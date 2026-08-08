What is the share price of Shree Precoated Steels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Precoated Steels is ₹12.47 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Precoated Steels? The Shree Precoated Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Precoated Steels? The market cap of Shree Precoated Steels is ₹5.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Precoated Steels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Precoated Steels are ₹12.47 and ₹12.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Precoated Steels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Precoated Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Precoated Steels is ₹19.00 and 52-week low of Shree Precoated Steels is ₹10.03 as on .

How has the Shree Precoated Steels performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Precoated Steels has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -14.0% for the past month, -10.03% over 3 months, -12.18% over 1 year, -0.66% across 3 years, and 1.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Precoated Steels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Precoated Steels are -8.33 and -1.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global