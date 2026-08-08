What is the share price of Shree Digvijay Cement Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Digvijay Cement Company is ₹71.82 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Digvijay Cement Company? The Shree Digvijay Cement Company is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Digvijay Cement Company? The market cap of Shree Digvijay Cement Company is ₹1,062.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Digvijay Cement Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Digvijay Cement Company are ₹73.20 and ₹71.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Digvijay Cement Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Digvijay Cement Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Digvijay Cement Company is ₹107.60 and 52-week low of Shree Digvijay Cement Company is ₹53.86 as on .

How has the Shree Digvijay Cement Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Digvijay Cement Company has shown returns of -1.07% over the past day, -4.57% for the past month, -8.67% over 3 months, -11.45% over 1 year, -8.15% across 3 years, and -4.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Digvijay Cement Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Digvijay Cement Company are 59.01 and 2.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global