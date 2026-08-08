What is the share price of Mufin Green Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mufin Green Finance is ₹137.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Mufin Green Finance? The Mufin Green Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mufin Green Finance? The market cap of Mufin Green Finance is ₹2,722.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mufin Green Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mufin Green Finance are ₹138.50 and ₹133.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mufin Green Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mufin Green Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mufin Green Finance is ₹138.50 and 52-week low of Mufin Green Finance is ₹83.06 as on .

How has the Mufin Green Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Mufin Green Finance has shown returns of 3.19% over the past day, 3.89% for the past month, 15.66% over 3 months, 54.76% over 1 year, 46.39% across 3 years, and 83.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mufin Green Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mufin Green Finance are 99.64 and 4.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global