Here's the live share price of N B Footwear along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|6.56
|-3.46
|2.65
|-34.77
|32.95
|34.77
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.45
|28.07
|32.74
|50.67
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|14.22
|10.68
|-11.74
|1.58
|62.73
|29.64
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|-1.24
|-7.65
|-17.62
|-17.81
|-2.61
|9.97
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|-1.53
|-38.30
|-35.38
|-12.89
|51.94
|112.01
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-6.89
|-1.10
|-12.71
|-3.01
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|2.45
|-0.48
|-7.83
|-1.50
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Zenith Exports
|9.47
|12.28
|0.16
|-0.43
|-3.57
|27.21
|20.07
|Anka India
|-10.30
|4.21
|-23.58
|-22.53
|-54.23
|15.96
|16.33
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|1.13
|1.13
|0.42
|-19.07
|-0.55
|2.77
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|7.18
|-7.39
|-24.96
|-22.60
|3.28
|8.83
|Aki India
|8.72
|-6.46
|-14.31
|-29.95
|-57.16
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-11.23
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.20
|-8.02
|-13.37
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.40
|13.46
|25.06
|15.19
|50.66
|54.77
|22.30
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.20
|32.80
|56.97
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|34.89
|28.64
|18.42
|-1.32
|5.36
|10.03
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|17.52
|10.70
|35.16
|20.52
|17.64
|24.84
|Oscar Global
|0
|5.00
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, N B Footwear has declined 34.77% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, N B Footwear has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.64
|6.46
|10
|6.71
|6.54
|20
|6.55
|6.67
|50
|7.26
|7.01
|100
|7.39
|7.37
|200
|7.81
|8.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, N B Footwear remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 70.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|N B Footwear - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|N B Footwear - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 20, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|N B Footwear - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And
|Jun 18, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|N B Footwear - Update on board meeting
|Jun 18, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|N B Footwear - Board Meeting Intimation for Shifting Of The Registered Office Of The Company From Chennai, State Of Tamil Nad
Source: Dion Global
N B Footwear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201TN1987PLC014902 and registration number is 014902. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of leather footwear such as shoes, sandals, chappals, leather- cum-rubber/plastic cloth sandles and chappals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N B Footwear is ₹6.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The N B Footwear is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of N B Footwear is ₹9.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of N B Footwear are ₹6.98 and ₹6.36.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N B Footwear stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N B Footwear is ₹11.80 and 52-week low of N B Footwear is ₹5.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The N B Footwear has shown returns of 4.33% over the past day, 6.56% for the past month, -3.46% over 3 months, -34.77% over 1 year, 32.95% across 3 years, and 34.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N B Footwear are -56.29 and -3.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global