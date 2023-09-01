Follow Us

N B FOOTWEAR LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.68 Closed
-4.63-0.13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

N B Footwear Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.68₹2.68
₹2.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.67₹10.75
₹2.68
Open Price
₹2.68
Prev. Close
₹2.81
Volume
700

N B Footwear Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.68
  • R22.68
  • R32.68
  • Pivot
    2.68
  • S12.68
  • S22.68
  • S32.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.452.92
  • 109.332.94
  • 207.973.01
  • 505.373.32
  • 1004.353.65
  • 2003.833.91

N B Footwear Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.63-8.84-41.61-31.28-14.3872.90-57.46
3.071.438.9030.2435.53113.97113.97
-0.74-0.742.6518.88-8.6243.54118.08
-0.94-4.346.7218.89-12.1530.1758.13
-0.260.43-1.47-25.85-37.21-19.66-19.66
-0.99-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70
-1.43-4.6114.9444.5046.78316.36278.23
-1.38-5.51-6.71-83.65-85.91-13.98-53.97
-0.393.706.8322.0915.3055.90-15.86
-2.6221.4021.6737.714.13136.49-63.73
4.4011.6611.2820.3851.7275.4127.57
5.3125.9642.76111.12198.21783.29425.45
15.6211.55-5.4213.8212.1428.95-41.43
11.332.304.07-12.266.77128.1351.83
-9.38-33.15-28.67-20.99-13.91643.28743.04
8.339.406.4114.8710.95161.7499.49
2.46-2.9113.3316.446.80115.1550.00
-7.002.2613.0014.14-26.14162.7915.31
3.80-0.49-23.24-39.6829.0994.52-26.04
0.20-13.7919.6223.46118.8225.1634.77

N B Footwear Ltd. Share Holdings

N B Footwear Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About N B Footwear Ltd.

N B Footwear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201TN1987PLC014902 and registration number is 014902. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of leather footwear such as shoes, sandals, chappals, leather- cum-rubber/plastic cloth sandles and chappals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Bina S Shah
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kannan A Yadav
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S Krishnan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajen K Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Krishnaveni Kannan Yadav
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neerav B Merchant
    Independent Director

FAQs on N B Footwear Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of N B Footwear Ltd.?

The market cap of N B Footwear Ltd. is ₹3.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of N B Footwear Ltd.?

P/E ratio of N B Footwear Ltd. is -16.44 and PB ratio of N B Footwear Ltd. is -1.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of N B Footwear Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N B Footwear Ltd. is ₹2.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N B Footwear Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N B Footwear Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N B Footwear Ltd. is ₹10.75 and 52-week low of N B Footwear Ltd. is ₹2.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

