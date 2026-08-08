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Shree Precoated Steels Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE PRECOATED STEELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shree Precoated Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.47 Closed
0.08₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Precoated Steels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.46₹12.47
₹12.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.03₹19.00
₹12.47
Open Price
₹12.46
Prev. Close
₹12.46
Volume
101

Source: Dion Global

Shree Precoated Steels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Precoated Steels		-3.86-14.00-10.037.59-12.18-0.661.67
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Precoated Steels has declined 12.18% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Precoated Steels has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Shree Precoated Steels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Precoated Steels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.912.8
1013.7913.4
2014.7914
5014.0814.02
10013.2113.73
20013.8713.85

Source: Dion Global

Shree Precoated Steels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Precoated Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Precoated Steels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTShree Precoated Stee - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 05:55 AM IST ISTShree Precoated Stee - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Qu
Jul 27, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTShree Precoated Stee - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30,
Jul 10, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTShree Precoated Stee - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 07, 2026, 07:12 PM IST ISTShree Precoated Stee - Outcome Of The Board Meeting For The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ende

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Precoated Steels

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109MH2007PLC174206 and registration number is 174206. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh L Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nilesh H Sarvaiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Hemanti P Sutaria
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Mehta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Shree Precoated Steels Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Precoated Steels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Precoated Steels is ₹12.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Precoated Steels?

The Shree Precoated Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Precoated Steels?

The market cap of Shree Precoated Steels is ₹5.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Precoated Steels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Precoated Steels are ₹12.47 and ₹12.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Precoated Steels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Precoated Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Precoated Steels is ₹19.00 and 52-week low of Shree Precoated Steels is ₹10.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Precoated Steels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Precoated Steels has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -14.0% for the past month, -10.03% over 3 months, -12.18% over 1 year, -0.66% across 3 years, and 1.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Precoated Steels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Precoated Steels are -8.33 and -1.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shree Precoated Steels News

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