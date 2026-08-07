What is the share price of Aki India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aki India is ₹4.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Aki India? The Aki India is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aki India? The market cap of Aki India is ₹46.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aki India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aki India are ₹4.54 and ₹4.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aki India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aki India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aki India is ₹11.24 and 52-week low of Aki India is ₹3.72 as on .

How has the Aki India performed historically in terms of returns? The Aki India has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -6.46% for the past month, -14.31% over 3 months, -57.16% over 1 year, -38.08% across 3 years, and 15.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aki India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aki India are 17.15 and 0.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global