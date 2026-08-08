Here's the live share price of Mayur Leather Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.4
|8.1
|31.45
|15.19
|53.73
|54.77
|22.3
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.28
|23.04
|32.74
|46.65
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|15.02
|15.1
|-11.74
|-1.54
|62.73
|29.64
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|0.51
|-7.23
|-17.62
|-16.13
|-2.61
|9.97
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|1.74
|-36.49
|-35.38
|-15.61
|51.94
|112.01
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-12.13
|-0.33
|-12.71
|-1.1
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|1.35
|3.7
|-7.83
|-2.54
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Zenith Exports
|0
|7.07
|2.48
|4.26
|-1.17
|27.21
|20.07
|Anka India
|-10.3
|4.62
|-24.04
|-22.53
|-55.13
|15.96
|16.33
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|3.18
|1.42
|0.42
|-18.98
|-0.55
|2.77
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|8.24
|-8.08
|-24.96
|-20.95
|3.28
|8.83
|Aki India
|8.72
|-4.06
|-13.49
|-29.95
|-55.54
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-9.93
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.2
|-6.88
|-12.87
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.2
|32.8
|56.97
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|35.71
|21.75
|18.42
|7.14
|5.36
|10.03
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|12.04
|-7.55
|2.65
|-37.85
|32.95
|34.77
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|13.02
|10.7
|35.16
|26.44
|17.64
|24.84
|Oscar Global
|0
|5
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mayur Leather Products has gained 53.73% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (46.65%), Bhartiya International (-1.54%), Mallcom (India) (-16.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Mayur Leather Products has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.63
|22.29
|10
|22.87
|22.51
|20
|22.92
|22.48
|50
|21.27
|21.83
|100
|20.62
|21.25
|200
|20.65
|20
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mayur Leather Products saw a drop in promoter holding to 26.49%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.49%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:57 AM IST IST
|Mayur Leather Pr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Mayur Leather Pr - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Mayur Leather Pr - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Reply To BSE E-Mail On Price Movement
|Jun 23, 2026, 01:16 AM IST IST
|Mayur Leather Pr - Clarification sought from Mayur Leather Products Ltd
|May 29, 2026, 04:22 AM IST IST
|Mayur Leather Pr - Results - Financial Results For 31/03/2026
Source: Dion Global
Mayur Leather Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19129RJ1987PLC003889 and registration number is 003889. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of leather footwear such as shoes, sandals, chappals, leather- cum-rubber/plastic cloth sandles and chappals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayur Leather Products is ₹24.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mayur Leather Products is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mayur Leather Products is ₹12.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mayur Leather Products are ₹24.96 and ₹23.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayur Leather Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayur Leather Products is ₹29.63 and 52-week low of Mayur Leather Products is ₹12.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mayur Leather Products has shown returns of 9.91% over the past day, 13.46% for the past month, 25.06% over 3 months, 50.66% over 1 year, 54.77% across 3 years, and 22.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mayur Leather Products are 11.05 and 3.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global