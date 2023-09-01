Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940GJ1944PLC000749 and registration number is 000749. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 629.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 144.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. is ₹1,414.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. is 24.46 and PB ratio of Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. is 4.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. is ₹97.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. is ₹101.35 and 52-week low of Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. is ₹57.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.