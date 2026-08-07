What is the share price of Anka India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anka India is ₹21.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Anka India? The Anka India is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anka India? The market cap of Anka India is ₹110.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Anka India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Anka India are ₹21.52 and ₹20.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anka India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anka India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anka India is ₹71.11 and 52-week low of Anka India is ₹18.58 as on .

How has the Anka India performed historically in terms of returns? The Anka India has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.21% for the past month, -23.58% over 3 months, -54.23% over 1 year, 15.96% across 3 years, and 16.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anka India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anka India are -283.16 and 2.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global