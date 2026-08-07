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List of Adventz group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Adventz group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Adventz group stocks here.

Adventz Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings		113.400.900.802.08
Paradeep Phosphates		149.151.050.71360.79
Zuari Agro Chemicals		227.150.700.317.35
Texmaco Rail & Engineering		108.500.150.14129.16
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		307.00-2.45-0.7940.96
Zuari Industries		257.50-3.60-1.381.39
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Adventz group stocks today are Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings (up 0.80%) and Paradeep Phosphates (up 0.71%). On the other hand, the top losers include Zuari Industries (down 1.38%) and Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers (down 0.79%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Adventz Group has a strong presence across industries, including fertilisers, and engineering.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Adventz group here.

Aside of the Adventz Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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