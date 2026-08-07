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Aki India Share Price

NSE
BSE

AKI INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Aki India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.49 Closed
-1.32₹ -0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aki India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.26₹4.54
₹4.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.72₹11.24
₹4.49
Open Price
₹4.26
Prev. Close
₹4.55
Volume
13,100

Source: Dion Global

Aki India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aki India		8.72-6.46-14.31-29.95-57.16-38.0815.42
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.4528.0732.7450.6714.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0914.2210.68-11.741.5862.7329.64
Mallcom (India)		2.03-1.24-7.65-17.62-17.81-2.619.97
Manbro Industries		-9.28-1.53-38.30-35.38-12.8951.94112.01
Mirza International		-0.24-6.89-1.10-12.71-3.01-10.95-11.69
Superhouse		-1.292.45-0.48-7.83-1.50-9.87-0.63
Zenith Exports		9.4712.280.16-0.43-3.5727.2120.07
Anka India		-10.304.21-23.58-22.53-54.2315.9616.33
Super Tannery		5.941.131.130.42-19.07-0.552.77
Phoenix International		-2.537.18-7.39-24.96-22.603.288.83
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-11.23-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.20-8.02-13.37-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Leather Products		10.4013.4625.0615.1950.6654.7722.30
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.2032.8056.97
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6134.8928.6418.42-1.325.3610.03
N B Footwear		5.446.56-3.462.65-34.7732.9534.77
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3217.5210.7035.1620.5217.6424.84
Oscar Global		05.0010.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aki India has declined 57.16% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Aki India has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).

Aki India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aki India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.134.13
104.34.21
204.474.36
504.694.61
1004.84.99
2005.926.05

Source: Dion Global

Aki India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aki India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aki India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTAki India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTAki India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTAki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 08, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTAki India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Reconstitution Of Committee
Jul 08, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTAki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Aki India

Aki India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201UP1994PLC016467 and registration number is 016467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohammad Ajwad
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sameena Asad Iraqi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Asjad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Krishna Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aslam Saeed
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Javed Iqbal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aki India Share Price

What is the share price of Aki India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aki India is ₹4.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aki India?

The Aki India is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aki India?

The market cap of Aki India is ₹46.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aki India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aki India are ₹4.54 and ₹4.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aki India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aki India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aki India is ₹11.24 and 52-week low of Aki India is ₹3.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aki India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aki India has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -6.46% for the past month, -14.31% over 3 months, -57.16% over 1 year, -38.08% across 3 years, and 15.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aki India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aki India are 17.15 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aki India News

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