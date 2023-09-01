Follow Us

AKI INDIA LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.98 Closed
-1.96-0.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Aki India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.98₹14.99
₹14.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.70₹24.44
₹14.98
Open Price
₹14.99
Prev. Close
₹15.28
Volume
1,058

Aki India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.99
  • R214.99
  • R315
  • Pivot
    14.98
  • S114.98
  • S214.97
  • S314.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 579.4415.6
  • 1085.5415.68
  • 2085.0316.53
  • 5065.3818.6
  • 10041.4119.27
  • 20024.3216.93

Aki India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.38-33.15-28.67-20.99-13.91643.28743.04
3.071.438.9030.2435.53113.97113.97
-0.74-0.742.6518.88-8.6243.54118.08
-0.94-4.346.7218.89-12.1530.1758.13
-0.260.43-1.47-25.85-37.21-19.66-19.66
-0.99-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70
-1.43-4.6114.9444.5046.78316.36278.23
-1.38-5.51-6.71-83.65-85.91-13.98-53.97
-0.393.706.8322.0915.3055.90-15.86
-2.6221.4021.6737.714.13136.49-63.73
4.4011.6611.2820.3851.7275.4127.57
5.3125.9642.76111.12198.21783.29425.45
15.6211.55-5.4213.8212.1428.95-41.43
11.332.304.07-12.266.77128.1351.83
8.339.406.4114.8710.95161.7499.49
2.46-2.9113.3316.446.80115.1550.00
-7.002.2613.0014.14-26.14162.7915.31
3.80-0.49-23.24-39.6829.0994.52-26.04
0.20-13.7919.6223.46118.8225.1634.77
1.553.21-4.33-15.9726.68-15.97-0.05

Aki India Ltd. Share Holdings

Aki India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
02 Jun, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue & Preferential issue

About Aki India Ltd.

Aki India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201UP1994PLC016467 and registration number is 016467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sameena Asad Iraqi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Osama Anwar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aslam Saeed
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Javed Iqbal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Rajkrishna Agarwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Asjad
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Aki India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aki India Ltd.?

The market cap of Aki India Ltd. is ₹100.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aki India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aki India Ltd. is 60.94 and PB ratio of Aki India Ltd. is 7.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aki India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aki India Ltd. is ₹14.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aki India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aki India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aki India Ltd. is ₹24.44 and 52-week low of Aki India Ltd. is ₹12.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

