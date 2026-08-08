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Mufin Green Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUFIN GREEN FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance
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BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Mufin Green Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹137.40 Closed
3.19₹ 4.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mufin Green Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹133.60₹138.50
₹137.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.06₹138.50
₹137.40
Open Price
₹134.30
Prev. Close
₹133.15
Volume
1,29,040

Source: Dion Global

Mufin Green Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mufin Green Finance		4.213.8915.6619.2254.7646.3983.94
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mufin Green Finance has gained 54.76% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Mufin Green Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Mufin Green Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mufin Green Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5129.72132.27
10127.91130.7
20128.68129.64
50127.19126.76
100118.4122.01
200115.01115.2

Source: Dion Global

Mufin Green Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mufin Green Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.05%, FII holding rose to 2.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mufin Green Finance Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
33,00,0001.3944.17

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Mufin Green Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTMufin Green Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Aug 07, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTMufin Green Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
Jul 31, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTMufin Green Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Committee Meeting
Jul 29, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTMufin Green Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Management Committee Of Board Of Directors
Jul 21, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTMufin Green Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About Mufin Green Finance

Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990RJ2016PLC054921 and registration number is 054921. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Bhatt
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kapil Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Srishti Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sanchi Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bhageria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Goel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mufin Green Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Mufin Green Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mufin Green Finance is ₹137.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mufin Green Finance?

The Mufin Green Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mufin Green Finance?

The market cap of Mufin Green Finance is ₹2,722.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mufin Green Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mufin Green Finance are ₹138.50 and ₹133.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mufin Green Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mufin Green Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mufin Green Finance is ₹138.50 and 52-week low of Mufin Green Finance is ₹83.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mufin Green Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mufin Green Finance has shown returns of 3.19% over the past day, 3.89% for the past month, 15.66% over 3 months, 54.76% over 1 year, 46.39% across 3 years, and 83.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mufin Green Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mufin Green Finance are 99.64 and 4.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mufin Green Finance News

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