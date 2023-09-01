Follow Us

SHREE PRECOATED STEELS LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.50 Closed
-0.79-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.41₹12.89
₹12.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.45₹27.30
₹12.50
Open Price
₹12.89
Prev. Close
₹12.60
Volume
1,520

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.79
  • R213.08
  • R313.27
  • Pivot
    12.6
  • S112.31
  • S212.12
  • S311.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.9912.62
  • 1021.7912.66
  • 2022.7212.98
  • 5023.2514.19
  • 10024.0315.76
  • 20028.3318.02

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-16.67-26.47-33.86-46.58201.202,876.19
4.29-1.7816.2519.1221.90181.15103.43
8.733.1719.9620.4719.40196.27111.66
13.141.4117.8713.6819.69141.7721.42
8.9021.6429.2763.9681.1081.1081.10
0.6321.3662.0772.9659.6127.4427.44
1.3024.2736.7998.15131.86582.03289.72
1.66-10.7284.20114.29185.055,400.003,225.58
-1.0131.6797.69117.47101.17163.74-20.24
-8.03-20.28-30.90-33.97-26.36186.26274.82
1.2111.6752.9155.2741.56183.0273.90
09.5216.1647.4443.7582.54178.45
7.2414.2233.8917.0023.03440.70100.61
0-3.3529.5135.845.94136.3312.20
-4.855.5233.3239.2923.6840.29-58.83
-0.19-14.351.39-5.7095.49348.32121.99
16.7955.7481.51103.4785.24257.8777.68
0.1013.4710.75-48.33-59.2172.2244.19
18.901.93-12.70155.66198.38381.305.93
-3.93-30.99-23.08-7.33-26.4799.645.87

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Precoated Steels Ltd.

Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109MH2007PLC174206 and registration number is 174206. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ambalal C Patel
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Harsh L Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nilesh H Sarvaiya
    Non Exe.& Professional Director
  • Mrs. Aarti M Ramani
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Precoated Steels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. is ₹5.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. is -9.59 and PB ratio of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. is -5.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. is ₹12.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. is ₹27.30 and 52-week low of Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. is ₹11.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

