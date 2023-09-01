Follow Us

Mayur Leather Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAYUR LEATHER PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.78 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mayur Leather Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.78₹5.78
₹5.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.90₹10.68
₹5.78
Open Price
₹5.78
Prev. Close
₹5.78
Volume
0

Mayur Leather Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.78
  • R25.78
  • R35.78
  • Pivot
    5.78
  • S15.78
  • S25.78
  • S35.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.086.35
  • 109.346.69
  • 209.226.87
  • 508.046.86
  • 1007.636.95
  • 2007.787.14

Mayur Leather Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-14.12-22.42-17.78-19.9415.60-59.15
3.071.438.9030.2435.53113.97113.97
-0.74-0.742.6518.88-8.6243.54118.08
-0.94-4.346.7218.89-12.1530.1758.13
-0.260.43-1.47-25.85-37.21-19.66-19.66
-0.99-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70
-1.43-4.6114.9444.5046.78316.36278.23
-1.38-5.51-6.71-83.65-85.91-13.98-53.97
-0.393.706.8322.0915.3055.90-15.86
-2.6221.4021.6737.714.13136.49-63.73
4.4011.6611.2820.3851.7275.4127.57
5.3125.9642.76111.12198.21783.29425.45
15.6211.55-5.4213.8212.1428.95-41.43
11.332.304.07-12.266.77128.1351.83
-9.38-33.15-28.67-20.99-13.91643.28743.04
8.339.406.4114.8710.95161.7499.49
2.46-2.9113.3316.446.80115.1550.00
-7.002.2613.0014.14-26.14162.7915.31
3.80-0.49-23.24-39.6829.0994.52-26.04
0.20-13.7919.6223.46118.8225.1634.77

Mayur Leather Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Mayur Leather Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
06 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mayur Leather Products Ltd.

Mayur Leather Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19129RJ1987PLC003889 and registration number is 003889. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of leather footwear such as shoes, sandals, chappals, leather- cum-rubber/plastic cloth sandles and chappals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Amita Poddar
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Poddar
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Madhusudan Prasad Kejriwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ashwarya Poddar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Mayur Leather Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mayur Leather Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Mayur Leather Products Ltd. is ₹2.79 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mayur Leather Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mayur Leather Products Ltd. is -1.98 and PB ratio of Mayur Leather Products Ltd. is 0.67 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Mayur Leather Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayur Leather Products Ltd. is ₹5.78 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mayur Leather Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayur Leather Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayur Leather Products Ltd. is ₹10.68 and 52-week low of Mayur Leather Products Ltd. is ₹4.90 as on Aug 28, 2023.

