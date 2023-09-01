Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.63
|-8.84
|-41.61
|-31.28
|-14.38
|72.90
|-57.46
|3.07
|1.43
|8.90
|30.24
|35.53
|113.97
|113.97
|-0.74
|-0.74
|2.65
|18.88
|-8.62
|43.54
|118.08
|-0.94
|-4.34
|6.72
|18.89
|-12.15
|30.17
|58.13
|-0.26
|0.43
|-1.47
|-25.85
|-37.21
|-19.66
|-19.66
|-0.99
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-6.70
|-1.43
|-4.61
|14.94
|44.50
|46.78
|316.36
|278.23
|-1.38
|-5.51
|-6.71
|-83.65
|-85.91
|-13.98
|-53.97
|-0.39
|3.70
|6.83
|22.09
|15.30
|55.90
|-15.86
|-2.62
|21.40
|21.67
|37.71
|4.13
|136.49
|-63.73
|4.40
|11.66
|11.28
|20.38
|51.72
|75.41
|27.57
|5.31
|25.96
|42.76
|111.12
|198.21
|783.29
|425.45
|15.62
|11.55
|-5.42
|13.82
|12.14
|28.95
|-41.43
|11.33
|2.30
|4.07
|-12.26
|6.77
|128.13
|51.83
|-9.38
|-33.15
|-28.67
|-20.99
|-13.91
|643.28
|743.04
|8.33
|9.40
|6.41
|14.87
|10.95
|161.74
|99.49
|2.46
|-2.91
|13.33
|16.44
|6.80
|115.15
|50.00
|-7.00
|2.26
|13.00
|14.14
|-26.14
|162.79
|15.31
|3.80
|-0.49
|-23.24
|-39.68
|29.09
|94.52
|-26.04
|0.20
|-13.79
|19.62
|23.46
|118.82
|25.16
|34.77
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
N B Footwear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201TN1987PLC014902 and registration number is 014902. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of leather footwear such as shoes, sandals, chappals, leather- cum-rubber/plastic cloth sandles and chappals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of N B Footwear Ltd. is ₹3.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of N B Footwear Ltd. is -16.44 and PB ratio of N B Footwear Ltd. is -1.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N B Footwear Ltd. is ₹2.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N B Footwear Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N B Footwear Ltd. is ₹10.75 and 52-week low of N B Footwear Ltd. is ₹2.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.