Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

List of SME Stocks in India

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of sme companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on sme stocks here.

SME Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
M R Maniveni Foods		36.006.0020.0010.00
PDP Shipping & Projects		58.009.5719.762.00
Icon Facilitators		81.0010.7015.2225.20
Supertech EV		39.183.569.9922.80
Sodhani Capital		70.905.308.088.00
AJC Jewel Manufacturers		123.158.607.513.60
Game Changers Texfab		130.009.007.44106.80
Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products		77.794.796.5620.80
Retaggio Industries		51.262.445.006.00
Yashhtej Industries (India)		68.903.285.0018.00
Goel Construction Company		483.0023.005.008.80
Purple Wave Infocom		245.7011.705.0051.00
Seemax Resources		60.442.874.9943.00
INDO SMC		466.6522.204.9956.00
Paradeep Parivahan		245.4011.654.9826.40
Digilogic Systems		170.958.104.9762.40
Safecure Services		23.851.124.932.40
SK Minerals & Additives		460.0021.104.8124.00
Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex		115.005.004.5566.00
LGT Global Hospitality		41.001.784.547.20
GLEN Industries		115.004.984.53199.20
GRE Renew Enertech		182.007.504.303.60
Valencia India		18.900.754.137.20
Sugs Lloyd		170.006.704.1084.00
PAN HR Solution		58.952.253.971.60
Oval Projects Engineering		55.002.003.7712.80
Sampat Aluminium		39.801.403.653.60
Repono		76.602.543.434.80
Kiaasa Retail		33.501.103.403.00
Millworks Technologies		813.1026.453.36270.40
NSB BPO Solutions		67.802.103.201.00
B.R.Goyal Infrastructure		180.005.002.86101.00
Infinity Infoway		400.009.952.554.00
Fractal Industries		215.305.302.520.60
Nanta Tech		410.009.452.3615.60
Unified Data- Tech Solutions		395.308.552.2122.80
Emiac Technologies		94.002.002.173.60
Jungle Camps India		45.000.892.021.60
Zelio E-Mobility		710.4013.902.0076.50
Avax Apparels and Ornaments		49.500.951.968.00
Infonative Solutions		38.000.721.9311.20
Goldline Pharmaceutical		42.000.791.9278.00
Dachepalli Publishers		77.951.461.919.60
Rajnandini Fashion India		35.350.621.796.00
Highness Microelectronics		183.003.001.6710.80
Adon Agro Commodities		87.001.361.59892.00
Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants		231.003.401.4917.40
Harikanta Overseas		70.001.001.452.40
Yajur Fibres		37.990.491.317.20
Vandan Foods		24.000.291.224.80
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the SME sector stocks today are M R Maniveni Foods (up 20.00%) and PDP Shipping & Projects (up 19.76%). On the other hand, there are no losers.

Meanwhile, the BSE SME IPO Index is trading at 102418.19 (up 0.29%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 2.54%. The top gainers during this period are Zelio E-Mobility (up 336.90%) and Avax Apparels and Ornaments (up 238.89%). On the other hand, the top losers include Landmark Global Learning (down 81.19%) and Logiciel Solutions (down 78.19%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the SME sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the SME Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Navi Flexi Cap Fund1.90Yash Highvoltage16.32
Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund1.71Yash Highvoltage13.18
Navi Large & Midcap Fund1.21Yash Highvoltage9.21
Bandhan Small Cap Fund0.04Horizon Reclaim (India)13.92

SME Sector News

More SME News

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse