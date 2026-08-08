Here's the live share price of Shree Precoated Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Precoated Steels
|-3.86
|-14.00
|-10.03
|7.59
|-12.18
|-0.66
|1.67
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Precoated Steels has declined 12.18% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Precoated Steels has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.9
|12.8
|10
|13.79
|13.4
|20
|14.79
|14
|50
|14.08
|14.02
|100
|13.21
|13.73
|200
|13.87
|13.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Precoated Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|Shree Precoated Stee - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:55 AM IST IST
|Shree Precoated Stee - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Qu
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Shree Precoated Stee - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30,
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Shree Precoated Stee - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 07, 2026, 07:12 PM IST IST
|Shree Precoated Stee - Outcome Of The Board Meeting For The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ende
Source: Dion Global
Shree Precoated Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109MH2007PLC174206 and registration number is 174206. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Precoated Steels is ₹12.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Precoated Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Precoated Steels is ₹5.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Precoated Steels are ₹12.47 and ₹12.46.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Precoated Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Precoated Steels is ₹19.00 and 52-week low of Shree Precoated Steels is ₹10.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Precoated Steels has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -14.0% for the past month, -10.03% over 3 months, -12.18% over 1 year, -0.66% across 3 years, and 1.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Precoated Steels are -8.33 and -1.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global