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Mayur Leather Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAYUR LEATHER PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Mayur Leather Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.95 Closed
9.91₹ 2.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mayur Leather Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.54₹24.96
₹24.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.57₹29.63
₹24.95
Open Price
₹24.96
Prev. Close
₹22.70
Volume
11,727

Source: Dion Global

Mayur Leather Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mayur Leather Products		10.48.131.4515.1953.7354.7722.3
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.2823.0432.7446.6514.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0915.0215.1-11.74-1.5462.7329.64
Mallcom (India)		2.030.51-7.23-17.62-16.13-2.619.97
Manbro Industries		-9.281.74-36.49-35.38-15.6151.94112.01
Mirza International		-0.24-12.13-0.33-12.71-1.1-10.95-11.69
Superhouse		-1.291.353.7-7.83-2.54-9.87-0.63
Zenith Exports		07.072.484.26-1.1727.2120.07
Anka India		-10.34.62-24.04-22.53-55.1315.9616.33
Super Tannery		5.943.181.420.42-18.98-0.552.77
Phoenix International		-2.538.24-8.08-24.96-20.953.288.83
Aki India		8.72-4.06-13.49-29.95-55.54-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-9.93-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.2-6.88-12.87-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.232.856.97
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6135.7121.7518.427.145.3610.03
N B Footwear		5.4412.04-7.552.65-37.8532.9534.77
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3213.0210.735.1626.4417.6424.84
Oscar Global		0510.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mayur Leather Products has gained 53.73% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (46.65%), Bhartiya International (-1.54%), Mallcom (India) (-16.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Mayur Leather Products has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).

Mayur Leather Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mayur Leather Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.6322.29
1022.8722.51
2022.9222.48
5021.2721.83
10020.6221.25
20020.6520

Source: Dion Global

Mayur Leather Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mayur Leather Products saw a drop in promoter holding to 26.49%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.49%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mayur Leather Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 05:57 AM IST ISTMayur Leather Pr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 27, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTMayur Leather Pr - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTMayur Leather Pr - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Reply To BSE E-Mail On Price Movement
Jun 23, 2026, 01:16 AM IST ISTMayur Leather Pr - Clarification sought from Mayur Leather Products Ltd
May 29, 2026, 04:22 AM IST ISTMayur Leather Pr - Results - Financial Results For 31/03/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Mayur Leather Products

Mayur Leather Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19129RJ1987PLC003889 and registration number is 003889. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of leather footwear such as shoes, sandals, chappals, leather- cum-rubber/plastic cloth sandles and chappals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Amita Poddar
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Poddar
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sharad Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mayur Leather Products Share Price

What is the share price of Mayur Leather Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayur Leather Products is ₹24.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mayur Leather Products?

The Mayur Leather Products is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mayur Leather Products?

The market cap of Mayur Leather Products is ₹12.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mayur Leather Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mayur Leather Products are ₹24.96 and ₹23.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mayur Leather Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayur Leather Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayur Leather Products is ₹29.63 and 52-week low of Mayur Leather Products is ₹12.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mayur Leather Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mayur Leather Products has shown returns of 9.91% over the past day, 13.46% for the past month, 25.06% over 3 months, 50.66% over 1 year, 54.77% across 3 years, and 22.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mayur Leather Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mayur Leather Products are 11.05 and 3.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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