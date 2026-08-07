Here's the live share price of Aki India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aki India
|8.72
|-6.46
|-14.31
|-29.95
|-57.16
|-38.08
|15.42
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.45
|28.07
|32.74
|50.67
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|14.22
|10.68
|-11.74
|1.58
|62.73
|29.64
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|-1.24
|-7.65
|-17.62
|-17.81
|-2.61
|9.97
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|-1.53
|-38.30
|-35.38
|-12.89
|51.94
|112.01
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-6.89
|-1.10
|-12.71
|-3.01
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|2.45
|-0.48
|-7.83
|-1.50
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Zenith Exports
|9.47
|12.28
|0.16
|-0.43
|-3.57
|27.21
|20.07
|Anka India
|-10.30
|4.21
|-23.58
|-22.53
|-54.23
|15.96
|16.33
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|1.13
|1.13
|0.42
|-19.07
|-0.55
|2.77
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|7.18
|-7.39
|-24.96
|-22.60
|3.28
|8.83
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-11.23
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.20
|-8.02
|-13.37
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.40
|13.46
|25.06
|15.19
|50.66
|54.77
|22.30
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.20
|32.80
|56.97
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|34.89
|28.64
|18.42
|-1.32
|5.36
|10.03
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|6.56
|-3.46
|2.65
|-34.77
|32.95
|34.77
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|17.52
|10.70
|35.16
|20.52
|17.64
|24.84
|Oscar Global
|0
|5.00
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aki India has declined 57.16% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Aki India has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.13
|4.13
|10
|4.3
|4.21
|20
|4.47
|4.36
|50
|4.69
|4.61
|100
|4.8
|4.99
|200
|5.92
|6.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aki India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Aki India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Aki India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Aki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 08, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|Aki India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Reconstitution Of Committee
|Jul 08, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|Aki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Aki India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201UP1994PLC016467 and registration number is 016467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aki India is ₹4.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aki India is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aki India is ₹46.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aki India are ₹4.54 and ₹4.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aki India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aki India is ₹11.24 and 52-week low of Aki India is ₹3.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aki India has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -6.46% for the past month, -14.31% over 3 months, -57.16% over 1 year, -38.08% across 3 years, and 15.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aki India are 17.15 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global