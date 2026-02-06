";var t=C.createElement("input");t.setAttribute("type","hidden"),e.appendChild(t).setAttribute("name","D"),e.querySelectorAll("[name=d]").length&&y.push("name"+M+"*[*^$|!~]?="),2!==e.querySelectorAll(":enabled").length&&y.push(":enabled",":disabled"),a.appendChild(e).disabled=!0,2!==e.querySelectorAll(":disabled").length&&y.push(":enabled",":disabled"),e.querySelectorAll("*,:x"),y.push(",.*:")})),(d.matchesSelector=K.test(c=a.matches||a.webkitMatchesSelector||a.mozMatchesSelector||a.oMatchesSelector||a.msMatchesSelector))&&ce(function(e){d.disconnectedMatch=c.call(e,"*"),c.call(e,"[s!='']:x"),s.push("!=",F)}),d.cssHas||y.push(":has"),y=y.length&&new RegExp(y.join("|")),s=s.length&&new RegExp(s.join("|")),t=K.test(a.compareDocumentPosition),v=t||K.test(a.contains)?function(e,t){var n=9===e.nodeType&&e.documentElement||e,r=t&&t.parentNode;return e===r||!(!r||1!==r.nodeType||!(n.contains?n.contains(r):e.compareDocumentPosition&&16&e.compareDocumentPosition(r)))}:function(e,t){if(t)while(t=t.parentNode)if(t===e)return!0;return!1},j=t?function(e,t){if(e===t)return l=!0,0;var n=!e.compareDocumentPosition-!t.compareDocumentPosition;return n||(1&(n=(e.ownerDocument||e)==(t.ownerDocument||t)?e.compareDocumentPosition(t):1)||!d.sortDetached&&t.compareDocumentPosition(e)===n?e==C||e.ownerDocument==p&&v(p,e)?-1:t==C||t.ownerDocument==p&&v(p,t)?1:u?P(u,e)-P(u,t):0:4&n?-1:1)}:function(e,t){if(e===t)return l=!0,0;var n,r=0,i=e.parentNode,o=t.parentNode,a=[e],s=[t];if(!i||!o)return e==C?-1:t==C?1:i?-1:o?1:u?P(u,e)-P(u,t):0;if(i===o)return pe(e,t);n=e;while(n=n.parentNode)a.unshift(n);n=t;while(n=n.parentNode)s.unshift(n);while(a[r]===s[r])r++;return r?pe(a[r],s[r]):a[r]==p?-1:s[r]==p?1:0}),C},se.matches=function(e,t){return se(e,null,null,t)},se.matchesSelector=function(e,t){if(T(e),d.matchesSelector&&E&&!N[t+" "]&&(!s||!s.test(t))&&(!y||!y.test(t)))try{var n=c.call(e,t);if(n||d.disconnectedMatch||e.document&&11!==e.document.nodeType)return n}catch(e){N(t,!0)}return 0 ":{dir:"parentNode",first:!0}," ":{dir:"parentNode"},"+":{dir:"previousSibling",first:!0},"~":{dir:"previousSibling"}},preFilter:{ATTR:function(e){return e[1]=e[1].replace(te,ne),e[3]=(e[3]||e[4]||e[5]||"").replace(te,ne),"~="===e[2]&&(e[3]=" "+e[3]+" "),e.slice(0,4)},CHILD:function(e){return e[1]=e[1].toLowerCase(),"nth"===e[1].slice(0,3)?(e[3]||se.error(e[0]),e[4]=+(e[4]?e[5]+(e[6]||1):2*("even"===e[3]||"odd"===e[3])),e[5]=+(e[7]+e[8]||"odd"===e[3])):e[3]&&se.error(e[0]),e},PSEUDO:function(e){var t,n=!e[6]&&e[2];return G.CHILD.test(e[0])?null:(e[3]?e[2]=e[4]||e[5]||"":n&&X.test(n)&&(t=h(n,!0))&&(t=n.indexOf(")",n.length-t)-n.length)&&(e[0]=e[0].slice(0,t),e[2]=n.slice(0,t)),e.slice(0,3))}},filter:{TAG:function(e){var t=e.replace(te,ne).toLowerCase();return"*"===e?function(){return!0}:function(e){return e.nodeName&&e.nodeName.toLowerCase()===t}},CLASS:function(e){var t=m[e+" "];return t||(t=new RegExp("(^|"+M+")"+e+"("+M+"|$)"))&&m(e,function(e){return t.test("string"==typeof e.className&&e.className||"undefined"!=typeof e.getAttribute&&e.getAttribute("class")||"")})},ATTR:function(n,r,i){return function(e){var t=se.attr(e,n);return null==t?"