TEXMACO INFRASTRUCTURE & HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Diversified | Smallcap | NSE
₹85.00 Closed
1.861.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.05₹85.50
₹85.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.55₹92.00
₹85.00
Open Price
₹84.30
Prev. Close
₹83.45
Volume
5,65,260

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R186.05
  • R287
  • R388.5
  • Pivot
    84.55
  • S183.6
  • S282.1
  • S381.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 560.4583.67
  • 1060.5982.92
  • 2060.281.13
  • 5060.9474.73
  • 10060.7968.4
  • 20062.6364.04

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.535.7259.4762.9935.67125.4626.21
1.98-1.436.4113.677.51164.6369.94
2.628.9618.4937.5035.9956.0819.90
14.8122.9120.0223.54-1.15184.96168.54
12.1012.0731.8545.4034.5045.349.38
12.3218.6751.6256.8477.26157.8234.61

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1939 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1939PLC009800 and registration number is 009800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S K Poddar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Utsav Parekh
    Director
  • Mr. S K Rungta
    Director
  • Mr. D R Kaarthikeyan
    Director
  • Ms. Ramya Hariharan
    Director
  • Mr. Akshay Poddar
    Director
  • Ms. Jyotsna Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Todi
    Director
  • Mr. Athar Shahab
    Director

FAQs on Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. is ₹1,83.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. is 296.06 and PB ratio of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. is 1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. is ₹85.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. is ₹47.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data