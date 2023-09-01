What is the Market Cap of N B Footwear Ltd.? The market cap of N B Footwear Ltd. is ₹3.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of N B Footwear Ltd.? P/E ratio of N B Footwear Ltd. is -16.44 and PB ratio of N B Footwear Ltd. is -1.67 as on .

What is the share price of N B Footwear Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N B Footwear Ltd. is ₹2.68 as on .