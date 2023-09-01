Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.80
|-0.49
|-23.24
|-39.68
|29.09
|94.52
|-26.04
|3.07
|1.43
|8.90
|30.24
|35.53
|113.97
|113.97
|-0.74
|-0.74
|2.65
|18.88
|-8.62
|43.54
|118.08
|-0.94
|-4.34
|6.72
|18.89
|-12.15
|30.17
|58.13
|-0.26
|0.43
|-1.47
|-25.85
|-37.21
|-19.66
|-19.66
|-1.25
|-6.94
|-6.94
|-6.94
|-6.94
|-6.94
|-6.94
|-1.43
|-4.61
|14.94
|44.50
|46.78
|316.36
|278.23
|-1.65
|-5.77
|-6.96
|-83.69
|-85.95
|-14.21
|-54.10
|-0.39
|3.70
|6.83
|22.09
|15.30
|55.90
|-15.86
|-2.68
|21.34
|21.61
|37.63
|4.07
|136.36
|-63.75
|4.40
|11.66
|11.28
|20.38
|51.72
|75.41
|27.57
|5.31
|25.96
|42.76
|111.12
|198.21
|783.29
|425.45
|15.62
|11.55
|-5.42
|13.82
|12.14
|28.95
|-41.43
|11.33
|2.30
|4.07
|-12.26
|6.77
|128.13
|51.83
|-9.38
|-33.15
|-28.67
|-20.99
|-13.91
|643.28
|743.04
|8.33
|9.40
|6.41
|14.87
|10.95
|161.74
|99.49
|2.46
|-2.91
|13.33
|16.44
|6.80
|115.15
|50.00
|-7.00
|2.26
|13.00
|14.14
|-26.14
|162.79
|15.31
|0.20
|-13.79
|19.62
|23.46
|118.82
|25.16
|34.77
|1.55
|3.21
|-4.33
|-15.97
|26.68
|-15.97
|-0.05
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Anka India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900HR1994PLC033268 and registration number is 033268. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Anka India Ltd. is ₹12.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Anka India Ltd. is -72.08 and PB ratio of Anka India Ltd. is 3.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anka India Ltd. is ₹14.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anka India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anka India Ltd. is ₹33.20 and 52-week low of Anka India Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.