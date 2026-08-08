What is the share price of Mayur Leather Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayur Leather Products is ₹24.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Mayur Leather Products? The Mayur Leather Products is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mayur Leather Products? The market cap of Mayur Leather Products is ₹12.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mayur Leather Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mayur Leather Products are ₹24.96 and ₹23.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mayur Leather Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayur Leather Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayur Leather Products is ₹29.63 and 52-week low of Mayur Leather Products is ₹12.57 as on .

How has the Mayur Leather Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Mayur Leather Products has shown returns of 9.91% over the past day, 13.46% for the past month, 25.06% over 3 months, 50.66% over 1 year, 54.77% across 3 years, and 22.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mayur Leather Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mayur Leather Products are 11.05 and 3.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global