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Shree Digvijay Cement Company Share Price

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BSE

SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shree Digvijay Cement Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹71.82 Closed
-1.07₹ -0.78
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Digvijay Cement Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.80₹73.20
₹71.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.86₹107.60
₹71.82
Open Price
₹72.45
Prev. Close
₹72.60
Volume
3,368

Source: Dion Global

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Digvijay Cement Company		-0.54-4.57-8.671.30-11.45-8.15-4.35
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Digvijay Cement Company has declined 11.45% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Digvijay Cement Company has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
572.8872.75
1073.6173.07
2073.773.45
5073.5273.44
10071.1573.78
20077.8376.13

Source: Dion Global

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Digvijay Cement Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.71%, while DII stake increased to 1.42%, FII holding rose to 0.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Digvijay Cement Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTShree Digvijay - 81St Annual General Meeting
Jul 24, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTShree Digvijay - Record Date For Payment Of Dividend
Jul 24, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTShree Digvijay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 24, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTShree Digvijay - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For Quarter Ending June 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTShree Digvijay - Results For The Quarter Ending June-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Digvijay Cement Company

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940GJ1944PLC000749 and registration number is 000749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles of concrete, cement and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 749.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 147.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Singhvi
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ramanujan Krishnakumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pramod Kabra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mitu Samar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Kulkarni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Digvijay Cement Company Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Digvijay Cement Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Digvijay Cement Company is ₹71.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Digvijay Cement Company?

The Shree Digvijay Cement Company is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Digvijay Cement Company?

The market cap of Shree Digvijay Cement Company is ₹1,062.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Digvijay Cement Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Digvijay Cement Company are ₹73.20 and ₹71.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Digvijay Cement Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Digvijay Cement Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Digvijay Cement Company is ₹107.60 and 52-week low of Shree Digvijay Cement Company is ₹53.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Digvijay Cement Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Digvijay Cement Company has shown returns of -1.07% over the past day, -4.57% for the past month, -8.67% over 3 months, -11.45% over 1 year, -8.15% across 3 years, and -4.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Digvijay Cement Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Digvijay Cement Company are 59.01 and 2.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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