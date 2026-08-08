Here's the live share price of Mufin Green Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mufin Green Finance
|4.21
|3.89
|15.66
|19.22
|54.76
|46.39
|83.94
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mufin Green Finance has gained 54.76% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Mufin Green Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|129.72
|132.27
|10
|127.91
|130.7
|20
|128.68
|129.64
|50
|127.19
|126.76
|100
|118.4
|122.01
|200
|115.01
|115.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mufin Green Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.05%, FII holding rose to 2.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|33,00,000
|1.39
|44.17
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Mufin Green Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Mufin Green Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Mufin Green Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Committee Meeting
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Mufin Green Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Management Committee Of Board Of Directors
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Mufin Green Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
Mufin Green Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990RJ2016PLC054921 and registration number is 054921. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mufin Green Finance is ₹137.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mufin Green Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mufin Green Finance is ₹2,722.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mufin Green Finance are ₹138.50 and ₹133.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mufin Green Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mufin Green Finance is ₹138.50 and 52-week low of Mufin Green Finance is ₹83.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mufin Green Finance has shown returns of 3.19% over the past day, 3.89% for the past month, 15.66% over 3 months, 54.76% over 1 year, 46.39% across 3 years, and 83.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mufin Green Finance are 99.64 and 4.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global