Here's the live share price of Anka India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anka India
|-10.30
|4.21
|-23.58
|-22.53
|-54.23
|15.96
|16.33
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.45
|28.07
|32.74
|50.67
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|14.22
|10.68
|-11.74
|1.58
|62.73
|29.64
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|-1.24
|-7.65
|-17.62
|-17.81
|-2.61
|9.97
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|-1.53
|-38.30
|-35.38
|-12.89
|51.94
|112.01
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-6.89
|-1.10
|-12.71
|-3.01
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|2.45
|-0.48
|-7.83
|-1.50
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Zenith Exports
|9.47
|12.28
|0.16
|-0.43
|-3.57
|27.21
|20.07
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|1.13
|1.13
|0.42
|-19.07
|-0.55
|2.77
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|7.18
|-7.39
|-24.96
|-22.60
|3.28
|8.83
|Aki India
|8.72
|-6.46
|-14.31
|-29.95
|-57.16
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-11.23
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.20
|-8.02
|-13.37
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.40
|13.46
|25.06
|15.19
|50.66
|54.77
|22.30
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.20
|32.80
|56.97
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|34.89
|28.64
|18.42
|-1.32
|5.36
|10.03
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|6.56
|-3.46
|2.65
|-34.77
|32.95
|34.77
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|17.52
|10.70
|35.16
|20.52
|17.64
|24.84
|Oscar Global
|0
|5.00
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Anka India has declined 54.23% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Anka India has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.47
|22.57
|10
|23.43
|22.85
|20
|22.23
|22.66
|50
|22.5
|22.98
|100
|23.64
|25.13
|200
|33.08
|28.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Anka India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 8.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Anka India - Newspaper Publication Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Anka India - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Along With Limited Review Reports For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Anka India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors In Accordance With Reg. 30 Of The SEBI (Listi
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Anka India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving The Standalone And Consolida
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|Anka India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Anka India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900HR1994PLC033268 and registration number is 033268. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anka India is ₹21.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anka India is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anka India is ₹110.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anka India are ₹21.52 and ₹20.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anka India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anka India is ₹71.11 and 52-week low of Anka India is ₹18.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anka India has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.21% for the past month, -23.58% over 3 months, -54.23% over 1 year, 15.96% across 3 years, and 16.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anka India are -283.16 and 2.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global