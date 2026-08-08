Here's the live share price of Shree Digvijay Cement Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Digvijay Cement Company
|-0.54
|-4.57
|-8.67
|1.30
|-11.45
|-8.15
|-4.35
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Digvijay Cement Company has declined 11.45% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Digvijay Cement Company has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.88
|72.75
|10
|73.61
|73.07
|20
|73.7
|73.45
|50
|73.52
|73.44
|100
|71.15
|73.78
|200
|77.83
|76.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Digvijay Cement Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.71%, while DII stake increased to 1.42%, FII holding rose to 0.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Shree Digvijay - 81St Annual General Meeting
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Shree Digvijay - Record Date For Payment Of Dividend
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Shree Digvijay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Shree Digvijay - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For Quarter Ending June 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Shree Digvijay - Results For The Quarter Ending June-2026
Source: Dion Global
Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940GJ1944PLC000749 and registration number is 000749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles of concrete, cement and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 749.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 147.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Digvijay Cement Company is ₹71.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Digvijay Cement Company is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Digvijay Cement Company is ₹1,062.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Digvijay Cement Company are ₹73.20 and ₹71.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Digvijay Cement Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Digvijay Cement Company is ₹107.60 and 52-week low of Shree Digvijay Cement Company is ₹53.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Digvijay Cement Company has shown returns of -1.07% over the past day, -4.57% for the past month, -8.67% over 3 months, -11.45% over 1 year, -8.15% across 3 years, and -4.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Digvijay Cement Company are 59.01 and 2.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.39 per annum.
Source: Dion Global