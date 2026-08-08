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Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Share Price

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BSE

TEXMACO INFRASTRUCTURE & HOLDINGS

Adventz Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹113.40 Closed
0.80₹ 0.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹112.65₹113.95
₹113.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.71₹118.10
₹113.40
Open Price
₹113.20
Prev. Close
₹112.50
Volume
2,084

Source: Dion Global

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings		-0.79-1.6911.6617.9515.4912.8312.58
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings has gained 15.49% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.28113.56
10113.62113.61
20113.84112.94
50107.32109.14
100101.73105.09
200100.22102.67

Source: Dion Global

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings saw a rise in promoter holding to 66.55%, while DII stake decreased to 2.26%, FII holding rose to 1.71%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTTexmaco Infra.&Hldg. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ende
Aug 04, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTTexmaco Infra.&Hldg. - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 03:55 PM IST ISTTexmaco Infra.&Hldg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financi
Jul 14, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTTexmaco Infra.&Hldg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTTexmaco Infra.&Hldg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1939 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1939PLC009800 and registration number is 009800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akshay Poddar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ravi Todi
    Director
  • Mr. Athar Shahab
    Director
  • Ms. Jyotsna Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. P C Kejriwal
    Director
  • Mr. Kishor Shah
    Director
  • Mr. D R Kaarthikeyan
    Director
  • Ms. Ranjana Tibrawalla
    Director
  • Mr. R R Goenka
    Director

FAQs on Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings is ₹113.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings?

The Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings?

The market cap of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings is ₹1,445.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings are ₹113.95 and ₹112.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings is ₹118.10 and 52-week low of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings is ₹78.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, -1.69% for the past month, 11.66% over 3 months, 15.49% over 1 year, 12.83% across 3 years, and 12.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings are 159.43 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings News

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