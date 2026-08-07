Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Adventz group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Adventz group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
|113.40
|0.90
|0.80
|2.08
|Paradeep Phosphates
|149.15
|1.05
|0.71
|360.79
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|227.15
|0.70
|0.31
|7.35
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|108.50
|0.15
|0.14
|129.16
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|307.00
|-2.45
|-0.79
|40.96
|Zuari Industries
|257.50
|-3.60
|-1.38
|1.39
The top gainers among the Adventz group stocks today are Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings (up 0.80%) and Paradeep Phosphates (up 0.71%). On the other hand, the top losers include Zuari Industries (down 1.38%) and Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers (down 0.79%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Adventz Group has a strong presence across industries, including fertilisers, and engineering.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Adventz group here.
Aside of the Adventz Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.