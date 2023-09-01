What is the Market Cap of Anka India Ltd.? The market cap of Anka India Ltd. is ₹12.41 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anka India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Anka India Ltd. is -72.08 and PB ratio of Anka India Ltd. is 3.6 as on .

What is the share price of Anka India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anka India Ltd. is ₹14.20 as on .