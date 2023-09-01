Follow Us

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹97.30 Closed
1.671.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.50₹99.90
₹97.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.30₹101.35
₹97.30
Open Price
₹96.15
Prev. Close
₹95.70
Volume
19,84,142

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R199.6
  • R2101.95
  • R3104
  • Pivot
    97.55
  • S195.2
  • S293.15
  • S390.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 565.2595.19
  • 1065.5394.69
  • 2066.0292.59
  • 5067.7887.45
  • 10064.4882.4
  • 20067.2277.32

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940GJ1944PLC000749 and registration number is 000749. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 629.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 144.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Singhvi
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. K K Rajeev Nambiar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pramod Kabra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mitu Samar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Kulkarni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. is ₹1,414.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. is 24.46 and PB ratio of Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. is 4.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. is ₹97.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. is ₹101.35 and 52-week low of Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. is ₹57.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

