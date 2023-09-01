Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.54
|-5.68
|-6.66
|-83.72
|-85.93
|-13.83
|-54.02
|2.74
|1.15
|8.46
|29.89
|35.56
|113.49
|113.49
|-0.76
|-0.72
|2.68
|19.03
|-8.57
|43.75
|118.96
|-1.07
|-4.42
|6.74
|18.68
|-12.15
|30.27
|58.27
|-0.43
|0.25
|-1.56
|-25.94
|-37.31
|-19.83
|-19.83
|-1.28
|-3.98
|15.97
|45.34
|49.46
|14.55
|14.55
|-0.74
|3.65
|6.80
|21.42
|16.60
|55.70
|-15.94
|-2.41
|21.62
|21.62
|37.86
|4.20
|136.44
|-63.77
|4.63
|11.97
|11.36
|20.85
|52.42
|75.62
|27.77
|15.09
|12.51
|-4.49
|14.25
|13.64
|26.25
|-40.09
|10.97
|2.24
|4.00
|-12.53
|6.45
|129.79
|50.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mirza International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19129UP1979PLC004821 and registration number is 004821. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Tanning and finishing of sole leather. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1671.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mirza International Ltd. is ₹619.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mirza International Ltd. is 6.71 and PB ratio of Mirza International Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mirza International Ltd. is ₹44.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mirza International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mirza International Ltd. is ₹375.60 and 52-week low of Mirza International Ltd. is ₹29.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.