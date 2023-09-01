Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mayur Leather Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19129RJ1987PLC003889 and registration number is 003889. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of leather footwear such as shoes, sandals, chappals, leather- cum-rubber/plastic cloth sandles and chappals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mayur Leather Products Ltd. is ₹2.79 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mayur Leather Products Ltd. is -1.98 and PB ratio of Mayur Leather Products Ltd. is 0.67 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayur Leather Products Ltd. is ₹5.78 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayur Leather Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayur Leather Products Ltd. is ₹10.68 and 52-week low of Mayur Leather Products Ltd. is ₹4.90 as on Aug 28, 2023.