!="===r:!r||(t+="","="===r?t===i:"!="===r?t!==i:"^="===r?i&&0===t.indexOf(i):"*="===r?i&&-1 :\x20\t\r\n\f]*)[\x20\t\r\n\f]*\/?>(?:<\/\1>|)$/i;function j(e,n,r){return m(n)?S.grep(e,function(e,t){return!!n.call(e,t,e)!==r}):n.nodeType?S.grep(e,function(e){return e===n!==r}):"string"!=typeof n?S.grep(e,function(e){return-1 )[^>]*|#([\w-]+))$/;(S.fn.init=function(e,t,n){var r,i;if(!e)return this;if(n=n||D,"string"==typeof e){if(!(r="<"===e[0]&&">"===e[e.length-1]&&3<=e.length?[null,e,null]:q.exec(e))||!r[1]&&t)return!t||t.jquery?(t||n).find(e):this.constructor(t).find(e);if(r[1]){if(t=t instanceof S?t[0]:t,S.merge(this,S.parseHTML(r[1],t&&t.nodeType?t.ownerDocument||t:E,!0)),N.test(r[1])&&S.isPlainObject(t))for(r in t)m(this[r])?this[r](t[r]):this.attr(r,t[r]);return this}return(i=E.getElementById(r[2]))&&(this[0]=i,this.length=1),this}return e.nodeType?(this[0]=e,this.length=1,this):m(e)?void 0!==n.ready?n.ready(e):e(S):S.makeArray(e,this)}).prototype=S.fn,D=S(E);var L=/^(?:parents|prev(?:Until|All))/,H={children:!0,contents:!0,next:!0,prev:!0};function O(e,t){while((e=e[t])&&1!==e.nodeType);return e}S.fn.extend({has:function(e){var t=S(e,this),n=t.length;return this.filter(function(){for(var e=0;e \x20\t\r\n\f]*)/i,he=/^$|^module$|\/(?:java|ecma)script/i;ce=E.createDocumentFragment().appendChild(E.createElement("div")),(fe=E.createElement("input")).setAttribute("type","radio"),fe.setAttribute("checked","checked"),fe.setAttribute("name","t"),ce.appendChild(fe),v.checkClone=ce.cloneNode(!0).cloneNode(!0).lastChild.checked,ce.innerHTML="",v.noCloneChecked=!!ce.cloneNode(!0).lastChild.defaultValue,ce.innerHTML=" ",v.option=!!ce.lastChild;var ge={thead:[1,""],col:[2,""],tr:[2,""],td:[3,""],_default:[0,"",""]};function ye(e,t){var n;return n="undefined"!=typeof e.getElementsByTagName?e.getElementsByTagName(t||"*"):"undefined"!=typeof e.querySelectorAll?e.querySelectorAll(t||"*"):[],void 0===t||t&&A(e,t)?S.merge([e],n):n}function ve(e,t){for(var n=0,r=e.length;n ",""]);var me=/<|&#?\w+;/;function xe(e,t,n,r,i){for(var o,a,s,u,l,c,f=t.createDocumentFragment(),p=[],d=0,h=e.length;d \s*$/g;function je(e,t){return A(e,"table")&&A(11!==t.nodeType?t:t.firstChild,"tr")&&S(e).children("tbody")[0]||e}function De(e){return e.type=(null!==e.getAttribute("type"))+"/"+e.type,e}function qe(e){return"true/"===(e.type||"").slice(0,5)?e.type=e.type.slice(5):e.removeAttribute("type"),e}function Le(e,t){var n,r,i,o,a,s;if(1===t.nodeType){if(Y.hasData(e)&&(s=Y.get(e).events))for(i in Y.remove(t,"handle events"),s)for(n=0,r=s[i].length;n ").attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on("load error",i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t("error"===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)\?(?=&|$)|\?\?/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:"callback",jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+"_"+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter("json jsonp",function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?"url":"string"==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||"").indexOf("application/x-www-form-urlencoded")&&Vt.test(e.data)&&"data");if(a||"jsonp"===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,"$1"+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?"