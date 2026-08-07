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Anka India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANKA INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of Anka India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.52 Closed
4.98₹ 1.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Anka India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.20₹21.52
₹21.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.58₹71.11
₹21.52
Open Price
₹21.44
Prev. Close
₹20.50
Volume
4,165

Source: Dion Global

Anka India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anka India		-10.304.21-23.58-22.53-54.2315.9616.33
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.4528.0732.7450.6714.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0914.2210.68-11.741.5862.7329.64
Mallcom (India)		2.03-1.24-7.65-17.62-17.81-2.619.97
Manbro Industries		-9.28-1.53-38.30-35.38-12.8951.94112.01
Mirza International		-0.24-6.89-1.10-12.71-3.01-10.95-11.69
Superhouse		-1.292.45-0.48-7.83-1.50-9.87-0.63
Zenith Exports		9.4712.280.16-0.43-3.5727.2120.07
Super Tannery		5.941.131.130.42-19.07-0.552.77
Phoenix International		-2.537.18-7.39-24.96-22.603.288.83
Aki India		8.72-6.46-14.31-29.95-57.16-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-11.23-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.20-8.02-13.37-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Leather Products		10.4013.4625.0615.1950.6654.7722.30
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.2032.8056.97
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6134.8928.6418.42-1.325.3610.03
N B Footwear		5.446.56-3.462.65-34.7732.9534.77
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3217.5210.7035.1620.5217.6424.84
Oscar Global		05.0010.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Anka India has declined 54.23% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Anka India has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).

Anka India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Anka India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.4722.57
1023.4322.85
2022.2322.66
5022.522.98
10023.6425.13
20033.0828.9

Source: Dion Global

Anka India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anka India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 8.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Anka India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 02, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTAnka India - Newspaper Publication Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter
Jul 30, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTAnka India - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Along With Limited Review Reports For The Quarter Ended
Jul 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTAnka India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors In Accordance With Reg. 30 Of The SEBI (Listi
Jul 24, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTAnka India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving The Standalone And Consolida
Jul 13, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTAnka India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Anka India

Anka India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900HR1994PLC033268 and registration number is 033268. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sulakshana Trikha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Niti Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Asha Kishinchand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raman Rakesh Trikha
    Director

FAQs on Anka India Share Price

What is the share price of Anka India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anka India is ₹21.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anka India?

The Anka India is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anka India?

The market cap of Anka India is ₹110.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anka India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anka India are ₹21.52 and ₹20.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anka India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anka India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anka India is ₹71.11 and 52-week low of Anka India is ₹18.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Anka India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anka India has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.21% for the past month, -23.58% over 3 months, -54.23% over 1 year, 15.96% across 3 years, and 16.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anka India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anka India are -283.16 and 2.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Anka India News

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