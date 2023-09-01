Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mirza International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MIRZA INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹44.85 Closed
-0.77-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mirza International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.50₹45.70
₹44.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.90₹375.60
₹44.85
Open Price
₹45.45
Prev. Close
₹45.20
Volume
3,00,359

Mirza International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145.47
  • R246.18
  • R346.67
  • Pivot
    44.98
  • S144.27
  • S243.78
  • S343.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5341.9245.05
  • 10339.2145.15
  • 20336.745.74
  • 50335.8750.83
  • 100290.7475.47
  • 200230.82121.72

Mirza International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.54-5.68-6.66-83.72-85.93-13.83-54.02
2.741.158.4629.8935.56113.49113.49
-0.76-0.722.6819.03-8.5743.75118.96
-1.07-4.426.7418.68-12.1530.2758.27
-0.430.25-1.56-25.94-37.31-19.83-19.83
-1.28-3.9815.9745.3449.4614.5514.55
-0.743.656.8021.4216.6055.70-15.94
-2.4121.6221.6237.864.20136.44-63.77
4.6311.9711.3620.8552.4275.6227.77
15.0912.51-4.4914.2513.6426.25-40.09
10.972.244.00-12.536.45129.7950.26

Mirza International Ltd. Share Holdings

Mirza International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mirza International Ltd.

Mirza International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19129UP1979PLC004821 and registration number is 004821. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Tanning and finishing of sole leather. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1671.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rashid Ahmed Mirza
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shahid Ahmad Mirza
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tauseef Ahmad Mirza
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tasneef Ahmad Mirza
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narendra Prasad Upadhyay
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shuja Mirza
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Qazi Noorus Salam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhindra Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Yashvir Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Saumya Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bhalla
    Independent Director
  • CA. Sanjiv Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mirza International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mirza International Ltd.?

The market cap of Mirza International Ltd. is ₹619.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mirza International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mirza International Ltd. is 6.71 and PB ratio of Mirza International Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mirza International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mirza International Ltd. is ₹44.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mirza International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mirza International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mirza International Ltd. is ₹375.60 and 52-week low of Mirza International Ltd. is ₹29.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data