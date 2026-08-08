Here's the live share price of Mirza International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-6.89
|-1.10
|-12.71
|-3.01
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.45
|28.07
|32.74
|50.67
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|14.22
|10.68
|-11.74
|1.58
|62.73
|29.64
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|-1.24
|-7.65
|-17.62
|-17.81
|-2.61
|9.97
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|-1.53
|-38.30
|-35.38
|-12.89
|51.94
|112.01
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|2.45
|-0.48
|-7.83
|-1.50
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Zenith Exports
|9.47
|12.28
|0.16
|-0.43
|-3.57
|27.21
|20.07
|Anka India
|-10.30
|4.21
|-23.58
|-22.53
|-54.23
|15.96
|16.33
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|1.13
|1.13
|0.42
|-19.07
|-0.55
|2.77
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|7.18
|-7.39
|-24.96
|-22.60
|3.28
|8.83
|Aki India
|8.72
|-6.46
|-14.31
|-29.95
|-57.16
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-11.23
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.20
|-8.02
|-13.37
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.40
|13.46
|25.06
|15.19
|50.66
|54.77
|22.30
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.20
|32.80
|56.97
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|34.89
|28.64
|18.42
|-1.32
|5.36
|10.03
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|6.56
|-3.46
|2.65
|-34.77
|32.95
|34.77
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|17.52
|10.70
|35.16
|20.52
|17.64
|24.84
|Oscar Global
|0
|5.00
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mirza International has declined 3.01% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Mirza International has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.24
|34.13
|10
|35.07
|34.65
|20
|36.49
|35.09
|50
|33.73
|34.41
|100
|32.47
|33.93
|200
|34.96
|34.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mirza International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Mirza International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Mirza International - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:58 AM IST IST
|Mirza International - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Mirza International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Mirza International - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Mirza International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19129UP1979PLC004821 and registration number is 004821. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of leather footwear such as shoes, sandals, chappals, leather- cum-rubber/plastic cloth sandles and chappals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 516.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mirza International is ₹33.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mirza International is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mirza International is ₹459.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mirza International are ₹33.47 and ₹32.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mirza International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mirza International is ₹43.84 and 52-week low of Mirza International is ₹24.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mirza International has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -6.89% for the past month, -1.1% over 3 months, -3.01% over 1 year, -10.95% across 3 years, and -11.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mirza International are -20.46 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global