&":"?")+e.jsonp+"="+r),e.converters["script json"]=function(){return o||S.error(r+" was not called"),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]="json",i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),"script"}),v.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument("").body).innerHTML="",2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return"string"!=typeof e?[]:("boolean"==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(v.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument("")).createElement("base")).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(" ");return-1 ").append(S.parseHTML(e)).find(r):e)}).always(n&&function(e,t){a.each(function(){n.apply(this,o||[e.responseText,t,e])})}),this},S.expr.pseudos.animated=function(t){return S.grep(S.timers,function(e){return t===e.elem}).length},S.offset={setOffset:function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a,s,u,l=S.css(e,"position"),c=S(e),f={};"static"===l&&(e.style.position="relative"),s=c.offset(),o=S.css(e,"top"),u=S.css(e,"left"),("absolute"===l||"fixed"===l)&&-1<(o+u).indexOf("auto")?(a=(r=c.position()).top,i=r.left):(a=parseFloat(o)||0,i=parseFloat(u)||0),m(t)&&(t=t.call(e,n,S.extend({},s))),null!=t.top&&(f.top=t.top-s.top+a),null!=t.left&&(f.left=t.left-s.left+i),"using"in t?t.using.call(e,f):c.css(f)}},S.fn.extend({offset:function(t){if(arguments.length)return void 0===t?this:this.each(function(e){S.offset.setOffset(this,t,e)});var e,n,r=this[0];return r?r.getClientRects().length?(e=r.getBoundingClientRect(),n=r.ownerDocument.defaultView,{top:e.top+n.pageYOffset,left:e.left+n.pageXOffset}):{top:0,left:0}:void 0},position:function(){if(this[0]){var e,t,n,r=this[0],i={top:0,left:0};if("fixed"===S.css(r,"position"))t=r.getBoundingClientRect();else{t=this.offset(),n=r.ownerDocument,e=r.offsetParent||n.documentElement;while(e&&(e===n.body||e===n.documentElement)&&"static"===S.css(e,"position"))e=e.parentNode;e&&e!==r&&1===e.nodeType&&((i=S(e).offset()).top+=S.css(e,"borderTopWidth",!0),i.left+=S.css(e,"borderLeftWidth",!0))}return{top:t.top-i.top-S.css(r,"marginTop",!0),left:t.left-i.left-S.css(r,"marginLeft",!0)}}},offsetParent:function(){return this.map(function(){var e=this.offsetParent;while(e&&"static"===S.css(e,"position"))e=e.offsetParent;return e||re})}}),S.each({scrollLeft:"pageXOffset",scrollTop:"pageYOffset"},function(t,i){var o="pageYOffset"===i;S.fn[t]=function(e){return B(this,function(e,t,n){var r;if(x(e)?r=e:9===e.nodeType&&(r=e.defaultView),void 0===n)return r?r[i]:e[t];r?r.scrollTo(o?r.pageXOffset:n,o?n:r.pageYOffset):e[t]=n},t,e,arguments.length)}}),S.each(["top","left"],function(e,n){S.cssHooks[n]=_e(v.pixelPosition,function(e,t){if(t)return t=Be(e,n),Pe.test(t)?S(e).position()[n]+"px":t})}),S.each({Height:"height",Width:"width"},function(a,s){S.each({padding:"inner"+a,content:s,"":"outer"+a},function(r,o){S.fn[o]=function(e,t){var n=arguments.length&&(r||"boolean"!