Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-16.67
|-26.47
|-33.86
|-46.58
|201.20
|2,876.19
|4.29
|-1.78
|16.25
|19.12
|21.90
|181.15
|103.43
|8.73
|3.17
|19.96
|20.47
|19.40
|196.27
|111.66
|13.14
|1.41
|17.87
|13.68
|19.69
|141.77
|21.42
|8.90
|21.64
|29.27
|63.96
|81.10
|81.10
|81.10
|0.63
|21.36
|62.07
|72.96
|59.61
|27.44
|27.44
|1.30
|24.27
|36.79
|98.15
|131.86
|582.03
|289.72
|1.66
|-10.72
|84.20
|114.29
|185.05
|5,400.00
|3,225.58
|-1.01
|31.67
|97.69
|117.47
|101.17
|163.74
|-20.24
|-8.03
|-20.28
|-30.90
|-33.97
|-26.36
|186.26
|274.82
|1.21
|11.67
|52.91
|55.27
|41.56
|183.02
|73.90
|0
|9.52
|16.16
|47.44
|43.75
|82.54
|178.45
|7.24
|14.22
|33.89
|17.00
|23.03
|440.70
|100.61
|0
|-3.35
|29.51
|35.84
|5.94
|136.33
|12.20
|-4.85
|5.52
|33.32
|39.29
|23.68
|40.29
|-58.83
|-0.19
|-14.35
|1.39
|-5.70
|95.49
|348.32
|121.99
|16.79
|55.74
|81.51
|103.47
|85.24
|257.87
|77.68
|0.10
|13.47
|10.75
|-48.33
|-59.21
|72.22
|44.19
|18.90
|1.93
|-12.70
|155.66
|198.38
|381.30
|5.93
|-3.93
|-30.99
|-23.08
|-7.33
|-26.47
|99.64
|5.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109MH2007PLC174206 and registration number is 174206. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. is ₹5.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. is -9.59 and PB ratio of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. is -5.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. is ₹12.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. is ₹27.30 and 52-week low of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. is ₹11.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.