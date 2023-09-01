Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|21.63
|21.77
|22.67
|38.68
|125.91
|1,864.98
|1,456.00
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Bonus issue
|17 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990RJ2016PLC054921 and registration number is 054921. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is ₹818.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is 78.56 and PB ratio of Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is 5.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is ₹54.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mufin Green Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is ₹55.90 and 52-week low of Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is ₹21.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.