=typeof e),i=r||(!0===e||!0===t?"margin":"border");return B(this,function(e,t,n){var r;return x(e)?0===o.indexOf("outer")?e["inner"+a]:e.document.documentElement["client"+a]:9===e.nodeType?(r=e.documentElement,Math.max(e.body["scroll"+a],r["scroll"+a],e.body["offset"+a],r["offset"+a],r["client"+a])):void 0===n?S.css(e,t,i):S.style(e,t,n,i)},s,n?e:void 0,n)}})}),S.each(["ajaxStart","ajaxStop","ajaxComplete","ajaxError","ajaxSuccess","ajaxSend"],function(e,t){S.fn[t]=function(e){return this.on(t,e)}}),S.fn.extend({bind:function(e,t,n){return this.on(e,null,t,n)},unbind:function(e,t){return this.off(e,null,t)},delegate:function(e,t,n,r){return this.on(t,e,n,r)},undelegate:function(e,t,n){return 1===arguments.length?this.off(e,"**"):this.off(t,e||"**",n)},hover:function(e,t){return this.mouseenter(e).mouseleave(t||e)}}),S.each("blur focus focusin focusout resize scroll click dblclick mousedown mouseup mousemove mouseover mouseout mouseenter mouseleave change select submit keydown keypress keyup contextmenu".split(" "),function(e,n){S.fn[n]=function(e,t){return 0 +o[a])return 1;if(+n[a]<+o[a])return-1}return 0}(s.fn.jquery,e)}s.migrateVersion="3.4.0";var t=Object.create(null),o=(s.migrateDisablePatches=function(){for(var e=0;e \x20\t\r\n\f]*)[^>]*)\/>/gi),_=(s.UNSAFE_restoreLegacyHtmlPrefilter=function(){s.migrateEnablePatches("self-closed-tags")},d(s,"htmlPrefilter",function(e){var t,r;return(r=(t=e).replace(O,"<$1>"))!==t&&C(t)!==C(r)&&i("self-closed-tags","HTML tags must be properly nested and closed: "+t),e.replace(O,"<$1>")},"self-closed-tags"),s.migrateDisablePatches("self-closed-tags"),s.fn.offset);return d(s.fn,"offset",function(){var e=this[0];return!e||e.nodeType&&e.getBoundingClientRect?_.apply(this,arguments):(i("offset-valid-elem","jQuery.fn.offset() requires a valid DOM element"),arguments.length?this:void 0)},"offset-valid-elem"),s.ajax&&(H=s.param,d(s,"param",function(e,t){var r=s.ajaxSettings&&s.ajaxSettings.traditional;return void 0===t&&r&&(i("param-ajax-traditional","jQuery.param() no longer uses jQuery.ajaxSettings.traditional"),t=r),H.call(this,e,t)},"param-ajax-traditional")),u(s.fn,"andSelf",s.fn.addBack,"andSelf","jQuery.fn.andSelf() is deprecated and removed, use jQuery.fn.addBack()"),s.Deferred&&(E=s.Deferred,M=[["resolve","done",s.Callbacks("once memory"),s.Callbacks("once memory"),"resolved"],["reject","fail",s.Callbacks("once memory"),s.Callbacks("once memory"),"rejected"],["notify","progress",s.Callbacks("memory"),s.Callbacks("memory")]],d(s,"Deferred",function(e){var a=E(),i=a.promise();function t(){var o=arguments;return s.Deferred(function(n){s.each(M,function(e,t){var r="function"==typeof o[e]&&o[e];a[t[1]](function(){var e=r&&r.apply(this,arguments);e&&"function"==typeof e.promise?e.promise().done(n.resolve).fail(n.reject).progress(n.notify):n[t[0]+"With"](this===i?n.promise():this,r?[e]:arguments)})}),o=null}).promise()}return u(a,"pipe",t,"deferred-pipe","deferred.pipe() is deprecated"),u(i,"pipe",t,"deferred-pipe","deferred.pipe() is deprecated"),e&&e.call(a,a),a},"deferred-pipe"),s.Deferred.exceptionHook=E.exceptionHook),s});
From Infosys to Salesforce: JP Morgan decodes why the new AI Plugin triggers a ‘mass exodus’ in tech portfolios - Market News | The Financial Express