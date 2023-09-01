Follow Us

ANKA INDIA LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.20 Closed
2.160.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Anka India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.20₹14.20
₹14.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.00₹33.20
₹14.20
Open Price
₹14.20
Prev. Close
₹13.90
Volume
45

Anka India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.2
  • R214.2
  • R314.2
  • Pivot
    14.2
  • S114.2
  • S214.2
  • S314.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.5613.88
  • 109.713.91
  • 2010.1914.03
  • 5010.4615.12
  • 10012.1916.85
  • 20011.5517.48

Anka India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.80-0.49-23.24-39.6829.0994.52-26.04
3.071.438.9030.2435.53113.97113.97
-0.74-0.742.6518.88-8.6243.54118.08
-0.94-4.346.7218.89-12.1530.1758.13
-0.260.43-1.47-25.85-37.21-19.66-19.66
-1.25-6.94-6.94-6.94-6.94-6.94-6.94
-1.43-4.6114.9444.5046.78316.36278.23
-1.65-5.77-6.96-83.69-85.95-14.21-54.10
-0.393.706.8322.0915.3055.90-15.86
-2.6821.3421.6137.634.07136.36-63.75
4.4011.6611.2820.3851.7275.4127.57
5.3125.9642.76111.12198.21783.29425.45
15.6211.55-5.4213.8212.1428.95-41.43
11.332.304.07-12.266.77128.1351.83
-9.38-33.15-28.67-20.99-13.91643.28743.04
8.339.406.4114.8710.95161.7499.49
2.46-2.9113.3316.446.80115.1550.00
-7.002.2613.0014.14-26.14162.7915.31
0.20-13.7919.6223.46118.8225.1634.77
1.553.21-4.33-15.9726.68-15.97-0.05

Anka India Ltd. Share Holdings

Anka India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Anka India Ltd.

Anka India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900HR1994PLC033268 and registration number is 033268. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sulakshana Trikha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Niti Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Asha Kishinchand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raman Rakesh Trikha
    Director

FAQs on Anka India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Anka India Ltd.?

The market cap of Anka India Ltd. is ₹12.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anka India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Anka India Ltd. is -72.08 and PB ratio of Anka India Ltd. is 3.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Anka India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anka India Ltd. is ₹14.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anka India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anka India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anka India Ltd. is ₹33.20 and 52-week low of Anka India Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

