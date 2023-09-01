Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.38
|-33.15
|-28.67
|-20.99
|-13.91
|643.28
|743.04
|3.07
|1.43
|8.90
|30.24
|35.53
|113.97
|113.97
|-0.74
|-0.74
|2.65
|18.88
|-8.62
|43.54
|118.08
|-0.94
|-4.34
|6.72
|18.89
|-12.15
|30.17
|58.13
|-0.26
|0.43
|-1.47
|-25.85
|-37.21
|-19.66
|-19.66
|-0.99
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-1.43
|-4.61
|14.94
|44.50
|46.78
|316.36
|278.23
|-1.38
|-5.51
|-6.71
|-83.65
|-85.91
|-13.98
|-53.97
|-0.39
|3.70
|6.83
|22.09
|15.30
|55.90
|-15.86
|-2.62
|21.40
|21.67
|37.71
|4.13
|136.49
|-63.73
|4.40
|11.66
|11.28
|20.38
|51.72
|75.41
|27.57
|5.31
|25.96
|42.76
|111.12
|198.21
|783.29
|425.45
|15.62
|11.55
|-5.42
|13.82
|12.14
|28.95
|-41.43
|11.33
|2.30
|4.07
|-12.26
|6.77
|128.13
|51.83
|8.33
|9.40
|6.41
|14.87
|10.95
|161.74
|99.49
|2.46
|-2.91
|13.33
|16.44
|6.80
|115.15
|50.00
|-7.00
|2.26
|13.00
|14.14
|-26.14
|162.79
|15.31
|3.80
|-0.49
|-23.24
|-39.68
|29.09
|94.52
|-26.04
|0.20
|-13.79
|19.62
|23.46
|118.82
|25.16
|34.77
|1.55
|3.21
|-4.33
|-15.97
|26.68
|-15.97
|-0.05
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|02 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue & Preferential issue
Aki India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201UP1994PLC016467 and registration number is 016467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aki India Ltd. is ₹100.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aki India Ltd. is 60.94 and PB ratio of Aki India Ltd. is 7.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aki India Ltd. is ₹14.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aki India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aki India Ltd. is ₹24.44 and 52-week low of Aki India Ltd. is ₹12.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.