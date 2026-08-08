What is the share price of N B Footwear? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N B Footwear is ₹6.98 as on .

What kind of stock is N B Footwear? The N B Footwear is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of N B Footwear? The market cap of N B Footwear is ₹9.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of N B Footwear? Today’s highest and lowest price of N B Footwear are ₹6.98 and ₹6.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N B Footwear? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N B Footwear stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N B Footwear is ₹11.80 and 52-week low of N B Footwear is ₹5.84 as on .

How has the N B Footwear performed historically in terms of returns? The N B Footwear has shown returns of 4.33% over the past day, 6.56% for the past month, -3.46% over 3 months, -34.77% over 1 year, 32.95% across 3 years, and 34.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of N B Footwear? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N B Footwear are -56.29 and -3.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global