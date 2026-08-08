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N B Footwear Share Price

NSE
BSE

N B FOOTWEAR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of N B Footwear along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.98 Closed
4.33₹ 0.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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N B Footwear Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.36₹6.98
₹6.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.84₹11.80
₹6.98
Open Price
₹6.69
Prev. Close
₹6.69
Volume
9,900

Source: Dion Global

N B Footwear Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
N B Footwear		5.446.56-3.462.65-34.7732.9534.77
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.4528.0732.7450.6714.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0914.2210.68-11.741.5862.7329.64
Mallcom (India)		2.03-1.24-7.65-17.62-17.81-2.619.97
Manbro Industries		-9.28-1.53-38.30-35.38-12.8951.94112.01
Mirza International		-0.24-6.89-1.10-12.71-3.01-10.95-11.69
Superhouse		-1.292.45-0.48-7.83-1.50-9.87-0.63
Zenith Exports		9.4712.280.16-0.43-3.5727.2120.07
Anka India		-10.304.21-23.58-22.53-54.2315.9616.33
Super Tannery		5.941.131.130.42-19.07-0.552.77
Phoenix International		-2.537.18-7.39-24.96-22.603.288.83
Aki India		8.72-6.46-14.31-29.95-57.16-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-11.23-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.20-8.02-13.37-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Leather Products		10.4013.4625.0615.1950.6654.7722.30
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.2032.8056.97
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6134.8928.6418.42-1.325.3610.03
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3217.5210.7035.1620.5217.6424.84
Oscar Global		05.0010.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, N B Footwear has declined 34.77% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (50.67%), Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%). From a 5 year perspective, N B Footwear has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (8.94%) and Bhartiya International (29.64%).

N B Footwear Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

N B Footwear Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.646.46
106.716.54
206.556.67
507.267.01
1007.397.37
2007.818.22

Source: Dion Global

N B Footwear Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, N B Footwear remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 70.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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N B Footwear Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTN B Footwear - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTN B Footwear - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 20, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTN B Footwear - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And
Jun 18, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTN B Footwear - Update on board meeting
Jun 18, 2026, 07:46 PM IST ISTN B Footwear - Board Meeting Intimation for Shifting Of The Registered Office Of The Company From Chennai, State Of Tamil Nad

Source: Dion Global

About N B Footwear

N B Footwear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19201TN1987PLC014902 and registration number is 014902. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of leather footwear such as shoes, sandals, chappals, leather- cum-rubber/plastic cloth sandles and chappals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Bina S Shah
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Kannan A Yadav
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Krishnan
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Krishnaveni Kannan Yadav
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neerav B Merchant
    Independent Director

FAQs on N B Footwear Share Price

What is the share price of N B Footwear?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N B Footwear is ₹6.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is N B Footwear?

The N B Footwear is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of N B Footwear?

The market cap of N B Footwear is ₹9.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of N B Footwear?

Today’s highest and lowest price of N B Footwear are ₹6.98 and ₹6.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N B Footwear?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N B Footwear stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N B Footwear is ₹11.80 and 52-week low of N B Footwear is ₹5.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the N B Footwear performed historically in terms of returns?

The N B Footwear has shown returns of 4.33% over the past day, 6.56% for the past month, -3.46% over 3 months, -34.77% over 1 year, 32.95% across 3 years, and 34.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of N B Footwear?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N B Footwear are -56.29 and -3.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

N B Footwear News

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