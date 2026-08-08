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Mirza International Share Price

NSE
BSE

MIRZA INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Mirza International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.24 Closed
-0.54₹ -0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mirza International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.98₹33.47
₹33.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.78₹43.84
₹33.24
Open Price
₹33.47
Prev. Close
₹33.42
Volume
21,425

Source: Dion Global

Mirza International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mirza International		-0.24-6.89-1.10-12.71-3.01-10.95-11.69
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.4528.0732.7450.6714.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0914.2210.68-11.741.5862.7329.64
Mallcom (India)		2.03-1.24-7.65-17.62-17.81-2.619.97
Manbro Industries		-9.28-1.53-38.30-35.38-12.8951.94112.01
Superhouse		-1.292.45-0.48-7.83-1.50-9.87-0.63
Zenith Exports		9.4712.280.16-0.43-3.5727.2120.07
Anka India		-10.304.21-23.58-22.53-54.2315.9616.33
Super Tannery		5.941.131.130.42-19.07-0.552.77
Phoenix International		-2.537.18-7.39-24.96-22.603.288.83
Aki India		8.72-6.46-14.31-29.95-57.16-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-11.23-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.20-8.02-13.37-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Leather Products		10.4013.4625.0615.1950.6654.7722.30
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.2032.8056.97
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6134.8928.6418.42-1.325.3610.03
N B Footwear		5.446.56-3.462.65-34.7732.9534.77
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3217.5210.7035.1620.5217.6424.84
Oscar Global		05.0010.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mirza International has declined 3.01% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Mirza International has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).

Mirza International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mirza International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.2434.13
1035.0734.65
2036.4935.09
5033.7334.41
10032.4733.93
20034.9634.27

Source: Dion Global

Mirza International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mirza International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mirza International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTMirza International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTMirza International - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 05:58 AM IST ISTMirza International - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTMirza International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTMirza International - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Mirza International

Mirza International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19129UP1979PLC004821 and registration number is 004821. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of leather footwear such as shoes, sandals, chappals, leather- cum-rubber/plastic cloth sandles and chappals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 516.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tauseef Ahmad Mirza
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shahid Ahmad Mirza
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tasneef Ahmad Mirza
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Faraz Mirza
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aqeel Ahmad Khan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Saumya Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sabir Amin Ul Rahman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chander Sapra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bhalla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mirza International Share Price

What is the share price of Mirza International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mirza International is ₹33.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mirza International?

The Mirza International is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mirza International?

The market cap of Mirza International is ₹459.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mirza International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mirza International are ₹33.47 and ₹32.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mirza International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mirza International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mirza International is ₹43.84 and 52-week low of Mirza International is ₹24.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mirza International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mirza International has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -6.89% for the past month, -1.1% over 3 months, -3.01% over 1 year, -10.95% across 3 years, and -11.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mirza International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mirza International are -20.46 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mirza International News

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