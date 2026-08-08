What is the share price of Mirza International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mirza International is ₹33.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Mirza International? The Mirza International is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mirza International? The market cap of Mirza International is ₹459.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mirza International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mirza International are ₹33.47 and ₹32.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mirza International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mirza International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mirza International is ₹43.84 and 52-week low of Mirza International is ₹24.78 as on .

How has the Mirza International performed historically in terms of returns? The Mirza International has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -6.89% for the past month, -1.1% over 3 months, -3.01% over 1 year, -10.95% across 3 years, and -11.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mirza International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mirza International are -20.46 and 0.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global