Mufin Green Finance Ltd. Share Price

MUFIN GREEN FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹54.20 Closed
4.552.36
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Mufin Green Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.52₹56.25
₹54.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.30₹55.90
₹54.20
Open Price
₹54.35
Prev. Close
₹51.84
Volume
1,68,561

Mufin Green Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R156.13
  • R258.05
  • R359.86
  • Pivot
    54.32
  • S152.4
  • S250.59
  • S348.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518948.99
  • 10189.6246.95
  • 20174.2645.67
  • 50155.7644.89
  • 10013643.64
  • 200101.2139.99

Mufin Green Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.6321.7722.6738.68125.911,864.981,456.00
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Mufin Green Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Mufin Green Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Bonus issue
17 Feb, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Mufin Green Finance Ltd.

Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990RJ2016PLC054921 and registration number is 054921. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Bhatt
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kapil Garg
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Neha Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bhageria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Tambi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Goel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mufin Green Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mufin Green Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is ₹818.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mufin Green Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is 78.56 and PB ratio of Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is 5.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mufin Green Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is ₹54.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mufin Green Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mufin Green Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is ₹55.90 and 52-week low of Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is ₹21.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

