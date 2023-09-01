What is the Market Cap of Mufin Green Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is ₹818.39 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mufin Green Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is 78.56 and PB ratio of Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is 5.33 as on .

What is the share price of Mufin Green Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is ₹54.20 as on .