Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of sme companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on sme stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|M R Maniveni Foods
|36.00
|6.00
|20.00
|10.00
|PDP Shipping & Projects
|58.00
|9.57
|19.76
|2.00
|Icon Facilitators
|81.00
|10.70
|15.22
|25.20
|Supertech EV
|39.18
|3.56
|9.99
|22.80
|Sodhani Capital
|70.90
|5.30
|8.08
|8.00
|AJC Jewel Manufacturers
|123.15
|8.60
|7.51
|3.60
|Game Changers Texfab
|130.00
|9.00
|7.44
|106.80
|Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products
|77.79
|4.79
|6.56
|20.80
|Retaggio Industries
|51.26
|2.44
|5.00
|6.00
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|68.90
|3.28
|5.00
|18.00
|Goel Construction Company
|483.00
|23.00
|5.00
|8.80
|Purple Wave Infocom
|245.70
|11.70
|5.00
|51.00
|Seemax Resources
|60.44
|2.87
|4.99
|43.00
|INDO SMC
|466.65
|22.20
|4.99
|56.00
|Paradeep Parivahan
|245.40
|11.65
|4.98
|26.40
|Digilogic Systems
|170.95
|8.10
|4.97
|62.40
|Safecure Services
|23.85
|1.12
|4.93
|2.40
|SK Minerals & Additives
|460.00
|21.10
|4.81
|24.00
|Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex
|115.00
|5.00
|4.55
|66.00
|LGT Global Hospitality
|41.00
|1.78
|4.54
|7.20
|GLEN Industries
|115.00
|4.98
|4.53
|199.20
|GRE Renew Enertech
|182.00
|7.50
|4.30
|3.60
|Valencia India
|18.90
|0.75
|4.13
|7.20
|Sugs Lloyd
|170.00
|6.70
|4.10
|84.00
|PAN HR Solution
|58.95
|2.25
|3.97
|1.60
|Oval Projects Engineering
|55.00
|2.00
|3.77
|12.80
|Sampat Aluminium
|39.80
|1.40
|3.65
|3.60
|Repono
|76.60
|2.54
|3.43
|4.80
|Kiaasa Retail
|33.50
|1.10
|3.40
|3.00
|Millworks Technologies
|813.10
|26.45
|3.36
|270.40
|NSB BPO Solutions
|67.80
|2.10
|3.20
|1.00
|B.R.Goyal Infrastructure
|180.00
|5.00
|2.86
|101.00
|Infinity Infoway
|400.00
|9.95
|2.55
|4.00
|Fractal Industries
|215.30
|5.30
|2.52
|0.60
|Nanta Tech
|410.00
|9.45
|2.36
|15.60
|Unified Data- Tech Solutions
|395.30
|8.55
|2.21
|22.80
|Emiac Technologies
|94.00
|2.00
|2.17
|3.60
|Jungle Camps India
|45.00
|0.89
|2.02
|1.60
|Zelio E-Mobility
|710.40
|13.90
|2.00
|76.50
|Avax Apparels and Ornaments
|49.50
|0.95
|1.96
|8.00
|Infonative Solutions
|38.00
|0.72
|1.93
|11.20
|Goldline Pharmaceutical
|42.00
|0.79
|1.92
|78.00
|Dachepalli Publishers
|77.95
|1.46
|1.91
|9.60
|Rajnandini Fashion India
|35.35
|0.62
|1.79
|6.00
|Highness Microelectronics
|183.00
|3.00
|1.67
|10.80
|Adon Agro Commodities
|87.00
|1.36
|1.59
|892.00
|Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants
|231.00
|3.40
|1.49
|17.40
|Harikanta Overseas
|70.00
|1.00
|1.45
|2.40
|Yajur Fibres
|37.99
|0.49
|1.31
|7.20
|Vandan Foods
|24.00
|0.29
|1.22
|4.80
The top gainers among the SME sector stocks today are M R Maniveni Foods (up 20.00%) and PDP Shipping & Projects (up 19.76%). On the other hand, there are no losers.
Meanwhile, the BSE SME IPO Index is trading at 102418.19 (up 0.29%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 2.54%. The top gainers during this period are Zelio E-Mobility (up 336.90%) and Avax Apparels and Ornaments (up 238.89%). On the other hand, the top losers include Landmark Global Learning (down 81.19%) and Logiciel Solutions (down 78.19%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the SME sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Navi Flexi Cap Fund
|1.90
|Yash Highvoltage
|16.32
|Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|1.71
|Yash Highvoltage
|13.18
|Navi Large & Midcap Fund
|1.21
|Yash Highvoltage
|9.21
|Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|0.04
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|13.92